Top-Rated LLC Services for 2021

Once you’ve decided to form an LLC, the next step is to register your business with the state. Doing it on your own can be frustrating as you have to learn all the current laws and state-special requirements while hiring an attorney can be expensive. Hence, an online company formation assistance is the best bet. Many firms are offering LLC incorporation services, making it difficult to choose from. We have researched and selected the best LLC service providers for you. If you are looking to form an LLC but aren’t sure where to turn, we have outlined the top 10 LLC service companies in 2021.

Top-Rated LLC Services for 2020

10 Best LLC Service Companies in 2020

Pros

Outstanding and responsive customer service

Great customer feedback based on online reviews

High-quality registered agent service included

Easy-to-use LLC formation platform

Affordable LLC formation packages

Cons

You have to pay an additional state fee to get the EIN in the basic plan

ZenBusiness is the overall best rated online LLC formation services for startups due to the affordable pricing. It offers a comprehensive view of all features and services needed to form an LLC.

Zenbusiness has three packages with essential products to help you form an LLC. It offers inexpensive LLC incorporation service without sacrificing valuable features. Some of the services include free operating agreement, free registered agent, and CPA assessment.

The ZenBusiness Pro includes helpful LLC creation features such as federal tax ID number EIN, domain name registration, and compliance guarantee. Zenbusiness is an ideal option for small business owners with several positive customer feedback online.

Pros

BetterLegal does not have negative customer feedback based on online reviews

Has a reasonable pricing model

Has a simple and intuitive website to use

Cons

The firm does not provide registered agent services

The website lacks basic information about the company itself and no visible contact information

Does not provide a satisfaction guarantee

BetterLegal is known for upfront pricing and fast turnaround time. Their user experience is also fast and painless, making them one of the fastest LLC formation companies alongside Swyft filings.

BetterLegal offers LLC formations by guaranteeing quick turnaround time. Like Swyft filings, most users can complete the order form within ten minutes with the company completing the LLC formation within two days. Some of its services include LLC operating agreement, federal tax/employer identification number (EIN), preparation and filing of the certificate of formation, and banking resolution.

Pros

Incfile has numerous positive customer reviews

It has more than 15 years of experience

Provides a user-friendly online dashboard that helps track important deadlines and compliance reminders

Incfile offers a real-time order tracking tool and customer support

One year free registered agent service included with all format packages

Cons

You have to pay extra money on Incfile to get important business features such as federal tax ID number EIN and operating agreement

Incfile is one of the best LLC incorporation services for businesses on a limited budget. They offer a free plan alongside their paid plans designed with increased accessibility and ease of use

IncFile offers several packages including gold, silver, and platinum with a variety of services. The company has a unique advantage when it comes to pricing compared to Zenbusinessor MyCorporation. Incfile best selling point is its excellent customer feedback with a high volume of positive online reviews.

From the excellent average rating scores, it is clear that clients are satisfied with their services. Their customer service quality at Incfile has a good reputation with quick response times.

Pros

Knowledgeable customer service and support

An easy to use website and checkout process

Inc Authority offers a full year of registered agent service in every package

Cons

The premium startup packages for Inc Authority are more expensive compared to Zenbusiness or Rocket Lawyer

It offers several upsells that you can otherwise get for free such as EIN

Inc Authority is a good choice for small businesses looking to start an LLC. It is an affordable choice for basic company formation service, including a full year of registered agent services in each package

Inc Authority offers three startup packages with free business formation service to its clients. Their services include preparation and filing, digital storage, business name check, and one-year of registered agent service. Inc Authority has been in business since 1989, helping thousands of businesses free of charge after paying state fees. It has a unique offering that makes them worth a look amidst heavy competition from Incfile and Zenbusiness.

Pros

One-day processing guarantee

One-year registered agent service included

Northwest registered agent had customizable plans

Personalized customer service with a dedicated representative

Cons

Prices can be considered high compared to Zenbusiness

Only a few customer reviews are available on Northwest Registered agent

Northwest Registered Agent has the best customer service out of all the available best LLC services online. The Northwest prices are reasonable for every formation package with excellent customer support.

Northwest registered company has served millions of clients since its establishment in 1998. The company is known for its corporate guides who offer excellent customer support similar to MyCorporation. Northwest corporate guides are quite knowledgeable about issues and concerns raised by clients. If customer support is your priority, Northwest registered company should be your top pick.

Pros

Strong customer support with positive reviews

Fast document shipping

Excellent and affordable registered agent service

Wide range of additional services

Cons

Weak LLC incorporation service

The navigation process through the website is a bit complicated

InCorp is the best choice for customer service and feedback. It is an intriguing option for LLC formation service with solid customer feedback similar to MyCorporation.

The brand offers more than the LLC formatting with EIN filing support and entity dissolution options. The company has a basic package that includes name search and filing services. It has some of the best pricing points, making them an ideal option if you want a provider that balances competitive pricing with good customer reviews.

