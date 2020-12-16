Brian Condenanza: “I have the ability to identify trends and opportunities and invest in promising ventures”

It’s a known fact that most of the serial entrepreneurs of today were once striving to make ends meet at their bootstrapping startups. They understand exactly what it takes to transform a vision into reality. But unlike entrepreneurs who are new into this world, the seasoned ones who turn ventures from a mere idea to a large-scale business do not get overawed by the continual rhetoric of naysayers stating how entrepreneurship requires ‘big money’ and is ‘no child’s play’. The drive to sail through the hardship of starting up multiple times is one of the reasons why the Argentina-native, Brian Condenanza, is a successful serial entrepreneur and an investor. While sharing his experiences from his entrepreneurial journey, the young entrepreneur revealed, “I have the ability to identify trends and opportunities and invest in promising ventures.”

The 21-year-old’s feats go beyond being just an entrepreneur. Today, he’s a known investor and a TEDx speaker after having explored and seized an umpteen number of global investible opportunities. Even in the midst of a pandemic, Condenanza shares he’s heavily focused on doing some angel investing as it helps to shape things and tendencies that one hopes to witness. Besides, his special skill of being able to discover new trends and potential that an industry or a sector possesses makes his investments in new ventures worth it, in his opinion.

Speaking on his view on investing in modern-day startups versus conventional business setups, Condenanza, said, “Let it be any model, at the end of the day, what’s important is the idea, feasibility, power, and practicality of the business, and the onus of realizing the potential of an idea lays upon the investor as much as the ideator. If the project contains a real substance, the money is certain to follow. Thus, I’d always say, dreaming is good; in fact, necessary. But entrepreneurs and investors must always look for the most appropriate returns on even the tiniest of investments. Avoid getting blinded by short term attractions and do not remain in a world that does not address the present-day concerns.”

When it comes to talking about lessons the young entrepreneur has learned regarding business strategies; it is to always take a new step with a lot of excitement and passion. And at the same time, it is equally significant to build a business in the direction of an objective, he adds. “I firmly believe, without the presence of an objective, it will be difficult to scale, monetize, or exit any business. I, personally, did not do that when investing in my first venture. But in all the succeeding projects, I had always kept an eye on the goal and accordingly progressed towards it.”

For those interested in transitioning from being an entrepreneur to a partner or co-founder in venture capital, Condenanza’s journey and the story is sure to give an idea of what it means to be a successful entrepreneur.