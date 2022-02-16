If you’re kicking at night for unknown reasons, you might have RLS or Restless Leg Syndrome. People who’ve been on anti-depressants, for example, may notice an uptick in leg movement at night. That’s because RLS is a neurological-related condition which can cause problems for you as well as your sleeping partner.

In this post, we’ll look at RLS and new research that may show a connection between taking CBD and improved sleep, as well as potentially calming your legs at night. Although CBD for restless legs needs more research, there is an FDA-approved drug for epilepsy.

Keep reading to find out about CBD and how it might be an effective supplement to add to your nighttime regimen, especially if you suffer from RLS!

What Is RLS?

RLS is not only the sensation of “wanting to kick”; it’s also uncomfortable, though not usually painful. Typically taking place at night, before bed, RLS can also occur in the afternoon. Because RLS so often takes place in the late evening, many people report losing sleep. Most people with RLS report feeling some relief after “kicking” because RLS is a neurological disorder. An estimated 10 % of the U.S. population suffers from RLS.

Causes of RLS

Although the causes of RLS are not yet known, scientists speculate genetics may play a role in people who develop it before the age of 40. What researchers do know, however, is that RLS is related to activities in the brain, such as the basal ganglia. Low dopamine levels in the brain may also play a role in developing RLS.

Other factors that may play a role in developing RLS include the following:

An iron deficiency.

Long-term anti-depressant use.

Renal disease.

Alcohol use.

Excessive caffeine intake.

Fibromyalgia.

Pregnancy (last trimester).

Sleep deprivation.

RLS Signs and Symptoms

The most common sign you may have RLS is an irresistible urge to move. Although it may sound strange to someone who doesn’t have RLS, it’s no laughing matter. RLS can cause uncomfortable feelings such as:

Weird sensations in the legs, as well as the arms.

Itching, throbbing, or “crawling” feelings in the limbs.

Wanting to pace the floor at night.

Trouble staying asleep.

Trouble falling asleep.

Symptoms becoming more severe over time.

What Is CBD?

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is one of two primary compounds found in cannabis sativa, the other being THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). Both CBD and THC have been shown to exhibit medicinal properties for several diseases, including:

Epilepsy

HIV

Insomnia

Acne

Diabetes

Depression

Fibromyalgia

Unlike THC, CBD won’t get you high, and the World Health Organization (WHO) also states that CBD is safe and well tolerated. When ingested, CBD works by combining with receptors in your ECS (endocannabinoid system), a complex web of neurons controlling almost every aspect of your body, to produce desirable effects.

Is CBD Legal?

Yes, CBD is legal in the United States. In 2018, Congress passed the Farm Bill Act, making CBD legal – as long as it’s under 0.3% THC. Manufacturers, therefore, are required to properly label and sell their products online as long as their CBD meets the legal THC limit.

However, we’re still in the “wild west” in terms of state laws. Because science has only recently revealed the benefits of CBD (and the fact it won’t make you high), states may still lag behind legally.

How Is CBD made?

CBD is first extracted from hemp plants grown in either Europe or the U.S. There are many different ways to extract CBD. The purest and most popular technique is CO2 extraction. This involves using an expensive machine to remove solvents and residuals left from the extraction process.

Some companies favor an alcohol extraction method, which uses solvents like butane and ethyl to remove the CBD. Some report a cleaner taste with their CBD when it is extracted through the CO method.

How CBD May Help With RLS

Although research is limited, many people have reported remarkable results by using CBD for their RLS symptoms. RLS is typically treated with dopamine agonists (DA), which work well for most people. There is a subset of patients who don’t respond to medical treatment, which is why scientists are so interested in further studying CBD for RLS treatment.

Reduces Inflammation

One of the biggest markers of an underlying health condition is inflammation. Chronic, low-grade inflammation is often an underlying symptom for people suffering from RLS. People with RLS also suffer from low dopamine levels in the brain and other “inflammatory signals,” such as chronic fatigue.

