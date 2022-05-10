Ceiling Leaks: Potential Causes and Damage

Water leaks are an unfortunate reality—even in the ceiling. They can be incredibly damaging, too, which makes it extremely important to take care of the problem as soon as possible.

What are some of the causes for a leak in the ceiling? And what kind of damage can a ceiling water leak cause? Read below to learn more.

Potential Causes for Water Leaks in the Ceiling

This list isn’t exhaustive, but here are a few potential causes for a leak in the ceiling:

Old Plumbing

Sometimes, there are old valves that have been covered over that, after enough time, degrade and start to drip. This is most common in homes that have been remodeled—especially where DIY remodelers may not have taken care to remove old plumbing when rerouting new plumbing to new locations.

Other times, the plumbing has simply gotten old enough that joints and fittings have degraded and started to drip. This is common in older homes that still utilize galvanized steel pipes—but you’ll also see it when copper plumbing corrodes or when PVC and plastic pipes and fittings degrade with age.

Sweating Pipes

Sweating pipes, while not technically a leak, can cause similar damage to leaky pipes. When pipes routed through the ceiling sweat, it’s a problem that needs to be corrected before it can do further damage to the home’s structures.

Fixtures

Another issue to look for is not the plumbing, but the fixtures attached to it. Noticing moisture seeping from a downstairs ceiling? If you have an upstairs bathroom, laundry room, or kitchen above it, then it’s smart to check the connections to faucets, showers, toilets, and appliances. The leak may be stemming from one of these locations where it can run into the flooring and from there, the structures below.

Freezing Pipes

If you have a sudden leak in the winter—especially in a space that has been exposed to cold temperatures—then the first thing to suspect is a burst pipe. When pipes freeze, the water inside turns to ice, which causes it to expand. That expansion can split pipes open relatively easily, which can result in a very sudden, very massive leak once the pipe thaws out. This is one reason why it’s recommended to let faucets drip when you expect extreme cold—not only because flowing water can help prevent a full freeze, but also because if the pipes do freeze, open valves can help let off enough pressure to prevent pipes from bursting.

What Kind of Damage Can a Ceiling Leak Cause?

Because water takes the path of least resistance, it can cause a lot of damage not just to a home’s ceiling, but to other structures as it runs down. At the very least, you can expect damage to the drywall or paneling that covers the ceiling, but a larger leak can also cause the wood above the ceiling to degrade and rot with time. Slower seeps may not cause obvious damage, but that kind of moisture left for prolonged periods will result in mold and mildew growth within the home—a kind of damage that will not only take a toll on the home’s structure, but worsen indoor air quality as well.

What happens when water runs down from the ceiling?

Ceiling leaks can drip into wall cavities, causing mold to grow in insulation, damage to drywall and wallboards, and potentially even structural damage to the wall’s framework.

If a ceiling leak is bad enough that water reaches the base of a wall or the home’s sill plate, it can pool here. When the problem happens long enough it can undermine the wooden support structures that connect the home to its foundation.