Buzz B Gone Review: Useful Mosquito Trap or Bug Zapper Scam?

Buzz B Gone is an insect zapping mosquito trap that attracts, controls and kills flying bugs on site.

The working principle behind the coveted Buzz B Gone UV Mosquito Zapper is the LED light lamp that releases 360-400nm ultraviolet light to lure in the mosquitoes and flying bugs and once close enough, the powerful suction fan pulls them into the bug trapper and dehydrates them.

The sound of a mosquito buzzing around your ears can be so annoying, but these pesky insects can also cause more serious problems. Many mosquitoes can potentially carry deadly diseases. It’s likely you’ve tried a few different methods of controlling flying insects in your home or backyard. Many times, the hyped-up insect sprays and incenses just don’t work effectively against these insects. Some insects can smell bad or are dangerous for children/pets. Additionally, their impact on the environment is often less than desirable.

If you're looking for the best way to deal with mosquitoes, then Buzz B-Gone is the UV light bug zapper solution you've been searching for. The Buzz B-Gone is a fascinating new device used to kill flying insects, and it continues to gain traction in the U.S., UK, Australia, and a number of other parts of the world.

Now is the best time to learn what the Buzz B-Gone is and how it works with ultraviolet light and a powerful 360-degree field suction fan.

What is Buzz B-Gone?

Buzz B-Gone is a portable, outdoor or indoor electric rechargeable mosquito-killing device. It generates blue Ultra Violet beams that attract mosquitoes. Once they’re gathered around the device, it sucks them using a built-in suction fan and eventually kills them. This gadget was made for anyone who is struggling to control mosquitoes. Studies have repeatedly found that flying insects are highly attracted to UV rays, and the quiet fan packs a sufficient punch to pull mosquitoes inside. This is where the Buzz B Gone Mosquito Trap Zapper helps to attract and control flying insects and eliminates them one by one in bunches if they are out and about.

This device works effectively against mosquitoes. It can also exterminate other insects, including flies, moths, wasps, hornets, Mayflies, and gnats. But why must you get rid of mosquitoes? Mosquitoes are dangerous insects. The World Health Organization (WHO) advocates for a mosquito-free environment to prevent outbreaks from fatal diseases such as yellow fever, dengue fever, Zika virus, and malaria. Killing mosquitoes is no sin. It’s a healthcare necessity.

In addition to the dangerous diseases they cause, mosquitoes generate a bothersome humming noise, which can disrupt your sleep, conversation, or even your reading session. The Buzz B-Gone device brings an end to all these troubles with its patented design and technology.

Buzz B-Gone Technical Specifications

At only 17cm x 13cm dimensions, Buzz B-Gone is extremely lightweight. Some of its main technical specs include:

Voltage: 5V

Coverage: Up to 40 meters

Rapid 2-minute setup

Plug and Play

360-Degree UV Lighting advanced technology

Works well with any USB device including chargers and mobile phones

Buzz B-Gone Features

This UV mosquito zapper product from Buzz B Gone offers a number of unique features and innovative features worthy of mentioning and diving into if taking a serious at how to control bugs and dramatically reduce the number of insect bites this season. There’s a bit too many to succinctly list in this small review article.

However, some of the main features associated with this product include the following:

Portability. This device is portable, making it easy to carry around whenever you want. You can carry it to your office, camping adventure, or just set it up in your backyard. Wherever you put it, it effectively eliminates mosquitoes.

Portability. This device is portable, making it easy to carry around whenever you want. You can carry it to your office, camping adventure, or just set it up in your backyard. Wherever you put it, it effectively eliminates mosquitoes.

User-friendliness. The Buzz B-Gone mosquito zapper is user-friendly. It's simple to set up and use. The device is basically a plug-and-play item so all you have to do is to turn it on and leave it to do its job.

Easy cleaning. Cleaning the Buzz B-Gone device takes at most 2 minutes. The attracted mosquitoes go to a separate chamber of the device, where they remain dead. If you're wondering how you can clean the interior of the device, the process is straightforward and takes no longer than 2 minutes. The device comes with a brush that allows you to clean up the components easily and thoroughly.

