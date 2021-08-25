Can I file a Claim Against PG&E for California Wildfire Damage?

While wildfires are no stranger to the dry California landscape, many of these devastating fires and their subsequent damage has arisen from avoidable situations. According to recent estimates, California’s Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) sparked at least 1,500 wildfires between 2016 – 2019.

Unquestionably, one of the most devastating of these fires was the Camp Wildfire in 2018, which decimated Paradise and other towns in Butte County. That fire alone claimed the lives of at least 85 people and destroyed upwards of 18,000 properties.

One year before the Camp Fire, PG&E was also implicated in the wave of storms now dubbed the “Wine Country Fires.” Some of the most destructive NorCal blazes included Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, Nuns Fire near Sonoma, and Atlas Fire near Napa.

Legal Action Against PG&E for 2017-2018 NorCal Fires

After months of investigative work, California’s Fire Safety Council discovered PG&E’s faulty wires were to blame in the above-mentioned fires. PG&E has since taken full responsibility for its role in the fires and formally pled guilty in 2020. While filing for bankruptcy, the company also put together a Fire Victim Trust to help distribute billions in funds to those affected by the wildfires.

As a part of PG&E’s response to the 2017 – 2018 NorCal Wildfires, the company set aside $10.5 billion for victims. Those affected by many of California’s fires, either through damaged property, injury or wrongful death, have been able to seek damages from PG&E due to their negligent practices.

As you could imagine, California insurers and lawyers were inundated with claims during and following the 2017 – 2018 NorCal Fires. However, it’s important to note that the statute of limitations for filing a Proof of Claim against PG&E for these fires ended on December 31, 2019.

Legal Action against PG&E for Dixie Fire

In July of 2021, the Dixie Fire ignited in northern California. To date, it is now the second largest fire in California history. According to Cal Fire statistics, the Dixie fire has now burned more than 725,000 acres and remains only 40% contained. Hundreds of homes and commercial buildings have been destroyed in its path.

PG&E is under investigation for the conditions that lead to the Dixie fire. On July 13th, a tree fell onto one of their power lines, causing two fuses to be blown. It wasn’t until 10 hours later that a PG&E employee arrived at the scene. By that point, a significant fire was ablaze.

While civil action can’t be pursued for the Dixie Fire while it is under investigation, there is strong reason to believe that affected individuals will be able to pursue legal damages after. Given the previous damages that PG&E were forced to pay for the 2017-2018 fires along with the negligent actions leading up to the Dixie fire, one can expect the opportunity to seek financial recovery in the wake of this disaster.

PG&E is also under investigation for several other 2021 fires that resulted from exposed, neglected powerlines.