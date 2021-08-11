Colombian Mail Order Brides: The Complete Guide for Men

Do you face difficulties in finding a family-oriented woman in the country you live in? Pay attention to the singles from abroad who are looking for foreign countries. From this guide, you will learn more about Colombian brides. Read it till the end and decide whether dating a Colombian girl is a good idea for you and find out how to do this properly.

Where to Find Colombian Women for Marriage Online?

You can use popular social networks or dating apps to look for Colombian brides.

But the place where you have the highest chances of finding your destiny are Colombian mail order brides services. Hundreds of stories of success from former users from all over the globe who have found their Colombian wives with the help of these services prove this.

If you want to become one of those lucky guys, choose a trustworthy online marriage agency and meet hundreds of Colombian mail order brides who will be very glad to get acquainted with you. All the women who are listed in Colombian mail order brides services are eager to find foreign husbands and are serious about getting acquainted and starting dating.

So, Colombian mail order brides websites are the place where men face rejections from girls less often than anywhere else.

Best Sites to Find a Colombian Mail Order Bride

Good For: Marrying a Colombian Woman

Girls Registered: 35780

Rating: 9.8/10

Good For: Chatting and Flirting

Girls Registered: 28530

Rating: 9.4/10

Good For: Hot Relationships

Girls Registered: 23650

Rating: 9.6/10

Typical Features of Colombian Women: Are They Better Than American Ladies?

Before thinking of where to find Colombian brides and how to conquer them, check the list of their qualities to understand whether you can make a good match for each other or not.

What Do They Look Like?

In many men’s opinions, Colombian brides look much better than American ones. Here are some details about their advantages:

Weight. In Colombia, there are much fewer overweight women. This can be explained by a more balanced diet. Colombians eat a lot of fruits, prefer coffee and juice to sugary fizzy drinks, and eat very little fried foods. A natural diet low in fat, sugar and processed foods helps them to keep fit. Health and hygiene. In addition to a good diet to keep fit, Colombians are very health-conscious. The number of smokers is significantly lower than in the United States. Women, in general, do not drink too much alcohol. And many of them go in for sports actively and regularly. Style. In the USA, there is a trend towards casual clothing. While Colombian brides commonly wear blouses, skinny trousers, and high-heeled shoes. You will not see them in jogging shorts, baggy T-shirts, and flip-flops.

A Typical Portrait of Character of Women in Colombia

Compared to American women, Colombian brides are more:

Feminine. Beautiful Colombian girls constantly emphasize their femininity both with appropriate outfits (dresses, high heels, bright jewelry, etc) and behavior. They are softer and less independent. They know how to admit their weakness and rely on strong men, how to love and respect them. Affectionate. Pretty Colombian girls just idolize the men they like. Men hear more compliments and tender words from Colombian brides in one day than from American women in a year of relationships. Family-oriented. For Colombian women, family is more important than career. Therefore, they strive to create it much earlier. That is why there are so many young Colombian brides.

What Are the Tastes of Colombian Ladies?

Hot Colombian girls like men who can make their lives easier and safer. Every woman from this country wants to have a man with the following qualities by her side:

Successful . A man should have a good career and to be able to provide for a family. Every woman of this nationality wants her kids to have a happy childhood and the best possible opportunities in adult life. So, Colombian brides pay attention to successful and wealthy men who can provide for a family and give everything needed to the common children.

. A man should have a good career and to be able to provide for a family. Every woman of this nationality wants her kids to have a happy childhood and the best possible opportunities in adult life. So, Colombian brides pay attention to successful and wealthy men who can provide for a family and give everything needed to the common children. Self-confident . Colombian brides like men who are not afraid to meet girls. If a guy shows his incertitude, a woman will conclude that he is not ready for serious relationships.

. Colombian brides like men who are not afraid to meet girls. If a guy shows his incertitude, a woman will conclude that he is not ready for serious relationships. Loving . It is customary in this country not to be afraid of expressing feelings to each other. So, a man should show his love for a lady in all possible ways.

. It is customary in this country not to be afraid of expressing feelings to each other. So, a man should show his love for a lady in all possible ways. Respectful . Colombian brides appreciate men who respect them.

. Colombian brides appreciate men who respect them. Helping. Women in Colombia act accordingly with the traditional gender roles. They expect men to be strong and help weak ladies to cope with different problems. If a guy refuses to help a woman, she just will not consider him as a true man.

If all this is about you, do not hesitate to meet Colombian brides. They will definitely like you.

Read more: Mail Order Brides: Who Are They And How to Get One of Them?

Advantages of Colombian Wives

Readiness to Pay Maximum Attention to a Family

American women do not pay so much attention to their families as Colombian wives do. Ladies from the USA are busy with their careers and self-actualization, while Colombian wives believe a family to be the most important thing in a woman’s life. So, if you want to have a spouse who focuses only on a family not being distracted with other businesses, the one from Colombia suits you the best.

Strong Housekeeping Skills

Colombian wives are very diligent in doing household chores. They pay a lot of time and attention to it. Colombian wives are fantastic cooks and are excellent at keeping everything at home in order.

Love And Affection

It is customary for Colombian wives to keep on showing love to their men after marriage. American ladies are often affectionate only during the period of dating and forget about the expressions of love after they get married. Thus, married life turns into a boring routine. But Colombian wives, unlike the US ones, take care of saving feelings in marriage. They keep on being tender and affectionate towards their husbands.

Strong Maternal Instinct

The average fertility rate in Colombia is 1,79. This means that most Colombian wives prefer having 2 kids and much fewer of them have only 1 child.

