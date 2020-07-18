CBD Lube | Best CBD Lube 2020 – SF Weekly

COVID got you stressed? Sip some CBD tea. Do your feet hurt after a 5k run? Then massage them with some CBD cream. In the mood to spice up your life in the bedroom, then slap some CBD lube on your lady parts. Yes, you read that right. Whether you suffer from discomfort or simply want a steamy spice to level up your Friday evenings with bae, you have to try CBD lube. It’s 2020 and there’s CBD product for just about anything – even CBD oil for your dogs.

Choice, as they say, is a double-edged sword; it’s great if you have all the time in the world, but if you’re just as busy as we are, you need to know the best CBD lubes and you need to know them now. Below, we rate our favorite CBD-infused lubricants based on hands-on experience and the quality of ingredients.

Choosing a sex lube shouldn’t be hard, nor uncomfortable, so below is everything you need to know about about CBD lube. And before you ask, no it won’t get you high. Weed lube is a whole other thing that we’ll talk about another day.

Why use a CBD Sex Lube?

A little over a year ago you couldn’t find a single product that combined the feel-good vibes of hemp-derived CBD with the smooth and sensual experience of a high-quality lube. But that was last year, which, to be honest, feels like a century ago. Today, you can choose between a slew of CBD lubes, all of which tout sensual benefits for your intimate proclivities.

Some people experience pain during intercourse, so a sex lube provides them with relief. Lubricants make things smooth and they’ll provenet tissues down below from tearing. A CBD lube has all the health benefits of a normal lube, but with the added extra of cannabidiol.

What are the benefits of the CBD lube?

There’s hundreds of studies out there that talk about the benefits of a CBD. Infusing CBD into a sex lube multiplies the benefits of the product and your expected outcome. That’s because cannabidiol soaks into your skin and stimulates your Endocannabinoid System, or ECS. That’s right, you don’t need to inhale or ingest CBD to feel its benefits.

Users of CBD lube swear by its relaxing properties, easing that first-time stress or the feel-good jitters of a new toy. CBD lube can also boost your sensitivity during sex and amplify the sensations associated with climax. Longer sex, better sex, and unique sexual experiences have all been said by customers who use CBD lube.

How to buy the best CBD lube?

Buying CBD lube, while exciting, comes with a few drawbacks. For one, the Food and Drug Administration has yet to release guidelines for retail and manufacturing businesses in the CBD industry. Without said regulations, companies are left to create a product worth your time. This means for every innovative CBD company there’s another that wants nothing more than your money. It’s up to you to be informed and winnow the good from the bad. Luckily, there are a few key ways to tell a quality product from a dude. They are:

Third-Party Lab Tested

The top-tier CBD companies post their third-party lab test results on their website for their customers to read. These tests will prove how much CBD is in their products and if it contains any THC, pesticides, or other harmful chemicals.

2. Free of Trace Metals, GMOs

To derive CBD, farmers must press tons of hemp biomass. If the crops were laden with trace metals or grown with the aid of GMO technology, unhealthy doses of these compounds can end up in your body. Check for guarantees that your CBD lube does not have these chemicals.

3. Contain Organic Ingredients

Before buying a CBD lube, read over the ingredient list. If there’s a chemical you’re not aware of, look it up and see if it’s been connected to any lawsuits or consumer reports. A CBD lube shouldn’t have more than a handful of ingredients. Also, if a company doesn’t post their ingredients, stay clear.

4. Made using US Grown Hemp (for the USA). Made in Canada (for CBD lube for sale in Canada)

This is another bonafide way to cull the good from the bad. Many countries have gotten into the CBD market, including Russia, China, and Vietnam. The regulations for hemp in such places are not as stringent nor as concerned about consumer safety. We recommend avoiding all CBD products from overseas.

5 Best CBD Lube products you can buy right now in Canada and the United States

Dani Pepper ranks number on our list because of their high quality, and immaculate attention to detail that has gone into their product.

Their CBD Orgasm Enhancer is a water-based product that utilizes nano-CBD particles rather than the common isolate crystals. We didn’t think the nano-CBD would make much of a difference. Wow, we couldn’t be more wrong!

