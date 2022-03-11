Material prepared by Irene Stevens romancescout.com

Where to meet attractive Chinese women if you’ve nowhere near China and you don’t really know anything about dating in China? Your best option is an international dating site, where you can meet Chinese girls looking for a foreigner. This guide from Irene Stevens to the most popular Chinese women dating sites will help you with your search.

Top 6 best dating sites with a large audience of single Chinese women

# Site Rating Monthly Visitors 1 Easternhoneys.com 9.9/10 275,000 2 Cuteasianwoman.com 9.7/10 600,000 3 Theluckydate.com 9.5/10 50,000 4 Asiame.com 9.2/10 670,000 5 Asianmelodies.com 8.9/10 510,000 6 Dateniceasian.com 8.8/10 580,000

👥 Audience 68% female 🆓 Free services Registration, profile browsing 💰 Prices: From $2.99

Why should you check it out?

EasternHoneys is a dating service that has a huge database of active members. No matter what you are looking for in a potential partner or where you want her to live, there are plenty of options to choose from on this site. Users also point out the simple and accessible interface of EasternHoneys.

User review from sitejabber.com

Registration

To message other users, you need to be a member of Eastern Honeys, and this is easy to do. All you need is to specify your name, gender, date of birth, and email. There is no Premium membership required to communicate with others.

Interface

Eastern Honeys has a modern, easy to navigate interface, better than many other dating sites. The main site menu is located on top of the page, and on the right, you can review your recent activity, message others, and add credits to your profile.

Communication tools

Eastern Honeys gives you plenty of ways to enjoy online dating. You can chat with Chinese women, send them letters, exchange photos and videos, send chat stickers and virtual gifts, request the contact details of the women, and send them flowers and gifts.

Prices

Eastern Honeys is a credit-based dating site. Instead of charging you a fixed price for a monthly membership, it allows you to spend money only on the features you are actually using with the help of credits. You can get credits in several packages, with the first package of 20 credits for just $2.99. Other packages include:

$9.99—20 credits

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

So what can you spend money on when using Eastern Honeys? You can find all the prices on the payment page. For example, live chat is 2 credits per minute, sending a photo is 10 credits, and opening a video attachment from someone is 50 credits.

There are also some features that free users can access as well. They include following someone, adding the profile to your favorites, and viewing all profile photos.

👥 Audience 65% female 🆓 Free services Smart Matches, chat, video calls 💰 Prices: From $3.99

Why should you check it out?

CuteAsianWoman is a dating service that makes it easy to build a long-distance relationship with beautiful Chinese women. From the first tentative message you send through video and phone calls to sending the woman gifts for a special occasion, CuteAsianWoman is a site that can do it all.

Registration

Registration is the only thing that stands between you and meeting the fabulous Chinese women of this dating site. To become a member, you’ll need to provide your name, date of birth, and email address. You will be able to confirm your registration later at a convenient time.

Interface

The interface of CuteAsianWoman is neat and appealing. The activity center is located on the left side of the page. On the top, you can find the link to the search. CuteAsianWoman also has its own dating app you can download to any device.

Communication tools

Like one of the best ASian women dating sites, CuteAsianWoman gives you plenty of options to choose from when it comes to meeting single Chinese women. You can send a message, write a letter, start a video chat, make a phone call, and send a virtual or a physical gift.

Prices

There are two ways for paying members to spend money on CuteAsianWoman. The first one is a paid membership, which costs $10 per month and gives you a VIP status for customer support. The other one is credits. You can get the first 2 credits for a one-time price of $3.99. After that, the following packages are available:

$15.99—2 credits

$96—16 credits

$399—100 credits

You can then spend the credits on essential communication features or on sending gifts to the girls. For example, 5 minutes of chat cost 0.5 credits, and sending a letter costs 1 credit.

👥 Audience 62% female 🆓 Free services Likes, favorites, text messages 💰 Prices: From $2.99

Why should you check it out?

TheLuckyDate has a no-frills approach to dating. Instead of bloating the site or the app with countless features, it provides on a handful of them, but these features are exactly what you need to succeed. Users also point out that it’s one of the few dating platforms that actually work

User review from sitejabber.com

Registration

Like any other popular Chinese women dating site, TheLuckyDate does not allow you to meet any members as a guest. You will need to provide your name, email, and fill out a few other fields, and then you can move on to using the search, reviewing search results, and messaging the women.

Interface

The Lucky Date does not have any downloadable dating app, but its interface, look, and feel will remind you of some of the best dating apps you’ve ever used. The interface is clean, easy to manage, and allows you to quickly find a single Chinese woman to talk to.

Communication tools

The Lucky Date does not have an overwhelming amount of communication features, such as voice messages or gifts. Instead, it allows you to make the communication to the point by liking or messaging other members or adding them to favorites.

Prices

The Lucky Date is a site where you don’t need a platinum membership to succeed. Every paid feature is paid for in credits, and you can get the first package of 2,000 credits for a one-time price of $2.99. Chat on this site is 200 credits per minute.

