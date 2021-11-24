5 Best Testosterone Booster For Muscle Gain In 2021

Sometimes, no amount of effort in the gym yields any results. You are scrutinizing and dialing down your diet to the T. Your protein intake is on point. You are getting healthy fats. You have hired the best fitness coach to design a hypertrophy workout program.

But, have you checked your hormone levels? Believe it or not, sometimes all you need is good old testosterone.

Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone, also known as the anabolic hormone for good reason folks.

Building muscle mass without testosterone can be very difficult. The good news is that it’s possible to increase the levels of this hormone naturally with the best testosterone booster supplements for muscle gain.

Since testosterone boosting is a catch all phrase and a lot of times, deals with sexual health, rather than muscle, we have selected the top options that specifically help you gain lean muscle mass rapidly.

Stay with us as we have a lot more to share with you.

#1. TestoPrime – For Dramatic Muscle Mass Gains

Everybody has different expectations when it comes to gaining muscle mass. Some want to gain a lot of size at a very fast pace, while others want to slowly build lean muscle tissue.

TestoPrime is a natural testosterone booster that caters to the latter. This potent test boosting blend is formulated for those who wish to see dramatic gains in the shortest amount of time.

Most men who have used TestoPrime have reported gains of more than 15-20 lbs. of muscle mass in a span of just 12-16 weeks. That’s just incredible considering that this is a natural dietary supplement and not an anabolic steroid!

What are the main benefits of using TestoPrime?

TestoPrime is a powerful testosterone supplement that will boost muscle mass. But that’s not the only advantage of using this testosterone booster. It also offers a laundry list of health benefits that come with an increase in testosterone levels.

Here’s a closer look at some of these benefits.

1- Thick and Hard Muscle Tissue

Weight gain with dietary supplements generally does not translate into the kind of muscle mass that bodybuilders and fitness models seem to have. That comes only with androgens.

TestoPrime skyrockets your primary androgen levels, which means testosterone levels, the levels of DHT and IGF-1 to an extent that your body undergoes a series of changes that begin at the cellular level.

The DNA is now rapidly signaling growth hormone and amino acids to repair and renew muscle tissue. There is an increase in the production of muscle nuclei as well. This is what produces thick and fibrous muscle mass. Only the best testosterone boosters can produce this for you.

2- Increased Fat Loss

The quality and the volume of muscle gains that you make with testosterone boosting supplements can be undermined if you are also gaining fat.

You see, most men will switch to a calorie surplus diet while they are using testosterone booster supplements because this is the best time to utilize the surplus for mass gain.

But it’s vital that the surplus calories are not stored for body fat. TestoPrime helps to maintain this with its powerful thermogenic abilities. It increases your metabolism slightly to ensure that all of the fuel is directed towards producing muscle tissue and not for body fat.

3- Boosts Strength

Mere increase in muscle tissue size without a subsequent increase in skeletal muscle strength doesn’t do you much good.

You should be able to lift more weights and push yourself during workouts for a better anabolic environment, which translates into greater muscle gains. TestoPrime’s potent formulation can give you a significant boost in strength that enables you to break through plateaus and take your lifts to the next level, without risking injuries.

TestoPrime Ingredients

Here’s a quick fact. It’s Testosterone boosting supplements 101. The ingredients make or break the testosterone booster. Some testosterone booster supplements boast fancy ingredients and colorful labels. But unless it contains science-backed ingredients that can really boost testosterone production, it doesn’t amount to much.

That said, TestoPrime is the most potent natural testosterone booster you will ever come across. Not only with the ingredients but also with dosage levels.

D-Aspartic Acid

KSM-66 Ashwagandha

Panax Ginseng

Fenugreek

Green Tea Extract

Pomegranate

Vitamin D

Piperine 95%

Vitamin B6 & B5

Zinc

Garlic Extract

TestoPrime Pricing

There are so many fake testosterone booster supplements being sold on retail shopping sites that most high quality brands have shifted to selling exclusively on the official website. TestoPrime is no different.

You can only buy it on the official website and a month’s supply costs you $59.99. You get a huge discount on a three-month supply which is priced at just $119.99. That’s a great value.

TestoPrime – Final Thoughts

TestoPrime contains a whopping 13 grams of effective testosterone boosting ingredients per serving. That’s perhaps the highest we have ever come across in a single testosterone booster.

