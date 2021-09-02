Carbon 60 – The Molecule that Works Wonders on Your Body

It’s a sad reality that we live in a world of climate change and increased pollution. Not only does this have a detrimental impact on the environment, but our bodies as well. As we find ourselves living in increasingly toxic environments, it’s important to focus on maintaining our health and overall well-being. There are plenty of tried-and-true methods to do so, such as exercise, nutrition, fresh air, and sleep. On top of that, we now have plenty of options in terms of vitamins and supplements to help promote proper immune function. But with so many to choose from, where do you begin?

Start by considering a supplement made from the most important element on Earth: carbon. Carbon 60, or C60, is a molecule of 60 carbon atoms with rich antioxidant properties. The molecule was theorized in the 1970s and discovered in the mid-1980s. It occurs naturally on Earth and can be found in outer space as well. The discovery of the molecule was so ground-breaking that the scientists responsible won a Nobel Prize in 1996.

Carbon 60 acts as a natural scavenger to eliminate free radicals in the body. By neutralizing these free radicals, the body is better equipped to heal itself. C60 supports cellular efficiency, a healthy inflammatory response, and cognitive function. Carbon 60 may also protect nerves and may promote healthy metabolism, which could support healthy body weight. C60 supports healthy aging by promoting a healthy immune response, minimizing the ill effects of a toxic environment, and limiting the damage from exposure to some forms of radiation. It also supports eye, bone, and joint health, which is crucial for the aging and elderly. After using C60, many users report an overall increase in energy and mental clarity.

Research shows that C60 may support the balancing of hormones by enhancing the production of pregnenolone, the precursor molecule to all hormones. Some men have noticed an increase in testosterone levels, while some women experienced improved hormone levels after consuming C60. Others have reported an increase in libido and general vitality after extended use.

Antioxidants play a crucial role in the overall health of the human body. There are four main antioxidants that regulate healthy cell functioning: Superoxide Dismutase (SOD), Catalase, COQ10, and Glutathione. As we age, the production of these antioxidants slows down, leaving our bodies vulnerable. Amazingly, Carbon 60 can perform the antioxidant action of all four of these vital antioxidants, so depletion is not an issue.

You may be wondering how to incorporate this powerful antioxidant into your daily routine. Well, C60 is now available in its purest form. C60 Purple Power, the most trusted C60 brand, offers 99.99% pure, sublimated Carbon 60. Their products are manufactured in an FDA-compliant, GMP, organic-certified facility. The brand stands apart from others in its quality because it manufactures pure, sublimated C60, never exposed to solvents.

C60 Purple Power is certified by third-party agencies to ensure its purity, quality, and concentration. Purity is a crucial factor in Carbon 60 because it determines its effectiveness and ensures safe consumption. C60 cannot be consumed raw in any form, nor does it dissolve in water. C60 Purple Power infuses 99.99% pure C60 into certified organic, farm-direct, healthy carrier oils like avocado oil, MCT oil, coconut oil, and extra virgin olive oil. Their C60 coconut oil is also available in cinnamon, peppermint, and orange flavors, all of which are also certified organic.

C60 Purple Power is a leading provider of Carbon 60 in its purest and safest form. The brand has been featured in some of the most well-known media publications like Forbes, Healthline, Vogue, MSNBC, Fox Business, and others. All C60 Purple Power products are manufactured in the United States and offer free shipping nationwide.

The company is also dedicated to delivering world-class customer service and educating consumers on the science behind C60. Learn more about how just 1 teaspoon a day of C60 Purple Power can support your health. Check out C60 Purple Power’s YouTube channel highlighting the health benefits and science of Carbon 60.

In these uncertain times, choosing to prioritize your health is one of the best things to do for your future. Carbon 60 has already transformed the lives of many people. By choosing C60, you’ll be a step closer to being the healthiest version of yourself.