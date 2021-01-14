Buy Cannabis Seeds in United Kingdom (And the TOP 3 Seed Banks That Ship to the UK)

So, you’re looking to buy marijuana seeds online and are wondering who is the best seed bank. Thankfully, in 2021 there are TONS of great choices for seed banks that ship to the UK.

If you’ve got a green thumb, love the green, and are looking for a fun project—growing your own weed can be a great way to reconnect with the plant. Below is a great place to start your growing journey.

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN:

UK MARIJUANA SEED LAWS

OUR PICK FOR BEST SEED BANKS THAT SHIP TO UK

DIFFERENT STRAINS AND THEIR EFFECTS

TIPS ON HOW TO GROW MARIJUANA

OUR TOP 10 STRAINS

BUYING MARIJUANA SEEDS IN THE UK, AND THE LAWS

Oh grey areas, how we love to exploit thee. The UK has some pretty strict laws on selling, possessing, or distributing cannabis. Luckily for you, buying seeds is COMPLETELY LEGAL. This is because “the powers that be” cannot actually prove your intent. I’d like to state this plainly: THIS IS NOT LEGAL ADVICE. Having said that, it’s PERFECTLY LEGAL to buying cannabis seeds in the UK.

ALWAYS check your local laws before purchasing marijuana seeds.

REPUTABLE SEED BANKS THAT SHIP TO UK

Anyone can sell marijuana seeds online. But we’re not looking for just anyone. We want the MOST REPUTABLE seed banks that ship to the UK. Reputable means well respected, consistent, and affordable. We’ve scoured the internet looking for the finest, we’ve done the research for you, and we’ve put together our top 3 seed banks.

Here are Our Top 3 Reputable Seed Banks for U.K. Customers:

1.) MSNL SEED BANK

MSNL are amazing. They are true pioneers of the online seed bank game, and are BASED IN THE UK. This is why we have them listed at number 1 on our chart. Since the late 90’s, they’re developed a loyal and strong customer base by delivering awesome customer service, and quality seeds. We believe they’re THE BEST seed banks that ships to the UK.

THIS IS WHY WE LOVE MSNL:

DISCOUNTS:

BUY 1 GET 1 HALF PRICE

VALUE PACKS

3 FOR 2 ON SOME TOP STRAINS

SITE EXTRAS:

Wicked discounts on different strains

Every order purchased with crypto is 15% off

Worldwide shipping

Bulk seed order are subject to additional discounts

Awesome growing guides and educational blogs

CHECK THEM OUT:

SALES

TOP STRAINS

BULK AND WHOLESALE

2.) CROP KING SEEDS

Oh, to be KING for a day! Crop King Seeds is DEFINITELY one of the top seed banks that ship to UK. They have THE BIGGEST selection of seeds on the internet. Seriously, check them out, it’s pretty crazy. If you’re looking to grow your very own CROP, then we highly recommend taking a gander at Crop King Seeds.

This is why we consider them ROYALTY:

DISCOUNTS AND DEALS:

FREE SEEDS ON ORDERS OF $420 OR MORE!

FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $200

GREAT FEATURES

Largest seed variety in the world

Worldwide shipping

24/7 Live Chat Support

Blogs, guides, and articles

LINKS:

3.) MINISTRY OF CANNABIS (MOC)

The MINISTRY! Sounds so official! Well, we’re here to tell you, they’re as LEGIT as they come. The MOC or Ministry of Cannabis is definitely one of the best seed banks that ship to UK. Located in Spain, if you’re looking to buy marijuana seeds online, do NOT pass up the opportunity to have a look at Ministry of Cannabis

Here’s why the Ministry is OFFICIAL:

DISCOUNTS AND DEALS:

A NEW “DISCOUNT OF THE MONTH” EVERY MONTH

FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER 75 EURO

GREAT FEATURES

Incredible Quality Breeding

24-48hr SHIPPING WORLDWIDE

15 years experience

Impeccable customer service

LINKS:

FEMINIZED COMBO SEED PACKS

COOL MERCH

Everyone has the right to research for themselves and choose the seed bank that ships to the UK that THEY feel comfortable with. Having said that, these are our top 3 Cannabis seed banks. We encourage you to take your time to familiarize yourself with each one of these seed banks that ship to the UK, and move forward in confidence that you’ll be getting the strain you want, the quality you want, and the discretion you need!

What Marijuana Strain Should I Grow in the UK?

You’ve done your homework, researched your online seed banks that ship to and are ready to shop. Now you’ve reached a very important question: “What marijuana seeds should I grow?”. If you asked 50 different smokers, you’d likely get 50 different answers.

As we’re all aware, the UK has some….shall we say unique….weather. Long periods of time with very little sunshine. It’s important to keep your local growing environment in mind when looking at seeds.

Which marijuana strain you should grow depends entirely on your preference, as well as your growing experience. Some strains contain more THC, some more CBD. Some are difficult to grow but have great yields, and some are easy to grow and have smaller yields. Whatever your preferences or requirements there’s a cannabis seed out there waiting for you to plant it!

