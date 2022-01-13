4 Best Steroids For Women In 2022 – Top Legal Steroids For Sale

The best steroids for women were for long, considered a taboo topic. Not many ladies would discuss their steroid use openly. But now, we are lucky to have options like Reddit which allow for more open discussions on sensitive topics, such as these.

Nevertheless, sometimes even Reddit can be a labyrinth and it’s tough to find the information you’re actually looking for. This is why, in an attempt to give you a little push in the right direction, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of the best steroids for women.

Here are our top recommendations for varied fitness goals.

Top 4 Steroids for Women

Anvarol – Best Legal Alternative to Anavar (Editor Choice) Winsol – Best Legal Alternative to Winstrol Clenbutrol – Best Legal Alternative to Clenbuterol Anadrole – Best Legal Alternative to Anadrol

#1 – Anvarol – Legal Anavar for Lean Muscle mass gains

Anvarol is the legal and safe alternative to Oxandrolone (Anavar) and is the perfect choice for beginner and intermediate female bodybuilders.

It’s non-toxic, doesn’t require a prescription, and can be used as either an adjunct to training or as your sole bulking agent.

It has been specifically designed as a natural legal steroid for women because it doesn’t have any of the nasty side effects that are associated with anabolic steroids. For instance, it will not turn your voice hoarse or grow a beard on you.

Instead, it will give you great muscle gains without turning you into a man.

What are the benefits of using Anvarol?

Women, generally have different goals from steroids as compared to men. Anvarol ticks off all the boxes of a most ” woman-friendly” steroid with its best benefits.

Here’s what you can expect from Anvarol.

1. Lean Muscle Mass builder

Anvarol is an excellent steroid for bulking. It allows you to gain lean muscle mass without adding body fat or water weight. Also, the kind of muscle tissue that Anvarol produces is very similar to that of natural muscle growth.

It’s hard, dry, and sustainable in the long run. This means that it does not have a rapid rollover effect. You can keep the gains you make provided you follow a good exercise regimen post-cycle.

2. Fat Burn

Another popular use for Anvarol is as a cutting agent. It preserves lean muscle mass while you cut fat and helps greatly in retaining strength even when the diet gets tough.

If you pair it with other effective cutting steroids such as Winstrol, Anvarol can help you absolutely peeled, that too in very little time. So, if you are looking to get into shape for the upcoming holidays, this is your ticket ladies.

3. Great Physique Maintenance Agent

Anvarol is also a great long-term steroid because once you finish your cycle, it helps in preserving the gains that you’ve made during the bulking phase.

This way, even after you stop using steroids, your physique doesn’t crash and you don’t go back to your previous shape, with fat and water retention. Why is it so effective for long term use, you might ask? It is because Anvarol is one of the gentlest steroids for women to use.

It has no androgenic activity and does not lead to virilization, which is a common side-effect of other bulking agents. Also, it’s non-toxic so you don’t have to worry about liver damage.

What does Anvarol contain?

Anvarol is designed to mimic the effects of Oxandrolone (Anavar) but with milder effects. It is, therefore, packed with only natural compounds without any unnecessary fillers or toxic chemicals.

Here’s a look at the complete ingredient list.

Soy protein

Whey protein

Branch chain Amino acids (BCCAs)

Yam root

Adenosine 5-Triphosphate Disodium

The ingredients are handpicked to support enhanced muscle protein synthesis and nitrogen retention. This, in turn, leads to lean muscle mass gains and sustained energy levels.

There’s Yam Root too which is excellent for hormonal optimization.

How much does Anvarol cost?

Anvarol is a very effective anabolic steroid alternative for women but it doesn’t come cheap. As compared to UGL Anavar, the cost of Anvarol is about 20% higher which means that if you’re looking to cut corners then this is not the drug for you.

A one month supply is currently priced at $54.99. But as is always the case with quality supplement brands, you can avail of much better pricing when you buy in bulk. You get a 1-month supply of Anvarol for free when you buy a 2-month supply, that too for just $109.98.

Anvarol – Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a legal steroid alternative that is milder than Oxandrolone, Anvarol is your best bet. It has the muscle growth of real steroids without massive side effects.

