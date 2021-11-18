5 Best Thermogenic Fat Burner to Lose Weight Fast in 2021

Research about fat burners on the internet and you will come across tons and tons of data, most of which is conflicting even. But there’s one universal fact that’s accepted by one and all.

There’s only one way to successfully lose weight. That’s by burning more calories than what you consume. If you consume 2000, burn 2500 and you will lose weight.

If you consume 3000 and burn 1000, you will gain weight. It’s simple energy conversion 101. Now here’s the fun part. Burning more calories than what you consume is tough as nails.

That’s where the best thermogenic fat burner come into the picture. As implied by the name thermogenic fat burners are dietary supplements that burn fat by increasing the amount of calories your body burns for energy.

Top 5 Thermogenic Fat Burners

PhenQ – Overall Best Thermogenic Fat Burner

Leanbean – Best Fat Burner for Women

Instant Knockout – Best Fat Burner for Men

Burn Lab Pro – Best Belly Fat Burner

Zotrim – Best Appetite Suppressant

Think of it like making no change whatsoever to your diet and exercise and still being able to burn fat. That’s the magic that thermogenic fat burners can bring to the table.

Unfortunately, the internet is flooded with thermogenic diet pills in all sorts of shapes and sizes, that promise rapid fat burning, but deliver nothing. So how do you select the right thermogenic fat burner that will work for you?

That’s what we have done for you. Here’s our list of the top 5 best thermogenic fat burners in the industry in 2021.

#1 – PhenQ – The Best Thermogenic Fat Burner in the world

PhenQ is the best thermogenic fat burner that money can buy. Period. It is a game changer in the world of weight loss with a breakthrough formula that has helped nearly 200000 users to lose weight without breaking a sweat.

Oh yes, it is estimated that nearly 200000 bottles of PhenQ have been sold so far in the last 9-years. That’s a track record that is unmatched in the world of weight loss supplements.

If you want to know what makes this bestselling thermogenic fat burner tick, then here’s a closer look.

What are the benefits of using PhenQ?

The fact that PhenQ is a thermogenic fat burner makes people think that all it does is burn more calories. But that’s far from it.

PhenQ is a comprehensive weight loss supplement that offers 3-dimensional benefits for burning fat. Some of which are not even considered to be important by so-called fitness gurus these days.

1- Burn Fat while you sleep

PhenQ primes your body to burn fat even when you are resting or sleeping. How does it do this? It’s via thermogenesis. Thermogenesis is a process where your body burns more calories via heat.

PhenQ is so good at boosting thermogenesis in your body, that you burn fat while you are snoozing in bed, or watching TV. Thermogenesis can be achieved by vigorous exercises, like HIIT, or using fat burning pills that stimulate your CNS. But this way of achieving thermogenesis is extremely uncomfortable and can cause severe side effects.

PhenQ is one of the best Phentermine alternatives that achieve pleasant, non-jittery thermogenesis. That is our opinion, is something that separates it from the rest.

2- Eat Less without losing your mind

Let’s face it. Nobody likes to refuse food. Food is meant to nourish. It’s meant to be enjoyed. So cutting calories is generally not a mood booster. With PhenQ, you won’t even realize how you cut calories.

It contains a compound called chromium, which helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Chromium also curbs your appetite without compromising the taste of food.

It also contains Nopal, which contains fibers that take up space in your stomach. This means you can eat less without feeling hungry all the time.

As a result, you eat less and still feel full. This has been demonstrated in numerous well-designed clinical trials.

And then there’s Caffeine Anhydrous, which increases your energy levels so you don’t feel drained out even when you are cutting down on calories.

3- Stay Motivated Until you reach your goal

Last but not the least, PhenQ has ingredients that improve your cognitive performance and overall mood.

Poor mood is a major reason why many people give up their weight loss journey. That’s because if you are miserable, how can you be productive? How can you fight off cravings for bad foods that are high in salt or sugar? So having ingredients that improve your mood is one of the biggest benefits of using PhenQ.

