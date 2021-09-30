Cianix Reviews 2021: Does Cianix Really Work?

In recent times, we have come across many Cianix reviews on the internet, that call it the holy grail of men’s sexual health.

But when we dug a little deeper into this, we discovered a few glaring problems with those claims. That’s why we decided to add our two cents to this.

Male Enhancement is a complex physiological process with a wide range of variables involved. Right from gonadal hormones, to neurotransmitters, to hormone receptors, to blood flow, there are so many different aspects that have to function in synergy to produce sexual desire, a hard erection, and then sustain it enough to facilitate intercourse.

Cianix claims to contain natural ingredients that will help all these variables come together and function in synergy. In theory, that sounds exactly like the male enhancement supplement you need. But when you look closely at that ingredient list, you will realize that there’s not enough science to validate those claims.

Having reviewed male enhancement supplements for years, we have a fair idea of the amount of hype and marketing in this industry. Today, we will review Cianix for you and help you understand why it doesn’t seem like the ideal choice of supplement to treat erectile dysfunction, sex drive, or other aspects of sexual performance.

What is Cianix?

Cianix is a male enhancement supplement that claims to be a one-shot solution for all things related to men’s sexual health. It claims to help boost testosterone levels, and thereby amplify libido, sex drive, energy, stamina, and quality of ejaculate.

The supplement is manufactured by Aristocratic Health LLC, a reasonably well-known brand in this space. But it’s not a brand that we’d recommend in the drop of a hat, like say, Wolfson Berg, who has a much better track record and product catalog.

Also, Wolfson Berg and most other leading brands will offer a free trial of their supplements from time to time. But the trial offer lasts for 60-days, which is a fair bit of time to try the supplement risk free . You don’t get that option with Aristocratic Health LLC’s supplements, especially Cianix. They have a free trial that lasts just 14-days, which is unreasonable.

What are the ingredients in Cianix?

Let’s look at Cianix from a scientific perspective to see if any of the ingredients have enough evidence to back it up with, especially with regards to the claim that they make.

Wild Yam

Cianix contains Wild Yam. This herb is a very beneficial one without a doubt. But its primary USP is stimulating the release of estrogen, particularly in women who are at perimenopause.

But we are looking at a male enhancement supplement, not one for middle aged women. The idea behind adding Wild Yam to Cianix is based on its ‘Diosgenin’ content, which is often exaggerated by the health supplement industry to be a natural alternative to DHEA, a precursor to testosterone.

However, ‘diosgenin’ from Wild Yam does not convert to DHEA in the body. Period. That reaction can only be achieved in a lab.

Saw Palmetto

Saw Palmetto is America’s most popular herbal remedy to treat BPH. Supplement manufacturers like Cianix want you to believe that it can help increase testosterone levels in your body, which is the key to increased sex drive, muscle mass, and overall health benefits for men.

But, there’s no research that links Saw Palmetto as a standalone therapy for any of these conditions. Anecdotal instances suggest that it can relieve the symptoms of BPH, by improving urine flow. But that’s about it. The only study that shows that Saw Palmetto can increase free testosterone, was conducted using ‘Enriched Saw Palmetto Oil’. Not regular Saw Palmetto extracts, which Cianix contains.

Boron

This is our favorite ingredient in Cianix. Boron definitely has enough research linking it to Testosterone production. When used in the right concentration and with other ingredients, it can boost testosterone levels which should increase your muscle mass, sex drive, energy, and stamina.

The keyword here is ‘other ingredients’. Boron alone can do little for any of these benefits.

Stinging Nettle

Cianix contains Nettle Extract. Stinging Nettle or Nettle extract is another powerful herbal extract with enough antioxidant activity and anti-inflammatory benefits to consider using it for general wellness.

But, we are talking about ingredients linked to men’s sexual health here. In a male enhancement setting such as Cianix, all that we have are anecdotal instances. Examine analyzed 43 studies on Stinging Nettle that show that it has no connection to Testosterone or sexual performance.