The fact that it helps retain lean muscle mass post cycle makes this product excellent for long term use as well.

#2 – Winsol – Get Shredded and Pumped

Winsol is the legal version of Winstrol, the most popular steroid ever made, thanks to the Ben Johnson controversy.

But unlike Winstrol, Winsol is completely legal and safe. It is extremely versatile and can be used for multiple purposes such as building lean muscle mass, cutting fat, and enhancing physical performance.

This is what makes this one of the best steroids for women in recent times.

What are the benefits of using Winsol?

Most female athletes, regardless of whether they are recreational lifters or pros, dread bulking up and looking like a male bodybuilder. They prefer to stay lean, shredded but curvy.

This is where Winsol shines. Here are the primary benefits of using this amazing legal steroid.

1. Burns Fat Fast

Winsol is a powerful thermogenic and is one of the best fat burners in this regard. It increases metabolism and suppresses appetite so that you eat less, which in turn leads to enhanced fat loss.

You’ll notice a difference within weeks with Winsol because it will speed up your weight loss, even when the diet itself isn’t great. Also, it’s important to mention that it will not turn you skinny, while you burn fat.

2. Muscle Pumps

Winsol is a potent Nitric Oxide booster that increases blood flow and vasodilates the blood vessels. This in turn pumps nutrients into muscle cells. which makes the muscles look fuller and harder than ever before.

Please keep in mind that you are also burning fat at an accelerated rate while you are building muscle tissue. So, your muscle tone and appearance are improved because of the fat loss.

Solid, muscular, and vascular – that’s how your physique will look like and feel with Winsol.

3. Huge Strength Gains

Winsol replicates the telltale effect of Winstrol, which is boosting strength and muscle endurance. If you are involved in any kind of sports training, you will feel that you can go harder for longer.

This is because Winsol increases the power output of your muscles. The benefit here is significant and regular training becomes easier, which in turn leads to better performance.

What does Winsol contain?

Just like Anvarol, Winsol is a legal steroid for women that is 100% safe and effective. Its made from natural ingredients and has been designed specially to meet the needs of bodybuilders, weightlifters, and athletes.

It contains 5 ingredients in all which are as follows –

Acetyl-L-Carnitine.

Choline.

Dimethylaminoethanol (DMAE)

Sunflower Oil Powder.

Wild Yam Root.

Wild Yam Root is very beneficial for females during a cutting phase because it helps optimize hormones, boosts energy levels, and increases muscle pumps. There’s DMAE which is a precursor to Acetylcholine, which is known as the learning neurotransmitter or brain hormone. DMAE helps promote focus and concentration.

As you can see Winsol covers all bases that are relevant to female fitness. Please keep in mind that none of these ingredients will make your body masculine.

Instead, they will help you to get lean and strong for faster muscle gains and better performance while burning fat fast.

What does Winsol cost?

Winsol has priced a tad more than Anvarol. That’s because this legal steroid is always sold out, sometimes for weeks in advance.

A one month supply is priced at $61.99 now. But it can go up to $90 during peak season. You can get 3-bottles for just $123.99, which is a steal. If we were you, we’d stock well in advance before it’s too late.

Final Thoughts

Winsol is one of the best steroids for women that you will ever come across. It helps to get to single-digit body fat, increase strength, and boost endurance all at once.

Think of it as a mixed bag of all things good associated with anabolic steroids, without the nasty things.

#3 – Clenbutrol – The Thermogenic Body Fat Burner

Sometimes, all you need from a legal steroid is one single performance benefit. Some women have the perfect amount of muscle size and are just looking for support with losing fat.

Others are lean, to begin with, and are looking for that push to bulk up. If you are looking for fat loss, then there’s no better choice than Clenbutrol.

Also called Clen, this is the legal steroid version of Clenbuterol, a powerful fat loss agent. Clen will selectively target all the stubborn layers of body fat and that too in a very short span of time.

What are the benefits of Clenbutrol?

As we said, Clenbutrol is hands down, the strongest and the most popular legal steroid for cutting. It is a fat burner and one that works in a span of just weeks.

