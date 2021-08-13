Blast Auxiliary AC Review: The Latest Information Revealed – Update

Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC has caught on as one of the hottest personal air conditioning units in the market. A portable AC that you can carry anywhere with you, the easy to use and maintain, energy efficient Desktop AC Ultra is the ultimate in personal luxury.

Doubling as a humidifier, with the option of very personalized settings, the Desktop AC Ultra can run for a very long time. Whether a home, office or cramped and hot working space, or the great outdoors in the height of summer, the unique design of this portable AC unit will make it deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

Make the Blast Ultra Portable AC your constant companion, you won’t regret it.

Visit the Official Blast Auxiliary AC Official Website For 50% Off Retail Price

What is Blast Auxiliary AC?

Blast Auxiliary AC is an innovative compact-sized air conditioning equipment that can be used both indoors and outdoors. The unit is highly efficient when it comes to power consumption and versatile when compared to the centralized air conditioning unit. The below Blast Auxiliary AC review will provide insight on how to use the unit, its benefits, price, and why you should get one now.

The hot summer season can be unbearable if you don’t have an air conditioner installed in your home. And over the years most homes have had to install wall-mounted units to all the rooms in their homes, which can be quite burdensome when it comes to power consumption. Smaller homes, on the other hand, might not be able to reap the full benefits of the wall-mounted air conditioning units because they can only have them installed in one room.

Portable Air conditioners such as the Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra will, therefore, suffice for both the small and large homes and can be taken to the patio or the backyard for a dose of cold or cool air under the summer heat. For more insight on the compact air conditioner below is a comprehensive Blast Auxiliary AC review.

Blast Auxiliary Features and Benefits

The Blast Auxiliary Classic is portable and can be easily carried to and used in any room of the house. This raises its utility tremendously, since it can even be used in the dead of winter to cool down an area that has gotten unusually hot, e.g., during cooking. The portable AC can be placed and operated in cramped spaces to great effect.

The Desktop AC Ultra functions as a combined cooler and humidifier, since it utilizes the thermoelectric principle, namely evaporation and then cooling. This makes the Blast Ultra Portable AC one of the most eco friendly cooling systems on the market.

The Blast Ultra Portable AC is easy to install and extremely energy efficient. It uses a 200mAh lithium battery unit that is rechargeable using an USB unit. The Blast Desktop AC Ultra is more efficient than any other portable AC in the market today and 20 times more efficient that window or wall units. It will lower your electricity bills significantly.

Is Blast Auxiliary AC Legit?

Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra is a legitimate product made of high-quality durable material, the unit can be used in any location to offer trouble-free and customizable results. The cordless design is undoubtedly highly professional. Not to forget the fact that it will greatly reduce your energy bills.

The production of the product has been limited to the manufacturer and that is why it is not available in the retail stores, needless to say, that any other Blast Auxiliary AC review that advises otherwise should not be trusted in. Limiting the sale of the unit to the online stores ensures that you get value for your money by purchasing the original product and not a knock-off.

Click Here To Claim a Special Price Reduction Directly From Blast Auxiliary AC Manufacturer

How does Blast Auxiliary AC work?

Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra works by allowing you to control the cooling conditions of your immediate environment, the unit provides you with up to three cooling technologies. If you need ice cold air, all you have to do is use the ice tray and put in the unit frozen ice. If you need an instant cooling effect, while in your office or when cooking in the kitchen, you can soak the water curtain in water, and as it evaporates all the heat will be sucked from your environment.

The unit has also incorporated a misting device that helps keep the air cool and moist, this feature will effectively protect your skin from drying, and also keep your nasal passage moist and free from irritation.

Blast Auxiliary AC – How To Setup and Use it

The Blast Desktop AC Ultra is extremely easy to set up and put to use. It comes fitted with a system that operates on a rechargeable lithium battery. Pop in the power adapter unit as described below and your cooling system is ready to go.

The Blast Ultra Portable AC also has a Type-C USB cable for charging. Once recharged, the air cooling unit can run for 8 hours without recharging.

For initial set up, place your portable AC on a fully flat surface high enough for the air to reach you and with an electrical outlet nearby. Take out the USB cable and attach the power adapter into the designated port and plug in on the wall outlet.