A FEW THINGS TO THINK ABOUT BEFORE PICKING A STRAIN OF IN THE UK:

1.) SELLING OR SMOKING?

Whether this weed is for personal use, or for you to sell (keep in mind that laws in the UK are very clear about the possession and distribution of marijuana. Both are ILLEGAL) is a major factor in which marijuana seed you should choose to grow. Every single strain is going to have different yields and different effects.

Not every smoker likes every type of weed, but there are some popular strains that are guaranteed to be liked by the largest amount of people (we’ll get to popular strains later). This is important to note as a seller, because if you buy a strain based on YOUR personal preferences, you may not have the cannabis palate of your clients.

There are some popular strains that are guaranteed to be liked by the largest amount of people (Girl Scout Cookies)

2.) GROWING AND YIELDS

You’ll also want to consider growing difficulty and yields. Some plants can produce as much as 1LB of marijuana. If you’re growing for your own personal use, that may simply be TOO MUCH WEED (is there really such a thing?!?). Believe it or not, I grew 4 plants this year (the legal limit where I’m located) and they yielded WAY TOO MUCH WEED. I ended up giving away a bunch.

I personally chose strains that were easy to grow, with low maintenance, that could be grown outdoors. For the marijuana seeds that you buy, you’ll want to take into account where you’re going to grow it, how long your growing season is, and how much weed you intend to produce. Then, once you know those three facts, it’s time to decide on the level of THC you want.

3.) SUPER HIGH OR NAH?

Here’s a trick question for you: does higher THC content mean you’re going to get higher? You might be surprised to find out that actually, that’s not the case. Generally speaking, yes THC gets you high. Having said that, there are other factors at play.

In a marijuana high there are 3 main factors: THC, terpenes, and cannabinoids. The INTERACTION between the 3 of these compounds is what dictates the type and level of you high. Terpenes for example give marijuana its relaxation effects. Cannabinoids are the Elon Musk SpaceX rockets that launch your brain into space.

While higher THC is a contributing factor to the level of “stoned” you’re going to get, it’s not the only factor.

So when choosing the right strain, do a bit of research on the effects and the compounds of the bud itself before you dive in.

4.) CBD OR THC

The debates are raging about which strains are the best. High THC or high CBD. Most smokers and cannabis aficionados already know which they prefer, but if you’re not sure here are a few things to consider:

CBD is NOT psychoactive in any way. It doesn’t get you ripped, stoned, or blitzed. What it DOES do is help relieve muscle aches, reduces anxiety in some people, and can generally give you a sense of wellbeing. The higher the CBD content in a bud, the more pronounced these effects tend to be.

To be honest, I like strains that have a nice even ratio of CBD to THC. I still get baked, but I feel less anxious and more serene. The top seed banks that ship to UK will have a great selection of different CBD to THC ratios to choose from.

Harlequin – High CBD Strain

5.) TURN YOUR GROW OP TO AUTO PILOT

Autoflowering weed plants. What a wonderful sound that is! What that means is that the plant has been bred to go for seed to flower in only 6 to 8 weeks times! That’s pretty awesome considering growing a single marijuana plant used to take up to 4 months or more.

If you’re a beginner, you should definitely consider the autoflowering plant. This hands-off growing experience means that even if you mess it up, it only took you 6-8 weeks! If your plant dies, try again! In 2 months or less you can have a bountiful bouquet of buds!

By the way, each of the seed banks that ship to the UK that we highlighted above sell autoflowering seeds!

6.) LADY-LIKE

Feminized marijuana seeds are simply amazing. These seeds produce plants that are GUARANTEED female. That means no seeds in the buds, and no chance of cross pollination with male plants that can hinder yields.

If you’re looking to buy marijuana seeds online, check out the sellers above, they ALL carry feminized marijuana seeds.

7.) OLD RELIABLE MARIJUANA SEEDS

Usually a less expensive option, and typically for those with a bit of experience with cross-pollination and cross-breeding. Regular marijuana seeds are a little bit more difficult to grow than say autoflowering and feminized seeds.

These seeds are a mix of female and male plants, and can be a bit of a nuisance for the outdoor/home grower. However, for growers looking to mix and match and make their own strains, there’s simply no better option.

8.) INDOOR GROWING OR OUTDOOR GROWING

Buying marijuana seeds online can be pricey, so it’s important to note that not ALL seeds flourish in EVERY environment. Some cannabis seeds do best outdoors in the sunshine, and some seeds have the highest yields in the climate controlled environment of the great indoors.The UK has a unique environment that has a lot of precipitation and not a ton of sunshine. This means that you’re going to want to look for strains that do well in low light. The seed banks that ship to UK listed above will all provide this information for each strain. If they don’t, do some digging.

INDOOR MARIJUANA

The beauty of growing weed indoors is that you can easily protect your plants from the common plagues of bad weather and insects. The problem is, not everyone has an appropriate indoor space, it costs more to get a set up, and the smell can be a little strong.

OUTDOOR

Outdoor growing can have its set of challenges, especially in a low light climate zone like the UK. But, if you’re looking to get massive plants and properly utilize your outdoor space, it’s sooooo worth it! Of course, bugs and disease are always a factor and you’ll want to monitor those buds very closely to ensure they’re happy and healthy.

