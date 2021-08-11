Chinese Mail Order Brides: Find Your Beautiful Chinese Wife

What Makes Men Dream About Chinese Brides?

Chinese women for marriage have traditionally been popular among Western men, but their popularity has lately skyrocketed. Now that more and more American guys discover the amazing features of Chinese brides, they naturally want to be with these women. These are the 3 best qualities of Chinese mail order brides.

Outstanding looks

A typical Chinese lady could easily win the most prestigious beauty title thanks to her delicate and elegant appearance. Chinese brides are usually petite but far from skinny: their subtly curvy bodies look exceptionally well in any type of clothes. Appearance-wise, Chinese mail order brides share a lot of similar features: shiny black hair, ivory skin tone, and plump lips. However, there are also some unique traits Chinese women have, and that’s exactly what makes them stand out.

Intelligence and wisdom

Most of the Chinese women for marriage you will meet online are highly educated, but on top of that, they are deeply intelligent. Chinese mail order brides know a lot about the world and they always strive to learn more. A Chinese girl can successfully maintain any conversation and you can listen to her talk for hours. Moreover, women from China are naturally wise. They always know the right thing to say to anyone and you will be impressed by how much everyone likes your Chinese bride when you introduce her to your friends and family.

Resourcefulness

Many Chinese mail order brides are somewhat financially comfortable, but what’s even more important, they are resourceful. They may not come from very rich families, but they know how to spend money the right way. Chinese brides don’t pursue luxury brands and they don’t judge people by their car or watch. Instead, they enjoy making a lot with a little and helping the family meet its goals without extra effort.

Where Can You Meet A Bride From China?

China is a distant, exotic country that has an enormous land size and millions of single eligible women. This means you cannot realistically meet even a fraction of the brides when you are visiting the country. Luckily, there is a much more convenient way to meet your ideal Chinese mail order bride, and it’s called online dating. As a member of an international dating site, you get to meet the most beautiful and clever brides from China, and the best thing about them is that they genuinely want to meet a Western man.

What Can You Expect From Chinese Mail Order Wives?

A Chinese mail order bride makes an outstanding girlfriend, but these women are just as popular as wives for Western men. Here are the three qualities of Chinese wives that will make you want to get a Chinese mail order bride.

Absolutely committed

When a Chinese girl accepts the proposal and decides to get married, let alone when she has children, family becomes the most important thing in the world to her. Chinese wives understand what true commitment is. They will never allow themselves to jeopardize the happiness of their family and the strength of their marriage for some fleeting idea. You can rest assured that your Chinese wife will be forever faithful to you.

Ready to do the housework

Traditionally in Chinese families, housework has been the woman’s prerogative. And while Chinese ladies are changing a lot of traditions of their country, this is one of the few customs they can all agree upon. A Chinese wife not only doesn’t mind the housework — she actually enjoys it. Chinese wives are talented cooks who can whip up a three-course meal in under an hour and you will look forward to every dinner you have at home.

Warm and nurturing mothers

Motherhood is far from being the only goal in the life of an ambitious, determined Chinese lady, but it’s something that is always on her mind. Chinese wives have a special attitude to motherhood. They want to be able to give their children as much love, comfort, and resources as they are capable of. A Chinese wife doesn’t have a problem with quitting work completely to be there for her kids and watch them grow up.

Why Does The Idea Of Marrying A Foreigner Attract Chinese Brides?

There is now a real shortage of eligible single women in China, so Chinese brides have no problem with finding a guy to marry in their home country. In fact, many Chinese guys are now desperate to get a wife and go to great lengths to land a beautiful Chinese bride. However, more and more Chinese singles prefer to look for husbands abroad, and there are two biggest reasons why it continues to happen.

First, China is a country where the government is involved in every aspect of the lives of ordinary people. The government even dictates how many children each family can have. Naturally, not all Chinese women are happy about this level of involvement from the government and are always looking for ways to avoid it. Second, there are millions of Chinese brides who find Western men not just appealing, but irresistible. They consider these men to be perfect for marriage and actively seek them online.

How To Approach, Date, And Marry A Chinese Bride

Dating a Chinese girl: 5 life-saving tips

Starting a new relationship is often stressful, even more so when you want to date a Chinese mail order bride. You will have years ahead of you to better understand the needs and desires of Chinese women, but these 5 tips are a good place to start.