Sarsaparilla

Cianix contains Sarsaparilla, a herb that grows in parts of USA and Mexico. It was quite popular as an indigenous, folk recipe. This has created a health halo of sorts that supplement manufacturers want to capitalize on. Hence, Sarsaparilla is frequently added to bodybuilding supplements and male enhancement pills, such as Cianix.

But there’s not a single study that shows that this can have any positive influence on sexual performance.

Horny Goat Weed

Horny Goat Weed is possibly the only ingredient in Cianix, that has limited studies connecting it to sexual performance. Although the studies are in-vivo and involve a highly purified extract of Horny Goat Weed called, Iicarin, at least there’s some reason to add it to Cianix.

The Problem with the Cianix Reviews

As you can see, there’s no research that supports the ingredients in Cianix. That’s where our problem with glossy reviews begins.

Why would you want to invest in male enhancement pills that only have fancy reviews to support their effectiveness and no science?

If Cianix had at least 3-4 ingredients that were linked to better sex drive, sexual performance, or improved blood flow, we would have given it a fair chance. But there’s nothing that shows that this is a sexual performance booster.

Many of the purported benefits, such as libido enhancement, erectile quality, stamina, and energy, are all anecdotal.

Cianix FAQ

Here are some of the common questions that you may have about Cianix, before we get to our Cianix review.

Q. Does Cianix Provide a Free Trial or Refund Policy?

A. They do offer a 14-day Free Trial. 14-Days folks! That’s a rip-off. As expected, there are complaints galore of the product taking forever to deliver (which eats into your free trial time), and of automated rebills. If you want to know more, check this.

Q. How Should You Take Cianix?

A. If we were you, we wouldn’t take it in the first place. There’s no reason to unless you are looking at an overpriced general health supplement.

Q. Is Cianix Safe? – Warnings & Complaints

A. There are a few ingredients in Cianix, that are notorious for causing allergies. But otherwise, it seems to be reasonably safe. The real question should be, whether it is effective? It is clearly not.

Cianix Reviews Overall- Not Recommended

Here’s our Cianix Review. We have reviewed make enhancement pills all our lives and supplements like Cianix are exactly what gives this industry a bad name. It has tons of fancy ingredients on the label, with no scientific reasoning.

It entices people with a Free offer. But there are tons of complaints of fraudulent rebills. Overall, we don’t recommend Cianix one bit. There are much better choices out there.

Which Male Enhancement Pills are a better option than Cianix?

There are two male enhancement pills that we consider to be an excellent substitute for Cianix. Not only do these male enhancement supplements have better ingredients, but they also have a better track record.

Men all around the world have been able to treat erectile dysfunction, increase their energy, stamina, erection quality, libido, and volume of ejaculate.

These male enhancement pills also contain ingredients that work like vasodilators, reducing blood pressure and increasing the flow of blood to the penis. That’s exactly what Viagra & Male Extra do to treat erectile dysfunction. We all know how effective that is, right?

Let’s take a look at these two male enhancement supplements and then run a quick comparison with Cianix.

#1 – Perfomer8 – Best Male Enhancement Pill for ED

The top male enhancement supplement that we recommend is Performer 8. The 8 in the name stands for an 8x improvement in sexual health.

Performer 8 is one of the top male enhancement products in the industry currently, with tons of real reviews from customers who have used it successfully to treat problems associated with erectile dysfunction.

It contains 9 ingredients with sufficient scientific evidence and research that show their effectiveness in improving erectile dysfunction.

What are the benefits of using Perfomer8?

Performer 8 has been designed as an overall sexual performance booster. It increases your testosterone, amplifies the production of neurotransmitters that can improve mood, reduce anxiety, help maintain calmness during sexual arousal, and most importantly, create a massive rush of blood into the penis.

The result is rock hard erection, with highly pleasurable orgasms. Here are some of the primary benefits of using Performer 8.

Natural Cure to ED

ED is defined as the inability to acquire an erection when you are sexually aroused. Or in some people, the inability to maintain the erection for a sufficient duration of time facilitates intercourse.