InCorp has crucial factors similar to MyCorporation that make it a reliable option for your LLC formation and incorporation services.

Pros

Rocket Lawyer has a 100% satisfaction guarantee

Good customer feedback based on online reviews

Numerous track-record experience

Offers an exclusive discount

Cons

High pricing for LLC formations with state fees

Rocket Lawyer focuses more on legal help and advice than company formation

Rocket Lawyer is the best choice if you want ongoing legal advice after the best LLC services. It provides a variety of services including LLC formation and ongoing legal support.

Rocket Lawyer sets itself apart from other LLC formation services by offering a subscription-based model. It is perfect for entrepreneurs who need additional legal experts and extra guidance on legal issues arising after company formation. They are the best service for businesses needing one-time help in legal help while offering a membership program that includes affiliate commissions to interested members.

Pros

100% satisfaction and money-back guarantee

The interface is easy to use and intuitive

Friendly and helpful customer support team

Fast processing and relatively quick turnaround

Cons

The service has a high cost with a state fee for the services of a registered filing agent

MyCompanyWorks is the best choice for people who need to get things done in a hurry. It is one of the best online incorporation services with100 a % satisfaction guarantee.

MyCompanyWorks has over two decades of track record experience in LLC formation and incorporation service. The company offers three different LLC packages with numerous bonus features you can purchase differently per year. Same-day processing and unlimited customer support are available with all packages. The LLC service reviews for MyCompanyWorks are overwhelmingly positive, with all LCC formation orders processed within one business day.

Pros

LegalZoom is one of the most popular LLC services giving the company brand authority

It offers more legal services than any other LLC formation firm

Total compliance features

Unlimited legal consultations

Cons

LegalZoom is one of the expensive services when it comes to LLC formation

Their pricing models of LegalZoom are not exactly packed with value

LegalZoom is the most well-known LLC service offering plenty of legal help across the board. The firm provides lawyer advice and a range of features to help form an LLC with a tax-deductible state fee.

LegalZoom offers several LLC formation packages that start at $79 plus state fees. The basic package offers a document filing service, but you have to pay an extra state fee to get additional services such as EIN. The firm has an intuitive and easy-to-use website interface. The LegalZoom customer feedback is a mixture of positive and negative reviews compared to Zenbusiness, Incfile, or Rocket Lawyer with overwhelmingly positive.

Pros

Premium customer service where customers are assigned a compliance specialist to reduce waiting time

Fantastic customer support and feedback with positive reviews

Excellent registered agent service

Information center containing learning materials

Cons

High LLC incorporation service pricing

Inexperienced compared to Zenbusiness, Rocket Lawyer, or Incfile.

Harbor Compliance is a complete LLC formation service provider, ideal for anyone looking for a complete LLC package. They offer assistance with state-specific compliance guidelines.

Since its opening in 2012, Harbor Compliance has helped over 10,000 customers with positive feedback and reviews. With a few years of track record and experience, it doesn’t have numerous customer reviews compared to some competitors such as Zenbusiness or Rocket Lawyer. Still, the available feedback is entirely positive showing a high-quality customer experience and exceptional support.

How to Choose an LLC Service

Price and Value

You need to pay a subscription state fee for business formation packages plus state fees and registration filing agents. Company formation services offer tiered pricing plans to suit each customer. The pricing packages allow customers to know the value they get from each company. Therefore, look towards the relative value of a company compared to what competitors such as Zenbusiness or Rocket Lawyer are offering while considering the price.

Main Features

LLC formation companies provide a variety of services to facilitate the smoothness of business formation. When looking for an LLC firm to work with, look at the number of main features offered. The firms offer two basic elements: assistance with business formation and registered agent services. The business formation services help with the legal matters surrounding business formation and ensure you adhere to state-specific laws and regulations. On the other hand, the registered agent services shoulder the burden of dealing with legal documents.

Additional Services

A majority of LCC formation services provide supplementary features such as legal services, employer identification number (EIN), annual report filing, and LLC publication services. Other companies will have a trademark registration, business licenses, office supplies, seller’s permits, foreign qualification, business advisory plans, virtual office, and dissolution filing. Therefore, consider whether it offers additional services such as complex legal matters.

Turnaround Time

The best business formation company should offer its services within quick turnaround time for efficiency. The turnaround time is affected by the state-specific regulations that can slow things down. It should be an important factor to consider when picking a business service provider. Swyft filings are an example of LLC services with quick turnaround time.

Company Reputation

It is advised to explore different options on the market before settling on a firm with the best reputation. The best LLC formation service is popular based on its reputation on the market and among customers. The reputation of a business formation service firm depends on the online customer reviews and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating that provides a clear, accurate, and balanced picture of its reputation. BBB considers several factors including customer complaints, the length of time a company has been in business, and the transparency of their business practices to provide the ratings per year.