This CBD lube is made using 250mg of CBD, Kava Kava, Organic Whole Leaf Aloe Vera, Vitamin C, is Vegan, non-GMO, cruelty-free and contains no parabens or waxes.

By breaking down the cannabidiol into a smaller version of the compound, it can absorb into your skin faster. This means your onset time is cut back from about an hour to less than thirty minutes. When you’re ready and anxious for some self-love time or a romp with your partner, the quicker your CBD lube can kick in, the better.

Nano-CBD also multiplies the effects of your standard topical. So your one pump of Dani Pepper Orgasm Enhancer will feel like two or three of a comparable product. With 500mg of CBD per 15ml bottle, you’re getting one of the most potent CBD lube oils on the market.

We loved the feel of this product. It’s water-based, which means it comes out a little runny. But the glide lasts longer than expected and you can use it with latex condoms and toys. Dani Pepper’s Orgasm Enhancer with CBD comes packed with native hemp terpenes to promote a more robust euphoria and better, more intense orgasms. There’s added vitamin C and aloe vera so you feel just as good after your night of lust than you did before.

The Dani Pepper Orgasm Enhancer is made with organic ingredients and should last your around 40 to 60 sessions. If you live in California or Canada, you can buy a a THC version of this lube. All you need to do is search for your local “dispensary near me”.



You can buy CBD lube from Dani Pepper for less than $30.

Dani Pepper O CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD Yes Is this CBD Lube water based? Yes Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? Yes Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? Yes Is this CBD Lube independently tested? Yes Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? Yes Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? Yes Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? Yes

2. Foria Wellness Awaken Arousal Oil

Foria Wellness claims they started the CBD lube trend, and they aim to not just be the originators but the best hemp lube on the market. Their Awaken Arousal Oil comes with 30mg of broad-spectrum CBD. It’s THC-free and mixed with hemp terpenes that should amp the experience more than an isolate product. Having tried their product back to back with Dani Pepper and the other CBD lubes on our list, we wish they added a little more CBD to the oil. While you can feel the effects within an hour, it isn’t as intense as our number one pick.

But what Foria’s Awaken Arousal Oil lacks in oomph, it gains in organic ingredients and certifications. You can find batch-specific third-party lab tests on their website. Their formula boasts 100% natural ingredients — very rare in the lube industry. Their hemp is grown in the USA and they strive for low-impact eco packaging and sourcing.

One downside of Foria’s CBD lube is that it uses MCT coconut oil as its base. This means you cannot use it with latex condoms or toys. Also, some women find too many oils, especially when procured as a lube, can cause bladder infections and irritation. For those who love Foria’ Awaken Arousal Oil, however, it helps them cut pre-coital anxiety and feel intense, longer-lasting orgasms. You can buy a 30ml bottle with 30mg of CBD for $48.

Foria Awaken CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD No Is this CBD Lube water based? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? No Is this CBD Lube independently tested? Yes Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? Yes Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? Yes Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? Yes

3. Privy Peach Intimate Oil

Kim Koehler, founder of Privy Peach, started the business just a few short months after realizing there was a dearth of cannabis and hemp products manufactured for women. Instead of a pump bottle, their CBD Intimate Oil ships in single-use pouches. Each pouch contains exactly 25mg of CBD. You get eight pouches per box, totaling 300mg. This is a broad-spectrum product, meaning it is THC-Free.

We love the organic ingredients and the delightfully intoxicating scent. It comes in a semi-solid form and melts as you massage it into your skin. The pouches are a nifty idea, but they can be messy to handle, especially when you just one a few drops during foreplay; leaving a half-finished pouch in a bathroom drawer one lusty Tuesday is a surefire way to a mess Wednesday morning. As with Foria’s product, this is an oil-based CBD lube, so you cannot use it with latex condoms or toys. We found the effects arrived around an hour after application and help alleviate the day’s stress. Overall, it’s a fantastic CBD lube that’s ideal for relaxation, but not as intensely orgasmic as our number one pick. You can buy a box of eight pouches for $45.

