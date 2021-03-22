Chris Jenkins Discusses the Birth of Giovvani And Biggest Accomplishments as An Entrepreneur

The word “Success” is defined as the accomplishment of an aim or purpose. On a deeper level, however, success has various meanings to us individually. For a parent, success is watching a child graduate after years of studying at a university; it may be winning the 100-m dash at the World Championships for an athlete. Success for an entrepreneur also takes on different definitions. It can be achieving expert status in their field or closing a multi-million-dollar deal after tireless negotiations. UK native Chris Jenkins, entrepreneur and founder of luxury sneaker brand, Giovvani defines success as achieving financial freedom.

The eCommerce entrepreneur sat down to discuss his company Giovvani and his biggest accomplishments over the last few years.

The Birth of Giovvani

As with many great inventions, his sneaker company, Giovvani, was conceptualized out of the need to fill a gap. “During my travels, I needed some casual sneakers but found it incredibly difficult to get anything which wasn’t covered in excessive designs and branding. This was when I decided to launch Giovvani and produce a luxury sneaker brand which fits the need I initially had.”

Even though he owns and operates dropshipping stores, he is now focused on growing Giovvani into a recognized international brand with a reputation for product excellence.

“I believe that for Giovvani, we’re able to offer a product which is of a very high standard. The branding of the product gives every customer a true feel of luxury, whether that’s in terms of the aesthetics or the physical material.”

The brand offers handmade shoes that are far different from that which is provided by their competitors. “Many competitors use off-the-shelf soles to cut costs. However, we have designed and manufactured our own custom soles. The grip of the sole is second to none, and the comfort of the leather is incredible. The shoes were designed so that the colorways can be mixed and matched with different outfits and essentially add the finishing touch to a designer wardrobe.”

“Overall, I would say Giovvani is more than a sneaker. It offers an unrivaled feeling of luxury alongside being a select movement for people looking to upgrade their footwear.”

Success Stories and Biggest Accomplishments

While Chris would define Giovvani as the peak of his success, he has seen major accomplishments in his journey as an entrepreneur. “Looking back, there’s a range of milestones which are quite mind-blowing to reflect on, such as how I’ve now advertised to more than 700 million people online. A few years ago, this meant that around 1 in 3 people on the Facebook/Instagram platform had seen my ads. I’d even have friends message me saying they’re seeing my ads while on holiday in the Caribbean.”

As a result of the widespread recognition, Jenkins and his team have been able to sell hundreds of thousands of products worldwide and generate millions of dollars in sales. A feat he describes as “truly life-changing.”

The entrepreneur’s dropshipping business currently employs 400-500 contractors who help support their operations in various ways. Most of these contractors are based in the Philippines, so Chris views it as a major accomplishment and something to be proud of – being able to impact communities with so many jobs is something.

Chris concluded by saying, “whilst these numbers are incredible; personally, my biggest accomplishment is now freedom. Freedom to wake up when I want, freedom to work on businesses I’m passionate about like Giovvani, and freedom to choose where I want to be in the world with no one dictating what I have to do.”