There is one more step before you turn the portable air system on.

There will be a water curtain within a drawer. Pull it out, dip into cold water and replace into its sleeve. Fill the water tank with either cold water and/or crushed ice.

When you turn the portable AC on, it will blow cool air on you till the charge dies down. When it does, use the USB cable to recharge and reuse as mentioned above.

Does Blast Auxiliary AC really work?

Yes, Blast Auxiliary AC really works when used individually or by a group of up to 3 people. If you follow this Blast Auxiliary AC review to the latter, you will realize that this device is quite compact and cannot be used by a large crowd or by individuals who are positioned far from the air conditioning unit. It is not powerful enough to suck out heat in a large environment but will effectively provide a cool atmosphere when positioned a few meters from the user.

During use ensure that you are positioned in a place where warm air can be expelled, as the cool or cold air comes in. The best thing about the Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra is that it can work on a personal level, this feature makes it convenient for use in an environment where there are a lot of kids. So instead of unleashing cold air into the whole room through the wall-mounted AC, you can just focus the Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra on yourself and keep your kids safe.

What is included in Blast Auxiliary?

Besides the cooling unit itself and the inbuilt port to receive the power adapter, the following items are included with the Blast Ultra Portable AC when you buy it.

Type-C USB Power Cable: As described above, the cable has a power adapter at one end and a plug for an electrical outlet at the other.

As described above, the cable has a power adapter at one end and a plug for an electrical outlet at the other. Lithium Battery: The Blast Desktop AC Ultra has an in-built lithium battery that can cool the air for at least 8 hours straight after charging.

The next three features are specially designed for your comfort and enjoyment:

Ice Tray: An ice-tray is included for those who prefer an ice-cold blast of air out of the cooling unit. Adding ice cubes or crushed ice to the tray will allow icy air to blow out.

An ice-tray is included for those who prefer an ice-cold blast of air out of the cooling unit. Adding ice cubes or crushed ice to the tray will allow icy air to blow out. Water Curtain: The water curtain is a unique feature that is designed to cool down any air that passes through it, whether you add ice cubes to the tray or simply douse the water curtain with cold water. Either way, you will luxuriate in the air cooling that results.

The water curtain is a unique feature that is designed to cool down any air that passes through it, whether you add ice cubes to the tray or simply douse the water curtain with cold water. Either way, you will luxuriate in the air cooling that results. Air Filters: In addition to its other features, the Blast Desktop AC Ultra comes equipped with its own air filter. This ensures that the cold air you enjoy is free of allergens, dust, contaminants or other sources of disease or discomfort.

Click Here To Get The Blast Auxiliary AC at the Lowest Price Available

What makes Blast Auxiliary Better than its Competitors?

There are air conditioners, and then there’s the Blast Desktop AC Ultra. There are many ways it beats its competitors, some of which are mentioned below:

Portability: Unlike wall or window units, or even some of the larger portable units, the Blast Ultra Portable AC lives up to its name. It’s a simple, compactly designed cooling unit, weighing less than 2 lbs., that can be taken to anywhere in the house, and even used on trips away from the house.

Unlike wall or window units, or even some of the larger portable units, the Blast Ultra Portable AC lives up to its name. It’s a simple, compactly designed cooling unit, weighing less than 2 lbs., that can be taken to anywhere in the house, and even used on trips away from the house. Powerful Battery Allows for Extended Use: The big, built-in 200mAh lithium batteries are easy to charge with the power cord that comes with the cooling system. Once charged, the portable AC will run uninterrupted for up to 8 hours.

The big, built-in 200mAh lithium batteries are easy to charge with the power cord that comes with the cooling system. Once charged, the portable AC will run uninterrupted for up to 8 hours. Safe and Ergonomically Sound: The Ultra Portable AC unit does not overheat, nor does it draw too much power. The cooling system’s thermoelectric cooling is based on evaporation and then cooling the atmosphere around you. As a result, you can safely leave your portable AC running all night without fear of an accident, which is often the concern with certain units.

