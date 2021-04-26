Celebrate moms with a sparkling bottle of KORBEL California Champagne

By Liane M. Roth

Mother’s Day is around the corner and what better way to honor moms everywhere than to raise a glass with KORBEL California Champagne, a sparkling wine that adds a golden touch to every occasion.

Since 1882, vibrant KORBEL California Champagne has been a versatile sparkler that transforms the everyday to special with each cork you pop, whether served alone or with a variety of mixes.

Refreshing and refined Korbel Brut offers lively aromas of citrus and cinnamon with crisp flavors of orange, lime, vanilla and a hint of strawberry, with a balanced, medium-dry finish. Light and luscious KORBEL Extra Dry is a fresh, off-dry California champagne featuring bright flavors of citrus, vanilla and spice.

Instead of breakfast in bed, treat mom to something she’ll really love, a Mother’s Day brunch featuring KORBEL California Champagne mimosas and a sweet twist on the trendy charcuterie board — a brunch board overflowing with the season’s freshest flavors.

Set out bottles of KORBEL Brut or Extra Dry and a selection of fruit juices, then load up a large wooden platter or cutting board with miniature pancakes or waffles, an assortment of syrups, bowls of fresh fruit and other breakfast staples such as bacon, sausage and scrambled eggs.

Make this Mother’s Day extra golden with a unique take on the traditional mimosa with the KORBEL Pineapple Mimosa. Fill a flute with two parts KORBEL California Champagne and one part pineapple juice and garnish with pineapple spears or fresh berries.

Order from Drizly.com, which partners with local retailers and offers doorstep delivery and have your bubby chilled before the big day for one less errand. Visit Drizly.com, select KORBEL California Champagne Brut or Extra Day and number of bottles, enter your address and you’ll have your bubbly KORBEL at your door in about an hour. Drizly.com is also a spectacular solution if you need a last-minute Mother’s Day gift.

Whether you celebrate together or apart, near or far, with intimate gatherings or family-style get-togethers, create golden memories as you toast loved ones with KORBEL California Champagne.

CELEBRATE RESPONSIBLY

F. Korbel & Bros., Guerneville, Sonoma County, CA. Producers of fine California mèthode champenoise champagnes for 138 years. KORBEL is a registered trademark. ©2021 F. Korbel & Bros. All rights reserved.