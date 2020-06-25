Blaux Portable AC Reviews (UPDATED) – Is Blaux Air Conditioner Legit?

Blaux Portable AC is one of the trendiest and most economical portable AC units available in the market. It offers great value for money, is easy to set up, and comes at an extremely affordable price.

Have you been stuck in one room because there’s only one air conditioner in your house? Are you thinking that’s how you spend most of your summers – fighting over who gets to stay longer in the chilled room. Because c’mon, you’d rather share the room with your entire family than spend the day in your room without an AC. Undoubtedly, the summer brings unbearable heat – temperatures you can’t tolerate and, with it, reduced productivity. Except, you don’t need to make all these compromises. Thanks to Blaux Portable AC.

This is a remarkable air cooler that you can take to your room anytime you want. You can also shift this air conditioner to other rooms. This way all of your rooms can be chilled and you wouldn’t need to spend your entire day in one room. In fact, setting up this air cooler is also easy. You can do so yourself without any external help from professionals. Again, this proves how convenient using this device is. Here’s another brownie point: cleaning and maintenance are a piece of cake as well, thanks to the compact size of the device.

Blaux Portable AC Review

Blaux air conditioner unit is the answer that you’ve been looking for. Unlike traditional cooling systems, its use is not limited to one room. The credit for this goes to the portable nature of this device. You can easily take it from one room to another without having to worry about dealing with a mess of electric wires or having to call professionals to set up the air cooler.

Thanks to its sleek design and compact sizing, you also don’t need to lug the cooler from one place to another. So that’s another plus you can’t deny. What’s more, the air cooler’s performance is stellar.

The fan setting is variable so you can adjust the cooling as per the prevailing temperature. Again, this is a marvelous plus since you don’t have to be stuck with one cooling setting. In fact, that can get super annoying because on warmer days, you might not want a blast of cold air in your face. For days like those, you can adjust the air cooler’s blower to a moderate or low setting.

All this proves that Blaux portable air conditioner offers several features that help it beat traditional air conditioners and make it worth the investment. You can easily shift the device from one place to another, look after it yourself (without having to spend a dime on getting professional cleaning help), and enjoy the cooling at different settings.

How To Set Up Blaux Portable AC?

You’d assume you’ll have to go through pages and pages of set-up guides. Or, you’d need to call a professional and wait days for him to show up and install the air cooler. Lucky for you, you’re thinking wrong because setting this portable air conditioner by Blaux doesn’t take a genius.

For one, using this air cooler is as simple as turning it on. You don’t even need to drag wires with the cooler. Instead, the device is chargeable, so you can charge it and turn it on with a flick of a switch. Once the battery life drains, you can recharge the air cooler for further use and that’s all.

In the same breath, setting up this device also doesn’t take a ton of work. Follow these steps and you’re good to go:

Pour water in the air cooler’s tank

Adjust the replaceable water curtain and

Switch on the air cooler

When the battery life goes down, the LED ring on the device will alert you so you can recharge and use it further.

How Does it Work?

Blaux Portable AC is powered by two main ducts or outlets. One of them takes in air from the surrounding and cools it to give you chilled air instantly. Another outlet gets rid of the used air.

Throughout this process, there’s an interesting bit: the air that enters the device goes through the inbuilt purification or air filter system of the device. It is here that the air is purified so you get clean and germ-free air circulating in your room. The filter system also gets rid of any leaves and bacteria in the air.

This way, only cool air that is clean reaches you and the rest is removed via the other outlet in the device. Want to know about another bonus? The device blows out air at 2.5 m/s, which chills your surroundings instantly.

Some Key Features

Here is a brief look at the noteworthy features of Blaux air conditioner for you to get a complete picture of what this air cooler offers:

Portable

Foremost of all and most importantly, this device is portable, which solves a major pain that traditional air cooling fails with. In that, you can move this device around your home whenever you want and wherever you want.

Easy set up and use

Nope, you don’t need to be concerned with connecting numerous wires or calling in professional help. Fill up the water tanks and you’re good to go.

Chargeable

What’s more, using Blaux AC is also convenient. The credit for this goes to its chargeable battery. You only need to charge the machine and it’ll keep your room chill for as long as it’s battery lasts.

Effective filter system

Probably the best feature that this air cooler offers is its effective filter system that purifies the air. Put simply, the air it delivers to you is both clean and cool – that’s a big win win.

No noise tech

Another common issue with traditional air cooling systems is the noise they emit. That’s not the issue with this Blaux air cooler though. It’s no noise tech keeps the sound to 40 decibels, which is comfortable enough for you to rest and work peacefully.

Mood lighting

Alongside the no noise tech, this air cooler offers another great feature of mood lighting. This creates a soft glow as you turn off the rest of the light. Depending on the model of the portable air cooler you get, there is also a LED ring on the device, which informs you of the battery power so you’re more alert about when to charge your air cooler.

Speed fan setting

Speed fan setting is another excellent plus that makes the use of this air cooler pretty convenient. You can pick from three settings: low, moderate, and high. So, if there’s a senior in the room who can’t tolerate the heat or extreme cold, you can choose the low fan setting. Or, if you’re having a particularly hot day, you can set the fan to high and enjoy a chilled atmosphere.

That said, there is a likelihood you can save some money on your electricity bill when you keep the fan setting to low. This factors in as another plus, which helps you save cash on days when the temperature is mild but unbearable without air conditioning.

Pricing and Money Back Guarantee

Blaux Portable AC is currently available for a discounted price on the official website – www.buyblaux.com. So those who are interested need to rush in placing their order. Here’s what the pricing looks like:

1 unit for $89.99

2 units for $179.98

3 units for $202.48

4 units for $247.47

What’s more, your order is safe as your purchase is backed with a 30-day money back guarantee. This means that if you are not satisfied with the product, you can have your money back by applying for a refund. Head over to the official website to read more customer reviews and to place your order.

For consumer protection and to be sure that you are getting 100% authentic and legit Blaux AC, only buy from the official website (link mentioned above).

Final Verdict: We Recommend Buying It!

In short, Blaux Portable AC is the perfect alternative to traditional air conditioners. It is portable, chargeable, and easy to use. What’s more, it’s no noise tech makes it a valuable addition to your house. Given its remarkable features, positive customer reviews, and unbeatable pricing, no wonder it is selling out fast worldwide. Get yours today from the official website while it is still available.