When ingested, CBD combines with two receptors in the ECS – CB1, and CB2. When activated by CBD intake, scientists have discovered that patients’ inflammation signals went down. Research has shown that CBD indicates the ability to block inflammation signals and relieves oxidative stress (OS) responses in test subjects.

Eases Pain

One of the worst symptoms of RLS is that painful, “unknown” source that accompanies people at night. Patients report an uncomfortable throbbing or “crawling”. Although moving your legs or arms often relieves the tension, it’s only for a short time. With regular CBD therapy, RLS symptoms may improve due to its ability to block pain signals.

CBD binds to PPARy, adenosine, and vanilloid receptors to produce analgesic properties – like an all-natural ibuprofen. In one study, researchers showed CBD to be effective at helping symptoms associated with neuropathic pain, while another study demonstrated its ability to contract painful arthritis symptoms. Many RLS patients suffer from other neurological diseases like fibromyalgia, for which CBD has also shown favorable results.

Helps Muscle Spasms

Cramps and muscle pain can be relieved by applying a CBD-infused cream directly to the point of pain. As discussed, CBD is shown to block pain signals. One of the most common symptoms of RLS is periodic limb movement of sleep (PLMS) – a jerking motion lasting up to 30 seconds at a time.

By combining with your ECS system, CBD produces a calming effect. Your brain tells your muscles to relax and releases hormones that may also have an anticonvulsant effect. Many people take a CBD lotion in combination with CBD oil right before bed to achieve maximum benefit.

May Improve Sleep

One of the worst things about RLS is its interference with your sleep. You can go into a disease “loop” by not sleeping, where you’re now fighting off even more inflammation because of lack of rest. Studies have shown CBD may potentially help patients suffering from insomnia. This is good news for RLS patients.

If you’re still concerned about proper rest, consider adding other cannabinoids such as CBG or CBN to your nightly regimen. CBG and CBN are two potent compounds that, combined with CBD, may provide an excellent way to fall asleep faster and stay rested.

How To Find The Best CBD To Treat RLS

When choosing your CBD, there are a few things you’ll want to consider. First of all, where is your CBD coming from? Look for CBD made from American-grown hemp that is 100% organic. This means that not only is it free of pesticides, you’re also helping U.S. farmers! Secondly, you’ll want to make sure your CBD has been tested and approved by a third party.

Why Is CBD Testing Important?

Most importantly, you want to know exactly where your CBD comes from, and whether it is pure. The other important reason to validate your CBD is legality. By law, any CBD over 0.3% THC is considered illegal. Plus, you may not want to ingest any THC over the legal amount, as it may cause unwanted psychotropic effects.

Full-Spectrum CBD vs. THC-Free CBD

One of the most common questions is, “what’s the difference between Full-Spectrum and CBD Isolate?”. Apart from not containing THC, there are some important considerations you may want to know before purchasing your CBD.

Full-spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum CBD can contain over 100 active compounds, responsible for its medicinal profile. Researchers have shown increased metabolic absorption when these compounds, such as CBD and THC, are ingested together. From a medical perspective, this “entourage effect” is thought to provide optimal therapy.

THC-Free and CBD Isolate

For those on the go or who are concerned about drug testing, CBD isolate may be a better option.

How Much CBD Should I Take For RLS?

After starting CBD, be patient with the results. It may take up to two weeks to start seeing any improvement in your RLS symptoms. CBD can be taken daily – preferably at night before bed. Most oil tinctures come with droppers conveniently marked for easy measurement and dosing

If you’re new to CBD, start with ¼ ml for one week at night and listen to your body. After that, bump up your dose to ½ ml for another week. You should start to see gentle improvement by this time, and your body will have acclimated to the CBD. You can then go up to full strength every night – 1 ml per drop.

You can also try working a CBD lotion to your nighttime regimen. Start by working in a dime-sized drop into your legs and work your way up to a quarter-sized drop. Of course, everybody has a different metabolism, and some people may have a severe case of RLS – which requires more potent CBD.