What are the ingredients in PhenQ?

PhenQ contains a transparent blend of just 6-ingredients. These are all natural ingredients mind you, each one of them potent fat burners in its own right, backed by clinical studies.

Here’s a closer look at the ingredient list.

Capsimax Powder

Nopal

Calcium carbonate

Chromium Picolinate

Caffeine anhydrous

Piperine extracts

Capsimax is the primary thermogenic fat loss ingredient in PhenQ. It has been clinically shown to burn an additional 120 calories per day.

Then there’s Nopal, which has been clinically proven to curb calorie intake as well as flush out lipids from your intestines. Nopal has also been shown to reduce insulin spikes that occur after every meal, which in turn reduces appetite and helps you eat less.

Overall, this is a very well rounded blend.

PhenQ Pricing

PhenQ is among the most affordable fat burners to hit the market in recent years. And this is despite using premium ingredients backed by clinical studies.

You can get a bottle containing 60 capsules for $69.95. That’s less than $2 per day, which makes it extremely affordable given its effectiveness. Also, you can actually save more money when you buy a bigger package. For instance, the 3-month supply is priced at just $139.90. That’s one bottle for free.

PhenQ – Final Thoughts

If you are looking out for a thermogenic fat burner that will help you with losing weight without having to modify your lifestyle, PhenQ is definitely one of the best options. It has an active ingredient list that is backed by clinical studies and has proven to be safe and effective.

We like the transparent pricing, as well as the option to save money when you buy a bigger package. Comes with a 100% money-back guarantee too.

#2 – Leanbean – The Best Thermogenic Fat Burner for Women

Leanbean is one of the most unique fat burning supplements on this list. It’s a combination of a thermogenic fat burner and an appetite suppressant, in one tiny pill.

This means that it not only helps you cut your cravings and hence reduces your calorie intake, it also helps your body burn more calories. That’s a double whammy when you try to lose weight fast.

Oh, we almost forgot to mention that Leanbean is one of the only thermogenic fat burners that’s designed for women. So, if you hate the stimulant crammed fat burning pills that are sold for men, Leanbean is just what you need.

What are the benefits of Leanbean?

As we mentioned, Leanbean is a combination of a thermogenic fat burner and an appetite suppressant.

Here’s a look at its primary benefits.

1- Cut Calories with zero effort

Research reveals that cutting calories is probably one of the biggest challenges that women face during a fat loss journey.

In fact, it shows that up to 50% of women who sign up for weight loss programs tend to give up within eight weeks! Just the thought of having to count calories and keep a food diary is enough to send them running away from their weight loss goals.

Leanbean addresses this with 3 grams of Glucomannan, a fiber that expands in your stomach and curbs hunger pangs for hours. It’s clinically proven to help you eat up to 1,000 calories less per day without any effort. That’s 1 pound a week without even stepping off the couch.

2- Burn Calories with minimal effort

What makes Leanbean so effective is that while it is so effective at reducing your calorie intake, it also helps you burn more calories.

This is thanks to the presence of Green Coffee Bean Extract & Turmeric concentrate, which has been clinically proven to boost fat metabolism by an amazing 12%.

Green Coffee Bean works by speeding up your metabolic rate so that you can burn fat faster. It also prevents further weight gain.

3- Burn stubborn fat first

Leanbean contains ingredients like Chromium Picolinate, Choline & Garcinia Cambogia, all of which help to transport fat to the tissues where it can be burned for fuel. This ensures that you lose fat most effectively, especially around hard to tone areas like lower belly and thighs.

Most men and women struggle to lose belly fat. With the doubly effective combo, Leanbean makes it practically effortless to do that.

What are the ingredients in Leanbean?

Leanbean contains 12 natural ingredients, also called the ‘Fat Burning Dozen’ in weight loss circles. This blend contains vitamins, amino acids, soluble fiber, and herbal concentrates, which work in multiple ways to help promote weight loss.