👥 Audience 60% female 🆓 Free services Mail, matches, gifts 💰 Prices: From $3.99

Why should you check it out?

AsiaMe is a site you cannot miss when you are looking for your perfect match. It’s known for its strong reputation in the business and one of the biggest audiences of single Asian girls. Users also praise AsiaMe’s customer support, saying it quickly resolves any issues.

https://monosnap.com/file/xcOq3igTuvqMgWYRTY9JtcQzKt0c13

Registration

AsiaMe is one of the leading international dating sites, and it requires you to be a registered member to chat with Chinese girls online. The good news is that the whole process takes just a couple of minutes and requires a bare minimum of your data.

Interface

AsiaMe is incredibly easy to navigate even as a first-time user. Whether you want to use search, see the women who are currently online, or find your recent messages, you can easily locate the corresponding parts of the interface.

Communication tools

AsiaMe provides one of the biggest selections of communication features for Western men who pursue long term relationships with Chinese girls. You can choose from mail, chat, video calls, phone calls, gift delivery, and other popular communication tools.

Prices

Free members of AsiaMe have the opportunity to upgrade their experience with a Premium membership, which costs $9.99 per month, but you can get it for free with any purchase of credits. For most communication features, you are going to pay with credits. The first package of 2 credits costs $3.99. After that, you can buy credits in bulk, and the more you buy at once, the cheaper each credit is:

$15.99—2 credits

$96—16 credits

$399—100 credits

As a Premium member, you can expect priority customer care and will be able to view all profile photos, including private ones. As for the paid features, you can find the prices on the credit purchase page: 5 minutes of live chat cost 0.5 credits, while CamShare 0.6 credits per minute.

👥 Audience 70% female 🆓 Free services Chat, mail, date arrangement 💰 Prices: From $2.99

Why should you check it out?

AsianMelodies is a dating platform that takes the security and success of its members seriously. Here you will find everything you need to successfully date Chinese women online and later move your relationship offline. And, as many users mention, AsianMelodies manually verifies every female profile, which eliminates the possibility of a scam.

User review from sitejabber.com

Registration

You can only browse profiles and communicate with the women if you are a member of AsianMelodies yourself. Luckily, the registration on the site is free and generally takes less time than it does on other platforms.

Interface

Asian Melodies has a modern, well-designed interface where every button and link can be easily located. There is no mobile app you can download, but the mobile version of the site has everything you’re already using in the desktop version.

Communication tools

As a member of Asian Melodies, you can message others, follow them, send virtual and physical gifts, exchange media, and use more features for getting to know each other better.

Prices

Asian Melodies uses a credit system, meaning you can buy credits and then spend them on communication features. There is no division between free and platinum members—everyone is equal on this site. The credit prices look like this:

$9.99—20 credits

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

You can also get 20 first credits for a special price of $2.99. You can find the price of each paid feature listed on the payment page of AsianMelodies: chat costs 2 credits per minute, sending the first letter to a woman is 10 credits, and each subsequent letter will cost you 30 credits.

👥 Audience 64% female 🆓 Free services Admirer mail, video chat, phone calls 💰 Prices: From $3.99

Why should you check it out?

What impressed us the most about DateNiceAsian is how many women actually use the site and how active they are. Even as a brand new user, you will regularly get chat requests from women who cannot wait to get to know you, so that can be a refreshing change of pace if you’ve always been the one taking the first step with girls.

Registration

Signing up for DateNiceAsian only takes a minute or two and doesn’t ask for more of your private data than your name, birthday, and email.

Interface

Even if it’s your first time on a dating site like that, you will easily find what you’re looking for on the English version of the site, whether it’s your chats, gifts, or advanced search filters.

Prices

DateNiceAsian has a paid membership option, which costs $9.99 per month and gives you access to a few nice perks, and a credit system, which allows you to pay on a feature-to-feature basis. You can get the membership for free with a purchase of credits, and there is also an option to get the first 2 credits for $3.99. The credit prices offered by the site include:

$15.99—2 credits

$96—16 credits

$399—100 credits

You can find out how much each paid feature costs before you decide to purchase it. For instance, live chat is 0.5 credits/5 minutes, CamShare is 0.6 credits/minute, and sending mail is 1 credit/letter.

How an American Man to Succeed with Chinese Women on Dating Sites: Top 10 Tips

When you attend matchmaking events or use a matchmaking service affiliated with a major dating agency, your personality and looks will be analyzed and used to connect you with the most suitable, high quality matches. But with Chinese women dating sites, you are the one making all those choices. You obviously want to achieve success on the dating app, and here are 10 tips for making your time there work in your favor.

1. Make your profile speak for itself

The best Chinese women dating sites, such as EasternHoneys or AsiaMe, give you plenty of opportunities to make your profile strong and appealing. Even if you are constantly in a rush, take the time to fill out every profile with as much information as possible and help the women from China discover and get attracted to your profile.

