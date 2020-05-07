CBD on Amazon: Not Such a Great Deal

If you’re looking into an online purchase, nine out of ten times you go to Amazon, right? For many of us, Amazon has almost become part of daily life. It’s undeniably convenient; you can get anything from the latest in technology, to toilet paper delivered, to a pre-manufactured house in a shipping container. Just about whatever you want to buy, Amazon has you covered. But have you ever tried searching for CBD on Amazon? The results might not be what you expected.

There are hundreds of items that come up when you search for CBD on Amazon, but the labels and descriptions can be fairly confusing. You might see a lot of “hemp oil” or “hemp oil extract” instead of flat out “CBD oil.” So where do we go from here? Do these products really contain CBD and offer any relief to people looking to manage pain or anxiety? Can you be sure of the CBD product you are purchasing on Amazon?

The short answer is no. The long answer is: yes, but let us help you read between the lines and ensure you are getting the real deal with your online purchase. Basing your purchases on lab-based test results is the best way to shop smart for CBD online. Customer reviews and product descriptions can be misleading, so stick to the facts from experts who test independently for your safety and security. The moral of the story is that you can’t trust everything you read online, even if others have already made the mistake of trusting it!

Since CBD is not regulated, just about anyone can slap a label on a snake-oil or sub-par product and pass it off as CBD oil. Knowing what you are shopping for and what surmounts a quality CBD product will make your buying, and consumption experience much more enjoyable. There are a few things to keep in mind when buying CBD oil, especially if you are considering Amazon to make your purchase:

First off, Amazon has a strict policy on what can and cannot be sold on their online retail platform. If you are a verified seller’s account, this information is available to you, but for the general public it’s more of a guessing game as to what Amazon is able to offer online. According to Amazon’s list of items not allowed, “Products offered for sale on Amazon must comply with all laws and regulations.” They expand further with, “Supplements must not contain controlled substances.”

So what does this mean? Generally, it means that you have to pay very close attention to the label, fine print, ingredients and all things “listing” for the product you are interested in. Many of the CBD products sold on Amazon actually don’t contain any CBD. More than likely, sellers on Amazon are using just hemp seed oil instead of anything CBD, the naturally occurring cannabinoids you are trying to find. The difference is these compounds aren’t found abundantly in the seeds of the plant, but in the flowers and leaves. Hemp seeds and hemp seed oil are also believed to have health benefits and are allowed to be sold on Amazon, but they don’t contain CBD and they certainly should reflect that in the price.

Here are four products tested independently through Earth Labs and Real Tested CBD, with failing numbers all around, that are still sold to mislead customers on Amazon.

Not only are CBD products sold on Amazon likely counterfeit, they also might be making unreasonable claims when it comes to potency. Along with that, it’s hard to verify and trust the purity and quality of these products, especially backed by real test lab results as should be the standard. The importance of testing for quality control is critical for CBD products. Third-party and independent lab testing results are the most unbiased and reliable source of information when it comes to the quality, purity and potency of a CBD product. Not only can you find better products from better sources than Amazon, there are a lot of other beneficial compounds found in lab-tested products.

Knowing if the product you are purchasing is quality based on lab results and not ripped off customer reviews is the only way to shop for CBD. For many sellers on Amazon, the less you know about CBD products and what to look for when you buy, the better their products can fare. Always be sure to trust the lab results over the label claims.

When considering your purchase of CBD online, Amazon should not be your first choice for a reliable product. Even though you can count on just about anything being delivered to your door accompanied by satisfaction through Amazon, CBD products are a different ball game. Turn to a trusted and unbiased platform that gives you real lab results. Not only can you verify the products you are buying have the potency, quality and concentration you are looking for, you can also compare products and see real customer reviews. As CBD continues to expand worldwide and its popularity grows, RealTestedCBD.com is here to debunk the good from the bad, the real from the fake and the quality over the quantity.