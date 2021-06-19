Best Online Nursing Programs: Stanbridge University’s Master of Science in Nursing Education

As careers in healthcare gain popularity, eager students are looking for the best online nursing programs to continue their education in this exciting and rewarding field. Even before the pandemic, healthcare workers have been in high demand with a short supply of qualified applicants. America’s older generations are increasingly needing care and the need for skilled professionals in the healthcare industry is higher than ever.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare occupations are projected to grow 15 percent from 2019 to 2029, adding about 2.4 million new jobs nationwide. This growth is much faster than the average growth for all occupations, in fact, the Bureau projects that healthcare occupations will offer more jobs than any other occupational groups.

The American Nurses Association (ANA) corroborates this data, estimating that America will see a need for nurses through 2022 more than any other profession. National statistics estimates that 11 million nurses are currently needed to avoid a nurse shortage.

This alarming shortage has been caused by several factors, including the aging population seeing both older nurses retiring and more Americans needing care. But the biggest reason is the need for qualified care, especially now with COVID related retirements and staffing shortages. With a nursing educator shortage, there is a lack of nurses available to teach future generations of healthcare professionals. If you’ve been considering a Master of Science in Nursing Education through an online nursing program, the time to start is now. You are needed!

Nursing is a rewarding career, and those looking to find success in their field would be wise to do so through the completion of one of California’s online nursing programs at Stanbridge University. Qualified nurses with advanced degrees make more than their counterparts in other occupations (on average). The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that jobs for nursing instructors in postsecondary institutions are expected to grow 18% by 2029, faster than most fields for educators.

When starting your online nursing program education, Stanbridge University will be with you every step of the way. A flexible, 100% online program, Stanbridge University’s Master of Science in Nursing degree program with an emphasis in education (MSN-Ed) develops the skills and expertise of the BSN-prepared nurse to lead and create change through evidence-based practice and leadership skills. Using informatics and other technologic advances to innovate and meet the needs of healthcare organizations, graduates will engage in higher-level practice within many healthcare settings. Students can also earn competition certifications to build professional development.

Stanbridge University was ranked 4th for it’s online nursing programs with Best Learning Technology by Intelligent.com in 2021. With their exclusive online learning platform, Edverum™, working nurses can earn a competitive Master’s Degree without putting their career or life on hold.

Learn more about Stanbridge University’s online nursing programs and MSN programs at https://www.stanbridge.edu/program/msn