Don’t be afraid of being persistent. Even when a Chinese girl is as interested in meeting you as you are in getting to know her, she may still say no the first time you approach her. So it’s always a good idea to ask her out the second time — it usually works. Your look matters a lot. It’s not like Chinese brides judge people by their looks, but they want to know if you can take care of yourself. A well-groomed man with neat clothes and a splash of nice cologne is instantly more attractive to a Chinese mail order bride. Stick to traditional date ideas at first. When you get close enough, you can try unusual or even extreme ways to spend time on a date, but in the beginning, a restaurant, bar, or cinema date is the best way to learn more about each other and bond. Surprise her with your cute and thoughtful gifts. Gift giving is definitely one of the most popular love languages in Chinese dating culture, and while your bride will often give you gifts, you also need to keep up. Get her something cute but tailored to her needs. Discuss your vision of the future. Since you both have something serious and long-term in mind when starting the relationship, it’s very important to make sure that you have a similar idea of a future family: its size, how fast you want to get married, and how your family budget is going to be formed.

How to impress the parents of your Chinese bride

Family connections are extremely important in Chinese culture, and while your bride may live independently, she still values the approval and support of her parents when it comes to major life decisions. When meeting your future Chinese in-laws, follow these 3 tips for success.

Get them something from your home country. Chinese people never go to other people’s houses for the first time empty-handed, and you are expected to bring a gift too. It shouldn’t be expensive, but it needs to be related to where you are from.

Try to meet the extended family as well. It’s very common for multiple generations of Chinese families to live under the same roof or nearby. So while you will probably only meet the parents on your first visit, you can also ask to meet the grandparents and other family members later.

Let them know you are serious about their daughter. People in China are naturally cautious, so they will be a little bit wary about a foreign guy dating their daughter. Let them know that you have pure intentions by mentioning your long-term plans involving her.

Marriage traditions in China you should know about

The Betrothal ceremony. When a Chinese couple decides to get married, they plan a betrothal ceremony. The groom will give symbolic gifts, such as tea, wine, and gold jewelry, to the bride’s parents, and if they accept the proposal, they will return half of the gifts.

The perfect wedding date. Chinese couples don’t choose a wedding date on a whim. They often consult an astrologist, and even when they don’t, they take each other’s birthdays and the auspicious dates in China into account to find the right date.

Auspicious colors and symbols everywhere. At a Chinese wedding, the two colors you will see the most are red and gold. Other symbols that are heavily used in a Chinese wedding ceremony include dragons, mandarin ducks, gold pigs, and the double happiness symbol.

The tea ceremony. One of the key parts of a Chinese wedding is the tea ceremony. The couple will serve black sweetened tea to their families, starting with the parents of the groom and ending with the aunts and uncles of the bride.

The wedding reception. The Chinese wedding reception is a lavish celebration. It features an 8-course meal with symbolic dishes, a lot of toasts to the newlyweds, dancing, and a touching slideshow of the couple’s childhood photos.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you really mail order a bride from China?

No, in this day and age, there is no legal way to mail order a human being for any purpose, including marriage. What you can do, however, is meet single Vietnamese women online, talk to them, and date them, and there is a possibility that the relationship will eventually lead to marriage.

Is it legal to marry a Chinese mail order bride?

Yes, marriage to a mail order bride from China is absolutely legal, but on several conditions. First, you need to meet in person at least once before marriage. Second, you both need to make your own decision to get married. Third, you need to obtain a K-1 visa for your bride by the time she immigrates to the US.

How much does it cost to meet a bride from China?

On average, men spend between $3,000 and $20,000 on their search for a Chinese mail order bride. This includes everything from a paid dating site membership and additional communication features to the visa expenses, plane tickets, and accommodations when you finally meet in person.

Is there often a language barrier with Chinese brides?

Even if you don’t know a single word in Mandarin, which is perfectly normal for Western gentlemen, you are unlikely to have any communication problems with Chinese brides. English is widely taught in Chinese schools and used in numerous industries, so your bride may be much more fluent in English than you expect her to be.

Is my material status important to brides from China?

Chinese women are very practical, and it’s actually one of their best features for marriage. They know that they will become mothers in a few years after getting married and won’t be able to work for a while. This is why they want their future husbands to be somewhat financially comfortable. However, a Chinese bride doesn’t really care what car you drive or what house you live in.

At what age do Chinese mail order brides prefer to get married?

Unlike many Asian women who try to get married in their early to mid-twenties, Chinese mail order brides prefer to take things slow. A Chinese woman will typically get a good education, establish a career, and build some kind of foundation for her future family. This is why most of the Chinese women for marriage you meet online will be in their mid to late twenties.