Choosing the best dog treats can get a little overwhelming with so many different options available. Should you choose a CBD dog treat with additional benefits, or a dog treat without CBD? Recently, the use of CBD for pets has ploferatiated and proven to be a real game changer when it comes to your pets health, but first, why are so many people using CBD for their pets?

CBD Dog Treats: Why are Pet owners using CBD for Pets?

CBD is being used to try to manage a range of different conditions, disabilities and illnesses. Although the FDA does not recognize CBD as a cure for anything, you can still go online and find testimonials and reviews where people are reporting successful treatment of various ailments such as:

Tumors

Cancer

Loss of appetite

Digestive problems

Nausea

Pain

Aggression

Anxiety

Inflammation

Skin conditions

Seizures

Arthritis

And more

CBD Dog Treats: How do I get the best results if I used CBD for Pets?

There are many different things that you need to consider when choosing to provide CBD for Pets. There are hundreds of different CBD brands available and not all of them make their products to a high standard. Therefore, there are many different factors that you need to consider. To get the best results, you need to choose the best product, and this is how you do it.

How to choose CBD for pets?

Before you order CBD for pets, you need to find out a few things about the CBD:

Are there no preservatives? Are they petsafe?

Does it use natural ingredients grown to organic standards?

Is the THC Content less than 0.3%?

Was the CBD extracted using critical CO2 extraction, the best extraction method available?

Has it been third-party tested, and is the Certificate Analysis available before purchase?

Are there any CBD oil side effects while buying CBD oil for pets?

Is the CBD product for pets well reviewed by their previous customers?

If you can answer yes to all of those questions – then you’re well on your way to buying a quality CBD product for your dog. If you answer no to any of these questions, then you should be looking for an alternative CBD brand for your canine.

We have reviewed over 100 brands, and have shortlisted the best CBD for pets that can be purchased on the market today. We have covered all of the above questions, but additionally we’ve also selected a range of other criteria. These are:

Hemp Source

You need to make sure that the hemp used to made the cannabidiol for pet product is of the highest quality. The hemp used in the CBD must be naturally grown. So we’ve gone ahead and analysed the CBD companies growing practices.

Effectiveness

If CBD for pets isn’t effective, then it’s not worth buying. We have extensively analyzed reviews that are out there for all of the CBD brands on our list.

Brand Reputation

When you’re buying dog treats, or dog food, or anything at all you always want to make sure that you’re buying from a reputable, honest and trusted brand. We’ve done some serious research into each brand’s reputation and customer sentiment.

Price Value

Expensive does not mean better. This is where many people get confused when it comes to CBD. Infact, if you’re buying an expensive CBD product you’re probably getting ripped off. Many CBD companies have profit margins in excess of 70%.

The best CBD brands charge their customers fair pricing. If a CBD company says they’re charging “premium prices for a premium product”, then they are lying. There is no such thing as premium CBD products. As long as the CBD is lab tested to come from natural ingredients, contains less than 0.3% THC and is third party lab tested, then it can be considered as a premium product. The only reason a product can cost more is when it has been infused with added terpenes.

Final Verdict

By combining all of these factors, we provide you with a final verdict. So lets begin, here are the best CBD treats for pets on the market today.

Best CBD for Pets

1. Balance CBD

The number one spot goes to Balance CBD, which makes the best CBD for pets. They have an excellent range of CBD oils for pets and CBD treats for pets. Their unflavored CBD oil is an excellent option that can go well on any treat, and be easily mixed with pet food. They also have an excellent range of Harlequin and Charlotte’s Web Terpene infused CBD oils for pets. These tinctures have been infused with terpenes for extra wellness benefits. Each of the terpenes combine to create the entourage effect. Balance CBD pet tinctures are healthy, made from organically grown ingredients, and chock full of natural goodness.

Only 100% pure CBD and organic liquid coconut oil are used to create this oil. Proudly made in the US, Balance CBD offers a lowest-price-guarantee. That means, if you find a lower price for CBD oil for pets anywhere online, Balance CBD will beat it. Balance CBD is what you call premium CBD for pets (and other pets) at an affordable price. With Balance CBD, you know you’re getting the highest-quality products at the lowest price. You’re getting the best value on the market hands-down.

