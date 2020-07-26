CBD Flower for Sale: Top Hemp Flower Buds to Buy

Curious about the best CBD flower out there? Don’t spend hours on the internet looking all this stuff about good hemp flower buds up- we’ve compiled it all right here in one handy article for you.

You’re going to want to bookmark this one because we know you will be coming back for our hemp flower suggestions again and again.

Keep on reading to put an end to your quest for the top hemp buds that will keep you feeling fine. We reviewed the best strains out there guaranteed to make you feel right and give you the high you desire.

Top CBD Flower Brands:

Cheef Botanicals – Highest Quality & Best Value Berkshire CBD – Great Tasting Strains Industrial Hemp Farms – Widest Selection

How We Came Up with this List of CBD Hemp Flower?

We took a look at several criteria regarding these CBD hemp flower buds. Some of the main things we looked at were:

Source of the Hemp: We looked at where the hemp was grown and processed, along with the growing practices of each company. Is it outdoor grown or is it greenhouse grown? Questions like this help us determine the quality of the hemp and ensures consistency in quality among all strains.

The Most Popular Strains: Which strains are customers buying the most? We found that the best strains were also the most popular ones. Going off this, you can generally get a good idea of the best products offered by the company.

Potency of the Strains: Simply put, we wanted to find the best of the best when it came to CBD flowers. As such, we picked out the brands and strains with the highest overall CBD content in their strains. This means you get the most bang for your buck in terms of relaxation and relief.

Sizes Available: Different folks enjoy different quantities of flower. Depending on your needs, these companies have several sizes available. They even offer wholesale options, should you require that.

Lab Testing: We analyzed the lab testing policies of all the companies and picked the brands with the most transparency in their product lines. Only companies that offer COAs on their website made it to this list, so that you know exactly what you’re getting when you order your hemp flower.

Shipping Policy: Shipping time and rates were also taken into consideration when making this list. Does the company offer same day shipping? Is shipping free? Where do they ship? More and more brands have begun offering faster shipping options to keep up with their competition. As such, we picked the companies with the best shipping options.

Return Policy: Another factor we took into consideration is the company’s return policy. Although hemp flower can be returned at some companies, others have stricter policies. Our top pick just so happened to have the best return policy from them all.

Customer Experience: What are their customers saying about it? We took a look at reviews and testimonials from customers who purchased flower products from the companies to see how their experience was. Based on the overall data we collected, we were able to determine the brands and products with the highest customer satisfaction rate.

After all, safety, value, and a hassle-free experience are what we desire, and we know you do, too. That being said, we took everything into consideration while putting this list together to ensure you’re only getting the best of the best.

With that being said, let’s dive right into our list!

Best CBD Flower for Sale Online

1. Cheef Botanicals – Highest Quality & Best Value

The people behind Cheef Botanicals want to educate the whole world about the use of cannabinoids that are effective and safe. The group behind the brand has 25 years of combined experience in the organic food industry, boasts their site, and as a result, all products of theirs are organic. You are getting an organically grown CBD hemp bud at a great price sourced from kind folks who really care about your wellness. One nice thing about Cheef is that they ship their hemp in individual glass jars (for the 4g and 7g sizes), so you can keep your flower fresh and smell-free.

Most Popular Strains:

Lifter

Combines the best of both worlds and gives you a sweet and sour scent, which is immensely enjoyable. You will detect woodsy smells of pine and lemon, enjoying every taste. Use this to bring yourself clarity and peace.

Total CBD: ~18%, Delta-9 THC: <0.3%.

Hawaiian Haze

Opening the jar gives you a refreshing citrus scent, followed up by earthy tones that balance it out. You can taste the beautiful flowers in this strain. It will refresh and lift the spirits when utilized. It’s ideal for sharing with friends and sourced from Oregon.

Total CBD: ~18%, Delta-9 THC: <0.3%

Sour Diesel

This is one of the most popular all-time strains. With its signature green buds, it gives you a neat sour flavor profile. The buds are dense and sticky, making it a unique premium CBD flower. This strain is best used in the day for enhanced focus and energy.

Total CBD: 20.165%, Delta-9 THC: .094%

Available Sizes:

These CBD budsare available in sizes of:

4g jar

7g jar

1 oz bag

.25 lb. bag

.5 lb. bag

1 lb. bag

Hemp Source:

The hemp found in the great Cheef Botanicals product comes from the wild and wonderful state of Oregon, where it’s legal to grow. It ensures that quality and care can be put into the plants. The end result is CBD that is high grade and gets you the effects you desire.

