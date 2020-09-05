Best Testosterone Booster Supplements: Which Pills Actually Work?

Low testosterone levels in men can have many negative effects on the body including reduced muscle mass, low energy levels, decreased sex drive, mood swings, belly fat, and more. Although low testosterone is common as we age into our 40’s and 50’s, it’s not uncommon for men in their 20s and 30s to experience a decline in testosterone as well.

Thankfully, there are testosterone boosters on the market that can help restore our vitality and get us back to feeling like the best version of ourselves. But with so many testosterone supplements to choose from, choosing the right one can feel like an overwhelming task.

The truth is that there are plenty of testosterone boosters that you can buy over-the-counter at stores like GNC. The problem though is that most of these formulas don’t have a high enough dose of active ingredients to actually make them effective. These test boosters are designed cheaply in order to sell to the masses.

Believe it or not, the best testosterone supplements are actually found online. Their formulas are much stronger than what you can find over the counter and work much better as a result. In this guide, we’ll review the top rated testosterone boosters on the market and explain how each of them works.

#1 Testogen – Strongest Testosterone Booster

TestoGen is a natural testosterone booster that consists of 100% natural ingredients that are designed to boost your levels of testosterone safely and easily. The TestoGen formula includes 11 key ingredients that are optimized for the right dosages for outstanding results. With just 4 capsules in the morning, here are the benefits you can expect:

Improved Muscle Growth and Strength

Reduced Body Fat and “Love Handles”

Better Concentration, Mental Clarity, and Focus

Improved Libido and Performance in the Bedroom

How Does It Work?

To put it simply, TestoGen doesn’t contain real testosterone like a steroid (which is a good thing). Instead, it uses natural ingredients that help your body release more “free testosterone”, which is already circulating within your body.

Ingredients

D-Aspartic Acid – 2352 mg

Magnesium – 200 mg

Vitamin D3 – 50 mcg

Nettle Leaf Extract 4:1 – 40 mg

Korean Red Ginseng Extract 4:1 – 40 mg

Fenugreek Extract 4:1 – 40 mg

Vitamin K1 – 20 mcg

Vitamin B6 – 20 mg

Zinc – 10 mg

Boron – 8 mg

Bioperine 95% Piperine – 5 mg

Overall, Testogen is the best testosterone booster on the market, thanks to its strong formulation. Whether you’re looking to increase muscle mass, reduce belly fat, or improve your energy, Testogen covers all the bases.

100 Day Money Back Guarantee

Natural Ingredients That Are 100% Safe

Just 4 Capsules Per Day in the Morning

Free Shipping Worldwide on All Orders

20% Off Coupon Code (click on link below)

#2 Prime Male – Best Testosterone Pills For Sex Drive

Prime Male is another popular testosterone booster pill that has gotten rave reviews from males over the age of 30. According to their website, Prime Male uses a combination of 12 different ingredients to boost your levels of testosterone in just 12 days. Here are the main benefits of using Prime Male testosterone booster:

Increased Energy

Fat Loss

Build Muscle

Stronger Bones

Elevated Mood

Improved Sex Drive

Healthier Looking Skin

Enhanced Cardiovascular Health

How Does It Work?

PrimeMale is scientifically formulated to address the 3 main problems that negatively affect the levels of testosterone in the body; Luteinizing Hormone (LH), Sex Hormone Binding Globulin (SHBG), and Estrogen & Prolactin. The ingredients inside of Prime Male work synergistically together to reduce the “girly hormones” in the body and unlock your body’s own ability to boost testosterone safely and quickly.