Performer 8 can produce such a strong rush of blood into the cavernous chambers of the penis, that it will produce the hardest erection with bulging veins. Also, unlike synthetic PDE5 inhibitor pills, which only work short term (24-48 hours for one pill), you can use Performer 8 for the long term.

Think of this as a more permanent, long term solution to sexual problems.

Massive Libido Boost

Performer 8 also contains ingredients that have a positive influence on sexual, steroidal hormones. These hormones play a vital role in increasing sexual arousal, or libido.

When you feel the urge to have sex and you have the quality of erections, it makes this natural formula completely worth it.

Pulsating Climaxes

The third and final benefit of using Performer 8, that we would like to highlight is the quality of orgasms. There are many male enhancement pills that claim to treat erectile dysfunction.

But this is probably, the only natural pill with the evidence to boost the quality of orgasms. This can be attributed to the strong blood rush to the penis. But it’s also because of the increased sperm volume.

The loads are massive and men feel the orgasm for much longer.

What are the ingredients in this Male Enhancement Pill?

Performer 8 contains a blend of natural ingredients, all of which have enough evidence and research to back them up. There’s no room for ‘Folk Remedies’ in this supplement.

If it’s not science-backed, it doesn’t deserve a place in the formula. Period.

Muira Puama Extract – Strong Sexual Desire Booster and a proven nerve tonic to reduce anxiety.

Strong Sexual Desire Booster and a proven nerve tonic to reduce anxiety. KSM-66 – The most potent form of the powerful adaptogen herb, with proven sexual benefits.

– The most potent form of the powerful adaptogen herb, with proven sexual benefits. Ferrous Bisglycinate – A strong and bioavailable version of Iron, that can help sustain erections. Can also reduce blood pressure.

– A strong and bioavailable version of Iron, that can help sustain erections. Can also reduce blood pressure. Maca Root Extract – Potent herbal extract with studies that showed significant improvement in ED.

– Potent herbal extract with studies that showed significant improvement in ED. Panax Ginseng – Also called Korean Ginseng, it is clinically proven to be an effective supplement for treating mild to moderate ED.

– Also called Korean Ginseng, it is clinically proven to be an effective supplement for treating mild to moderate ED. Horny Goat Weed – Remember what we said about Horny Goat weed or Epimedium being our favorite ingredient in Cianix? Epimedium has been linked with better quality erections and increased sexual desire.

– Remember what we said about Horny Goat weed or Epimedium being our favorite ingredient in Cianix? Epimedium has been linked with better quality erections and increased sexual desire. Pine Bark Extract – Contains Pycogenol which improves ED by increasing the amount of Nitrous oxide you retain.

How does Performer 8 compare with Cianix?

It’s an apples and oranges comparison really. But here’s a summary for your information.

Performer 8 has research backed ingredients only. Cianix has only 1 ingredient with some evidence to back it up, which is epimedium. Other than epimedium, there are none. Customers have rated it as one of the best supplements with a body of research to support its use. We already shared many complaints from customers about Cianix, didn’t we? This is a trusted company with a great team of professionals behind it. Their customer service team is reputed. Cianix’s track record seems shady in comparison. Performer 8 is not overpriced like Cianix. Zero risk of side effects due to poor quality or allergy-prone ingredients.

Our Performer 8 Review

Highly recommended if you have Erectile Dysfunction and other closely related sexual performance problems.

#2 – Semenoll – One of the Best Male Enhancement Pills for Increased Sperm Volume and Quality

Most users are unaware of how closely related sexual performance, erection, and semen quality are. Semenoll is a quality male enhancement pill, that fixes both these problems with some evidence-backed ingredients.

While the name implies that it is focused on improving Semen and sperm related problems, it is a well-rounded supplement that is beneficial for all sexual problems in men.

What are the benefits of using Semenoll?

The Semenoll formula has three primary benefits, with many smaller secondary ones that are closely linked to these three.

Stimulates Sperm Production

The ingredients in Semenoll will stimulate your testes to produce new sperm. If you have reduced sperm production, a condition called ‘oligospermia’, it can affect your fertility, greatly reducing your chances of fathering a child.