Lab Testing:

Certificates of Analysis are available on the Cheef Botanicals website for all products. Every product of Cheef’s is tested by a 3rd Party.

Shipping Policy:

You must allow 1-2 business days to process the order before it is shipped out. Most orders are shipped within 24 hours of purchase. Orders placed after 1 pm on Friday will not go out until the following Monday.

Return Policy:

Their return policy is simple: “100% money-back guarantee. We believe in the quality of our products so much that if you are not 100% satisfied with any product purchased from our website, you can return the items within 30 days of your purchase date.”

Granted, the items have to be less than 30% used, which makes sense (why would you use something you “didn’t like” and then return it?). It’s hassle-free and makes for confident buying.

Website Experience:

A trip to the Cheef Botanicals site is actually a treat. For starters, they are very welcoming, and whether you know exactly what you want in your CBD flower or just want to know what the best CBD hemp flower is, they can help you.

Their site is loaded with helpful infographics about CBD and can help everybody from the beginner to the experienced consumer find a product that’s right for them. Best of all, everything is organic and vegan, so it’s suitable for virtually all consumers.

Check out the Cheef Botanicals CBD flower here.

2. Berkshire CBD – Great Tasting Strains

On a small New England farm, or in the big Oregonian fields, the Berkshire brands of CBD flowers grow, and the end result is a high-quality product that is the end result of best-growing practices. Berkshire puts care and compliance at the forefront of how they do business.

Most Popular Strains

Bubba Kush: Cannabis lovers enjoyed this strain, now CBD lovers can enjoy this delightful rendering without fear of negative side effects. Cocoa and citrus are the primary flavor notes here; you will detect lemon and clove. Finishing up this great taste are the hints of coffee and cocoa, and the end result is a simple but comforting taste that will have you back again and again. This is best enjoyed during the evening hours thanks to the D-Limonene and A-Humulene contained in the strain.

Lifter: Need some creativity or some pep in your step? Lifter can help. This strain is loved by many thanks to its ability to lift up the user and inspire them to do their best. This strain is organic and grown outdoors and delivers a flavor experience that will bring users a smile as they detect citrus and spiced earth. It is excellent for situations calling for calm demeanor but a clear and focused mind. Terpenes included are Humulene, Linalool, and Limonene. The end result is maximum creativity and maximum drive.

Cherry Wine: Need to get some rest and feel peace after a long day? Cherry Wine delivers a beautifully tasting CBD hemp flower with sweet, stone fruit notes and undertones of pepper and pine. The strain is loaded with Linalool and b-caryophyllene. It ensures a rich aroma and a calming effect on the user. It’s a sweet but not too sweet way to relax and clear the mind.

Hemp Source

These hemp buds come from small New England or Oregon farms. Smaller farms mean growers take extra care to ensure the buds are trimmed properly, slow-cured, and all-around high quality. These plants are 100% organic and use no synthetics or chemical herbicides.

Available Sizes

You can buy these strains in:

1g bag

3.5g bag

7g bag

14g bag

1 oz bag

Lab Testing

All hemp products from Berkshire are tested to verify low THC but high CBD. You can view all strains’ lab results right on the Berkshire website.

Shipping Policy

They ship to all states in the Continental US, and shipments are discreet. 2 business days are needed for processing and 3 days for delivery. All packages are shipped with USPS.

Return Policy

All sales are final, but if you need assistance with an order, it just takes an email to Berkshire to get it sorted out.

Website Experience

Berkshire CBD can be a bit intimidating at first; it seems very “boutique” when you first click. However, it becomes clear that they welcome all clientele and are ready to answer all questions about what they sell. The site is clean, easy to navigate, and loads fast.

Check out Berkshire CBD’s flower here.

3. Industrial Hemp Farms – Widest Selection

Industrial Hemp Farms is well-respected brand when it comes to hemp flower, and their selection of top shelf flowers puts them at #3 on our list. As a fully-licensed hemp farming company, they grow all of their flower and have the largest raw hemp flower distribution network in the U.S. Their menu of flower is constantly being updated with new strains, so there is always a variety to choose from on their website.

Most Popular Strains

Chemdawg OG: This classic strain is a cross between Chemdawg and OG Kush. It has been bred by IHF to yield a high amount of CBD with a sour, skunky aroma. The sativa-dominant genetics make this strain perfect for daytime energy and focus.

Zskittles: This is another incredibly po;ular strain from IHF that deserves a look. A sativa-dominant hybrid, this strain’s dense purple and green buds are sure to please you. This cross between Grape Ape and Grapefruit is perfect for any time of the day and boasts over 16.51% CBD.