It also contains every necessary ingredient required for massive muscle gains and fat loss as well. With its potent blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and plant extracts that help boost testosterone levels naturally, TestoPrime is the ideal choice if you want to make the most of your workouts and achieve maximum gains.

#2. TestoGen – The Testosterone Booster for Ripped Muscle Mass

The Golden Era of bodybuilding was characterized by muscle size over shredded muscle tissue. But in the current generation, everyone wants to get ripped.

Manufacturers of testosterone boosting supplements seem to be aware of this trend and that explains why TestoGen is formulated the way it is.

This is one of the best testosterone booster supplements for increasing lean and dry muscle tissue. In other words, looking ripped without looking skinny. TestoGen achieves this in multiple ways, some of which are completely unique to this testosterone booster.

Let’s dive in.

What are the benefits of using TestoGen?

As we said, TestoGen is the perfect testosterone booster for achieving ripped muscle mass. But there are two components to a ripped physique. There’s absolute dry muscle tissue and there’s zero water retention.

TestoGen achieves both with perfection.

1- Dry Muscle Tissue

Bodybuilding lingo suggests that muscle gains can either be wet or dry. By wet, it means muscle gains that come with a lot of water retention. This generally happens when the body is hoarding a lot of glycogen. With glycogen comes water. That’s not the look you should be going for if you want to feel ripped.

Water retention is an essential aspect of bodybuilding for the sake of gaining muscle mass. But water retention comes at a cost. It takes away the definition and vascularity.

TestoGen helps you achieve dry muscle gains, which gives you a much leaner and better-defined physique. There’s minimal to zero water retention because there’s no effect on your estrogen levels.

2- Enhanced Lipolysis

TestoGen is perhaps one of the only testosterone booster supplements that can directly promote fat loss. It does this in two ways. Firstly, the enhanced fat loss is a byproduct of enhanced lean muscle gains that comes from using TestoGen.

TestoGen increases free testosterone levels and that doesn’t just help you gain ripped muscle mass, it also helps in burning body fat because it controls both, your metabolic rate and how effective your body is in breaking down fat cells.

Secondly, TestoGen contains ingredients that help break down stubborn fatty tissues and convert them into energy. This often results in a loss of body fat without you having to do anything else.

Most men who use Testogen report that they gained 10-12 lbs. of pure dry muscle mass with visible abs.

3- Vascularity and Pumps

Vascularity and pumps are two closely connected physiological traits. When your muscles have great pumps, it pushes the surface veins closer to the skin. This gives your muscles an aesthetic look and if you do it right, it can even help increase muscle strength because of better nutrient delivery.

TestoGen is one of the few testosterone booster supplements that contain ingredients known to boost nitric oxide production in the body. It gets converted into L-arginine which is ultimately responsible for giving you a better pump.

But that’s not all, TestoGen also contains natural nitrates from green leafy vegetables which further boosts the levels of L-arginine in your body.

What are the ingredients in TestoGen?

We are sure that you’d be eager to know how TestoGen works its magic. After all, you’re interested in buying it right? It’s a testosterone booster that aids both dry muscle gains and enhanced fat loss at the same time.

We are sure that you’d be eager to know how TestoGen helps to produce the kind of results it does, right?

All the credit goes to the research and development team for producing one of the most unique testosterone boosting supplements there is in the market presently.

While, the onus is on increasing free testosterone, there are ingredients which keep estrogen in check as well as amplify NO production. Lastly, your vitamin and mineral deficiencies are plugged too.

D-Aspartic Acid

Fenugreek Extract

Zinc

Vitamin D3

Korean Red Ginseng Extract 4:1

Boron

Nettle Leaf Extract 4:1

Magnesium

Vitamin B6

Vitamin K1

Bioperine® 95% Piperine

Testogen Pricing

What would you pay to get a ripped and peeled physique? Most people would pay anything and end up taking toxic anabolic steroids.

But guess what a month’s supply of TestoGen costs you? It’s just $59.99.

That’s not all. You can double down on the effect by clubbing it with Testo-Drops, the new revelation from the brand. This makes TestoGen doubly effective and faster acting.

P.S – You can get this amazing combo for $284 for an 8-months supply.

TestoGen – Final Thoughts

If you are serious about getting really lean but don’t want to sacrifice the quality of your muscle mass, you have to try TestoGen. This best testosterone booster is packed with natural ingredients that have been tested and tried by many athletes around the world.

Comes with a 60 day money back guarantee. Hard to beat that.