Ingredients

D-Aspartic Acid Calcium Chelate

BioPerine

Boron (as boron amino acid chelate)

Korean Red Ginseng 4:1 Extract (root)

Luteolin

Magnesium

Mucuna Pruriens (seed) extract

Nettle Root 10:1 Extract

Vitamin B6 (as P-5-P)

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K2 (as Menaquinone-7)

Zinc (as zinc citrate)

Overall, Prime Male is a great testosterone boosting supplement for anyone that wants to feel like they did in the early 20’s again, especially in the bedroom. This product starts working in just weeks and requires you to take 4 pills per day. Rather than just focusing on building muscle like other products, Prime Male is designed to increase your overall vitality and well-being. The reviews on this testosterone boosting supplement have been amazing and their 90-day product guarantee makes the decision to buy Prime Male virtually risk-free.

100% Risk-Free For 90 Days

12 Natural Ingredients That Work Synergistically Together

No Unwanted Side Effects

Includes Bioperine To Increase Absorption Up To 20X

Dosage: 1 Capsule 4 Times Per Day

#3 Testofuel – Best For Gaining Muscle

If you’re looking to build lean muscle mass and gain an edge in the gym, Testofuel is one of the best testosterone boosters on the market. Similar to other natural testosterone boosters, Testofuel is all natural and doesn’t contain any useless filler ingredients. It’s formula consists of powerful plant extra and nutrients to quickly transform your physique.

Testofuel’s carefully selected ingredients have been shown to raise testosterone in the body, leading to added strength, bigger muscles, more energy, and faster recovery. Here’s the ingredients inside of Testofuel:

D-Aspartic Acid (DAA) – Improves testosterone levels by signaling your testes to make more testosterone.

Vitamin D – Improves muscle mass, bone density, strength, and performance.

Oyster Extract – Natural aphrodisiac that boosts libido and sexual function.

Ginseng – Asian herb that improves mood, immune function, and cognitive ability.

Fenugreek – Herb that reduces sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), allowing your body to increase “free” testosterone.

Magnesium – Promotes lean muscle mass, faster recovery, and elevates testosterone levels.

Vitamin B6 – A testosterone boosting nutrient that can reduce estrogen levels and stimulate androgens in the body.

Vitamin K2 – Improves the amount of circulating testosterone within the body.

Zinc – Boost luteinizing hormone levels to tell your brain to produce more testosterone in your bloodstream.

Overall, Testofuel is a great testosterone booster for anyone looking to add muscle mass, build strength, and improve recovery time in the gym.

#4 Testo-Max – Best Natural Steroid Alternative

Testo-Max is a testosterone booster that’s dubbed as a safe and natural alternative to steroid cycles such as Sustanon. It’s manufactured by a company called Crazybulk, who makes a wide variety of steroid alternatives for both cutting and bulking cycles.

Here is what Testo-Max can help with:

Muscle Gain

Increased Strength

Improved Stamina

Fast Recovery

How It Works

Similar to other products on the market, Testo-Max contains D-aspartic Acid to increase levels of luteinizing hormone in the body. With an increase in luteinizing hormone, your body will be triggered to increase testosterone production as well. This test booster contains 10 other ingredients as well to help you improve strength, gain muscle, and get insane workouts.

Overall, Testo-Max is the best testosterone boosting product for men looking for a safe and natural alternative to steroids. Results can be seen in less than 2 weeks according to their website.

Safe & Legal Sustanon Alternative

Rapid Results in Less Than Two Weeks

Free Worldwide Delivery

Buy 2, Get 1 Free

#5 TestRX – Best For Men Over 50

TestRX is a natural supplement that aims to combat the decline in testosterone as we age. TestRX is formulated to encourage your body to produce more testosterone using ZMA, which is a combination of Zinc, Magnesium Aspartate, and Vitamin B6. Each of these key ingredients help boost protein synthesis, leading to muscle growth.

According to a clinical study done by Western Washington University, athletes that took ZMA for eight weeks saw a 30% increase in testosterone. In addition, ZMA has shown to improve sleep quality by extending stage 3 and stage 4 sleep, which is essential for muscle growth. While ZMA is the key ingredient in the TestRX formula, the formula also includes extra minerals, vitamins, and nutrients that boost testosterone, stamina, and performance.