Balance CBD Reviews

Olivia A. finds Balance CBD’s CBD oil for pets perfect for anxious pups. “I purchased this for my 9 month old puppy after we moved across the country. It helps so much in the evenings to calm her down and get her ready for bed! She loves the taste and licks it right out of my palm.”

Reviews: 25,000 above 4.5 stars

25,000 above 4.5 stars Price: $29.95 for 300mg CBD

$29.95 for 300mg CBD Discount: 15% for new users with the code FIRST15

2. HempMy Pet

Hempmy Pet has complete control over their products from seed to sale. Great care is taken to formulate these products. These CBD oils use ingredients that are sustainable and certified organic. This CBD oil for pets uses full-spectrum CBD, which means that there will be less than 0.3% CBD. We appreciate that Hempmy Pet works with rescues who use CBD oil for animal rehabilitation.

Hempmy Pet Reviews

Donna Z. is very pleased with her Hempmy Pet experience. “These are reliably high quality products and the customer service is absolutely unparalleled. I would never hesitate to recommend HempMy Pet.”

Reviews: 20,000 above 4.5 stars

20,000 above 4.5 stars Price: $79.00 for 250mg CBD

$79.00 for 250mg CBD Discount: 5% for new users if they sign up the mailing list.

3. NuLeaf Naturals

Like the previous oil on our list, NuLeaf Naturals also uses full-spectrum CBD for their pet oils. Using hemp grown to organic standards, NuLeaf takes pride in their CBD formulations. They use the best extraction method and no chemical fertilizers, GMOs, pesticides, or herbicides. Treat your pup to a pet oil with no additives or preservatives. You can find third-party lab test results directly on their site.

NuLeaf Naturals Reviews

Harrison W. has found exceptional results with this oil. “Dog runs around like a puppy again. This stuff works!!”

Reviews: 1,722 above 4.5 stars

1,722 above 4.5 stars Price: $38.50 for 300mg CBD

$38.50 for 300mg CBD Discount: Not Disclosed

4. Populum

Does your dog have separation anxiety? Maybe your dog gets anxious around strangers? Populum has a special CBD oil formulated to calm jumpy dogs. This unique herbal blend includes Melatonin, Valerian Root Passion Flower, Chamomile, and Lemon Balm. Another great perk is that Populum offers multiple strengths, so you can find something no matter what size of dog you have. These flavors also come in peanut butter, an all-time favorite of dogs all around the world.

Populum Reviews

Stan B. puts it as: “The Zen Pets seems to work well. We are a family of Populum users now!”

Reviews: 31 above 4.5 stars

31 above 4.5 stars Price: $30 for 260mg CBD

$30 for 260mg CBD Discount: Not Disclosed

5. HolistaPet

As you can tell by the name, HolistaPet only focuses on pet products. These CBD oils are ideal for owners feeding their pets a vegan diet because they do not contain any animal products. These oils are also free of gluten and dairy. HolistaPet uses full-spectrum CBD and hemp seed oil as the carrier oil. The latter aids in immunity and in keeping your dog’s coat healthy. Like Balance CBD, HolistaPet provides free shipping.

HolistaPet Reviews

Brianna says her 4 year old Cockapoos only been taking the CBD oil for 2 months, but during her last seizure I gave her a dose at the beginning of the seizure and it cut the normal time of her seizure in half. I look forward to seeing the results after long term use!

Reviews: 168 above 4.5 stars

168 above 4.5 stars Price: $39.95 for 300mg CBD

$39.95 for 300mg CBD Discount: Not Disclosed

6. MediPets

A division of Diamond CBD, MediPets makes a quality CBD oil for pets, but we love this brand because of their charitable work. Partnering with the non-profit Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation, Medipets donates a portion from each purchase to this volunteer-run organization to help abused animals. This brand has formulations for small, medium, and large dogs. Each size has three different dosing options.