#3. Testo-Max – The Sustanon 250 Clone

Sustanon 250 probably needs no introduction, does it? This is the most demanded anabolic steroid by athletes because it is considered to be one of the best blends of testosterone available to date since it is a mix of different esters.

But why would you actually want to pin yourself with exogenous hormones that will shut down your natural T production?

Testo-Max gives you the benefits that come with Sustanon 250 without actually having to take injections. Instead of shutting down, it will increase testosterone production.

As its name suggests, Testo-Max is one of the best testosterone booster supplements that has been designed for maximum muscle building. It helps amplify your gains in the gym and reduces your recovery time.

What are the benefits of using Testo-Max?

Are you familiar with the term ‘Legal Steroids’? These are natural dietary supplements that give you the same benefits as anabolic steroids without causing any of the side effects associated with them.

Testo-Max is created by Crazy Bulk, the same brand that revolutionized the health and fitness industry with Legal Steroids. This is one of their bestselling testosterone boosting supplements that are often used as an alternative for testosterone replacement therapy, by men looking to boost testosterone production naturally.

1- Huge Increase in Muscle Size

The best testosterone booster supplements do not merely boost glycogen storage to increase muscle size. They alter key physiological processes within the body that change the way your body produces muscle tissue.

Testo-Max is one of the few testosterone boosters that can alter muscle protein synthesis, NO production, and Nitrogen balance. These three factors determine the rate at which you build muscle mass. Protein synthesis, in particular, is vital for fast growth and removing stubborn body fat.

Think of your body like a factory that’s primed to do just one thing 24/7, build muscle. It’s no wonder that on average, men claim to gain 15-20 lbs. of muscle on Testo-Max.

2- Breaching Plateaus With Strength

Testo-Max is one of the testosterone boosters that’s currently being used by powerlifters for its ability to increase free testosterone levels. An increase in free testosterone is generally accompanied by a corresponding increase in strength.

While it will boost testosterone levels, it will also amplify repair, which means that the renewed muscle tissue is thicker and stronger, allowing you to lift heavier weight without struggling with it.

Most powerlifters are able to add 30-40 lbs. to their bench press after using Testo-Max for a few weeks.

3- Boosts Energy and Stamina

If you have a hard time finishing all your reps in the gym, it is very likely that lactic acid build up is causing you to prematurely end your sets. This is because of muscle endurance, ATP synthesis, and other factors.

Testo-Max amplifies your endurance while also increasing ATP synthesis, allowing you to train for longer without experiencing muscle fatigue.

This is not merely limited to athletic performance though. It will also boost libido and translate into better performance in bed.

What are the ingredients in Testo-Max?

Crazy Bulk has always produced natural Testosterone boosters with the finest ingredients recommended by science. This testosterone supplement is no different.

It contains a blend of all the best natural testosterone boosters that increase free testosterone levels, reduce sex hormone binding globulin levels and stimulate luteinizing hormone.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K1

Magnesium

Zinc

D-Aspartic Acid

Nettle Leaf Extract

Ginseng Red Powder

Fenugreek Extract

Boron

Bioperine

Testo-Max Pricing

There’s such a huge demand for Crazy Bulk’s best testosterone boosters that for a long time, Testo-Max was priced at $90 for a month’s supply.

But they’ve recently revamped their price structure and made it more pocket friendly. Now, you can get this bestselling testosterone boosting supplement for just $59 a month and $119.8 for 3-months.

We tell you, folks, that’s a steal.

Testo-Max – Final Thoughts

Testo-Max is the most powerful testosterone boosting supplement for athletes and bodybuilders. It will raise your serum testosterone levels and free testosterone levels, completely changing the way your body builds muscle.

It will also improve your sexual drive and help you build muscle mass faster than ever. Like all best testosterone supplements from Crazy Bulk, it comes with a 60 day money back guarantee too.

#4. Testo Lab Pro – The Bulking Testosterone Supplement

Did you know that professional bodybuilders have always used specific compounds for bulking? But many of these compounds are so toxic that they cannot use them beyond a certain time span.

That’s why the supplements industry was trying to create natural testosterone boosters that can mimic the bulking effect of these chemicals. It was only recently, that the perfect combo of natural ingredients to increase testosterone production to support rapid muscle gains was cracked.

This is called Testo Lab Pro, the bulking compound of choice for professional bodybuilders these days. Testo Lab Pro is one of the most unique natural testosterone boosters in the world. Here’s why.

