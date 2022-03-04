Noticing irregularities in marriages or relationships can call for drastic measures. A husband can be curious to know why the wife is acting strangely. Then the next thing that comes to mind is “tracking my wife’s phone will help.” Sometimes we need clarification, and the only way to get it is by spying.

This guide will provide you with detailed information you need to spy on wife’s phone.

Reasons to Track Your Wife’s Phone

Checking your wife’s phone is not always about trust issues, even though it is one of the significant reasons.

Your wife might not be doing anything terrible behind your back, but what if she misplaces her phone? Tracking my wife’s phone will then help you find it within minutes.

You can trust your wife and still care about her whereabouts and want to ensure her safety. Showing concern to know her current location could be a sign of affection.

To sum up, tracking is advisable if:

You are safety conscious and want to make sure your significant other is safe

You notice unpleasant attitudes and want to find out what’s wrong

Your wife often loses her smartphone or gets it stolen

How to Track Her Phone with mSpy?

How can I track my wife’s phone without her knowing? The best answer to this question is using mSpy.

mSpy is a tracking app that gathers info about all your wife’s locations, routes, and time spent at each location. You then can access this information via Control Panel whenever you need or check her movements in real-time.

Worried that your wife may discover that you are monitoring her? Worry less because the mSpy app works in stealth mode, making it impossible for your wife to know about the tracking activities and allowing you to spy on wife’s phone without her knowledge. You should keep in mind, though, that her phone has to be jailbroken if it is an iPhone or rooted if she uses Android.

mSpy app is not free. However, its monitoring solution is top-notch, and besides locations, it includes monitoring of social media apps, messengers, calls, email, gallery, etc.

You don’t have to keep second-guessing when you can get every information you need about your wife’s activities. Once you subscribe to mSpy, tracking will begin in full mode.

How to Track My Wife’s Phone by Number?

This method is not common because only authorities use it in critical situations. An average individual cannot possibly use the phone number tracking method. Fortunately, the arrival of the Localize website can help you obtain the geolocation of any device you want. Interestingly, it works for all countries, phone types, and network providers.

Using Localize does not require physical presence, and you don’t need to install any application on your phone. All you need to do is type the target number in the search box on Localize.mobi. The person you intend to monitor will receive a notification requesting to track their device.

How Do I Track My Wife’s iPhone?

Have you ever asked yourself, “how do I track my wife’s phone for free?” On iPhones, it is feasible with Find My app. Here’s what you need to do to use the app.

Set up Family Sharing and send an invitation to your wife’s device

Get your partner’s credentials and access their phone

Go to the Settings, enable Location sharing, and accept the invitation/

Now, you can track your wife’s iPhone any time you want. However, you should remember that she can easily find out that you spy on her and disable location sharing. So, this method, though free, comes with some cons.

Conclusion

Last but not least, if you want to spy on a wife’s phone, it is necessary to inform them. Otherwise, it’ll be illegal. And if you think of the best way of monitoring her phone, mSpy offers premium features. It is not uncommon to hear people say, “I want to track my wife’s phone without her knowing.” That is exactly what you get when you subscribe to mSpy phone tracker app.