Here’s a closer look at the ingredient list.

Glucomannan

Choline

Chromium Picolinate

Vitamin B6, B 12

Chloride

Zinc

Green Coffee

Turmeric

Garcinia Cambogia

Acai Berry

Piperine

The biggest draw here is 3 grams of Glucamannan, the appetite suppressing fiber that helps you eat less without even trying. Leanbean is also one of the few weight loss supplements in this list that packs a nice dose of Vitamin B12, which has been linked to improved energy levels when taken alongside Chromium Picolinate.

Leanbean Pricing

Leanbean is available at a special price of $59.99 on the official website, which is one bottle for a month’s supply.

This makes it one of the most inexpensive supplements on this list, given that it’s both an appetite suppressant and fat burner in one.

You get a lot more value for the three-month package, which costs $189.97 and gives you one bottle for free. So, that’s 4 bottles for the price of 3.

Leanbean – Closing Thoughts

Leanbean is a versatile supplement that can help you lose weight faster than ever before. It’s also an amazing value considering the ingredients and the price. It is a zero stimulant formula, which means that it is very unlikely to cause any side effects.

Women who want to boost their weight loss efforts without having to count calories and even men looking for an edge in the battle of the bulge will find this to be a great pick.

#3 – Instant Knockout – Potent Caffeine Powered Fat Burner

Instant Knockout first came into the spotlight a few years ago when it was revealed that this was the fat burner of choice for Pro MMA fighters.

When Pro MMA fighters are using a fat burner, you can rest assured that it is effective and clean. After all, they don’t mess around with ineffective products that are not allowed by official athletic committees.

Instant Knockout lives up to its name. It knocks out your hunger, increases your energy levels, and results in rapid weight loss.

If you want to lose weight fast without having to suffer through miserable workouts or starve yourself with a low calorie diet, Instant Knockout is just what you need.

What are the benefits of Instant Knockout?

Instant Knockout offers all the benefits that one associates with the best thermogenic fat burner. It burns fat and a lot of it, at that without requiring dramatic changes that you cannot sustain.

But the biggest USP is fast fat loss. That’s something that only selected thermogenic fat burners boast of. Instant Knockout is one of the best ones.

1- Rapid Fat Loss

Most MMA pros who use Instant Knockout want to drop weight fast to meet a weight category.

That’s where Instant Knockout shines. This is hands down, the best fat burner if you are looking at losing weight in a short time span. It creates an intense thermogenesis effect, which promotes rapid weight loss.

It will boost your metabolism and increase body temperature. This results in the body burning fat at a much faster rate than usual.

2- Increased energy levels

You will want to hit the gym or go jogging after having used Instant Knockout for weight loss.

This is because it will not let you feel fatigued and leave you dragging your feet while heading for exercise, which is normally the case. The higher calorie expenditure means that you have a lot more energy to burn.

Your workouts will become a lot more intense and you will be able to achieve more in the same time frame. The caffeine will make sure that your focus during workouts is at its peak, which translates into more intensity.

3- Shed stubborn fat

Have you ever noticed how influencers and MMA fighters seem to have washboard abs with popping abdominal muscles? That’s because they use HIIT and NEAT to create a prolonged fat burning effect which results in shedding the stubborn fat first.

HIIT is High Intensity Interval Training, where you alternate between short bursts of intense activity with slow activities. NEAT is Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis, which basically means that you move around more now that your metabolic rate has gone up.

Instant Knockout results mimic the effect of both HIIT and NEAT and force your body to burn fat, without you having to actually do high intensity intervals. It’s a remarkable fat burning supplement.

What are the ingredients in Instant Knockout?

Instant Knockout contains 9 natural ingredients. This is a very carefully selected blend where one type of ingredient does not overpower the other one. Instead, it is designed for synergy, like in the best fat burners.

Each ingredient plays a critical role to enhance the efficacy of the supplement as a whole for losing weight.