If you are overweight and would like to drop down to a certain body fat level before starting to bulk up, Clenbutrol is your ticket.

1. Burns Belly Fat

Clenbutrol is designed to promote stubborn fat loss, which is generally centered on the abdominal region. The fat that accumulates in this area is called visceral fat, which is otherwise known as organ fat or intra-peritoneal fat.

This type of fatty tissue is metabolically active and has a direct impact on your health. Visceral fat basically wraps around your organs and thus causes metabolic damage to the body. Clenbutrol activates your body’s internal fat burning furnace by switching over to Brown Adipose Tissue.

2. Mood and Performance Booster

Anyone who’s ever dieted will agree that your body dislikes losing weight. So, you instantly notice a dip in energy levels as well as a decline in overall mood.

Clenbutrol runs on fat to produce energy, so your body will have plenty of energy for your daily routine. And you’re going to feel much more positive and happier thanks to the blend of amino acids that boost cognitive performance.

3. Works in synergy with other legal steroids

Clenbutrol is the most commonly used legal steroid in stacks. It works beautifully in synergy with other legal steroids from CrazyBulk. For example, if you are taking Winsol alongside Clenbutrol, the fat burning effects of both compounds will enhance your results.

You can also stack it with Anvarol for insane results.

What does Clenbutrol contain?

Females, in general, despise fat burners that are crammed with stimulants because of the jitters they cause. That’s why the research team at Crazy Bulk had to spend a lot of time developing a safe stimulant-free formula.

Here’s a look at what each Clenbutrol pill contains.

Vitamin B3

Garcinia Cambogia

Bitter Orange Extract

Guarana Extract

Vitamin B3 is a potent cognition booster that also controls metabolism levels. Garcinia Cambogia is a fruit extract that also suppresses food cravings and decreases the absorption of fat into your body. Guarana, on the other hand, contains caffeine that’s known to increase energy levels.

It’s a well-rounded blend that offers 360-degree benefits.

What does Clenbutrol cost?

Just like Winsol, Clenbutrol is one of the most sought after , high quality legal steroids on the market. And the price is a reflection of that.

For a monthly supply, you will have to pay $61.99. You can save more if you choose a bulk package. That gives you a discounted rate of $123.98 for three bottles. Free shipping is available on all orders.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a fat burning steroid alternative that’s both legal and safe, then Clenbutrol is the way to go. It gives you all the performance boosting benefits of Clen in just weeks.

You will enjoy fast acting results without any side effects whatsoever. Also comes with a money back guarantee.

#4 – Anadrole – Dry Muscle Growth

Our final pick in this list is Anadrole, the dry and fast mass builder of choice by even pro bodybuilders. Anadrole is the legal alternative to A-50 or the A-Bomb, a strong oral mass builder anabolic steroid.

Anadrole is considered one of the strongest mass building steroids and provides hardcore muscle gains without adding any body fat, making it an ideal choice for most female athletes.

What are the benefits of using Anadrole?

Anadrole is a unique mass building female steroid. It is rapid acting, yet it does not produce the kind of mass that is made popular by D-Bal, which comes with a fair bit of water retention and body fat.

On the other hand, Anadrole produces a very dry muscle tissue while boosting fat loss at the same time.

1. Blow up in size

Looking to gain a fair bit of muscle mass? Anadrole is the best female steroid that you can try for it. It produces an intense boost in muscle protein synthesis and also helps your body recruit human growth hormones.

The combination is intense.

You should expect to gain at least 10 pounds of muscle mass in the first two months while using this steroid. This makes Anadrole one of the fastest acting steroids available on the market.

2. Get Leaner as you grow

Another effect that is unique to Anadrole is its ability to burn fat while building lean muscle tissue. A lot of legal steroids, including Anvarol, can burn fat while producing lean muscle tissue. But not to this extent.

Anadrole helps you pack on slabs of muscle on your shoulders, backs, and legs while getting slimmer from the waist.

3. Strength & Vascularity

You will notice that your strength levels go through the roof while using Anadrole. This is because it also increases the concentration of oxygen in the blood vessels and muscles.

