Blaux Wearable AC Plus Reviews – Is Blaux Personal Fan Legit?

Blaux Wearable AC Plus, as its name indicates, is a wearable personal fan and air cooler that keeps you cool as you commute in the sweltering heat. All you have to do is wear this device around your neck and you can enjoy cool blasts of clean air that this device throws your way.

The device is available in a sleek, U-shaped design, which makes wearing it super simple. It is chargeable, which means you don’t have to be stuck with wires or portable charging devices as you use this air cooler. What’s more, your purchase of Blaux Wearable AC Plus is backed with a money back guarantee, which also saves your order. It’s a complete win-win.

Walking out of a place where the air conditioner is blasting cold air into the hot summer streets is always challenging. Not only does your body have a hard time adjusting to the temperature change, your mind finds it frustrating too. Some can be so sensitive to the change in the temperature that they start sneezing.

But you’d be wondering: so what’s the solution? We can’t install air conditioning devices on the streets now, can we? While we absolutely can’t do that, we can keep ourselves cool with the help of a special device called Blaux Wearable AC Plus.

Blaux Wearable AC Plus Review

Also called Blaux Personal Fan, this is a unique air cooler that you can carry with yourself wherever you go. It boasts long battery life so you can easily go for hours without having to charge the gadget. The LED ring on the air cooler, however, alerts you when the battery is nearing its end, so you can charge the device before its battery runs out.

The interesting bit is that not only does this device blast cold air your way, it blasts clean air. Wondering how? This is entirely possible with the in-built filter system in this portable, wearable device. This system ensures that the air it releases is free from germs, dust, leaves, and other impurities such as bacteria.

As a result, you get clean and cold air that keeps you calm and chill air. This makes long commutes, even walks, productive in the summers. In fact, you wouldn’t need to cut your walk short or reschedule your plans. That said, installing or using this air cooler is a piece of cake.

This is because the device comes in ready to use form. This way, you only need to wear it around your neck and you’re good to go. Since the cooler is U-shaped and universally-sized, wearing it is not tough. What’s more, wearing this Blaux Personal Fan is like carrying a cold towel around your shoulders, which only proves that using or wearing the device isn’t difficult.

User-Friendly Design and Model

The best part is that Blaux Wearable AC Plusis designed to be easy to use. In fact, it is sleek, stylish, and comfortable to wear and use. All these pointers add brownie points in favor of this gadget, making it worth the investment.

What’s more, the battery life of the air cooler is remarkable. It can last for over a day with only four hours of charging. The credit for this goes to the lithium battery of the gadget. Despite this though, it is crucial to keep in mind that the device’s battery life depends on its usage as is the standard in the case of battery-powered devices.

A cherry on top is the air filter in this air cooler that cleanses the air, which makes it further convenient to use. The cooling plate in the device leaves this impact. On the other hand, the air vents deliver cooling effects. There is also a third component, an ionizer internal fan that removes pollution and bacteria from the air. All these pointers make this air cooler convenient to use.

Noteworthy Features

Blaux Wearable AC Plus shows some incredible features that speak in its favor. These include:

Universal sizing

This means that the device is a one-size fits all solution. Irrespective of your weight and shoulder set, this device will settle around your neck easily, cooling you through your commute or otherwise.

You can reposition the vents

You can also change the direction of the air cooler’s vents the way you like them. So, for instance, you can adjust the vents to blow cold air toward your face. Or, if you don’t like direct cold air on your face, you can reposition the vents away from you.

You can also adjust the fan setting

You can also adjust the fan setting of the air cooler as per your need. Choose from low, medium, and high settings. Hence, you can adjust the fan’s blow as per the prevailing temperature and your requirements. In fact, by running the fan to a low setting, you can also conserve its battery life.

Maintaining the air cooler is easy

You don’t need any external, professional help for the maintenance of this wearable air conditioning system. The mesh holes in the cooler can quickly get untidy due to the air they filter. There is also lots of moisture and dirt that gathers there. However, you can clean the holes simply with the help of a cloth and disinfectant. This way you don’t need any professional help. Instead, cleaning the air cooler is a DIY thing.

Where to Buy, Pricing and Money Back Guarantee

Blaux Wearable AC is available for purchase only on the official website. It is not available at local stores, or on Amazon. This is to ensure that consumers get legit Blaux air conditioners with a full money-back guarantee. See below for discounted pricing:

1 wearable AC unit for $89.99

2 units for $179.98

3 units for $202.48

4 units for $247.47

An important point is that Blaux Wearable air conditioner and personal fanis available with a refund policy in place. This extends to 30 days from the time you place an order for the air cooler. The good news is that this saves your purchase because in case you’re not content with the device, you can apply for a refund and have your money back after returning the AC.

However, the odds of applying for a refund are poor. This is proven by the fact that this product is backed with tons of positive customer reviews. These testimonials confirm that consumers trust the device and like it for all its effectiveness. Again, this adds up as a solid reason to invest in this wearable air cooler and reduces the likelihood that you’d need to return it after having bought it.

Final Verdict: Highly Recommended!

In short, Blaux Wearable AC Plus is an excellent personal fan and air cooler to beat the heat. Wear the U-shaped personal fan around your neck and never feel energy drained due to the scorching heat. Claim your 50% discount today while supplies are still left.