Green Tea leaf Extract

Capsicain

Glucomannan

Caffeine

Vitamin B6, B12, D3

L-theanine

Piperine

Green Tea Extract contains a healthy dose of catechins. EGCG is the most important catechin in Green tea extract and it has shown to have a strong thermogenesis effect on its own.

When mixed with caffeine, Green Tea Extract creates a synergy that is 3 times as powerful as caffeine alone. This leads to increased calorie expenditure and fat loss. There’s also the B-Vitamin stack with D3. Oh, don’t miss Glucomannan. That’s reduced calorie intake for you.

Instant Knockout Pricing

As one of the thermogenic fat burners used by the pros, we expected Instant Knockout to command a hefty price tag. But we were pleasantly surprised to find out that it is affordable for everyone, even the casual gym goer.

You get a 1 month supply of 30 capsules of Instant Knockout for $59. That’s only $2 per serving. Just like the other premium fat burning supplements, Instant Knockout offers some great deals on bulk purchases. You can buy a 3-month supply at $185 and get 1-month for free.

Instant Knockout – Final Thoughts

Instant Knockout is an awesome thermogenic fat burner. It will increase your calorie expenditure and help you burn stubborn fat, which is the perfect adjuvant to a healthy lifestyle and diet. If you are already doing HIIT or NEAT with cardio, this supplement will complement those workouts very well.

#4 – Burn Lab Pro – Stop Fat Storage with this best fat burner

Burn Lab Pro is another fat burner supplement that has caught the fancy of professional athletes and bodybuilders looking to stay under the radar while shedding body fat.

This is an all-natural weight loss supplement that kickstarts the fat burning process with thermogenesis and tops it up with increased fat oxidation. The latter will shed belly fat and other stubborn body fat in record time.

If you are looking for the best fat burner supplement that offers a no-nonsense approach to fat loss, this is one of the best options.

What are the benefits of using Burn Lab Pro?

Burn Lab Pro is a strong fat burner supplement. But there’s one reason that professionals seem to prefer it over cookie cutter options. Here’s a closer look at the benefits that it offers.

1- Preserves Muscle, Burns Fat

The best fat burner supplements are ones that have a selective working mechanism for weight loss. It should increase fat oxidation but should spare muscle tissue. Muscle loss will make you look frail and will take away the definition from your body.

Burn Lab Pro does a great job of preserving lean muscle mass, while simultaneously making you lose fat. This makes it one of the best options for athletes looking to stay ribbed while trying to get rid of unwanted fat.

2- Increases aesthetics

We are sure that you need a natural fat burner that goes hard on the stored fat, while not making you look skinny. Burn Lab Pro has a mild diuretic effect which flushes out the excessive bloat, that sometimes hides your muscle definition.

That explains why most Burn Lab Pro reviews speak about how this fat burner supplement has helped users look more aesthetic. There’s very little water weight that is retained subQ. So the muscles are always visible.

Also, this increases the visibility of surface veins. Lean, muscular, and vascular!

3- Reduces appetite, reduces cravings

The best fat burner supplements also contain ingredients that control appetite and curb cravings. Burn Lab Pro does this most efficiently, making it the preferred choice of athletes looking to achieve their weight loss goals without struggling with low energy levels.

It just makes you feel fuller for much longer. The satiating effects are noticeable right after you take your first dose. Bloated feeling is reduced, while cravings are curbed to a great extent.

What are the ingredients in Burn Lab Pro?

A lot of people don’t believe that Burn Lab Pro is a stimulant free fat burner. The thermogenesis it produces is so intense that people think that it is crammed with caffeine.

Well, sorry to disappoint you if you thought so. Burn Lab Pro is 100% stimulant free. Here’s the ingredient list.

GTF Chromium

Calcium

HMB

Coleus Forskohlii Root

Capsimax

Piperine

That’s an amazing blend folks. There’s Coleus Forskohlii root which stimulates your body to produce Lipase and adenylate cyclase, two enzymes that will free up the stored body fat making it available for burning as fuel.