This way, you can lift more weight and perform better in the gym. Also, the oxygen rush and the fat loss improve the visibility of surface veins, also called Vascularity in bodybuilding circles.

What does Anadrole contain?

Anadrole must have been one of the toughest female steroids to design because of its unique set of traits. It will help with muscle gain, help you lose body fat, and boost strength at the same time.

That’s not an easy set of boxes to tick off. But the scientists at Crazy Bulk have done a fantastic job in doing so.

Here’s what Anadrole contains.

Tribulus Terrestris

Soy Protein Isolate

Whey Protein Concentrate

Shilajit Concentrate

Acetyl L-Carnitine

Let’s look closer at that list. There are both, Soy and Whey Protein Concentrates that form the building blocks of protein synthesis. There’s also Shilajit which is a strong stress-buster and hormone booster.

Anadrole also contains Tribulus Terrestris, which speeds up protein metabolism and boosts testosterone levels in the blood.

What does Anadrole cost?

Surprisingly, Anadrole is not as expensive as some of the other popular legal steroids. It is available for as little as $54.99 per bottle containing 60 capsules, which make for a one month supply.

However, you can get discounts if you buy the product from an authorized Crazy Bulk retailer. You might be able to get a 3-month supply for as low as $104.99.

Final Thoughts

If gaining lean muscle mass size is the fitness goal that made you look for legal steroids, you’ve just found the best option. Anadrole will help you gain pounds of lean muscle gains in no time.

It is the strongest mass builder around, used even by pro bodybuilders. You cannot go wrong with this.

How we selected the best steroids for women?

We put together this list after a lot of time and research. We have scoured the web in search of reliable information and selected the most current feedback from real female users.

That said, the biggest factor that helped us determine the best steroids were the ingredients and their effects.

What does the steroid contain?

Legal steroids are a fairly new industry and we’re learning slowly but surely about the different ingredients and their effects. So, we kept the list down to the most popular steroids that contain natural ingredients.

There’s DMAE, Wild Yam, Soy & Whey protein concentrates, Choline, Alcar, and B Vitamins to name a few.

How does it work?

What is the exact way in which the steroid works?

What are its advantages over other options? And how does it differ from the other alternatives on the market? For instance, some legal steroids work by amplifying muscle protein synthesis while others increase testosterone levels that trigger muscle growth.

However, it is vital to look for steroids that are completely safe for building muscle in the female body.

What are legal steroids for women?

Legal Steroids are natural alternatives to anabolic steroids, that mimic their positive effects but help you avoid the detrimental, negative ones.

These steroids were designed to allow natural female bodybuilders to build muscle and lose weight without resorting to anabolic steroids, which are derived from the male hormone testosterone.

Testosterone, as we all know is the primary building block of muscle tissue in men and women. However, any anabolic steroid which is a synthetic testosterone derivative can cause a bevy of side effects in the female body.

This is why researchers have been trying to make steroids for women which are more selective. Picture it to be something that’s more anabolic and less androgenic.

Androgenic is another word for masculine side effects, which are called virilization.

Legal Steroids vs. Anabolic steroids

A lot of female athletes are new to performance enhancing drugs and they often feel why they should choose legal steroids over anabolic steroids.

We are sure that you’ve heard time and again that anabolic steroids are a shortcut to side effects. But what exactly does this mean and why do we recommend legal steroids for women instead of anabolic steroids?

Here’s why.

I. Anabolic steroids are illegal

You might have read about anabolic steroids being illegal steroids. This means that their sale and use is a crime in most countries. As a result, you will not be able to procure legal versions of anabolic steroids in most countries.

This means that you will be forced to source these drugs from the black market, also called underground labs. There’s no way to determine if the drugs you’ve bought are legit or not, or whether or not it even contains the advertised hormone.

You might end up harming yourself with tainted products that could be laced with something else entirely. Natural steroids on the other hand are manufactured in GMP-certified labs with quality natural ingredients only.

The difference between the two is night and day.

II. Legal Steroids do not cause virilization or other side effects

If you have ever seen female bodybuilders who have years of steroid use behind them, they look almost like men and nothing like females.

