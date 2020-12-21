Celebrate the season with KORBEL California Champagne

By Liane M. Roth

As silver bells ring in the holiday season, create golden memories with family, friends and a glass of sparkling KORBEL California Champagne. No matter the celebration, big or small, elegant or cozy, simple or over-the-top outrageous, KORBEL will set the stage for the perfect get-together.

During this time of the year, there’s a bit of magic in the air so go ahead and toast the special moments throughout the month of December. While decking the halls, deck the bar with a bubbly display of KORBEL California Champagne varietals in buckets of ice, flutes or stemless champagne glasses, a colorful tea towel or two, festive garland, twinkling lights, shiny ornaments, and any merry decorations you have on hand.

KORBEL California Champagne offers a range of varietals suited for every occasion. Creating a virtual gathering where everyone pops a cork of their favorite sparkling; Brut, Extra Dry, Natural’, Brut Rosé, Sweet Rosé or Prosecco is a perfect way to keep spirits merry and bright while trying to focus on peace on earth and goodwill towards others.

Lively, effervescent and vibrant, KORBEL California Champagne is known for their fruit-forward “house” style, with hints of fresh fruit-tones, delicate and crisp flavors, perfect for serving throughout your holiday meal, from appetizers to your favorite decadent desserts for a delightful finish.

For those with an endless to-do list, make sure to include bottles of KORBEL to add a sparkling touch to festive feasting. Best of all, instead of worrying about having enough on hand, let the bottles come to you, courtesy of Drizly.com, which offers delivery to your doorstep in about an hour. Visit their website, select your favorite KORBEL California Champagne and number of bottles, enter your address, choose your store (or stores) and before you can say it’s the hap-happiest time of the year, you’ll have Korbel at your door.

With Drizly.com, you can even cross off those hard-to-shop-for coworkers, bosses, neighbors, friends or relatives by having KORBEL delivered from their local liquor store by selecting the “gift” checkbox in the cart during checkout on the website.

There’s no place like home for the holidays, so share the joy, toast with a glass of KORBEL California Champagne and make it a golden holiday season to remember.

CELEBRATE RESPONSIBLY

F. Korbel & Bros., Guerneville, Sonoma County, CA. Producers of fine California mèthode champenoise champagnes for 138 years. KORBEL is a registered trademark. ©2020 F. Korbel & Bros. All rights reserved.