The Ultra Portable AC unit does not overheat, nor does it draw too much power. The cooling system’s thermoelectric cooling is based on evaporation and then cooling the atmosphere around you. As a result, you can safely leave your portable AC running all night without fear of an accident, which is often the concern with certain units. Set Up and Maintenance are Super Easy: As described previously, it is really easy to set up and start running the Blast Desktop AC Ultra. Maintenance does not need to happen more than once a month in many cases.

As described previously, it is really easy to set up and start running the Blast Desktop AC Ultra. Maintenance does not need to happen more than once a month in many cases. Healthy Cooling and Humidifier: The air filters and other provisions means that the air coming from the cooling unit is free of allergens and other possible problems. Due to the humidification, you are unlikely to feel dehydrated.

The air filters and other provisions means that the air coming from the cooling unit is free of allergens and other possible problems. Due to the humidification, you are unlikely to feel dehydrated. Many Options for Customized Settings: The cooling system comes with two operating modes (air conditioning and fan), three fan speeds, humidifier functions and the option to cool really fast. This portable AC can deliver the quality of much larger units.

The cooling system comes with two operating modes (air conditioning and fan), three fan speeds, humidifier functions and the option to cool really fast. This portable AC can deliver the quality of much larger units. Environmentally Sound: Not only is the electricity consumption 5% of window units and less than other portable units, the Desktop AC Ultra uses water to cool your surroundings. Therefore, the portable air unit is more environmentally friendly than any high-powered cooling system.

(Right Now) Special Introductory Discount – Take Advantage

How to Maintain Blast Auxiliary?

The Blast Ultra Portable AC does not need much maintenance beyond the very basic level.

Every 15 to 30 days, take out the ice tray and the water curtain and rinse them out thoroughly to ensure that there is no scum or residue.

The air filter should be checked regularly as well, especially if the portable AC is being used in a hot and humid environment or in an area where there is a lot of dust, allergens or debris.

The battery unit is encased inside and doesn’t need any maintenance. The Type-C USB cable will last for a long time unless there are accidents or misuse.

Can Blast Auxiliary AC cool a room?

Yes, the Blast Auxiliary AC can cool a room but given its small size it will take longer than usual, depending on the size of the room. The unit can also provide cooling for adjacent rooms because the cool air is not restricted and can travel down the hallway.

Important to note is that this Blast Auxiliary AC review stresses the use of the Blast Auxiliary AC unit in its immediate environment for better results, at least that is what it was designed for. Using the unit to cool down large open spaces such as homes with open concept design, could result in frustration.

Who is Blast Auxiliary AC good for?

Given the focused cooling, this Blast Auxiliary AC Review is good for anyone and everyone who doesn’t have an underlying medical condition that requires them to stay away from cold environments. Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra can be taken to the office, to your bedroom and to the patio, anywhere that you need targeted cooling Blast Auxiliary AC has got your back.

(50% OFF) Claim At the Official Blast Auxiliary AC Website Here

Blast Auxiliary FAQ’s

Here are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the Best Way to Utilize the Blast Ultra Portable AC?

The unit is designed principally as an air cooling system that provides superlative comfort around one’s personal space. Wherever you are working, especially a stuff internal room, take a Blast Portable AC unit with you. These units are not typically suitable for air conditioning large rooms.

Is the Blast Ultra Portable AC Going to Spike Your Electricity Bills?

No, it won’t. In fact, it is the exact reverse. This portable AC unit has a revolutionary design which utilizes the thermoelectric principle to use evaporation followed by cooling. The Blast Desktop Ultra unit consumes less electricity than other portable units and is 20 times more efficient than standard window and wall units – while delivering superior results.

Can You Leave Blast Cooling System on All Night?

Yes. The simplicity and compactness of the design, not to mention the fact it consumes very little electricity – reducing the risk of a short or a fire from an overheated surface – means that there is no significant risk of harm from leaving the cooling unit on at night.

If you have small children or pets, though, it may be a good idea to place the portable air unit on a flat tabletop, off the ground, out of their reach.

How available is the Blast Auxiliary AC?

Blast Auxiliary AC is not available in the retail stores, and that is because the manufacturer is protecting its customer base from investing in knockoffs. We are not certain about its availability once the stock is over, so best you invest in it while stocks last.

