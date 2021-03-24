Chairman of the Pearl West Group Jason Kwan talks about the Importance of Financial Literacy for Entrepreneurs.

Regardless of the type of business or industry, most founders, especially in their startup’s early days, are focused on attracting and retaining clients and customers. At this juncture, sales and customer service may often seem like the company’s most important needs, and an entrepreneur may devote a lot of time and effort to these aspects. However, they may sometimes forget about balancing the books and paying attention to the financial statements. Jason Kwan, Chairman and President of the Pearl West Group highlights that financial literacy is critically important for every entrepreneur.

Understand Your Numbers

Startups may not have the luxury of hiring a full accounting firm or even a single accounting staff in the early stages of business. This is why entrepreneurs must understand the numbers or educate themselves on basic financial principles. Kwan believes “It’s critically important for every entrepreneur to have financial literacy and to know and understand their numbers. You have to understand your business’s financial statements because your financial data is a reflection of the operating activities of your business.”

Kwan highlights that these operating activities reflect the decisions that an entrepreneur has made in the business. Being financially literate can help an entrepreneur determine what works and what doesn’t. “If you don’t master your numbers and be able to interpret them, then you’re operating blindly. Understand what the numbers mean, how they relate to one another, which numbers are important, and how to change those important numbers. Once you understand the financial numbers of your business, you can make better decisions.”

Compare Trends Over Time

Another important aspect of financial literacy is being aware of trends and having the ability to interpret them. This, according to Kwan, who has successfully led two companies, starting at an early age, is an excellent way to look at your business’s health. “Compare trends over time, measuring whether you’re doing better or worse and identifying the activities that need to be corrected so that the results you desire can be achieved.” Once you grasp your business’s fundamental financial data, you’ll have a menu of levers to use to make better decisions and scale your business profitably.

Make an Effort to Review Statements Monthly

If you are the owner of a business, this step must become second nature. Like ordering goods or contacting customers, taking the time to review your business’ financials can be critical in identifying areas for improvement and attention. “Always review your financial statements at the end of the month, quarter, and year. We call numbers that are very important in the business, critical drivers.” Kwan notes that these critical drivers are the 5-7 important metrics that an entrepreneur must monitor to optimize and maximize their business’s profits and cash flow.

For example, at the Pearl West Group, “we set up daily custom dashboards that measure the critical drivers, and the operating team makes corrections based on those drivers’ performance. This dashboard shows us the essential information that allows us to know where we stand at all times. Different kinds of companies need different critical drivers depending on what strategy they’re going after.”

Financial literacy empowers entrepreneurs to take responsibility for every dollar earned and spent. It helps them maintain a sharp focus on costs and the simple measures of cash flow, all of which are critical in maximizing a small business’s chance of survival.