What are the benefits of using Testo Lab Pro?

Testosterone boosters are rarely able to match anabolics when it comes to producing dramatic muscle gains. This is because anabolic compounds bind to androgen receptors in the body to produce those effects.

But Testo Lab Pro uses a different biological pathway to create the perfect setting in your body, that allows you to gain massive amounts of muscle mass in very little time.

1- Unprecedented Muscle Growth

Muscle growth by default is a slow process. To grow muscle tissue, your body needs to break down muscle tissue through exposure to stress and then repair and renew the muscle tissue, thereby producing thicker and bigger muscle fibers.

But, Testo Lab Pro takes a shortcut by recruiting a bunch of cells called satellite cells. These cells are responsible for repairing and renewing muscle tissue. In bodybuilding, they are called muscle factories for a reason.

Testo Lab Pro alters the rate at which your body produces satellite cells. The more satellite cells you have, the quicker your body can repair muscle tissue. You break down your muscles faster than ever before, so they can be rebuilt bigger and stronger than ever before.

For the very first time, you will see what it feels like to re-build muscle at a heightened rate instead of the standard sluggish time span.

2- Amplifies IGF-1

IGF-1 is the most anabolic hormone in the human body. This naturally produced hormone is responsible for recruiting amino acids for producing new cells in your body. This includes muscle tissue, bone tissue, skin tissue, and even nerve tissues.

Testo-Lab Pro stimulates your pituitary gland to release more IGF-1. IGF-1 is accompanied by Growth Hormone. This combo is all you need really to keep your body in anabolic mode throughout the day. IGF-1 also acts as a potent transporter for amino acids to enter muscle cells. This makes it easier for you to gain massive amounts of muscle mass.

3- Cuts Short Recovery Time

Just like muscle growth, recovery from workouts depends on a variety of factors. There’s your hormone profile, your ability to produce muscle-building nutrients in the body, and also your age.

But after taking Testo-Lab Pro you will notice that all of these factors are optimized in your favor to give you an edge over other athletes. For instance, you will recover from workouts much faster than before. Your testosterone levels are higher than ever before, so your overall muscle building capacity is higher too.

You get to train for longer periods of time because you are not fatigued out easily.

What are the ingredients in Testo Lab Pro?

Many athletes that we have spoken to, are quite surprised by the results that this testosterone supplement produces. Does it contain a prohormone? Does it contain SARMS? These are some of the common questions we hear from athletes.

You’d be glad to hear that Testo Lab Pro is 100% natural and it contains no illegal substances whatsoever.

The ingredients in Testo Lab Pro are as follows –

Nutrigenesis (Patented Concentrates) – Vitamin D, K1 & K2, Magnesium, Zinc & Boron

KSM- 66

Mucuna Pruriens Seed Extract

Luteolin

D aspartic acid

As you can see, it’s just smart ingredient selection that makes this one of the best testosterone supplements in the world, not chemicals.

Testo Lab Pro Pricing

Given the massive demand for fast bulking testosterone supplements, one would expect that Testo Lab Pro will cost at least $100. But this testosterone boosting supplement is available for just $69 for a month’s supply.

That’s unbelievable. What’s more, is that you can get a four-month supply for just $207.

It does come with a 60 day money-back guarantee too.

Testo Lab Pro – Final Thoughts

If you’re looking to bulk up and add more muscle mass to your frame, then Testo Lab Pro is one of the best testosterone supplements for the job.

It creates the perfect anabolic environment by recruiting IGF-1 & HGH, as well as satellite cells. There’s no way you are not gaining muscle mass with this strongest testosterone booster. Even pro bodybuilders do! Imagine what a recreational lifter can gain.

#5. Testofuel – The 5-Day Testosterone Boosting Supplement

To boost testosterone levels naturally, any testosterone booster has to stimulate the release of Luteinizing hormone, which is the precursor to testosterone. Luteinizing hormone then stimulates the Leydig cells of the testes to release testosterone.

This is serum or total testosterone levels though. If you are looking to increase free testosterone levels, then the best testosterone booster also has to reduce the levels of Sex hormone binding globulin.

For all these processes to come together in synergy and boost testosterone levels, it takes at least 8-weeks, for even the strongest testosterone booster. Then there’s Testofuel, which does exactly this in as little as 5-days.

You heard that right. Let’s take a closer look at Testofuel.

