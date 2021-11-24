Best Natural ADHD supplements & nootropics for inattentive ADHD, ADD – OTC non stimulant ADHD remedies for adults

Stimulants are often used for ADHD, but they aren’t right for everybody. Brain-boosting nootropics & focus pills for ADHD are safe, natural and stimulants-free alternative therapy that may help to improve attention and more. Currently, Mind Lab Pro and Brain Pill are leading the race of best natural ADHD supplements in the market.

Traditional ADHD treatments usually work on the catecholamine brain chemicals directly linked with attention: Norepinephrine and dopamine.

Theoretically, nootropics that support those same brain chemicals might aid with attention & brain performance, as well as other functions that may be influenced by ADHD.

1. In some clinical trials, natural ADHD remedies have been shown to work as well as drugs at reducing symptoms of attention deficit disorder and Attention-Deficit-Hyperactivity-Disorder. These symptoms include restlessness, irritation, forgetfulness, hyperactivity, inability to focus, tendency to have temper tantrums and outbursts.

2. Natural ADHD remedies for hyperactivity usually have no side effects. Also, it’s important to note that besides the short-term side effects of ADHD drugs listed by the pharmaceutical companies, the long-term side effects of some drugs is not yet known.

3. Drugs do not heal ADHD, they only suppress the symptoms. In contrast, some natural, herbal ADHD remedies, if properly formulated, might have the potential to heal the brain with regular use over time.

Best over-the-counter natural ADHD nootropics supplements

1). Mind Lab Pro

Mind Lab Pro provides science-backed nootropics for ADHD alongside additional support for attention, mood, and memory.

As the primary Universal Nootropic, Mind Lab Pro is also marked as the best non-stimulant whole-brain performance booster & dopamine supplement exceeding sharper attention to encourage learning, stress resistance, unwinding, mental health, attention, focus and more.

Ingredients-

Cognizin (Patented Citicoline)

Phosphatidylserine (PS) as sharp PS-green

Lion’s Mane Mushroom as Full Spectrum Extract

Bacopa Monnieri 24% bacosides with 9 bioactives

Rhodiola Rosea (3% rosavins/1% Salidrosides)

N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine

Maritime Pine Bark Extract

Suntheanine L-theanine

Vinpocetine

Nutrigenesis B6, B9, B12

Nootropic enthusiasts have also tested Mind Lab Pro potentially marking it as one of the best holistic ways of treating ADHD without stimulants.

Greater focus

Quicker information processing

Greater mental lucidity

Lessened stress & anxiety

Enhanced stress resistance

Better memory recall and retention

Neurogenesis

Brain cell protection

2). Brain Pill

Brain Pill is definitely amongst the most all-inclusive otc nootropic supplement beneficial for ADD & forgetfulness. It provides an amazing blend of efficacious, potent nootropics, herbal medicines. Each ingredient undergoes thorough testing in clinical trials. Brain Pill improves attention, memory function, enhances learning capacity, lessens stress, aids neurogenesis, and shields the brain from oxidative stress. This is complete brain optimization.

Helps arm your brain with the capacity to regulate stress Enhances focus Aids in minimizing distractions Refines your memory Promotes fast learning

Its ingredients are:- Cognizin, Tyrosine, L theanine, PS (Phosphatidylserine), Bacopa Monnieri Synapsa, Huperzine A, Gingko Biloba, Vinpocetine, DHA Complex, Vitamins B5, B6, B9, B12.

3). Citicoline – Cognizin®

Since 1970 prescription medications containing citicoline have been available as nootropics and psychostimulants. But now, special compounds of citicoline are available in non-prescription form in herbal supplements like Mind Lab Pro.

Cognizin® Citicoline is a highly effective, enhanced and patented form of citicoline, a non-prescription nootropic.

Make sure you receive a substantial dose of daily Cognizin® to ensure you have the mental edge throughout your day.

4). Tyrosine

This natural substance is famous for super swift memory recall, even under stressful situations making it a vital one of a kind nootropic ingredient in several natural ADHD supplements.

With several clinical studies backing it, tyrosine has become very popular cognitive function enhancer, for kids & adults alike and as a safe alternative to ADHD drugs like Strattera, Ritalin, Vyvanse etc.

5). L-theanine

L-theanine is a soothing amino acid that originates from tea leaves. L-theanine increases calmness, Upbeat, Focus, Relaxation, Attention and can tentatively improve your attention span and latency.

L-theanine is amongst the top otc brain-boosting ingredients and substitute for Adderall. The best-quality version of theanine is probably Suntheanine, a remarkable patented variety of l-theanine.