Highly Efficient. The Buzz B-Gone machine is highly effective, as can be seen in the numerous dead mosquitoes inside it. It has the power to draw in as many mosquitoes as possible and eventually kill them.

Chemical-Free. Unlike traditional insect sprays of mosquito repellents that have bad smell and toxins, the Buzz B-Gone device embraces no chemical in its operation. This ensures that your surrounding remains free of mosquitoes without harming the environment. Besides, it doesn't have any harmful effects.

Now that we have the bulletpoint breakdown of all the major benefits of the mosquito killing Buzz B Gone device, let's explore how the Buzz B-Gone bug trap works.

How Buzz B-Gone Works

The Buzz B-Gone insect trapping killer uses ultraviolet light phototaxis to lure mosquitoes to its core. It features a 360-degree suction fan that sucks the insects in and they remain trapped in the base chamber. The device is noise-free and you may not even notice what happens inside there. Bugs are often attracted to UV light. Once drawn into the device, the mosquitoes remain there until they dehydrate to death. The function of this device can be summarized in the following three steps:

Step 1: The UV attracts the insects into the device

Step 2: The device sucks in any insect mowing around it

Step 3: The sucked mosquitoes are trapped into a collection tray where they stay until they die.

The device is simple to use. You just need to plug it to a USB electrical socket or power bank. Set it up in a strategic place where mosquitoes gather such as the backyard or your deck. Once set up, allow the device to work its magic. It will instantly attract mosquitoes while you enjoy a secure, mosquito-free environment.

Buzz B-Gone Pros and Cons

Pros

The main advantages of this device include:

Simple to use

No harmful effect on consumer

Noise-free

Portable and lightweight

Easy to set up

Kills many other insects apart from mosquitoes

Cons

Downsides to Buzz B-Gone:

Only online purchase

Restricted inventory

Not ideal for large buildings or halls

Who Can Use Buzz B Gone?

This device can be used by anyone and it’s safe for people of all ages. If you’ve missed your summer camping for fear of mosquitoes, if you’re tired of missing dinner parties to avoid mosquito bites, or you cannot just have a nice family dinner at your backyard for the same reasons, then this effective Buzz B-Gone Mosquito Trap Zapper device is for you.

All the same, you should note that this device is not ideal for large buildings such as churches, restaurants, or other areas beyond its capacity. For such spaces, you might need the bulky usual bug zapper. However, such conventional bug zappers are often expensive. Buzz B-Gone works best for small spaces, such as residential rooms or backyards.

By now you may be familiar with the features and functionality of the Buzz B Gone Insect Zapper and Mosquito Killing Trap device. It is a good opportunity to explore the top 7 reasons why mosquitoes bite and suck blood and what you can do about it too.

7 Reasons Why Mosquitoes Bite People

Did you know that mosquitoes prefer some people over others? If you thought that you were a mosquito magnet all this while? You were not wrong. Now that you know why they get attracted to you, you must also understand what lures them.

Many entomologists and mosquito experts admit that mosquitoes prefer one person over others. Some people produce more chemicals in their bodies, such as lactic acid, that attracts mosquitoes. Some entomologists also claim that mosquitoes are more attracted to blood type O over A or B.

Regardless, we must all be familiar with itchy red bumps that develop on our skin caused due to mosquito bites. While most of the time, it may be a minor annoyance that goes away with time, there are some life threatening diseases caused due to them. Malaria, Dengue, Zika, and West Nile are only a few of the catalog of illnesses caused due to mosquito bites. While there is always danger lingering of these diseases, the humming sound can get the deepest sleepers to slap on their faces.

That is why insect traps not only lure and attract the pesky flying biting bugs, but trap and control them eventually leading to their death by dehydration or zapping power.

A variety of factors may lure mosquitoes to a person and the advent of the best UV mosquito zappers has really opened up the options to tackle these up to no good creatures. Here are a few reasons why mosquitoes are attracted and prefer a few people over others:

1. Body Odor: Certain compounds that are present in the human skin and sweat attract mosquitoes. These compounds give each of us a different smell and attract those pesky insects. Various compounds have been identified to attract them. To name a few that you would be familiar with are lactic acids and ammonia.