If you’re looking to get massive plants and properly utilize your outdoor space, it’s sooooo worth it!

Popular Marijuana Strains (From Mellow to Head High)

If you’ve learned anything from this article, I hope it’s that no two strains are alike—and no two preferences are alike. When it comes to bud, it’s different strokes for different folks. The best seed banks that ship to UK will have a plethora of options to choose from. If you’re a little overwhelmed by the SHEER AMOUNT of choices, we’re here to make your life a little easier.

We’re going to show you the TOP 5 relaxing weed strains, and the TOP 5 heady weed strains. We’re also going to give you a little detail on each. Choose wisely!

TOP 5 MELLOW WEED STRAINS:

1.) NORTHERN LIGHTS

Northern Lights has been around for a long time, and for good reason. It’s suuuuuuper chill, and on a cozy evening with your partner, watching Seth Rogen movies and smoking some Northern Lights can’t be beat. Buds are dense and sticky, and the effects are truly vibey.

2.) GIRL SCOUT COOKIES

This is a high THC weed strain with euphoria inducing effects. Girl Scout Cookies is a cool blend of creativity and silly, laughy times. If you were chilling out and writing comedy sketches, they’d probably turn out to be some kind of absurdly funny Tim and Eric vignette.

3.) GELATO

I’ll have 7 scoops of relaxation. You want to sink into that couch and never get up? Gelato is your best bet. Make sure your work is done for the day because DUDE, you ain’t gettin’ anything done after a few hits of this dessert.

Turn on Apple Music, scroll to a trippy ambient playlist, and just ZONE OUT! You deserve it.

4.) BLACKBERRY KUSH

Have you ever seen that episode of the Simpsons where Homer is working too much and ends up in “Slumberland”. That’s kind of what Blackberry Kush can do. If you want a deep, restful sleep and don’t give a damn what time it is—Blackberry Kush can help you get to slumberland.

A word to the wise: new smokers beware, this strain is POWERFUL.

5.) CBD STRAINS

I’m throwing this in here because it’s important to note: YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE BARBECUED TO BE RELAXED. If you just want to mellow out and read a good book, smoke a little high CBD ganja spliff. There are tons of CBD strains to choose from, and every single one of the reputable seed banks that ship to UK that we listed above will carry them.

TOP 5 HEADY OR ENERGETIC STRAINS

1.) STRAWBERRY DIESEL

We put Strawberry Diesel at number 1 here because it’s HIGH on focus, and low on paranoia. If you’re one of the many smokers that are prone to paranoia with Sativa strains, then this bud’s for you. If however you don’t ever really get paranoid, you just get focused and peppy, there are 4 more strains that I’ll list below.

2.) SUPER LEMON HAZE

SUPER, you say? This bud has a super level of THC at 22%, and will have your energy levels through the freakin’ roof. You’ve got a bunch of work to tackle (not operating heavy machinery of course)? Smoke a little bit of this Super Lemon Haze and you’ll be sawing through your tasks with ease.

3.) GREEN CRACK

It’s called Green Crack for a reason, baby! You want something to launch you out of bed in the AM? Smoke some of this ganja. It delivers a cerebral high, despite its potentially scary name. Although it kind of looks like an Indica, it’s actually a Sativa—so don’t worry, you won’t be glued to the recliner. This can be a great strain for those with anxiety and depression.

4.) SOUR DIESEL

Sour Diesel is one of those strains that has deeply penetrated pop culture, especially the Hip Hop scene. It’s quite a creative buzz, so there are probably more than a few rappers that have a puff before spitting some hot fiyah.

5.) JACK HERER

Kind of a weird name, no? Jack Herer is an American Cannabis activist known as the Emperor of Hemp. This strain is for the wake and bake masters. If you like to take a rip first thing in the morning, Jack Herer will get you where you need to go. It’s got a low THC content that makes it a perfect strain for those who don’t have a particularly high tolerance for the green stuff.

IF YOU’RE UNSURE WHAT STRAIN IS RIGHT FOR YOU, TRY ONE OF THESE!

Quality Seed Banks that Ship to UK

Choosing the right marijuana seeds for your growing pleasure should be a super fun experience. It’s a great way to connect with the plant, and gives you a deeper appreciation of the work it takes to go from seed to smoke.

Choosing the right seed bank that ships to UK means doing a bit of research, scrolling through their products, and ensuring that they’re reputable and discreet. The 3 that we’ve listed above come highly recommended, and are sure to deliver a superior product, everytime. MSNL, being a UK based company, is our number 1 choice—but all 3 are fantastic options and offer their own benefits!

Also, before we depart, I want to reiterate that KNOWING YOUR LOCAL MARIJUANA LAWS is super important. In the UK, marijuana is still considered taboo, and it is illegal. However, the seeds are not. Know your laws, know your rights, and don’t trust some fly by night operation with your security. No one wants a visit from the po-po.

My final thought is this: GROWING WEED IS FUN. If you’ve read this article, you probably already know that. Take a chance, choose a strain, and smoke some damn good weed that you’ve grown yourself!