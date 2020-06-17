CBD 101: All The Things You Need to Know

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

We’ve all heard of it, but what exactly is CBD? Can it benefit you? What’s the best method of consumption? Will you get high? Let’s break it down for you! Here is your CBD 101, a guide to everything you need to know before you buy.

What is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol, a chemical compound found in cannabis and hemp plants. It is a naturally occurring substance that can be used in products like oils and tinctures, edibles and gummies, capsules, lotions and salves. Unlike its possibly better known cousin THC, the major active ingredient in marijuana, CBD is not psychoactive. While CBD is an essential component in medical marijuana, it is derived from a hemp plant. This means CBD is a component of marijuana, but it alone does not get you high.

Is CBD Legal?

In most of the 50 states, CBD is readily available, but degrees of restriction are state dictated. In 2015 the FDA allowed researchers to begin CBD trails and one year before that the 2014 Farm Bill allowed states to regulate hemp production. CBD products with a THC threshold under 0.3% are industry standard and legally sold in most parts of the country. It’s important to always check the labels of products for potency and quality. Turn to third-party tested products with lab0backed test results to ensure you are getting a high quality CBD that aligns with all federal regulations.

Will I Get High?

CBD will not get you high. The cannabis plant is made up of the two major players, THC and CBD, with the latter being the non-psychoactive portion of the plant. Cannabidiol can be isolated from the cannabis plant and the THC compound. CBD does not have a “euphoria effect” but it is believed to have wide ranging health benefits.

What Are Some Benefits?

When it comes to the list of benefits CBD can bring, it is long and growing. CBD is thought to have positive impacts on anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. Usually treated with pharmaceutical drugs, CBD offers a natural alternative. Likewise, CBD is becoming more popular when it comes to pain management and pill replacement. The human body’s endocannabinoid system is responsible for regulating sleep, appetite, pain and immune system response. CBD works directly with your body’s system through receptor activity, which can aid in pain and inflammation, as well as stimulating appetite, regulating sleep schedules and much more. CBD is even thought to positively impact conditions like epilepsy, diabetes and even cancer.

How to Consume CBD

There are many methods of consumption for CBD. Some of the most popular methods are through orally consuming oils and tinctures. They typically come in a bottle with a dropper for an accurate dose. By consuming CBD sublingually you are able to get the active ingredients directly into your bloodstream upon contact. Another oral method of consumption is through CBD edibles or gummies. If you are someone who is wanting to get the effects of CBD without any of the “hempy” tastes known to accompany oils and tinctures. Along with edibles comes the capsule option, which delivers the perfect dose without any additional flavor. For topical use, usually most popular for pain management, lotions and salves are ideal. It’s important to always purchase products that are backed by third-party lab test results to ensure you are getting a quality product with the perfect dose for you.