While the reasons behind some people being more attractive to mosquitoes have not still been identified, and the investigation for the cause of variation in the body odor is going on. Researchers have concluded a few to be the reasons such as bacteria, genetics, or a combination of both. A study in 2011 states that people with a high diversity of microbes in their skin attract fewer mosquitoes.

2. Colors on your Apparel: Mosquitoes use their eyes to target victims. Research proves that their first way to target human victims is through vision, which gets more active in the afternoon. People wearing more dark colors such as navy blue, black, red would catch their eyes more, and mosquitoes are naturally more attracted to those colors.

3. Blood Type: While it is all about blood for those annoying little insects. Adult insects can also rely on nectar for nourishment, but female mosquitoes rely on the protein of our blood to lay eggs and reproduction.

Research has found that some blood types may be more attractive to mosquitoes than others. O type blood type is said to attract mosquitoes the most. After O, B type blood group is mosquitoes’ second favorite, and their least favorite would be A type blood.

Further, 85% of people produce a chemical secretion that signals mosquitoes indicating their blood group, and they are drawn to that 85% regardless of what blood group they are.

4. Carbon Dioxide: We all emit carbon dioxide mosquitoes and get attracted to the smell of it. It occurs more when we produce more of this gas while exercising or doing any activity that requires physical labor. Female mosquitoes use an organ called the maxillary palp to smell carbon dioxide from the human breath from 115 feet away. The increase in carbon dioxide is an indication to the insect that a potential host is close by, which will attract it to the person.

Note: Since people breathe out of their nose and mouth, it explains why mosquitoes are attracted to our head and buzz around our ears all night.

5. Heat and water vapor: Mosquitoes can sniff down victims using the smell of other compounds besides carbon dioxide. Some compounds include uric acid, lactic acid, ammonia, and other compounds in the sweat.

Our bodies generate heat, and the sweat evaporates from our skin, depending on the temperature outside. If a mosquito is anywhere close, it can detect the vapor and get attracted to the person. Research also shows that mosquitoes are attracted to people with a warmer temperature, and they move towards heat sources with the desired temperatures.

Genetic factors may influence the emission of uric acid and other natural chemicals emitted by the body, while strenuous exercise increases the production of lactic acids that may attract mosquitoes.

6. Alcohol: Who knew those pesky little insects would like the taste of alcohol? The research found that a person with alcohol content in the blood significantly attracts more mosquitoes than others. The beer attracts explicitly more mosquitoes. Scientists have figured that due to the increased level of ethanol content in the blood and sweat and the skin temperature may be one reason, the exact reason for this has not yet been found.

7. Pregnancy: Research has found that pregnant ladies are twice more attractive to malaria carrying mosquitoes than others. Due to the high temperatures or the extra weight of the baby taken by a pregnant woman, there is more. Emission of carbon dioxide that attracts those annoying insects to them. Research also shows that women in the later stages of her pregnancy exhale a 21% greater volume of carbon dioxide than a woman who is not pregnant.

How to prevent mosquito bites with the Buzz B Gone Zapper?

If you are one of those mosquito magnets and are planning to go to an area where mosquitoes are present; here are few ways to prevent mosquito bites:

Choose a light colored apparel: Mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors, so you must avoid wearing them.

Mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors, so you must avoid wearing them. Wear long sleeves and pants: Cover your skin and limit the areas where a mosquito can attack you.

Cover your skin and limit the areas where a mosquito can attack you. Use mosquito repellants: While there are many mosquito repellents available in the market, anyone of them suggested by your dermatologist works fine. Lavender, lemon, and eucalyptus oil are natural mosquito repellants.

There is no evidence that shows there is something you eat or drink, which can stop you from getting bitten by mosquitoes. But if you are a person that mosquitoes get attracted to, now you know what lures them and how you can prevent mosquito bites.

