CBD for Arthritis: Tips for Getting Started

Cannabidiol enthusiasts have been on the rise. Better known as CBD, this natural compound is becoming more and more well known for its wide ranging health benefits. There have been small studies conducted, mostly on animals, showing CBD could be a remedy for anxiety, insomnia and pain management. There was even recently an FDA-approved prescription drug manufactured to help children with epilepsy.

Given cannabidiol has been taking the health and wellness industry by storm, you may be wondering if CBD can help with arthritis symptoms. There have been anecdotal reports that say yes, but is there more to know? Because science and research surrounding CBD is still emerging, here are a few things to consider if you are thinking about trying CBD to help with arthritis.

What Exactly is CBD?

CBD is a naturally occurring chemical compound derived from hemp plants or cannabis plants. Cannabidiol is the non-psychoactive cousin to it’s often better known counter-part THC. CBD and THC have very different qualities, based on their different phyto-cannabinoids. Marijuana contains high amounts of THC, the cannabinoid compound that gets you high. Hemp contains less than 0.3 percent THC, and instead carries more CBD, the cannabinoid that does not create a “high” feeling.

CBD works directly with your endocannabinoid system. The receptors in the human body can utilize CBD to stabilize and eliminate free radicals bringing an overall balance to the body. Cannabinoids can spark the release of neurotransmitters in the brain that play a major role in regulating the body’s natural inflammatory response.

How Does CBD Work With Pain?

CBD is believed to take on pain management in the body in two ways. First, the site of the soreness or the joints. Second, the central nervous system, which sends pain signals to the brain. CBD seems to have the ability to calm the central nervous system and its stimulation, making it an ideal choice for pain and even arthritis. CBD also has anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation occurs in the body when it is fighting a perceived infection or over-stimulation. The receptors within the endocannabinoid system receive signals from CBD that can help with manage pain reception and management. For arthritis specifically, CBD can be taken orally or applied topically. Oral, or sublingual consumption, typically has the most immediate impact because it enters the bloodstream the fastest.

Using CBD to treat or aid in pain relief of arthritis can be helpful because of the potent anti-inflammatory properties as well as a protectant for nerves. The main symptoms of arthritis include pain, stiffness and decreased movement within joints. A study published in 2017 by the Pain journal found that CBD was able to help with both osteoarthritis pain and joint neurotherapy. If you are suffering from arthritis and looking for a natural alternative, CBD could be the right choice for you.

How to Find the Right CBD Product for You

1. Choosing a CBD “Formula”

CBD comes in a variety of forms, so the first step is choosing how you want to consume. Most commonly used are:

-Vaporizers: inhaled CBD through a vape pen that heats the oil inside

–Edibles: CBD infused gummies, drinks, baked goods and treats for edible consumption

–Sublingual Drops: oil or tincture taken under the tongue or just by mouth through a dropper bottle

–Topicals: lotions, creams or ointments that can be applied topically and directly to the skin

The different types of CBD will have varying potencies and will take effect in the body differently. Different products will not only have different milligram amounts of active ingredients but will also have different absorption times.

2. Choosing a High Quality Product

When it comes to purchasing CBD, always shop for quality over lowest-price. There are a lot of brands on the market that do not hold accurately to label claims. Because of this, it is always a good idea to choose a product with third-party tested lab results. Not only are you looking for label claims of active ingredient amounts, but also a pass on pesticide and solvent purity.

3. Choosing the Correct Dose

For dosing CBD, there is no exact science on how much to take. A lot of this will be determined by your ailment and what you are seeking to solve. Starting with a low dose of 5 to 10mg is the best way to start. You should gradually notice effects and if they are not strong enough you can always up the dose. You can take a full dose once or even break it up throughout the day.

CBD is considered a rising star in the health and wellness industry. According to a recent study, 62% of people who use CBD for a medical condition may use it for pain relief. Despite only very recently becoming legal in the US, the powerful compound continues to be a natural alternative for pain relief. Although more research and studies are needed for CBD and arthritis, it can be an ideal option for just about anyone to try.

Be sure to always turn to the best CBD products with lab-test results. To compare all our Real Tested CBD products, click here.