What are the benefits of using Testofuel?

Are you looking to gain muscle within a specific time frame? Like, say, 8-weeks for your next holiday? Then Testofuel is the best testosterone supplement for the job.

This is one of the fastest acting testosterone supplements we’ve reviewed. There are men who have used it and noticed an increase in testosterone production in just 5-days.

1- Muscle Pumps

Most men who use Testofuel will start to notice the increased muscle pumps by the end of the first week. This is primarily because of the increase in blood flow brought about by nitric oxide production.

With more NO, there’s an increase in the nutrient delivery to your muscle tissue though. So it’s not merely cosmetic. Enhanced nutrient delivery is the key to more muscle growth and strength. Most testosterone supplements take at least 4-weeks to increase NO production. Testofuel manages to do this in just days.

2- Consistently High Testosterone Production

If you have researched testosterone levels, then you’d be aware that it’s not consistently high. There are hills and troughs, even when you use testosterone replacement therapy.

These uneven testosterone levels can cause random fluctuations in mood and energy levels as well. Testofuel is one of the few natural testosterone boosters that consistently maintain testosterone production at its peak.

What this means is that there are not even a few hours when your body is not primed to produce lean muscle mass, when you are on Testofuel.

3- Revitalize Your Sexual Performance

We have spoken at length about how these testosterone boosters boost testosterone production and subsequently stimulate muscle growth. But let’s not discount the fact that boosting testosterone production and healthy testosterone levels are closely associated with sexual health too, in addition to lean muscle mass.

Testofuel is considered by most users to be a potent testosterone booster for sexual performance. By Sexual performance, we mean that it can increase energy levels, boost stamina, and increase strength, all of which can potentially remedy erectile dysfunction too.

If you are struggling to improve your sexual performance, then Testofuel can restore healthy testosterone levels and thereby improve your sex life.

What are the ingredients in Testofuel?

Testofuel is a combination of amino acids, vitamins, herbs, and selected extracts, all of which are proven to increase testosterone levels.

Here’s a closer look at the blend.

DAA

Vitamin D

Vitamin B6

Vitamin K2

Oyster Extracts

Zinc

Ginseng

Magnesium

There’s DAA which is also known as D-Aspartic Acid which is a naturally occurring amino acid and one of the most important building blocks of testosterone.

Vitamin B6 and Vitamin K2 work closely to activate enzymes that enhance testosterone production. Oyster Extracts contain high levels of zinc, magnesium, and selenium, all of which are potent testosterone boosters.

Testofuel Pricing

Testofuel is one of the testosterone boosters that’s neither too expensive nor very cheap. A one-month supply is priced at $65.

But just like the rest of the brands, you get better pricing when buying in bulk. A seven-month supply for instance is priced at just $325.

Testofuel – Final Thoughts

No other testosterone boosters can boast of a fast acting formula like Testofuel. If you are looking for a product that produces quick results, then this is just what you were looking for.

Just like the other top testosterone boosters in this list, Testofuel also comes with a 100% 60 day money-back guarantee.

How We Chose the Best Testosterone Booster For Muscle Gain?

All our readers are amazed at the results they get when they try the testosterone boosters and other health supplements we recommend. So time and again, we hear this question.

How do we manage to select the best testosterone boosters and other supplements that offer so many health benefits? Well, the process is really simple.

The Ingredients in the testosterone boosters

We have buried ourselves in every tiny bit of research there exists about testosterone boosters. By now, we can confidently say that we know what works and what doesn’t.

So, we go through the ingredients in each testosterone booster one by one. We pick supplements that not only contain proven ingredients but also, the right concentration of these ingredients.

Here’s an overview of some of the most studied natural ingredients that can boost testosterone.

D-Aspartic Acid

Fenugreek extract

Boron Citrate

Magnesium

Zinc

Vitamin D

Vitamin K2

Panax Ginseng

Nettle leaf extract

The USP of the best testosterone booster supplements

Each testosterone boosting supplement has a USP. All of them are perfectly suited for muscle growth. But what type of muscle growth to be specific? Does it produce fast and wet gains? Does it produce slow and dry gains?

Will it also boost sexual performance as it increases testosterone levels naturally? Being aware of what it is best suited for makes it easier to select the ones that are most effective.

Guarantee and Price

After looking at the best ingredients and USP, we look into price and warranty. A testosterone booster that offers value for money is definitely a better buy than one that is very cheap but offers little benefits in return.