That’s because female steroid use is not devoid of side effects. You are essentially pumping exogenous male hormones into your body in copious amounts. So, your body is bound to respond by producing all the effects associated with high doses of those hormones. Not just selective anabolic effects.

The biggest side effect is virilization – where your body starts to grow facial hair, deepens your voice, increases the development of the clitoris, high blood pressure, and even causes impotence in some cases. And that’s just scratching the surface!

Female steroids are designed to produce selective effects. Be it weight loss, build muscle, fat burning, or joint pain relief, they do not cause the side effects that taking anabolic steroids can cause. Even if they do increase testosterone production, it is only a slight increase in endogenous testosterone production. The testosterone levels will never exceed the safe baseline for females.

III. These Best steroids are easier to take

Most anabolic steroids are intramuscular injections. Sure, there is an oral steroid or two like Anavar and Winstrol. But if you are looking at no liver toxicity, then injections are the only way.

Not only are injections more prone to cause scar tissue, but they are also cumbersome to use in the long run.

In comparison, female anabolic steroids are orally active. This means that you can take them in pill form and just like other supplements, they will do the same job as injecting yourself with male hormones every other day.

You can travel with them without being stopped at airports. They are designed for discrete performance enhancement.

IV. There are legal steroids for all fitness goals

Unlike a few years ago, research in the health and fitness space has advanced at the rate of leaps and bounds. Now, you can completely get the same health benefits with natural ingredients, which were impossible to achieve without using synthetic chemicals earlier.

For instance, there’s Anavar which helps you make significant muscle gains while burning fat. There’s Winsol which helps with aesthetics and pumps, while it will burn fat.

There’s Clenbutrol which helps you lose inches on the waist and love handles, after giving your body a quick boost in muscle recovery and energy levels. This list is growing every day as research keeps driving to bring more legal versions of steroids into the market.

Even professional female steroid users have now shifted to natural alternatives and the best legal steroids rather than continuing to risk it with anabolic steroid use.

What type of steroids do female bodybuilders take?

Until a few years ago, most professional bodybuilders used Anavar to lose fat and muscle building. But since Anavar alone can rarely build muscle, they would eventually hop on to testosterone, despite the risks.

But that’s a profession and those are pretty much the rules of the game. They have to risk it if they want to put on muscle.

Recreational bodybuilders are increasingly opting for legal steroid cycles due to the better safety profile and the legality associated with illegal drugs.

Also, as we said, there’s very little difference if any, in the kind of results that you will get from a legal steroid these days. This makes it pointless to still use a relegated cocktail of chemicals.

Is Tren safe for females?

Absolutely not. Tren or Trenbolone is a Nandrolone derived anabolic steroid that was created for use in veterinary medicine. It has an androgenic rating of 500, which means that it is 5 times as androgenic as Testosterone.

In other words, it can produce pretty much every single androgenic side effect associated with male hormones. It can increase your body hair, cause voice deepening, and even cause a permanent increase in your clitoris size. Not worth it at all.

However, if you are looking for the same results as Tren without the risks, why not go for Trenorol?

Trenorol is the female-friendly legal version of Tren, which was officially released in 2014.

It is not as potent as the original Tren but it still delivers lean muscle gain, fat loss, improved nitrogen retention. In fact, most female bodybuilders are now using Trenorol instead of Trenbolone.

What is the safest steroid to build muscle?

Muscle building is a catchall phrase. What kind of muscle are you looking to build? How fast do you want to build it?

Are you okay with gaining some amount of water and fat with it? Do you also need some strength gains?

Assuming that you want to build lean muscle and lose weight, then the safest and most effective legal steroids are Anavar and Winsol.

If you are more focused on muscle building, then go for Anadrole. Clenbutrol on the other hand works great for any cutting fitness cycle.

Conclusion – To sum it all up

With some of the strongest and most muscular professional bodybuilders using legal steroids, there’s no reason really for any woman to risk it with black-market products.

Anavar, Trenorol, Winsol, and Clenbutrol are some of the safest legal steroids available in the market today. If you want to get serious about your training without compromising on your safety, these are great choices. All of these products also come with 100% money-back guarantees.