MediPets Reviews

Bobbie H. puts it simply, “this is an awesome product.”

Reviews: 9 above 4.5 stars

9 above 4.5 stars Price: $79.99 for 350mg CBD

$79.99 for 350mg CBD Discount: Not Disclosed

7. Honest Paws

Honest Paws base their CBD oil for pets on your dog’s weight. The one thing we didn’t like about them was that they claim to be the #1 rated CBD oil for pets, but their CBD oil for pets only has 37 reviews. Regardless, there’s a 125 mg bottle for pets weighing 35 lbs or less, a 250 mg bottle for pets weighing 25 to 50 lbs, and a 500 mg bottle for pets weighing 50 lbs or more. The CBD used for these oils is full-spectrum and derived from premium grade hemp. Honest Paws uses CO2 extraction, the best extraction method available. The carrier oil is natural MCT Oil taken from renewable coconut farms.

Honest Paws Reviews

Melissa K. loves this oil for her medium sized dog. “The calm bites have been working really well for Luna. For her size, two a day is the perfect amount. After a month she has been less destructive, especially with chewing things like furniture and paper.”

Reviews: 37 above 4.5 stars

37 above 4.5 stars Price: $39.95 for 125mg CBD

$39.95 for 125mg CBD Discount: Not Disclosed

8. Green Roads

Using full-spectrum CBD, Green Roads has four different formulations based on the size of your dog and one CBD oil specific to cats. Large dogs weighing 50 pounds or more can take the 600 mg oil. Medium dogs weighing between 15-50 lbs can take the 210 mg oil. And there’s a 60 mg oil for small dogs who weigh 15 lbs or less. If you’re looking for third-party lab results, scan the QR code found on the package.

Green Roads Reviews

Donna M. gives this oil to her dogs for anxiety. “My dog is less anxious since starting with this product.”

Reviews: 126 above 4.5 stars

126 above 4.5 stars Price: $39.99 for 210mg CBD

$39.99 for 210mg CBD Discount: Free shipping on orders of $50 or more

9. CBDistillery

Rounding out our list is another full-spectrum oil. We love that CBDistillery has complete control of their products from seed to shelf. CBDistillery uses hemp grown outdoors under the watchful eye of the US Hemp Authority. We love that CBDistillery uses no chemical pesticides. These oils are made using the best extraction method, so no solvents are used. There are two strengths available.

CBDistillery Reviews

Damon D. gave this oil five stars saying, “My two older dogs are acting much younger now. They are having an easier time getting up, going up the stairs, and seem to have more energy. Love it.”

Reviews: 126 above 4.5 stars

126 above 4.5 stars Price: $30.00 for 150mg CBD

$30.00 for 150mg CBD Discount: Free shipping on orders of $75 or more

Price comparison chart: CBD oils for pets

Company Selling CBD Dog Treats & CBD for Pets CBD Concentration Price of CBD for Pets & CBD Dog Treats Balance CBD 300 MG $29.95 HempMy Pet 250 MG $79.00 Nuleaf Naturals 300 MG $38.50 Populum 260 MG $30.00 HolistaPet 300 MG $39.95 MediPets 350 MG $79.99 Honest Paws 125 MG $39.95 Green Roads 210 MG $39.99 CBDistillery 150 MG $30.00

CBD for Pets: Ultimate FAQ for CBD Dog Treats

What is CBD?

The simple answer is that CBD is a chemical compound found in cannabis. There are two species of the cannabis plant: marijuana and hemp. There’s typically more CBD found in hemp than there is in marijuana.

CBD is shorthand for cannabidiol, which is a cannabinoid. THC is also cannabinoid. Though they have many similarities, they both affect the human body differently. As you may know, THC is the cannabinoid that gives you the high for which marijuana is famous. In contrast, CBD doesn’t have the same psychoactive effects. With over 100 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, there’s still a lot we don’t know.

