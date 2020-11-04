Blaux Heater Review: Is it another scam portable heater?

Blaux Heater is a portable, personal heater that’s being advertised everywhere on social media. But does it really work? Is it just another scam product?

I was in need of a portable heater to keep myself comfortable when working in the home office. I decided to give this heater a try and share my experience in this Blaux Heater review.

What is Blaux Heater Portable Heater?

Blaux Heater portable heater is a personalized heater that uses convection ceramic technology to deliver targeted heat. It’s an energy-efficient, cost-effective way to stay warm and comfortable all season.

The one thing I love about this heater is that it’s so compact. It looks like a portable speaker. But instead of blaring music, it blares heat.

One other great feature that I want to talk about in my Blaux Heater review is the antimicrobial filter. As the Blaux is delivering targeted heat, it’s also killing odors and bacteria.

Using the Blaux heater couldn’t be easier. Just plug it in, and it’s ready for use right out of the box. As long as you have access to an electrical outlet, you can use this heater.

It’s great for heating:

● Home offices

● Personal office desks

● Beds

● Any small space with power

A traditional heating system can take an hour or more to heat up a home. But with the Blaux heater, you can start feeling warmer and more comfortable instantly. It blows heat in whichever direction you want, and at the same time, it’s filtering out dust, bacteria and odors. You enjoy fresh, clean, heated air.

It’s portable, lightweight and quiet, so you can use it without disturbing others.

How Does Blaux Heater Electric Heater Work?

Blaux Heater uses convection ceramic heating technology to deliver targeted, personalized heat wherever you point the device. It’s angled up for comfortable use when you place it on a desk or floor.

Another important thing I want to point out in this Blaux Heater review is that it’s safe for kids and pets. The power button is actually located on the back of the heater. None of the other buttons on the device will work unless the power button has been activated.

You can even set a timer to prevent the heater from running for longer than you want it to. The timer is a great safety feature because if you fall asleep with the heater on, you don’t have to worry about wasting energy or your heater becoming a fire hazard.

In the timer mode, you can set the heater to turn off after 1, 2 or 3 hours.

The cable can also be coiled around the back of the heater for easy storage and extra safety.

There are three settings for the Blaux Heater:

● Regular fan (without heat)

● Low heat

● High heat

The regular fan option means that you can also use the Blaux to stay cool. It may not be ideal for really hot days, but for those warm evenings when you want to stay comfortable, the regular fan option is great to have.

Does Blaux Heater Really Work?

The question that everyone reading this Blaux Heater review wants an answer to. Does the Blaux Heater portable heater actually work?

The answer is: Yes!

Once you plug it in and press the power button, it starts blowing out heat immediately. There’s no waiting. And that’s thanks to the ceramic heating technology. The different heating settings work well, too. There’s a big difference between the low and high heat settings. The regular fan setting also works well to stay cool when it gets a little too warm in the room.

If you need an instant, portable heat source, Blaux Heater is a great option.

Is Blaux Heater Safe to Use?

Another important question to answer in this Blaux Heater review is whether it’s safe to use. Whenever you’re using a portable or space heater, safety is always a top concern.

The Blaux Heater space heater is surprisingly safe. It comes equipped with many features designed to improve safety and prevent fires.

The coil is 1.8m long and meets the UL standard safety. Plus, there’s safety switch tip-over protection, so if the heater takes a tumble, it will turn off automatically.

There’s even overheating protection to keep the Blaux from overheating. The Blaux Heater also features flame retardant material to eliminate fire hazard.

The timer function adds an additional layer of protection, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally leaving the heater on too long. It’s nice to be able to set a timer and then just leave it. If you fall asleep on the couch, no problem. The heater will turn off automatically.

Safety is important, and I have never been worried about this heater causing any problems.

Where Can I Use Blaux Heater?

The Blaux Heater can be used just about anywhere. If there’s an electrical outlet, you can use this heater.

Before writing this Blaux Heater review, I used this heater in my office, next to my bed and in my reading nook in the living room. I can confidently say that you can use this heater in most places without a problem.

I can’t think of anywhere that you wouldn’t want to use it. If there’s a corner of the room that’s cold or a space in your house that you’d like to heat up more, the Blaux Heater can be your go-to option. I’ve even heard of people using it in RVs as an efficient way to stay warm while parking for the night.

Why Should You Get a Blaux Heater?

When sitting down to write this Blaux Heater review, I thought about all of the reasons I would buy this heater and recommend it to other people. There are so many great reasons to give the Blaux a try.

● It provides targeted, personalized heat

● It can be used just about anywhere

● It’s energy efficient

● There’s an antimicrobial filter that kills odors and bacteria

● The heat is instant

● It’s safe to use

● There’s a timer feature to automatically power down the heater after a certain amount of time

● It’s portable and lightweight

● It’s great for desks

● It’s quiet

● There are multiple settings: low, high and no heat

If you’re looking for a portable heater that’s easy to use and that you can take just about anywhere, then the Blaux Heater is a good fit for you.

It’s an energy efficient way to stay warm. If you work in a cold office, you will appreciate having your own little personal heater at your desk each morning.

The portability and light weight of this heater is really what attracted me to this heater and the reason why I wanted to give it a try.

Where Can I Buy a Blaux Heater?

A lot of consumers are flocking to stores to buy the Blaux Heater electric space heater. But this product is only available directly from the manufacturer. If the store (listed below) doesn’t have any inventory left in stock, wait a day or two and there should be more products available.

It’s a mistake to purchase from other, third-party sites because a lot of reports mention people getting scammed.

Don’t fall into this trap.

Purchasing directly from the consumer has a lot of benefits:

● Direct support from the manufacturer

● 30-day money back guarantee

● Lowest prices around

Consumers additionally benefit from the fast shipping provided by the makers of the Blaux Heater.

It’s better to go to the official site, support the manufacturers directly and ensure that the product that’s delivered is 100% authentic. Direct products work and come backed with a guarantee just in case there is a defective part or something breaks in shipping.

Blaux Heater Pros and Cons

The Blaux Heater portable electric heater is the perfect personal gift, or option to gift to others. Powerful and compact, the heat is powerful and rapid. Internal ceramic heats up rapidly and maintains heat with high energy efficiency,

While an impeccable portable heater, there are pros and cons everyone has to consider:

Pros

● Children and pet safe

● Adjustable thermostat

● Rapid heating technology

● Antimicrobial filter to fight off bacteria and mold

Cons

● Lacks adjustable frame

A durable, hard exterior reduces the adjustable options of the portable heater. The unit cannot be adjusted, so it’s important to find the perfect placement to heat a space. Heat rises, so there will be additional heating aside from the direct airflow of the Blaux Heater.

Final Verdict

Wrapping up this Blaux Heater review, it’s safe to say that a lot of people are buying the Blaux Heater small electric heater for their homes, offices and even kids’ rooms. The heating power is exceptional, and the near-silent operation allows it to be used even in high productivity offices.

The ceramic technology, multiple safety features and programmable thermostat provide direct heating in seconds of tapping the power button.

Compact, the unit plugs into any standard power outlet and can be placed on desks, tables or any flat surface.

Instant space heating makes rooms more comfortable without any complaints from anyone else in the building or room.

And if you order today, there are two main benefits: 30-day money back guarantee and a limited time special offer.

This deal is only offered while supplies list, so be quick – stock often runs out.

