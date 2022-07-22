Do you need to sell your old car quickly? Are you anxious about how you will get your car transported or towed once you sell it? If so, don’t worry – there are plenty of ways to secure cash for cars near you, even if they aren’t in perfect condition.

This article will discuss some of the best ways to get cash for cars without hassle.

Let’s check out what the top 10 ways look like.

1. USCarJunker

On the one hand, there aren’t too many trusted and reliable online vendors who can offer you good deals if you want cash for your car. On the other, the process can be pretty cumbersome and time-consuming.

Fortunately, we have come across USCarJunker, an online broker that partnered with trustworthy cash-for-car vendors to finish the job in just a few days.

USCarJunker helps you sell your car for cash in three simple steps: get a quote for your car, accept the offer, and receive payment on the spot. You can also call USCarJunker at (844)509-2399 to get more detailed information.

Highlights of USCarJunker

Get instant quotes from junkyards near you with competitive prices for your car. The process is easy and fast. They provide free junk car removal services. 100% guaranteed cash on the spot soon after the deal is done.

2. JunkCarsRemoval

Do you have an old car in your driveway or garage? If so, you may be wondering how to get rid of it.

Sending it to the scrapyard is one option, but you could also get cash for your junk car by selling it to a company that specializes in removing them.

JunkCarsRemoval is one such company, and they’re dedicated to providing you with the best possible price for your junk car.

To get started, give them some information about your car, and they’ll give you a free quote, come to your location to pick up the car, and pay you on the spot.

Highlights of JunkCarsRemoval

JunkCarsRemoval provides free towing and also handles all the paperwork for you. The company buys all types of junk cars. Reasonable and competitive offers.

3. Peddle

The buyer’s trustworthiness is paramount if you ever sell your vehicle online. Peddle, a reliable online car buyer, offers an easy solution to take your stress out if you want to sell your car.

First, you tell them about your car – like the year, make, model, etc., and whether or not you have the title. Then, they’ll give you an instant offer.

You’ll have up to seven days to accept the offer, so you can take your time to make a decision. Once you’ve decided to sell, they’ll come to pick up your car for free and hand you cash or a check.

Instead of going through the hassle of selling your car yourself, Peddle handles it for you without any headaches or hassles. That’s what a good vendor always does – conveniently takes care of its customer.

Highlights of Peddle

Get cash for the car in just three easy steps. Country-wide business coverage. Free towing or pickup nationwide.

4. WeJunkCars

WeJunkCars is among the best online brokers partnered with reputable vendors to help you sell your old car and receive cash in a matter of days. The process is straightforward – enter your vehicle’s details on the WeJunkCars website and accept the preferred offer.

Once the paperwork is complete, and the car is ready to be towed, you’ll receive payment on the spot.

Highlights of WeJunkCars

Quick and hassle-free car selling in just three steps. Get paid at the spot when your car is being towed away. No delays. Competitive offers better than what a usual junkyard may offer.

5. SellMax

SellMax was set up in 1990 by two brothers, Tom and Tony. Since then, it has ballooned into a huge business that manages and offers cash for cars and old vehicles in most states.

They have an excellent reputation for being customer-friendly. Strong customer support and reasonable offers for old cars have made SellMax a reliable choice for many car sellers.

You can sell your car in just three simple steps. Tell them about your vehicle details, accept a reasonable offer, and the crew will reach your desired location to check the vehicle and hand over your cash immediately.

Highlights of SellMax

Trustworthy and reliable car buyer. Free towing and pickup. No hidden fees. Delightful, incredible customer service

6. CA$H FOR CARS

CA$H FOR CARS is primarily a used-car buyer but they also offer to buy any old cars for cash. User can submit their vehicle information to get a reasonable offer. With almost 11 years of experience in the automotive industry, CA$H FOR CARS is a trustworthy online vendor for cash for cars and prioritizes reliability and safety.

The company buys cars ten years or newer and ensures you get a competitive price for your vehicle. Simply head to their website and give the details and description of the vehicle you want to sell. Make sure that you also explicitly mention any damages and alterations to your car.

Highlights of CA$H FOR CARS

Local service that is quick and efficient. Fair price offering that reflects the vehicle value. Quick scheduling for vehicle appraisal.