Hemp Source

These hemp buds from IHF are grown at their own farms in Colorado, USA. This means that the hemp is not sourced from different suppliers, so the premium quality remains consistent. More importantly, their top shelf flower is greenhouse grown, meaning that you’ll be receiving the highest quality buds with no pesticides or toxic chemicals.

Available Sizes

Industrial Hemp Farms’ flower is available in the following sizes:

1g bag

3.5g bag

7g bag

14g bag

1 oz bag

¼ lb. bag

½ lb. bag

1 oz. bag

Lab Testing

Products sold by Industrial Hemp Farms are lab tested by Desert Valley Testing for potency, THC content, and terpenes. COAs are posted on their website and are easily accessible. This means you’ll know exactly what you’re getting when you order one of their strains. We did notice, however, that some strains did not have a COA available yet.

Shipping Policy

They offer same day shipping to the United States. You also have the option to purchase shipping protection to ensure your CBD products are delivered undamaged.

Return Policy

Their company does not allow any returns on opened goods. For unopened packages, you must contact them to discuss return options. Purchases of 30 days or longer are not eligible for returns.

Website Experience

Industrial Hemp Farms’ website is simple and easy to navigate. It was easy for us to find their CBD flower selection and took just a short minute to order. Overall, the site is professionally made and is quite appealing.

Check out Industrial Hemp Farms’ flower collection here.

Hemp Buds vs. Marijuana: What’s the Difference?

Let’s begin by talking about hemp. It is a term used to categorize cannabis types that have less than 0.3% THC content. Hemp is mostly used to describe cannabis that is non-psychoactive harvested for the manufacture of its products, such as CBD.

Hemp has been used widely throughout history. Hemp goods made over 10,000 years ago have been discovered, and many feel it is the very first crop ever cultivated by humans.

The versatility of hemp is unfounded in most other plants: it can be made into clothing, rope, paper, and more. Hemp is an innovator in the world of creation and invention. It is the strongest natural fiber on the planet.

Hemp is found in products such as building materials like coatings, fiberglass substitutes, fuels, solvents, printer inks, and even varnishes. You may also find it in soaps and shampoos; even some cosmetics contain the plant. Diapers, denim, and even shoes may contain hemp. Food supplements designed to nourish mind and body also exist, as evidenced by hemp seed oil and protein powders.

Marijuana, on the other hand, classifies cannabis that does contain more than .3 THC. It has psychoactive effects on the person using it.

Cannabis enthusiasts and industry professionals do not like to use this term as it pigeonholes cannabis into a negative light.

Unfortunately, hemp flower and marijuana look a lot like one another. This has created confusion among law enforcement officers who have wrongfully arrested individuals using hemp flower because it seems like an illegal drug.

Is It Legal to Buy CBD Flower Online?

The hemp flower has a bit of a strained relationship thanks to its heavy similarity in appearance to marijuana. Despite this, it is a safe and helpful product to purchase. It is also legal to mail hemp!

In most cases, it is legal to buy CBD flowers online. You will want to check with your local laws and make sure it’s OK per your local laws and regulations.

Unlike marijuana, hemp flower is not considered a Schedule I drug. CBD products derived from industrial hemp are not controlled substances, says the National Hemp Association.

Every state has its own hemp laws and hemp program. It can make for a very sticky situation when it comes to growers, sellers, and makers of CBD products. Hemp and the parts of hemp are fully legal federally. Yet, some states are considering banning hemp flower due to its similarity to marijuana.

Why is this? Part of it has to do with the regulation surrounding growing, manufacture, and selling of the hemp. For instance, hemp is perfectly legal in CA, but you cannot sell food containing cannabidiol. In Delaware, hemp is legal, but the growing of hemp is not. Meanwhile, in Colorado, the use of Hemp and CBD products is completely legalized.

As you can see, the legality of hemp use is quite murky. Many states are still awaiting FDA official statements that deal with the use of Hemp and their subsequent products. The FDA has not yet developed regulation regarding the lawful use of hemp-sourced CBD in dietary supplements and foods.

Thus, you end up with some states that have legalized industrial hemp but put a stop to manufacturing and selling dietary supplements that use hemp and food products.

Will Smoking CBD Bud Get You High?

Not at all! The great thing about enjoying CBD hemp flower is that you get all the significant effects of a particular strain, but you don’t have to worry about negative psychoactive effects. No paranoid or strange feelings result from the use of CBD bud, just whatever the strain promises.

The use of CBD hemp buds is hot in the world of cannabis right now. They are sourced from several hemp varieties and are mostly grown for industrial reasons, plus they contain less than 0.3% of THC. They are legal just about anywhere.