2. Don’t underestimate the importance of a photo

When you are using international dating sites you probably don’t pay a lot of attention to profiles that don’t have a single photo. A Chinese girls is exactly the same: she wants to see who she’s talking to, so add a couple of appealing photos to your profile.

3. Keep your options broad at first

At first, your active chats need to look like a small but mighty team of beautiful Chinese ladies. If you focus on just one woman from the start, things can go wrong, and you’ll need to start all over again. This is why it’s always better to talk to a few girls at once, especially since top services like OrchidRomance and CuteAsianWoman give you more than enough options to choose from.

4. Discuss the stuff that really matters

Of course, you and your potential matches will engage in small talk, but you also need to know where they stand when it comes to the big picture. For example, you need to know the Chinese women’s stance on relationships, marriage, educational background, career, and family, so that you could make the right choice.

5. Don’t waste your time on women who are not compatible with you

All of those conversations should not go to waste. They are the one thing that will tell you whether you can expect a success story with this particular lady or you need to move on. The more messages that don’t go anywhere you send, the more time and money you spend, and it’s not always worth it.

6. Make the most out of communication features

Popular dating sites with Chinese women, such as DateNiceAsian and EasternHoneys, offer a variety of communication features besides chat. Depending on the Chinese dating site you are using, you can take advantage of advanced search features, voice calls, virtual gifts, short video introductions, and other options for a more comprehensive dating experience.

7. Let your conversations get more personal

Of course, online dating cannot be a substitute for serious relationships, but it can be pretty close to it. All you need to do is take active steps to get closer to the woman and embrace her desire to get closer to you. The more you talk to each other and the more personal your conversations are, the better.

8. Gradually narrow down the selection

You’ve started out talking to several girls at once, but now it’s time to settle on your perfect match. By now, you probably know which woman has your affection. If you’ve made the right choice, it will all happen naturally, and soon you are going to be exclusively talking to her.

9. Always be there for the woman

Chinese women don’t have any unusual expectations from their potential partner, but they want loyalty and the ability to keep your word. If you said you were going to chat at 6 p.m., make sure to be there at 6 p.m. sharp.

10. Find the right time to meet offline

A Chinese single lady doesn’t want to drag things out with an online relationship. If you feel like your romance is meant to be, plan your first real-life meeting in 6 to 9 months after meeting online.

Chinese women for dating: 5 unwritten rules

Finding a suitable dating website and finding a Chinese woman there is only half of the battle. After all, this is exactly why we’ve created our rating — you can safely go with EasternHoneys and expect a positive result.

But if you have serious intentions and plan to be together with a Chinese girl, you have a lot of research to do about the dating culture in China. These 5 tips will help you successfully make the first steps in a real-life relationship with a Chinese lady.

1. Make every word of your communication matter

Women in China don’t like to waste words, both during online dating and when dating in real life. Chinese couples rarely spend hours together exchanging only sweet nothings. Chinese women love romance, but they are not big fans of romantic talk. The conversations you will have need to be honest and on point. In other words, you need to use your time together to get to know your woman and also to let her see you in the most positive light.

2. Women will only date when there’s a prospect of marriage

When you want to meet Chinese girls, you should know that they will never, under any circumstances, engage in a casual date with anyone. Casual dating, friends-with-benefits situations, and open relationships or marriages are something even young Chinese ladies find completely unacceptable. They will only date someone when they intend to marry that person in the future and when that sentiment is mutual. So make sure to talk about your plans early on.

3. You need to get close to her family

Officially, arranged marriages are not a thing in China. In practice, the family’s approval of a potential spouse is very important to women in China, as well as other Asian countries. Your meeting with the family can happen sooner than you expect, and you need to treat it with all the seriousness you can muster. The success of your first introduction to the family determines whether they will accept you, and that, in turn, determines whether you will eventually get a Chinese wife.

4. Mind the power of gifts

Women in China may not love romantic talk very much, but they certainly can appreciate a nice romantic gift. Gift-giving is a significant part of the Chinese dating culture. In fact, a typical Asian dating site always has a gift delivery option, where you can send flowers or a present to a woman who caught your attention. When dating a Chinese girl in real life, you can start with something cute and impersonal, but then choose gifts that fit your woman’s tastes and needs.

5. Prepare to be the decision-maker in your relationship

China looks like the most modern country in the world, but it’s very traditional when it comes to gender roles. The situation where the woman is the main provider in the family or the main decision-maker in the relationship is unthinkable to Chinese people. They expect the man to take the reins, and you need to be ready for this level of responsibility.

To sum up

Chinese women dating can be fun, exciting, and a very effective way to find a partner for a long term relationship from China, but only when you are using the right dating site. Hopefully, our guide will not only teach you how to achieve success with Chinese women but will also help you find a dating service that fits your expectations and needs!