7. CashForCarSSC

CashForCarSSC is another online vendor that specializes in cash for cars. Their primary business is selling cars at reduced prices, but they also buy cars that you no longer need.

CashForCarSSC strives for customer satisfaction so they ensure an extremely competitive offer for your used car.

Contact them via email or chat over the phone and mention all the details about your vehicle to give them a better idea about the condition of your car before its evaluation. You can also take your vehicle to their dealership for an appraisal to get a reasonable offer.

Highlights of CashForCarSSC

Get competitive offers Free of cost vehicle appraisal No documentation or administration fees

8. Ca$hFORcars.COM

CashForCars is a part of Copart, a live auction website for used and old vehicles. They can give you a fair and competitive offer for your car and then take it away once you have accepted the offer – it’s that fast and easy.

Plus, they’re a nationwide company, with 200 locations, so you can get an offer from them no matter which state you are in the US.

CashForCars have decades of experience in buying and selling old and junk cars. Their use of advanced technology to know the exact worth of any vehicle is a huge plus.

Highlights of CashForCars

Ca$hFORcars.COM makes sure to pay you in as little as 24 hours. Sell any vehicle – SUV, truck, boat, trailer, etc. Get guaranteed quotes in about two minutes. Free towing for your vehicle no matter where it is.

9. USJunkYard

USJunkYard is among the best online services that have partnered with more than 4000 salvage yards and dealerships nearby for you to get cash up to $10,000 for your old car.

They take care of all the paperwork and will even tow your car away for free. The process is pretty simple. It takes no longer than a few days to pay you the cash in full and have your car removed.

Highlights of USJunkYard

You don’t need to pay for towing service. Extremely competitive offers for your junk/old car. You can get the money in cash, online, or via a bank. It’s your choice. Get an offer as soon as 24 hours.

10. USScrapYard

Most of us have been there before – staring at an old car and wondering what to do with it. Should we try to sell it? Or scrap it for parts? In many cases, the answer is obvious – sell the car for cash.

USScrapYard, with its multitudinous online partners, has made it easier than ever for you to find a scrap yard willing to take your car off your hands.

A partnership with reputable scrap yards in your area means you can be sure of getting a competitive price for your vehicle.

Highlights of USScrapYard

A convenient process that saves time. Get the highest possible offer for your old car. No hidden fees or charges. Get paid and have your car towed within 24-48 hours.

Conclusion

When it comes time to sell your car, which may be one of your most significant investments, you want to ensure you get the best price possible. If you’re looking for a reliable and reputable way to sell your car for cash, check out our recommended services mentioned in this article. These services are the best in the business and provide lucrative offers for vehicles.

FAQs

Here are some of your commonly asked questions regarding the cash for cars.

Q1: How Do My Cars Get Picked Up?

First, you’ll need to enter some information about your car on the relevant website. This information will be used to generate a quote.

If you accept the offer, the junkyard team or the company will schedule a time to pick up your car. The towing vehicle’s driver will call you to confirm the pickup time. When they arrive, they’ll inspect your car to make sure the VIN on the title matches the VIN of the car.

Then, they’ll pay you in cash and tow the car away.

Q2: What If I Have Lien on My Car?

If you’re looking to sell your car with a lien, then, unfortunately, the junk car companies won’t be able to purchase the vehicle from you. You’ll need to pay off the outstanding loan balance to sell the car first.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll receive a lien release from the financing company. This document must be attached to the title for junk yards (check best ways to find nearby junkyards) to purchase the car.

Q3: Is It Necessary to Provide VIN to Junk My Car?

You do not need to know your VIN to get a cash-for-car offer. However, providing the junkyards with your VIN may help them evaluate your car better and make a higher offer.

VIN is necessary in most cases for completing the sale of your car. So while you don’t need to know your VIN upfront, it’s something you’ll want to have on hand before you finalize the sale.

Q4: Can I Sell My Car If It Is In Terrible Condition?

Most of the junkyards take in any car in any condition. Whether the vehicle has severe mechanical issues or accident damage does not usually matter.

However, if the car has sustained severe water or fire damage, the local buyers will refuse to purchase the vehicle because even the raw materials may not be usable. But in almost all other cases, you may be able to sell your car regardless of its condition.