CBD oil for pets must have less than 0.3% THC to be not only legal but also safe for your furry friend. Be wary of Black Market CBD oil for pets. There can be enough THC to get your dog high. There also may be contaminants and no CBD at all.

The reason why CBD for pets has taken off in popularity is because of promising research, as well as a wave of anecdotal evidence. We know that CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), and all mammals have this system. The ECS is vital in maintaining homeostasis, which is the body’s inner balance. In other words, CBD works with the ECS to make you and your dog feel good.

It’s understandable to be apprehensive about CBD for pets, but the bottom line is that it’s safe for us and our cuddly canines and cats.

How to Use CBD for Pets?

You can use CBD oil for pets in several ways. The most effective way to give CBD oil to your dog is to use the dropper to administer the oil underneath your dog’s tongue. The body absorbs more of the oil this way, and it takes less time to work. That being said, administering CBD sublingually is very difficult with fidgety dogs. Plus, you don’t want your dog’s tongue or mouth to touch the dropper because it may get contaminated. Most people add CBD oil to pet treats or food, which makes it easier for picky eaters.

CBD oil for pets may also be used topically directly on your pet’s skin for specific conditions.

What’s the difference between hemp oil and CBD oil for pets?

While both are derived from hemp, there is a clear difference between the two. First, each oil is taken from a different part of the hemp plant. Hemp oil is extracted from hemp seeds, which have little to no CBD. CBD oil is extracted from the leaves and stocks of hemp that are rich in CBD. Both oils have health benefits, but CBD’s purported benefits are more substantial.

Is CBD safe for pets?

Yes, CBD oil for pets is safe. CBD is non-intoxicating, non-addictive, and your dog cannot overdose by taking too much CBD. Only purchase legal CBD products because Black Market CBD products may contain high THC levels or contaminants that may harm your pet.

What is storm anxiety in dogs and how CBD can help?

Just like humans, dogs can experience a range of fear, anxiety, and phobias. In fact, as many as 40% of all dogs suffer from some form of separation anxiety. But separation isn’t the only trigger for anxiety.

Dogs are often more in tune to the environment than their owners. Because of this, sudden changes to their environment (such as storm, hurricane, earthquake) can trigger their anxiety. These changes can include things like a new addition to the family (like a new baby or new pet), new places, visual stimuli (like umbrellas), new surfaces (like grass or tile), and loud noises. Storms can encompass many of those changes at the same time. This can lead to server anxiety in some dogs.

CBD is reported to have powerful anti-anxiety effects that work almost the same on dogs as they do on humans.

CBD is thought to stimulate the receptors of serotonin in the brain. This means CBD blocks the absorption of serotonin for a time. During this time, the CBD helps produce a higher level of serotonin in the brain.

By boosting the serotonin in the brain, CBD helps reduce fear and anxiety, calm the mind, and improve the mood.

In other words, giving your dog CBD during a storm may help them calm down, relax, and function in a normal manner during a storm.

Can I give my dog human CBD oil?

It’s always best to give your dog a specially formulated product. However, you can give them your CBD oil but remember to start with a low dosage. Especially if your bottle of CBD oil is larger than 600mg. Monitor your dog for several days before increasing. Do not give your dog the same dosage as you would give yourself. Sites like Balance CBD have a handy pet dosage calculator to find the correct dosage for your dog according to your pet’s weight. If you’re actually looking for human CBD oil, here is a list of the best CBD oils to buy. We also have a list of the best CBD gummies and even the best CBD lube here, and the best CBD lube here.

How long does it take for CBD oil for pets to start working?

Several factors determine how long CBD oil for pets will start working. It must get digested, which can take between 30 – 90 minutes. It isn’t easy, but administering it sublingually works quicker.

How long does CBD for pets last?

We currently can’t determine how long CBD lasts in dogs. In humans, CBD lasts between four to six hours; however, CBD stays in your system for several days. Many things factor into how CBD affects our pets, including size and metabolism.

Why you should try CBD for pets:

Remember if you buy CBD for pets from reputable companies that tick off all of the criteria on our list then there’s lot of benefits that you might expect to experience. Some of them include: