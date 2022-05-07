Brain Injury Lawyer in California

There are very few things worse than a brain injury. Be it a mild traumatic brain injury or a severe brain injury- the impacts of such an injury are usually long-lasting. If you’re a victim of TBI or traumatic brain injury, you might not understand the damage right away, but gradually such injuries can turn fatal for you or otherwise wreak havoc on your life. The lawyers at Nehora Law Firm can help you if you have been injured by representing you and helping you obtain the money damages you are entitled to. Their attorneys can be reached day or night at (949) 629-4349.

That being said, whenever you face head injuries, you should consult a brain injury lawyer because trust us on this- nobody can get your insurance better than traumatic brain injury lawyers! With the guidance of a brain injury lawyer, you can ensure that you get the full insurance and/or get justice in case another party was involved in your injury.

Have Your Case Reviewed by California’s Top Brain Injury Lawyers

Brain injury victims come to us mostly because we have some of the best traumatic brain injury lawyers in California. If you plan to do a brain injury lawsuit, our expert attorneys will start working right away and make sure you get the basic medical treatment while the lawsuit is ongoing. We will represent your case and make sure that you recover compensation swiftly.

California is home to some of the finest hospitals in the US, so for a traumatic brain injury victim, we will ensure that you get the best care possible. In traumatic brain injury cases, the first step is to cure the patient, and once your life isn’t at risk, we will start working on the investigation. Severe traumatic brain injury often requires long medical care, so we’ll also go through the financial support and how that can be managed.

Our goal is to make sure you get your traumatic brain injury claim, and our brain injury attorneys work passionately while representing the victims. Getting the financial settlement is crucial, but your life comes first- and we’ll see to that. The financial and physical impact of a serious brain injury is massive, and we attempt to make the path easier for you.

How Our Traumatic Brain Injury Lawyer Can Help

A traumatic brain injury lawsuit can get really complex at times. These are situations that require the legal services of experienced brain injury attorneys. Not just that, the brain injury lawyer needs to have an in-depth knowledge of the consequences of a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Fortunately for you, our attorneys are highly skilled in these matters, and we have connections with some of the top medical specialists in California.

From Life-care professionals to neurologists, we know a good lot of professionals, so all you have to do is let us fight your battle. If you choose to take our service, a very skilled traumatic brain injury attorney will take charge and investigate the possible reason for the injury, all the while estimating the impact of the injury considering your lost wages, medical bills, and overall suffering.

Our expert brain injury lawyers focus on the following sectors:

Medical bills

This includes the overall cost of your treatment for traumatic brain injuries. The amount differs based on the severity of your brain damage. For example, a penetrating head injury or a diffuse axonal injury costs more than a mild traumatic brain injury.

The overall cost generally includes the costs for emergency room treatment, surgical services, diagnostic testing, ambulance, medications, rehabilitation, etc. On top of that, there’s the cost of assistive devices like crutches or wheelchairs.

In a traumatic brain injury case, especially if it’s a severe TBI- you’ll definitely go through CT scans, physical therapies, speech therapies, etc. Our head injury lawyers will try to ensure that your medical expenses are covered by your insurance company.

Lost Earnings

If you’re suffered a traumatic brain injury, the chances are that you might not be able to go to work for a long while.

Critical brain injuries like diffuse axonal injuries can even make your condition impossible to go for any good job. In the cases that such an injury forces you to retire or get a low-paying job, there’s a chance that you might recover compensation for your lost earning ability. Our head injury attorney will make sure of that.

Non-Economic Damages

If the brain injury occurred due to someone else’s negligence, you can file a personal injury case and receive compensation for the non-economic damages.

These damages refer to all the emotional distress, pain, suffering, and overall lack of enjoyment in your life. Moreover, the emotional toll your family has to endure because of your head injury also falls under the non-economic damage category.

That being said, we can help you out with this. We can do the legal representation for you and pursue compensation. For clients who suffered traumatic brain damage, our head injury lawyers work very hard to make sure that they win their brain injury lawsuits.

Filing the Personal Injury Lawsuit

According to the brain injury law, if the injury is caused by another party’s negligence or if another party is somehow responsible, they are supposed to compensate the victim through a settlement or take it to court.

We will assign a top-class traumatic brain injury lawyer to you, and he/she will help you file a personal injury case against the defendant. The attorney will:

Gather Evidence

Our expert attorney will gather all relevant medical documents and contact medical experts to examine medical records. Doesn’t matter if our clients have closed head injuries or mild TBI; the attorney will make sure you get the compensation you deserve.

Provide Necessary Medical Care

Our brain injury lawyers have connections with a good lot of medical experts in this field of work. While the attorneys take care of your legal representation, you need ample medical care, and we will ensure that you get the best possible medical care possible!

Recover Your Claim

When it comes to settlements- the sooner, the better. Brain injury survivors often take up way too much time to even charge the guilty party, but we don’t suggest that.

Our plan is to always settle the claim as early as possible. This is because if somehow the case goes to trial, then the final jurisdiction might come out in a few months, maybe even a year! Our brain injury attorneys will try to find a way to get you some temporary paychecks if that’s the case.

Prove Financial Liability

In the case of head injuries, in order to get compensation, you’ll have to first prove that the guilty party is fully financially liable. In order to do that, our head injury attorney will investigate and find the necessary documents to prove the defendant’s financial liability.

Negotiate with the Insurance Company

If it’s a motor vehicle accident like a car accident, the chances are that no party is at fault, and in such a case, you only get compensation from your insurance company.

In such a situation, your traumatic brain injury attorney will discuss all plausible expenses like property damage, lost wages, medical expenses, etc. Once that is done, the brain injury attorney will send a demand letter to the insurance company, which is likely to reject that offer and send you a much lower settlement offer.

After that, it’s all negotiation. We can guarantee you that we will find you the best possible settlement for traumatic brain injuries.

What Damages Can I Recover Through a Brain Injury Lawsuit?

If you win a traumatic brain injury lawsuit in California, you’ll be duly compensated for your physical, psychological, and financial loss. After the ruling, you will receive rightful compensation that covers your future medical treatment, lost earning potential, and wages.

The extent of your injury and its consequences, available proof, police report, and medical record can add to the complexity of your case and thereby affect the amount of claim you can recover through a lawsuit.

Depending on the outcome of your trial, traumatic brain injury lawyers may recover all the medical bills you incurred so far, which include doctor’s charges, ambulance bills, the cost of diagnosis, surgery, physical therapy, and more.

To strengthen your case in court, the testimony of a board-certified doctor, preferably your treating physician, regarding the injuries can help. If you want to secure the best possible claim for your traumatic brain injury, hold fast to your medical records and make sure to pursue the recommended follow-ups at the hospital.

Your reward may also account for any lapsed earning during your recovery period or the irrecoverable financial welfare after the injury. The spouses of victims can demand and be compensated for consortium damages— the negative effect set upon their marital relationship following the accident.

However, if the victim passes away from a traumatic brain injury, it may become a wrongful death case. In such an event, the family can claim compensation for the lost companionship, affection, financial stability, and emotional distress.

Moving forward, if the victim is incapacitated or a minor, a family member can file for a conservatorship and file the lawsuit on their behalf.

Common Symptoms of Traumatic Brain Injuries

Unless it’s axonal injuries or skull fractures, head trauma is often undetected till you get an MRI report. There are several stages of traumatic brain injury that may affect your cognitive abilities and physical functions over the long term. A person injured with head trauma shows a host of symptoms including—

Loss of consciousness

Penetrating head injury

Headache and nausea

Convulsions/ seizures

Dilated pupils

Leakage of spinal fluid

Discharge from ears and nose

If you experience any of these symptoms or incur even a mild traumatic brain injury, the aggregate recovery cost can break the bank of the average person. A traumatic brain injury lawyer can help victims recover a deserving amount of money— enough to cover their past, present, and future financial damages.

Common Causes of Brain Injuries

Based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, 2.5 million Americans sought medical treatment for brain injuries in 2010 alone. Fast forward to this day, it is assumed that a shocking number of 5.3 million Americans have sustained a traumatic brain injury. The most common causes of brain injury are here as follows-

Slip and fall accidents

Construction defects

Motor vehicle accidents

Pedestrian accidents

Workplace injuries

Negligence

Struck by or against an object

Driving under the influence

Contact sports, faulty equipment

While traumatic brain injuries can happen for a host of reasons, they all share a distinct similarity: when caused by negligence, the victim is entitled to receive financial compensation.

In our line of work, we successfully represent victims who suffered a traumatic brain injury and help them achieve the compensation they deserve.

These are the less common causes that can damage the victim’s brain cells. Regardless, these incidents do happen, and the person is entitled to handsome compensation for their brain injuries.

Crossing the speed limit

Failure to clean up spills

Impaired driving accidents

Storing hazardous materials irresponsibly

Failing to service a pool deck, construction site, or an elevator

Failure to maintain workplace safety

The causes of traumatic brain injuries are often missed by the untrained eye, which is why we recommend to have your case reviewed by an experienced personal injury lawyer here on our website for a free online consultation! Our California brain injury lawyer will evaluate the case and determine whether there is a claim.

Whom to Sue for a Brain Injury?

Truth be told, there are many scenarios where there isn’t anyone to sue for a brain injury. Clients don’t usually take our assistance in such situations; they usually come to us when another party is responsible for the head injury. But even then, they’re often confused about who to file a lawsuit against!

Our answer to that is a bit complex. It actually depends on a lot of factors. A closed head injury can occur in many different scenarios. It can be a car accident; it can be a fall on slippery floors or construction sites; it can be a lot of things. Now it’s not always possible to pinpoint one specific person to be the perpetrator; most of the time, it’s a series of unfortunate events that result in your brain injuries.

Our brain injury lawyers will ask you a few questions to assess the situation. If the person/company had a responsibility to do something and because of their negligence, the brain injury incident occurred- then you can hold that person/company accountable for your injury and eventually sue them.

These are common practice areas for our expert traumatic brain injury attorney, so all you have to do is contact us as soon as possible and get adequate medical help- brain trauma can be very critical at times!

How Much You Can Get from a Legal claim for Brain Injury?

It depends on a lot of factors- and while it might disappoint a lot of people who suffered a brain injury- the value of your legal claim can vary due to factors out of your control. The nature of your injury and its impact on your everyday life has a lot to do with it.

Our brain injury lawyers will try to get you the insurance coverage seamlessly and also get legal actions for the damages you’ve endured. But the amount of settlement can’t be guaranteed.

Your health and age also matter in these settlements. The younger you are, the chances of you getting a larger sum of money is higher. The reason behind this is that the jury board and insurance companies both take the time-length and lost wages into account.

Another thing to note here is the legal liability of the defendants. The harm done to the brain tissue of a person might never give them their normal life back. Critical situations like a brain bleed or brain damage can permanently make a person paralyzed too. So, a settlement by money is quite imperfect, but that’s the only feasible way.

The amount of claim depends on the legal liability of the accused, as discussed earlier. If you claim $1 million for compensation, the accused might not have the capability or liability to pay the sum. This is where our head injury attorneys come in. They try their best to find parties that have the capability and legal liability in the case.

There can be many other variables that adjust the compensation fees. A brain injury claim can be quite tricky as well because, unlike other physical injuries, traumatic brain injuries are highly unpredictable. Therefore, it’s quite difficult to set an exact amount of money as a target, but you should have a basic idea once you consult with our expert attorneys.

What to Do When the Insurance Company Offers a Settlement?

If you recently incurred a traumatic brain injury, you should avoid conversing with the other insurance company. Especially if they contact you first, make sure to hire a personal injury lawyer as soon as possible.

When the insurer of the opposition comes forward with an offer, it means there is a chance that they believe their client is at fault.

This is their attempt to placate the victim so that they don’t take their client to court because it will likely make them pay a bigger sum.

In the majority of brain injury cases where the party is evidently at fault, their insurance company often makes the first move.

They will try to offer you a “fair” settlement, but it naturally doesn’t come from a place of concern and care. Over the years of representing traumatic brain injury victims, settlement amounts offered by the other insurance company is always lower than what they deserve.

As for their first settlement offer, insurance providers offer deceptively low bids. To get the best settlement for your case, hire an experienced brain injury lawyer. With their keen knowledge and advanced negotiation skills, the final settlement can most definitely fall in your favor.

Statute of Limitations for Brain Injury Cases

You can make a brain injury claim if you sustain the said injury owing to a construction accident, motor vehicle accident, slip and fall accident, pedestrian accident, sports injuries, intentional violence, or negligence of the responsible party.

There is a timeframe within which you must file the lawsuit in order for it to be valid. It’s also better to make an insurance claim as soon as you start recovering because the insurance company is likely to view tardiness as an excuse for the injury not being serious.

A person can file for a traumatic brain injury lawsuit within two years from the day they sustained the injury. Often, the survivors of a catastrophic injury suffer from disability, paralysis, short-term memory loss, or acute pain in their bodies. Their physical and mental incapacity may allow them to be exempted from this rule.

Since children are not eligible to take part in a negotiation, their legal guardian may represent them at court or meetings with the insurance company. Parents possess the legal right to recover medical bills and other expenses on behalf of the minor.

Final Words

Representing brain injury victims is something the lawyers at Nehora Law Firm excel at. While it’s true that brain injury lawsuits can be quite complex, if you’re cooperative enough- we can make sure you get the maximum compensation possible.

We don’t mean to brag, but we do have some of the finest facilities as a top brain injury lawyer agency. Do contact us if you have any queries! Contact an attorney today at (949) 629-4349.