Blaux Heater Reviews – Blaux HeatCore Personal Space Heater Unit

The innovation inside the emerging personal heating units have been nothing short of amazing, no large in part thanks to the Blaux HeatCore heater. The Blaux Heater is referred to as the Blaux HeatCore, a personal space heating device offers much more than warm and cozy hot air flow into the coldest corners of your home.

Made available exclusively at the official Blaux Heater website only on Blaux.com, the Blaux HeatCore is the ultimate chill killer that gives users a furnace at their fingertips as well as the multi-functional capacity to be a mini air purifying device too. The Blaux HeatCore Heater offers rapid, targeted, and instant heat into your personal living space while utilizing an antimicrobial filter to help cleanse the air of mold, bacteria and even funky smelling odors.

The Blaux HeatCore is one of the first personal heaters to bring customizable heating options to each individual’s liking and preference right out of the box. The plug and play, press and go functionality of the mobile Blaux HeatCore unit leverages safe and effective Convection ceramic heating technology as an energy efficient, cost-saving personal heating solution that is unmatched in the world of mini portable heaters.

With the chilly winters approaching, we are all looking for a way to keep ourselves warm. The outside temperature is cold between September to April in many parts of the world, and having an additional personal heater can hardly be avoided. Many people suffer from cold hands and feet in the winter months, disturbing their work and concentration. To solve this problem, check out the Blaux Personal Heater to provide you with extra heat in winters and help keep your hands and feet warm.

Blaux Heater Review: What Do We Have Here?

The Blaux Personal Heater is a ceramic heater that contains antibacterial filters. This heater is compact in size and powerful enough to provide you with the heat to beat the cold in the winter months. It is compactly manufactured so that you can carry it along in your office or wherever you require heating. According to the manufacturers, this small ceramic Blaux Heater works efficiently and is environmentally friendly. This mighty mini heating device gets you warm within a few seconds and ensures you are comfortable.

If you are looking for a perfect heat source for the winter months, look no further. This device does not take too much space and provides a pleasant atmosphere perfect for the warm fuzzy feeling in the winter months. Unlike other powerful heating devices, this device does not need several minutes to heat up; it only takes a few seconds. Unlike the other heating machines available in the market that accumulate cost for various reasons and suck up a lot of energy, you will have no such complaints with this device.

This is an independent review of the Blaux Ceramic Heater Mini Fan. We will discuss all the crucial information you will require before you invest in this heating device. Let’s decipher if the Blaux HeatCore is an ideal alternative to the expensive central heating devices. In the following, we will give you a more in-depth insight into the device:

Blaux HeatCore Overview:

The Blaux HeatCore makes a striking, stable, and high-quality impression in the first look. However, the virtues of this machine are way beyond the way it looks. Considering the technical facts, the Ceramic mini fan must buy if you need to be warm this winter. The heater is backed by ceramic heating technology, known for its energy efficiency, especially in heating costs.

The Blaux heater comes with various power levels that you may choose as per your requirement. The highest level runs at 1200 watts and the lowest at 700 watts, making it the best alternative to powerful heating devices just cost-efficiently. The performance value of this mini heater is satisfactory.

This mini heater is of multi-purpose use; if you turn on the fan mode, it will not emit heat, and only air will be expelled from the device. This cool air will help you have a calm, pleasant atmosphere around you, especially around mid-summer. This device comes with an integrated timer that you can set that may extend up to 3 hours. There is a power switch on the back to turn the device on and off. This device is user friendly, and anyone can operate it. The heater’s ceramic cover does not get hot and ensures a pleasant atmosphere for the cold winter days. The modern fan technology in the heater ensures that the room’s temperature rises within a minute of turning it on to keep you optimally warm.

It is a compact and durable device that offers ease of use. The heater is powered by electricity. The heater comes with ZPT antimicrobial and antibacterial filters, one of which comes already integrated with the heater. You must ensure to clean and replace it every once in a while. The filters help keep bacterias and microbes out of the way and ensure that the heater does not emit any unpleasant odor.

Blaux Heater Technical Facts:

It is an Energy-efficient device with ceramic heating technology.

Fan mode does not emit any heat. Multi-purpose use

Minimum power: 700 Watt

Maximum power: 1200 Watt

Timer: Up to 3 hours

It also comes with a standby mode.

The power switch is on the back of the heater.

The mini heater comes with a Gravity safety switch, which ensures that the Mini Ceramic Heater is turned off when it is not upright. This ensures there is no accident.

No more wires flinging around here, and there you can neatly organize the cables on the back of the heater.

The heater comes with an easy replacement of the ZPT antimicrobial filter covered by a quick-release cover on the back.

The Blaux Heater comes with a ZPT Anti-microbial filter, which is built-in. It ensures your surroundings are free from odor, operating instructions come with the heater, and a storage box is also included in the package.

Benefits of the Blaux Personal Heater:

The heater is easy to operate.

It can be carried easily due to its compact design.

It is lightweight

It comes with a ZPT anti-microbe filter that filters bacteria and ensures no unpleasant odors.

It provides an optimal warm atmosphere.

The heater comes with various power modes. The power can be easily adjusted to the heater.

It offers practical and quiet operation.

does not emit any smell like other mini-fans

It is cost-efficient

Comes with a timer and a stand-by mode.

Blaux Personal Heater Pricing

The Blaux Portable Heater offers an unbelievable deal, competitively priced between $62 and $90 per unit, depending on how many units you order. Below is how the pricing is broken down on the Blaux.com official website:

1 Heater: $89.99 + $8.95 Shipping (starter option)

Blaux Personal Heater Refund Policy

The Blaux Personal Heater does not come with a refund policy on opened or used products. Refunds can only be requested on unopened, unused products in the original packaging:

“Blaux offers a 30-day guarantee on all new/unused purchases. Send the item(s) back to us in the original unopened packaging for a full refund or replacement, less S&H.”

If you have not opened or used the Blaux Heater, you can ship the mini fan heater back to the company to request a complete refund. If you have already used the heater and were disappointed with the unit, you cannot obtain any reimbursement type according to Blaux’s terms and conditions.

Blaux Personal Heater Contact:

Email: support@blaux.com

support@blaux.com Phone: 844-846-5344 or try 855-756-5448 for Blaux customer support service

844-846-5344 or try 855-756-5448 for Blaux customer support service Address: Strong Current Enterprises Limited – G/F Kowloon East Building, 12 Lei Yue Mun Road, Kwung Tong, Hong Kong

One important notice of interest to highlight, as The Health Radar report on the Blaux heater pointed out, is that the ordering of the Blaux HeatCore is on a first order first ship basis.

It is a very thoughtful gift idea this long and cold winter season as the holidays are coming and so are the dark days and cold nights.

Final thoughts:

The Blaux HeatCore is a perfect compact heater to keep you warm in the winters. The heater is equipped with a ZPT filter that sucks in all bacteria, dust, and microbes and ensures its clean emitting air. The heater can have multi-purpose use, and it comes with a fan mode that emits cool wind for pleasant summers.

The portable heater is powered by electricity and is easy to use. It is also equipped with timer functions that will keep your bedroom warm so you can have a good night’s sleep. The heater’s compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry anywhere.

If you are looking for a cost and power-efficient heater, look no further. Order yourself a Blaux Personal Heater right away.