The burning part is done by Capsimax. Capsicum is one of the most potent thermogenic available in nature. It increases metabolism and calorie expenditure even at rest, making it top-notch for fat loss purposes.

Burn Lab Pro Pricing

Burn Lab Pro’s pricing is on-par with other high-end fat burner supplements that work on a similar principle. It isn’t aggressively marketed, so it has a limited reach.

One bottle is priced at $59.00 whereas you get one bottle for free if you buy 3-bottles. That package is priced at just $177.00.

Burn Lab Pro – Final Thoughts

Burn Lab Pro is a professional grade fat burner that is used by intermediate to advanced level bodybuilders. So you can rest assured that it will get the job done.

It is stimulant free too. So no jitters. Comes with a 100% money-back guarantee!

#5 – Zotrim – The Caffeine Punch for Weight Loss

Non Stimulant based thermogenic fat burner supplements definitely have their place in the fitness industry. But many men and women prefer the good old caffeine punch.

Caffeine works wonders when you are looking to lose weight fast while staying sharp in the gym. It’s a natural appetite suppressant and it also boosts your metabolism, making your fat burn more efficiently. That’s why best fat burners contain it.

Zotrim is one such caffeine-based supplement that has been designed for weight loss. It is a women-centric weight loss supplement, just like Leanbean pills. If there are any athletic ladies reading this, you’d want to try Zotrim for fast weight loss.

What are the benefits of Zotrim?

Zotrim offers all the benefits that we have covered so far and then tops it up with some caffeine. So, you have the trusted appetite suppression, the strong thermogenesis, and lastly, the caffeine boost.

1- Blunts your appetite

Being a women-friendly fat burner, we aren’t surprised one bit by Zotrim’s ability to suppress appetite. After all, appetite suppression is one of the primary features that women seek from thermogenic fat burner supplements, given that they are more prone to binge eating.

Zotrim contains the YGD combo, which is Yerba Mate, Guarana, and Damiana. This blend is clinically proven to curb your appetite while also increasing metabolic rate. It is rich in a form of soluble fiber called Inulin, which stabilizes your blood sugar levels too.

2- Energy and Mood

Energy and mood are vital for the success of any weight loss journey. That’s why Zotrim comes with a potent B-Vitamin blend including B-6 & B-12. Not only do you have the energy boost, you also have a good mood to deal with the hunger pangs.

The B Vitamins are also vital for cognitive performance, which includes motivation by the way.

3- More Effective workouts

The best fat burners contain at least a minor thermogenic effect to supplement the other primary ingredients. Zotrim contains a strong thermogenic blend which will help your body burn fat while preserving muscle mass.

While the thermogenesis is not strong enough to cause jitters or tremors, it will make your workouts more effective. For instance, if you burn 100 calories with your daily run, Zotrim will help you burn 250 with the same run at the same intensity.

What are the ingredients in Zotrim?

Zotrim is a clean label top thermogenic fat burner that contains minimal but proven all natural ingredients.

Yerba Maté Leaf Extract

Guarana Seed Extract

Damiana Leaf Extract

Caffeine

Vitamin B3 and B6

These ingredients are proven to support weight loss in 5 clinical studies that have been published in 10 research papers globally. So you know for sure that you are getting a proven blend of ingredients.

Zotrim Pricing

Zotrim earns the distinction of being the most affordable fat burner pills on this list. A month’s supply is priced at just $49.99, while most potent weight loss supplements charge at least $10 more.

It is the only thermogenic fat burning supplement that gives you 5-months supply at just $149.99. If you are on a tight budget, you’ve just found the best weight loss supplement for you.

Zotrim – Final Thoughts

Zotrim is the most complete women-centric fat burner on this list. We are sure that you will love its appetite suppressing ability coupled with a good mood and energy boost.

The YGD blend is proven and its thermogenic ingredients will help you burn more calories during your workouts. Great pricing too!

What should I look for when looking for a thermogenic fat burner?