Where to Meet Colombian Women?

Where to Meet Sexy Colombian Girls Offline?

Traveling to Colombia may be rather dangerous as there is a high crime rate in this country. And foreigners have an even higher risk of being robbed than locals as they seem much richer to criminals.

So, you should stick to the following safety rules while staying in this country:

Do not wear a lot of expensive accessories or gold jewelry.

Avoid going to poor districts.

If you are courageous enough for planning a trip to Colombia, choose one of the largest cities:

Bogotá;

Medellín;

Cali.

The places that give the highest chances to meet a lot of sexy Colombian singles are, of course, local nightclubs and bars. Here is a guide to the most popular of them:

In Bogotá : Troya, Gnoveva, Kaputt, el Mozo;

: Troya, Gnoveva, Kaputt, el Mozo; In Medellín : Club 1984, Industry Club, Terraza Club;

: Club 1984, Industry Club, Terraza Club; In Cali: Escoces, Eliptica, Dubai Night Club.

How to Find the Right Approach to Colombian Chicks?

Before you start a relationship, you need to attract the attention of a woman you like. Here are some tricks that work:

Compliments . Are you thinking of how to write the first messages to Colombian mail order brides to attract their attention? Start with the compliments, and you are not going to fail!

. Are you thinking of how to write the first messages to Colombian mail order brides to attract their attention? Start with the compliments, and you are not going to fail! Much attention . Constantly keep in touch with Colombian mail order brides. Women from this country need much attention from men to make sure they love them.

. Constantly keep in touch with Colombian mail order brides. Women from this country need much attention from men to make sure they love them. Gifts . Colombian mail order brides are fond of cute romantic presents. This way, you will show your feelings with the help of clear actions. You can start with virtual gifts to attract the attention of Colombian mail order brides. And once you trust a girl enough, you can send real gifts to her to make her happy.

. Colombian mail order brides are fond of cute romantic presents. This way, you will show your feelings with the help of clear actions. You can start with virtual gifts to attract the attention of Colombian mail order brides. And once you trust a girl enough, you can send real gifts to her to make her happy. Interesting conversations. Colombian mail order brides are very talkative and like to chat very much. So, if you know how to make an engaging conversation, you will definitely be in the center of attention of beautiful Colombian brides. A great idea for long chatting is to exchange cultural experiences or discuss common interests if there are some.

5 Tips on Dating Colombian Women

Never forget about compliments. They are important for Colombian brides not only in the first days of acquaintance but throughout your relationships. If you stop complimenting her she may think that you don’t love her anymore. Feel free to express your feelings. It is customary in this country to show feelings openly. So, do not hesitate to do this! Do not only talk but also act. Colombian brides appreciate men who not only tell beautiful words but also show their love with actions. Women from this country expect their men to give romantic presents and help them to overcome life’s difficulties. Be romantic. This is the surest way to win the heart of a lady from Colombia. These girls are crazy about romantic men. Meet her family and friends. Relatives and a close circle mean a lot to Colombian brides. So, if you delay meeting them, your girlfriend may get offended. And also note that this is suspicious if a woman does not want to introduce you to her family and friends. It may be a sign that she is not serious about you.

3 Most Interesting Colombian Wedding Traditions

Fresh Flowers

In Colombia, guests present newlyweds only with fresh flowers. Artificial flowers should not be given under any circumstances as they are believed to be a bad omen.

Stealing the Groom’s Boutonniere

The girls are trying to steal the groom’s boutonniere. There is a belief that the one who has succeeded in this will get married soon.

Coins as a Symbol of the Well-Being of a Family

Colombian brides put coins in their shoes because they believe that this will ensure a happy and successful marriage.

Also, during the ceremony, a groom presents a bride with 13 gold coins, which symbolizes prosperity and good luck.

FAQ

What Language Do Colombian Brides Speak?

The official and the most widely spoken language in this country is Spanish. English is taught as a foreign language. It is spoken fluently only by very well-educated women from big cities, mainly, whose work is connected with tourists (guides, etc). So, you should think of overcoming a language barrier while dating a Colombian girl or learn at least the basics of Spanish.

Why Do So Many Women Get Registered on Colombian Mail Order Brides Websites?

Statistics show that there are more women than men in this country. There are 25,28 million females and 24,36 million males. The lack of men in this country may be explained by the high unemployment rate that makes them go abroad to make money.

So, as there are not enough local grooms for all Colombian brides, they decide to look for their destiny among foreigners. Also, many women from this country believe foreigners to be more successful and respectful towards ladies.

Are Colombian Brides Ready to Leave Their Homeland After Marriage?

Yes, they are. If a woman of this nationality looks for a foreign husband, she understands that she will have to move to the country he lives in. Colombian mail order brides willingly move abroad with their new husbands.

Is It Legal to Marry a Colombian Bride?

Yes, it is. You can bring a Colombian bride to the USA and marry her there. Then, she will need to apply for a green card. And after 3 years of living together, your Colombian wife has an opportunity to apply for US citizenship.

Can You Really Mail Order a Colombian Bride?

This term should not be understood literally. The process of finding a future wife with the help of a mail order brides services is not really an order. This is a process of online international dating. And it depends both on you and on a woman you like whether to agree to date and marry each other.

How Much Does a Colombian Bride Cost?

There are no Colombian brides for sale. The total sum you are likely to spend on finding a Colombian wife consists of several items of expenditure:

the services of a mail order brides platform (means of communication, premium features, professional help, and so on).

dating spendings (gifts, attending different places or traveling together).

travel and relocation costs.

The total sum varies from $3000 to $20000.