Also, does it offer a money-back guarantee? TestoPrime for instance comes with a lifetime guarantee. Can you beat that?

Judging by these three things; ingredient concentration, USP and guarantee, and price, we pick the superior testosterone boosters and recommend them to you.

What Are Testosterone Boosters and How Do They Work?

Testosterone boosters are powerful health supplements that can help you restore healthy testosterone levels, even if you are currently deficient in testosterone.

As men age, testosterone levels start to decline. But in the recent past, the decline has been all the more rapid. The average testosterone levels in a young man of about 25 used to be somewhere around 700. But now, we are seeing 20 somethings with testosterone levels around 250.

Low testosterone levels are linked with many health problems such as weakened bones and muscles, depression, anxiety, and insomnia. In fact, you are likely to gain weight at a very fast rate, as well as lack the motivation to do anything new.

Testosterone boosters restore testosterone production by stimulating the release of Luteinizing hormone, which is a precursor to testosterone. Some testosterone boosters also work via other pathways.

Health Benefits of Testosterone Boosters

The mere mention of testosterone and people picture testosterone replacement therapy, which is a lifetime of injections.

But testosterone boosters are the safer and more natural bet. Here are some of the health benefits associated with them.

Build lean muscle mass

High energy levels

Improved muscle recovery

Fat Loss

Boosts libido

Increases confidence

Alters your appearance and mood

Does not cause an increase in estrogen

No hair loss or man boobs

No water retention or high blood pressure

Completely safe for long term use

Are Testosterone-Boosting Supplements Safe?

We just touched on exactly this. Testosterone supplements are 100% safe as long as you pick completely natural ones.

You see, side effects or unsafe reactions are caused when you replace your body’s natural hormone production with an exogenous synthetic analog. In other words, an anabolic steroid or SARM.

When you are using all-natural supplements, your body is constantly in a state of homeostasis. Your hormone levels never increase beyond a safe threshold.

This is a very important point to make because most of the negative things you hear about testosterone boosters are from people who have been using them in combination with SARMs or anabolic steroids. They experience estrogen related side effects such as man boobs and acne.

Do testosterone boosters help build muscle?

Any testosterone boosters that can increase your levels of free testosterone or bioavailable testosterone can definitely help build muscle.

That’s because an increase in free testosterone will be accompanied with an increase in protein synthesis and nitrogen retention, two primary processes for building lean muscle mass.

What type of testosterone is best for building muscle?

There is no specific type of testosterone. The levels in the body are segregated into total testosterone and free testosterone.

Free testosterone is the amount of testosterone in your blood that is actually usable by your body. The rest is bound by SHBG and is practically unusable. So to answer the question, it is free testosterone that leads to muscle growth.

Who Should Consider Buying a Testosterone Booster?

Anyone who’s struggling with testosterone deficiency should seriously consider buying a testosterone booster.

This means that you could benefit from testosterone boosters if you are in your 20s or 30s. It doesnt matter. If you are experiencing the signs and symptoms of low testosterone, get bloodwork done and hop on. It will change your life.

Do Testosterone Boosting Supplements Have Any Side Effects?

By side effects, people generally mean the more serious side effects that we mentioned above such as liver toxicity, gynecomastia, and hair loss.

Testosterone boosting supplements do not produce any of these side effects. At best, you might notice a minor increase in body hair and aggression. But that’s about it.

FAQs

Q. How long until I see results with testosterone boosters?

A. There are so many parameters that can affect this, but generally it will take about 8-12 weeks. We recommend that you use it for at least 12-weeks before deeming whether or not it works for you.

Q. Are testosterone boosters good for bulking?

A. Absolutely! Testosterone boosters can alter some primary physiological processes that affect the amount of muscle mass that you can gain. If you club it with a good diet and exercise program, you will bulk in no time.

Q. What is the strongest legal testosterone booster?

A. Take any of the best testosterone boosters from this list and it fits the description to the T. But if you are looking for the most potent formula, that has to be TestoPrime. It’s 13 grams of active ingredients in a single dose. How can you not gain muscle on it?

Final Thoughts

That sums up our list of recommendations for the best testosterone boosters. We hope that it helps you find one that’s best suited for your muscle building needs.

Remember, to maximize the effectiveness of these supplements and your increased testosterone levels, it’s imperative that you hit the gym and start lifting if you still haven’t. Good luck.