Privy Peach CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD No Is this CBD Lube water based? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? No Is this CBD Lube independently tested? Yes Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? Yes Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? Yes Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? Yes

4. Kush Queen Ignite

Kush Queen started in 2017 when founder and longtime cannabis proprietor Olivia Alexander decided it was about time there were more cannabis and hemp products made with women in mind. Her devoted following of more than 100 million Instagram users championed her products and within a year she catapulted to the top echelon of cannabis products. Kush Queen’s Ignite CBD lube is a perfect example of what happens when the right person exceeds the expectations of her fans. It’s a great product and we think you’ll love it as much as we do.

This is a water-based CBD lube that can be used with condoms and other latex items. It’s paraben and petrochemical free, made with all-natural ingredients. They use a CBD isolate, so Ignite is THC-free. It won’t activate or be as potent as Dani Pepper’s O, but the effects are strong and leave you glowing for hours after the fun comes to an orgasmic conclusion. A single 30ml bottle has 30mg of CBD and should last you around 20 sessions. Expect to pay $50 per bottle.

Kush Queen Ignite CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD No Is this CBD Lube water based? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? No Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? No Is this CBD Lube independently tested? Yes Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? Yes Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? Yes Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? Yes

5. Quim Smooth Operator

Quim is a cheeky women-centered hemp and cannabis company that bucks trends and forges new paths for women from coast to coast. The co-founders Cyo and Rachel test each product assiduously and consider themselves something like connoisseurs of lube. They know what works and what doesn’t and the results of their hard work can be found in Quim Smooth Operator.

This is a CBD-infused sex lube that’s latex-safe because it swaps the common oils in your corner store stuff for water-based ingredients. You get 100mg per bottle, and each bottle is 30ml. Our Napkin math tells us that’s approximately 4mg of CBD per session. We dropped them to fifth place because, while we adore the floral scent, it has a few more ingredients than we’re comfortable with. A bottle of Quim Smooth Operator costs $48.

Quim Smooth Operator CBD Lube Attributes Is this CBD lube created with Nano-Technology CBD Yes Is this CBD Lube water based? Yes Is this CBD Lube safe to use with condoms? Yes Is this CBD Lube safe to use with sex toys? Yes Is this CBD Lube independently tested? Yes Is this CBD lube infused with ingredients for added benefits? No Can you buy CBD lube in Canada? Yes Can you buy CBD lube in the United States? Yes Is there a THC Weed lube version? Yes

CBD Lube FAQs

Is CBD Lube Legal in the USA?

You bet it is. Like CBD oil or CBD gummies, CBD lubes are legal to buy and use in the USA. The updated Farm Bill, passed in late 2018, signaled a new era of hemp-related products. There are some facts to keep in mind, however, as you search for your new favorite sex lube. Only CBD lubes made from industrial hemp are legal countrywide.

Is CBD Lube Legal in Canada?

Yes. You can buy CBD lube from licensed online dispensaries in Canada – from Montreal, to Toronto to Vancouver. In Canada, you can also buy weed lube/ THC lube legally. Hemp derived cannabis products are available from government stores such as:





Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)

BC Cannabis Store

Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)

Alberta Cannabis

Can CBD Lube Get Me High?

No, CBD lube cannot get you high because CBD does not directly affect your conscious awareness. CBD interacts with your body in ways unlike THC, which is the psychoactive cannabinoid in cannabis. The effects of topical CBD lubes or creams are isolated in the general area that you apply them. So a CBD lube applied to your vaginal area will only affect that area. You can expect to feel a tingly sensation and a deeper level of sensitivity to touch and penetration, but nothing like the effects of THC, the cannabinoid predominantly found in cannabis.

If you want to experience a high, then you need to buy a weed lube.

Final Thoughts – Spice up your Sex Life with CBD Lube

CBD lubes are a useful, practical, and exciting addition to the personal lubricant market. Topically applied cannabidiol helps to relax muscles, reduce pain, and increase sensitivity — all things that can make your next bedroom foray memorable and exciting for you and your partner. We recommend trying a CBD lube if you suffer from pre-coital anxiety, vaginitis, or vaginal tearing. They also make a great gift for your partner or yourself.

Whatever product you buy from our top five list, you’ll be amazed at what a little hemp can add to your amorous adventures. For more fun under the sheets, make sure to check out our tailored lists on all things CBD, including the best CBD gummies, the best CBD oils, best CBD topicals and the best CBD vape pens.