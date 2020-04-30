Buy CBD Oil: Top 3 CBD Oils for Sale in 2020

People are reaching for their bottle of CBD oil to help with a myriad of health complaints — from mild anxiety and depression to pain and inflammation.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of CBD brands on the market that simply don’t perform as advertised. The problem isn’t that CBD itself doesn’t work, it’s that the industry remains poorly regulated — allowing bad players to sell low-quality products that hardly contain any CBD at all.

If you’re interested in getting a bottle of CBD for yourself, we recommend always ordering your products from reputable suppliers to avoid wasting your money on misleading CBD oils from companies with poor integrity.

In this article, we’ll offer our opinion on the best CBD oil brands on the market in 2020.

Best CBD Oils This Year (For 2020)

Product Details:

Potency 250mg – 2500 mg Available Flavors Natural, Berry, Mint, Vanilla CBD per serving 8.5 – 85 mg/mL

What We Like About Royal CBD

Royal CBD has been around since late 2017. The founders were CBD users just like many of our readers — but grew frustrated with the damage poor-quality CBD oil producers were causing to the industry.

“Far too many CBD companies are making CBD oils with little to no active ingredients, from hemp plants sourced from contaminated regions of the world like China and selling them as miracle cures for everything under the sun” — says co-founder Justin Hamilton.

The Royal CBD founders got to work building a supply chain of organic farmers in the state of California, along with their very own extraction facility where they would oversee the entire production process. They entered the market at the end of 2017 and have since exploded.

Royal CBD is now a household name in CBD across the country — known for its high emphasis on quality without charging an arm and a leg to get it.

These oils are full-spectrum products, so you’re getting the benefits from all the terpenes and different cannabinoids naturally produced in the hemp plant.

In order to achieve as much transparency with the claims the company is making as possible, they send a sample from each batch to a certified third-party lab for testing. If there are any contaminants, or differences in the companies CBD concentration claims — you’ll be able to see it publically on the lab results.

The most popular option from this company is the 1000 mg oil, but there’s also a higher 2500 mg bottle available as well.

Pros Cons • CBD oil made from organically-grown hemp plants in the state of California

• Available in multiple different flavor and potency options

• Tested in a third-party lab for quality control and transparency • Only available online (not offered in-store)

Go to Royal CBD and use code SF10 for 10% off

Click to See Lowest Price

Product Details:

Potency 250mg – 2500 mg Available Flavors Unflavored CBD per serving 8.5 – 85 mg/mL

What We Like About Gold Bee

Gold Bee is a newer company — but quickly rising to the top due to their meticulous attention to detail and small-batch production process. They’ve even been featured on prominent publications in the cannabis space such as Weed News and We Be High.

There are a lot of benefits to going small when it comes to CBD oils. The lower quantity sizes give the extraction team much more control over the temperature and exposure to the elements — both of which can degrade the essential oil content of the hemp leaves and cause CBD to break down into smaller (less-effective) metabolites.

The result is a top-notch CBD oil with a phytochemical profile that more closely resembles the natural ratios found in the hemp plant.

Gold Bee first started in the state of Delaware by offering limited batches to local head shops and cannabis stores.

Three rounds later and this company is now one of the most popular brands in the state — local shop owners struggle to keep enough Gold Bee CBD oils on store shelves. Gold Bee has even won several awards for its products and is slowly becoming recognized for its excellent product quality and affordable prices.

Gold Bee has since moved their operations online to service the rest of the country, but are struggling to keep up with demand until they can further expand their operations.

We highly recommend you get a bottle of this stuff while you can, or sign up for the waiting list on the company’s homepage.

Pros Cons • Made in small batches in Delaware

• Award-winning CBD brand

• Multiple potency and flavor options available

• Third-party tested in independent labs for cannabinoid and terpene profile, as well as contamination testing • Limited batch sizes mean there may be a waiting list to get your hands on Gold Bee CBD oils

SF Weekly readers can save 10% off their order by using the code SF10 at checkout.

Click to See Lowest Price

Product Details:

Potency 125mg – 4000 mg Available Flavors Unflavored CBD per serving 4.2 – 133 mg/mL

What We Like About CBD Pure

CBD Pure is a very reliable CBD brand operating out of the United States. They’ve been around for a few years now, and have grown their product lineup to include just about every category of CBD product you can think of.

These CBD oils come in ranges from 100 mg per bottle all the way up to 1000 mg.

The company uses organically-grown hemp to make their extracts before mixing it with a filtered MCT oil base.

These oils are some of the smoothest-tasting options on the market which make them a good option for people who don’t like the “hoppy” taste of most full-spectrum CBD oils.

All CBD Pure products are made from supercritical CO2 extraction and have been thoroughly tested in independent labs for quality and safety.

This is a great brand to go with if you’re looking for a reliable, cost-effective low-potency CBD oil.

Pros Cons • Available in potencies ranging from 100 mg to 1000 mg per 1oz bottle

• Third-party tested in an independent lab

•Smooth flavor and lacks excessive terpenoid flavor • Not available in ultra-high potencies

• Product selection covers many categories, but there aren’t many options within each selection

Final Thoughts: Best CBD Oils in 2020

Not all CBD oils are created equal. This is a mantra you should always remember when shopping online or in-store.

The labels on the side of the bottle only tell half the story — what’s actually inside can be nearly impossible to determine without the help of an analysis lab.

As a result, a lot of CBD companies are getting away with selling shockingly poor-quality CBD oils through the use of misleading labeling.

For this reason, we highly recommend you look for reputable brands only, and avoid the fly-by-night CBD brands sending advertisements into your DMs.

We’ve outlined three of the best CBD oil options currently on the market in 2020, but there are others too if you know where to look. We always recommend you do your research before buying CBD from a company that hasn’t been recommended from a reputable source to avoid wasting your money on ineffective, and potentially dangerous CBD oils.