The aroma and appearance of the CBD bud is not much different from that of a high-THC cannabis bud. These CBD flower buds also have plenty of flavonoids and terpenes, plus other beneficial compounds. Good quality strains like the ones we reviewed here will get you that synergistic effect you desire, and you can feel all compounds working together.

Smoking the CBD flower grants you a relaxed and delightful feeling throughout the entire body. Effects are not at all like the high that most people associate with the use of THC rich cannabis.

The use of the CBD bud has been compared to drinking a few glasses of wine- this opinion came from the heads of Kannaswiss, which is a Swiss growing company.

Other users report a sense of relief and calm, with tension in the body grinding to a halt and slowing down the constant ticker tape of info that runs through your mind and stresses you out. You will still be focused upon your tasks, and you can safely use this product during periods of work without fear of hindering your progress or productivity.

Start yourself off with a low dose and record how it makes you feel. In some rare cases, anxiety and/or paranoia have resulted from the use of high CBD hemp flowers.

Will Hemp Flower Show Up on a Drug Test?

Hemp flower looks like cannabis and has unfortunately led some users to be wrongfully targeted by law enforcement. But can it make you fail a drug test?

The quick answer is; it is highly unlikely. However, if you feel concerned about your use of CBD hemp buds and a positive drug test, you’re not alone.

Firstly, let’s lay down some facts. Most drug tests are on the lookout for THC. They are not looking for CBD. It means that the consumption of CBD will not result in a positive on your drug test.

Hemp buds may contain a very small amount of THC, and as a result, there is a slight risk to your drug test being positive. But don’t fret. This amount is VERY small, and you would need to consume a huge amount of hemp flowers in order for your drug test to be positive for THC.

For most drug tests, you would need less than 50ng/mL of a THC metabolite in the blood to result in a negative test.

The bottom line is that you have a very small chance of testing positive for THC after the smoking of hemp buds. You should make extra sure to check the THC content and ask your grower or budtender for content info.

Good sellers will have no trouble at all discussing your concerns and talking about the strain’s content. All of the sites we reviewed were transparent in their lab results. Lab results should be readily available no matter where you source your buds from.

One doctor, Leah Zachar, spoke with CBD Testers on the topic of vaping high CBD hemp flowers. Dr. Zachar indicated that for urine drug screens, they are checking for THC, not CBD.

In the rare case that your drug test comes back positive for >50 ng/mL level, it is required by law that a confirmatory or secondary test be performed. It is known as the GC/MS test (Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry).

This particular test has no cross-reactions to other non-psychoactive cannabinoids, like CBG, CBD, and CBN. This test is just to look for delta-9-THC metabolite.

How to Find the Best Premium CBD Flower for Sale Online?

The best thing to do is research, research, research. Granted, we have done that for you by offering up three of the greatest and highest quality CBD flowers for sale, but we always encourage readers to seek out their own info and figure out what works best for them.

Here are three things you can do to find the best CBD flower for sale online.



1. Talk to Friends

Your friends may or may not be into CBD flower, but, if they are, ask away. Strike up a conversation about where they get their CBD flowers, what strains they like, and how it makes them feel. Ask if they ever bought a CBD hemp flower they didn’t like and why. Primary sources and talking to someone you can trust will be key to having a good experience.

2. Be Inquisitive

It’s OK to ask questions about a product. A good grower or seller will do all they can to patiently answer all of your questions surrounding a particular strain or product you would like to try. You have to do your homework, too; make sure you are OK with the return policy and be sure to read reviews about the item before you buy it. Check to see where the buds are sourced from- sustainable, smaller farms may result in higher prices but will give you a desired and pleasant effect, not to mention a quality product.

3. Start Small

Try a little bit of the strain to see how it makes you feel. It may sound like a perfect fit for you, but it’s best to start small to see how you react. Look for a company that offers small-sized bags. It will make it easier on your pocketbook and also put you at less of a financial disadvantage if the strain isn’t ideal for you.

Conclusion

We hope this article about hemp buds and selecting premium CBD flower has been helpful to you. Our overall top pick is Cheef Botanicals, and is definitely the one we recommend you try first. Whether you seek to improve your focus, feel more relaxed, and get better sleep, or just enjoy the great flavors of these amazing plants, CBD has what you need.

Ask lots of questions about your CBD bud of choice and find your niche. Thankfully since CBD is legal almost everywhere, you should be able to enjoy this wherever you may roam. Best of all, it will not have a negative impact on a drug test. Good luck and have a great smoke.

Please note, these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. As such, CBD is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or ailment.