But the same ingredients are also related to stimulating the release of testosterone from the testes. An increase in testosterone can change boost desire, as well as performance, amongst other health benefits.

Protects Sperm Against Stress

Oxidative stress is a primary cause of a bevy of debilitating illnesses. Not only does it affect your sperm health, deteriorating it, it can also affect your sexual urge, strength, and performance.

That’s why Semenoll contains ingredients that are designed to protect your sperm from the effects of oxidative stress. These are powerful antioxidants that are helpful in many ways.

Enhances Sexual Function

Semenoll has multiple ingredients that increase the flow of blood into the penile tissue. This enhances the quality of erections, as well as allows a man to sustain their erection for long enough without a dip in quality. In other words, Semenoll is helpful for all aspects of sex.

What are the ingredients in Semenoll?

Semenoll contains seven ingredients in total. All are natural ingredients including herbs, amino acids & vitamins. Some of these we have already covered with our review of Performer 8. But a few are unique to this supplement.

Muira Puama – As covered in Performer 8. Strong increase in sexual desire.

– As covered in Performer 8. Strong increase in sexual desire. L-Lysine & L-Arginine – Two Amino acids that are linked with an increase in the flow of blood to penile chambers.

– Two Amino acids that are linked with an increase in the flow of blood to penile chambers. TT – The undisputed king of Testosterone and sperm health in males.

– The undisputed king of Testosterone and sperm health in males. Pumpkin Seed – Natural antioxidant rich extract that contains a bevy of minerals & nutrients

– Natural antioxidant rich extract that contains a bevy of minerals & nutrients Zinc – Vital mineral that most men are deficient in naturally. Plays a critical role in Testosterone production and reproductive health.

– Vital mineral that most men are deficient in naturally. Plays a critical role in Testosterone production and reproductive health. Maca Root – As covered in Performer 8 review. Semenoll contains a whopping 900mg of Maca root by the way.

How does Semenoll compare with Cianix?

Semenoll is a far superior male enhancement product as compared to Cianix, on all fronts. Here’s a summary for your easy understanding.

Semenoll contains ingredients that are proven to reduce the instances of erectile dysfunction by improving T levels, boosting sperm health, and improving the flow of blood. That too with zero side effects. In comparison, Cianix is just a bunch of fancy names with no proven benefits.

Semenoll is an excellent choice if you are looking to shoot massive loads or improve your fertility. Cianix is neither.

Semenoll is manufactured by a trusted brand in the health and fitness space. It is a proven formula with great reviews all over. Cianix has tons of complaints about fraudulent billing practices and side effects.

Talking about side effects, Semenoll is 100% side effect free. Cianix has a few ingredients that are generally considered to be allergens.

Our Semenoll Review

Highly recommended if you are looking to boost fertility along with improving your sex life. This is a well-rounded formula with positive reviews, a great customer support team, and an affordable price tag. Hard to beat that.

Tips for selecting the right male enhancement pills

Don’t let all the hype in the male enhancement industry sway you into buying overpriced and ineffective products. Here’s a brief but effective checklist to quickly compare the product with, before you swipe that card.

Review the ingredients and cross verify any scientific studies that are mentioned. Do the studies show a direct, positive influence of the ingredient for the intended purpose? If it mentions folk remedies with no proven benefits, it’s obviously a huge red flag. That’s the problem with Cianix.

Check the reviews and overall customer sentiment. There are legit companies that allow customers to try their products at no cost. But if there are complaints about recurrent billing, then it’s a huge red flag.

Every enhancement product has a USP. Performer 8 is better suited for erectile dysfunction, while Semenoll is slightly better for sperm health. Pick the one that’s best suited for the problem you are trying to solve.

Buy from the official website only. If you plan to shop on eBay and Amazon, then there’s a distinct possibility of getting a counterfeit product. So always buy legit supplements from the official website.

To Sum it up

Despite all the Cianix reviews that you read, it is clearly not an effective supplement at all. What’s worse is that there seem to be complaints about shady business practices.

Instead, Perfomer8 & Semenoll are worthy substitutes with proven benefits and a trusted reputation. Try these, if you seek an effective and safe solution.