Let’s get down to the most interesting part of this article about the best fat burners. What is it about the best fat burners that separate them from the crowd?

Unfortunately, most people who research about the best fat burners don’t have the faintest idea of how thermogenic fat burners work. That’s what we are going to explain today.

Look for natural thermogenesis

There’s a huge difference in thermogenesis achieved naturally, or by natural ingredients and that achieved synthetically, with synthetic ingredients. You want to look for thermogenic supplements that contain natural ingredients like green tea extract and green coffee.

The reason for this is because all-natural ingredients like green tea extract generally do not stimulate your Central nervous system. This stimulating pathway triggers some of the most common side effects seen with synthetic fat burners. Green tea extract also contains phytonutrients.

As a result, natural thermogenic supplements are practically side effect free.

Check your ingredients list carefully

You want to look for the most effective thermogenic ingredients in your fat burning supplement of choice. In particular, most fat burners focus on two main potent weight loss compounds.

Capsimax

Caffeine – Either Natural, through Green tea leaf extract or Green Coffee Bean Extract or synthetic, which is caffeine anhydrous

Both of these ingredients have been shown to boost body temperature. As your body’s temperature rises, it also begins to metabolize the body’s stored fat reserves for energy at an accelerated rate, causing your weight to fall off quickly.

However, every effective thermogenic fat burner will also contain other ingredients that address other aspects of weight loss as well as offer more health benefits. For instance, appetite suppressants. The most notable ones are –

Glucomannan

Nopal

Inulin contained in Yerba Mate

B-Vitamins can play a vital role in boosting mood and energy levels, while minerals, Green tea extract, and amino acids can play important supportive roles by offering health benefits.

How safe are natural fat burners?

The reason why we prefer natural fat burning ingredients is that they rarely trigger side effects like tremors, insomnia, and mood swings. That said, you’d want to watch the ingredient list for any natural ingredients that you are allergic to.

This is the commonest complaint that we have heard from users. They end up using fat burners containing ingredients that they are allergic to and then blame the fat burners instead.

As long as there are no known allergens, you should have no serious side effects.

What are the side effects of using thermogenic fat burners?

If you mean synthetic fat burner supplement, then the side effects are insomnia, mood swings, and tremors. The tremors can be so severe in some people that they find it impossible to handle heavy machinery at work.

There are not too many side effects with natural ingredients in the best fat burner though. But some of these ingredients can cause the following temporary reactions –

headaches or migraines for some people

light-headedness in some people when using caffeine based products on an empty stomach

Mild stomach upset due to soluble fiber

How do thermogenic fat burners help you lose weight?

Every day, the average person loses around 80-100 calories through non exercise based activities, such as breathing and perspiration. This is the thermogenic fat burning process. Thermogenic fat burners can help you increase this rate of calorie loss by about 10%.

Add calorie restriction, a healthy diet, and exercise to this, and you are looking at rapid weight loss which helps you lose belly fat. This is only possible with belly fat burners.

FAQs

Q. How long does it take for fat burners to work?

A. That depends on the thermogenic fat burning supplement that you are using. Some can work within weeks while others take up to 3-months to get max benefits. You should however notice visible changes in a span of 4-6 weeks. Club it with a healthy diet and exercise to maximize the benefits.

Q. What is the strongest thermogenic fat burner?

A. Our top pick is PhenQ and it remains our favorite thermogenic fat burner for 9-years. But any of these best fat burning supplements are great choices.

Q. Are thermogenic fat burners worth it?

A. If you have tried to lose weight on multiple occasions without any success, then it is completely worth trying a natural thermogenic fat burner. These can completely transform the way you lose fat and look, in a span of weeks.

To wrap it up

We hope that our list of recommendations, as well as our buying guide, helps you narrow down the best thermogenic fat burner that compliments your fitness goals.

Remember, the best option is what works for you. Understand your limitations and then pick one that’s the closest solution for the limitations. Good luck.