Is Blast Auxiliary AC maintenance intensive?

No, Blast Auxiliary AC is not maintenance Intensive, when compared to the wall-mounted AC. All you have to do is ensure that the exterior area of the AC is clean by constantly wiping off dust; the vent area must also be cleaned from time to time.

Is the Blast Auxiliary AC noisy?

Absolutely not, Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra is not as noisy as your basic fan and that is why it can be used in the office or the bedroom at night to provide targeted cooling.

How much does a Blast Auxiliary AC cost?

If you purchase 3 Blast Auxiliary AC you will pay only $202.48, a price that has been reduced from the initial $415.34. The 50% discount extends to individuals who only want to purchase a single device, so you will pay $89.99. And as if that is not enough the manufacturer also runs a 50% discount for individuals who want to get up to four units.

We cannot deny that the Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra is the perfect gift and for this option, you will still be able to enjoy a 50% discount if you wish to get two units, one for you and the other one as a gift for your friends or parents.

Where can I buy a Blast Auxiliary AC?

The Blast Auxiliary AC can only be purchased at Blast Auxiliary AC official website, and to make the purchase process seamless, you will be provided with two payment methods. You will either pay using your Credit Card or through the accredited payment platforms such as Paypal, and as if that is not enough you also get a 100% money-back guarantee after using the unit for 30 days and not being satisfied by its performance.

The manufacturer also allows you to purchase up to four units at a discount. So, instead of paying $553.78, you will pay half the price for the four portable AC’s and that is $247.47. The aim of this Blast Auxiliary AC review is to ensure that you make informed choices, right down to shipping. So if you have made up your mind to purchase this unit you will only have to pay $10.95 to ship 3 Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra.

Available Discount Only from the Official Website of Blast Auxiliary AC

Blast Auxiliary AC Pros

Best for targeted Air conditioning

Provides clean and filtered air

Comes slapped with a 30-day money-back guarantee

Features a 3 fan speed and louver for customized airflow

The air conditioning unit is portable easy to maintain

Blast Auxiliary AC Cons

The Blast Auxiliary AC can only be purchased on the manufacturer’s official website

Not efficient for use in large open spaces

Blast Auxiliary Money Back Guarantee and Refund Policy

One of the best news about trying out a Blast Desktop AC Ultra unit is that you can try it out risk free, provided you buy the product directly from the manufacturer and not through a third-party retailer. This, however, is unlikely to be a problem in the short term.

The Blast Ultra Portable AC units are selling like hot cakes and currently only available through online orders from the company, as mentioned above. The customer service reps are eager to work directly with you and resolve any issues that you may have.

In case you are unhappy with your experience with the Blast Desktop AC Ultra, your purchase comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. To trigger the return, you have multiple options:

Call customer service toll-free within the US; Canada at 1 866 335 1618.

Email customer service at support@getblastauxiliary.com. Be sure to mention all your details, including the order number.

The company will provide you with an address to mail back your Blast Desktop AC Ultra unit. Once you have sent it and the center acknowledges receipt, your purchase price will be refunded.

The company does reserve the right to reject a refund request if the unit is not in its original conditions. As mentioned before, one big no-no would be to order the air cooling system from a third-party retailer, in which case the company will not assume any responsibility for the return and money back guarantee.

Final Verdict

Now you no longer have to get stuck in the sitting room because of the AC and neither do you have to leave the sitting room because you cannot stand the AC. This Blast Auxiliary AC review has explained that the Blast Auxiliary Desktop AC Ultra device is a versatile unit that runs three different functions and which are providing cool, moist, and cold air.

The fan speeds are customizable and even better is that it has incorporated a louver window that allows you to direct the flow of the air. The AC effectively cuts down energy consumption, it is compact and quiet making it useful in the office or bedroom. The build of the Blast Auxiliary AC is rugged thus you can expect long-time service.

If you have been having second thoughts about purchasing the portable AC, we believe that by reading this Blast Auxiliary AC review, your questions have been answered and you will take advantage of the 50% discount.

For more details and safe purchase, Visit the official website of Blast Auxiliary AC!