Here are some of the things that TestRX can help you with.

TestRX limits a catabolic hormone called Cortisol, which breaks down muscle tissue within the body.

Increase growth hormone, giving you more energy and bigger muscles.

Improve virility, giving you better sexual performance.

Increase stamina and recovery, giving you that extra edge during workouts.

Improved sleep

Weight Loss

Although men of any age can take TestRX, it’s probably best suited for men over 40 or 50. The reviews for TestRX have been very positive and you can try it risk-free for 67 days. If you click the link below, you can also get 15% off your purchase during checkout. They also offer big discounts if you order more than a 1 month supply.

The Benefits of Using Natural Testosterone Boosters

While testosterone in men is produced primarily in the testicles and the adrenal glands, in women, it is produced in the ovaries. This hormone is essential for both men and women, but it is particularly important for men as it powers the development of masculine characteristics.

Unfortunately, over time, as we age, testosterone levels decrease slightly each year after early adulthood, leading to the appearance of various symptoms such as reduced muscle mass, fat gain, mood changes, and erectile dysfunction.

The good news is that when your body no longer produces enough testosterone, you can boost the hormone’s levels using natural testosterone booster supplements. The health benefits of boosting testosterone levels with supplements include:

Improved Sex Drive

Increase in Muscle Strength

Weight Loss

Increased Confidence

Better Energy and Stamina

More Strength

Increased red blood cell production

Stronger bones

Are Testosterone Supplements Better Than Injections?

There are many reasons why testosterone boosters are a better option than testosterone injections. Here is why you shouldn’t take injections:

Price – Testosterone boosters are MUCH cheaper than injections.

Side Effects – Taking testosterone injections can have unwanted side effects including enlarged breasts, acne, water retention, and excess hair growth.

No Prescription – Natural testosterone pills don’t require a doctor’s prescription, unlike injections.

What Causes Low Testosterone?

Understanding what causes a decline in testosterone level in your body is the first step to understanding what your body needs to regain its strength and energy.

Contrary to what many people believe, aging isn’t the only cause of declining testosterone levels. However, the natural aging process is the most common reason why your body testosterone production drops.

Yet, the truth is that many other things may be making your body to produce less testosterone, including:

Natural Aging Process

Medications

Obesity

Lack of Sleep

Poor Diet

Besides these common causes, some illnesses, such as Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, chronic liver, or kidney disease, may also lead to a drop in testosterone levels. For younger males, other causes of low testosterone may include HIV infection, radiation and chemotherapy for cancer, and pituitary disorders.

Signs of Low Testosterone

Diagnosing low testosterone is the first step to finding the best solution to help your body increase its level of testosterone and eliminate the unpleasant symptoms of this condition.

Remember that your doctor can diagnose this condition with a blood test, but the following symptoms can also be relevant indicators that your body’s testosterone levels have dropped.

Mood Swings

Weight Gain

Irritability

Inability to Maintain Erections

Reduced Muscle Mass

Low Sex Drive

Brain Fog and Mental Clarity

Fatigue

Depression

Sleep disturbances

Low energy

It is essential to note that this condition’s symptoms can vary depending on the cause of the low levels in testosterone production and the age at which it occurs.

Final Verdict – Are Testosterone Boosting Supplements Worth It?

Absolutely! The best testosterone boosting supplements are formulated with natural and safe ingredients that can help hypogonadism, the condition that occurs when your body can’t produce enough testosterone on its own.

Testosterone pills include ingredients like Tribulus Terrestris, D-Aspartic Acid, Zinc and magnesium, and fenugreek, which are all testosterone boosters. Moreover, they also contain ingredients like Tongkat Ali and Mucuna Pruriens, which can act as an aphrodisiac and improve sex drive.

In conclusion, testosterone boosters include everything your body needs to trigger testosterone production and eliminate the symptoms associated with low testosterone levels.