Customer Support

The LLC service should have a reputable customer care team that handles all customer concerns and feedback. Customer service is crucial in building a relationship with customers and improving its reputation. Look for LLC service firms with a responsive web domain, dedicated phone line, and email support platform. If you are looking for a business formation service, consider the level of customer service based on online reviews.

Reasons to Use Best LLC Service

Using an online LLC filing service is the most ideal choice for small businesses. The firms will help you get through the whole business formation in a quick, convenient, and cost-effective way. LLC formation services handle all the paperwork at a fraction of the state fee paid to an attorney. The specialists have the knowledge and experience to eliminate errors and delays in forming a business. You get a worry-free guarantee to business formation, which means you are not charged for filing additional documents.

Forming a limited liability company involves structuring your business to protect your assets and ensure you are not held liable for a company’s debt or obligation beyond the amount invested in the business. Since limited liability companies resemble the business structure, greater tax flexibility and fewer corporate formalities resemble those of partnerships. Some of the reasons for choosing an LLC business structure include getting pass-through taxation, ownership & management flexibility, as well as flexible profit distribution.

There are several reasons why LLC is becoming the most popular business structure for small businesses. Compared to c corp and s corp, a limited liability company ensures minimum requirements for record reporting per year. Here is the side-by-side comparison of LCC with s corp and c corp business structures.

How LLC Services Work

1. Takes care of your legalities including employer identification number

When you acquire the services of a business formation company, you allow them to handle all legal aspects. The LLC specialist understands all state-specific rules and requirements and will ensure they file your documents according to the laws and regulations.



2. Keep you updated on deadlines and necessary filings using registered agent service

The best LLC formation services work by keeping you updated on any necessary filings and deadlines. Most firms will provide a dashboard where you get alerts for any deadline event, alongside notifications for documents needed to file.



3. Works as a mediator between the state and your business entity

An online LLC service serves as a mediator between a business and the state, removing the stress of dealing with the state directly. The business formation services provide the bridge to dealing with the state for any concerns with registering and maintaining a business. The LCC specialists ensure your questions are answered promptly and issues resolved much quicker.

How To Create An LLC?

1. Choose the state where your LLC will be registered

One of the significant factors when forming an LLC is where it will be registered. In most cases, it is better to form your LLC in the state of residence where the business will run its activities. However, you can decide to create an LLC in a different state with more business-friendly regulations and low taxes such as Delaware, Wyoming, and Nevada.



2. Pick the company’s name

The next step is to pick the name of your LLC and ensure it meets the necessary legal requirements. Look up the name on your local secretary of state website based on state rules and regulations. The requirements for a company name include being unique and not mentioning terms such as insurance, bank, or corporation.



3. Choose a registered agent

Every state requires a business registered as an LLC to have a registered agent, who is also called a statutory agent or agent of process. A registered agent in LLC formation is a business entity designated to accept legal notices from federal and state legal documents on behalf of a business. The agent will accept the documents, sign them, and email you the copy.



4. File the articles of organization

A limited liability company must be properly registered by filing a state-required formation document, also referred to as certification of organization or certificate of formation. When filing articles of organization, provide information about the LLC and its owners to the state, the effective start date of your LLC, the company’s name, address, and ownership, as well as the registered agent.



5. Create the operating agreement

An LLC operating agreement outlines the rules of ownership and operation. The document includes information on the means of management, member’s ownership percentages, voting powers, and how the company allocates its profits and losses. You need the operating agreement to outline the rights and responsibilities alongside buy-sell provisions in an LLC.



6. Getting an EIN

Apply for an Employer Identification Number (EIN) with the IRS when creating an LLC. The EIN is needed if you are planning on hiring employees. It acts as the business’s social security number unless you are planning to run a single-member LLC. It is easy to apply for the EIN, which entails filling out a form on the IRS website.

Conclusion

There are many types of LLC online formation service providers available in the United States. We have provided a list of the ten best companies to consider if you have decided to form a limited liability company. These firms differ based on features and price range between them. You can select an LLC formation service provider based on your budget, customer support, and the range of services offered.

F.A.Q

How can I get my LLC for free?

You can get your LLC for free if you know how to fill the necessary paperwork. The basic process entails thinking of a new name, choosing a registered agent, filing the articles of organization, and creating the operating agreement. You then apply for an EIN and pay the state fees.

Does an LLC pay less in taxes?

An LLC offers the pass-through tax treatment, which means you don’t need to file corporate tax returns. Instead, you need to report a share of profit or loss while filing your tax returns

What is the best state to create an LLC?

The state where you reside is perfect to incorporate your LLC company and conduct your company’s activities. However, you can choose to register your business in one of the states if they offer business-friendly regulations and low taxes.

How do online LLC services work?

Registering a business is much easier with an Online LLC service than doing it offline. You only need to provide your business name, location, the industry of operation, and some basic information about you and your registered agent to the LLC service company.