6). Ginkgo Biloba

Ginkgo Biloba is often employed in natural supplements due to its well-recognized positive effects on the human brain and nervous system. Ginkgo has been used typically to enhance mental performance and give a boost to focusing capability by strengthening neurotransmitter function and blood flow to the brain.

The everyday warning signs of inattentive ADHD such as restlessness and lack of concentration seem to considerably decrease with ginkgo along with other herbal products in specified research studies. When combined with ADHD drugs like Adderall, Ritalin, Vyvanse etc. it has been helpful to ease irritability, anxiety and frustration.

7). Phosphatidylserine (PS)

Phosphatidylserine (PS) performs a vital role to maintain good cellular function in the brain. It has been shown to increase attention, language skills and remembrance, even in older people with decreasing cognitive abilities.

It’s also been examined and proven to help adolescents with attention problems. That’s why natural ADHD supplements like Mind Lab Pro and Brain Pill incorporate this attention and concentration booster.

8). Bacopa Monnieri

A fundamental element of traditional Indian medicine for hundreds of years, Bacopa Monnieri boosts intelligence and memory. Indian students would drink tea with bacopa leaves that would help them recollect massive amounts of information with superhuman recall.

Synapsa is a powerful patented Bacopa Monnieri extract often found in natural ADHD products. A daily dose of this powerful ingredient can ignite rapid recall and super sharp memory, even for somebody with memory issues.

9). Omega 3 Fish Oil

Mostly found in the form of fish oil, omega-3s are considered amongst the most -researched supplement for ADHD. Several studies show the benefits of Omega 3 Fish Oil in hyperactivity, attention, or impulsivity.

However, there is still doubt about the optimal dose and how to administer it. The essential omega-3 fatty acids are EPA and DHA, which are found on most product labels. I suggest a total of 1,000 mg. of EPA plus DHA (combine both) for little children, 2,000 mg. for adolescents, and 1,500 mg. for those in the middle. There should be 1.5 to 2 times as much EPA as DHA.

10). Huperzine A

One of the most powerful anti-aging, brain boosting nootropic is this memory-enhancing ingredient Huperzine A.

Found in the Chinese herb, Huperzia Serrata, this ingredient has undergone several clinical studies, and enhances human growth hormone in the body. Huperzine A is scientifically tested to enhance memory, even for people with memory problems.

11). Maritime Pine Bark Extract

Maritime Pine Bark Extract offers a potent antioxidant complex, including OPCs that are tipped to support dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain, according to research on ADHD – thus preserving neurotransmitters necessary for improved focus.

12). Magnesium

This mineral indirectly enhances attention, as well as reduces hyperactivity and agitation, which compromise attention. Magnesium helps children with a rebound effect after their stimulant medication subsides. Children can safely take 100-300 mg. of elemental magnesium twice a day best taken as magnesium glycinate, citrate, or chelate. The citrate form usually prompts loose stools.

Vitamins, herbs & other nutrients

Besides above-mentioned ingredients, certain vitamins & nutrients help in managing symptoms of ADHD and for focus eg. Vitamin B9, Vitamin C, Zinc, Iron, Inositol, GABA, acetyl-l-carnitine, DHA (EPA) complex, DMAE etc. Herbs like ginseng, passionflower, St John’s wort, pycnogenol and certain over-the-counter focus meds may also help calm hyperactivity.

Alternatives to caffeine as ADHD remedy

Caffeine is an organic stimulant that increases the amount of dopamine in the brain. This answers the question as to why so many adult ADHD sufferers say they couldn’t live without it.

Regarding attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD or ADD), typical treatments include stimulant medication, which has a similar effect. The impacts of caffeine intake on ADHD are highly anecdotal. While the stimulant can calm some adult ADHD sufferers, it increases anxiety in others.

The above mentioned non-stimulant calming nootropics and some pills available at GNC like Alpha Brain, Focus Factor etc. too work great as high functioning ADHD treatment and as caffeine-alternatives.

Bottomline

More and more people are beginning to learn about natural ADD pills & ADHD supplements. They are looking to buy alternatives to stimulants eg. Ritalin, Cylert, Strattera, Vayarin and Dexedrine, or antidepressants such as Desipramine, Wellbutrin. Even high-profile celebrities, or politicians like Donald Trump were reported to use products like Adderall to improve their performance.

ADHD-friendly supplements & non pharmacological treatments for inattentive ADHD are helpful for focus & calming for overcoming ADHD, but they do not have the immediate and powerful effect on ADHD symptoms that psychostimulants medication does. It is hard to quantify the effectiveness of these remedies but they have far fewer side effects than medication, and less potential for severe side effects.

How long will it take to see results after starting a supplement? This varies a lot. Some families claim that they saw improvement within days of starting fish oil; other families didn’t see any improvement after a month. It’s advisable to wait a few months before deciding whether or not supplements are helpful.