Dan Hollings Releases Final Version of The Plan – A New Crypto Bot Trading Program Allowing Anyone to Make Passive Income in Today’s Crypto Market

Dan Hollings has just released the final version of his sought-after program called The Plan. Hollings and the Rapid Crush team created The Plan to allow anyone to make passive income with cryptocurrency. With The Plan, customers will learn how to set up automated crypto bots that create immediate cash flow within a minute or two of a bot going live.

(You Can Get More Information here)

Hollings is an internet marketing expert and an Amazon expert. He has sold over $300 million on the Amazon platform and authored many FBA courses. He runs AmazoWorks, an Amazon tool resource, and has helped more than 20,000 Amazon sellers. Hollings has worked with celebrities, corporations, “Shark Tank” entrepreneurs and Amazon Corporate, and was the marketing genius behind the mega-million-dollar book and movie launch of “The Secret.”

The Plan allows anyone to start investing in crypto and make passive income in today’s crypto market. Crypto is a volatile investment, but with The Plan, money is made with volatility. It is a brand-new training course from Rapid Crush showing how to make money with crypto safely and easily. The Plan has found the crypto loophole and exposes its secrets.

(You Can Download The Special Report PDF Here)

The Plan teaches participants how to convert their money (fiat) into crypto and create crypto bots that make $14-$200 per day, regardless of whether the coin’s price goes up or down. The Plan already has many success stories (in the thousands) from customers in 104 different countries. When customers try out The Plan and make money within the first few minutes of doing it, they’re hooked! Participants will learn everything they need to succeed using crypto bots throughout six training sessions.

In addition to the course, participants are backed by 32 experienced customer support agents who answer questions quickly and accurately. Office hours are also provided with experts who have run tons of crypto bots themselves. Participants can submit questions in advance and get them answered on live Zoom calls. The team is equipped and well prepared to give customers the best experience they’ve ever had buying anything you’ve ever recommended.

Hollings and Rapid Crush conducted three rounds of beta testing to verify that the program works for anyone before launching this final version of The Plan. During beta testing, every participant saw a return on investment by following the strategies and tips outlined in training.

Normally, to make money with crypto trading, the strategy is to buy low and sell high. However, in the volatile crypto market, it’s impossible to know how low the bottom will be and if the price will remain stable. As it is still in its infancy, there is still a lot that needs to happen for the market to stabilize. Around 95 percent of people lose money in crypto simply by buying and selling at the wrong time.

With Hollings’ do-nothing plan with what he calls wiggle profits, losses are drastically reduced because The Plan takes advantage of the volatility in the market. As long as there’s volatility, it is possible to constantly make money regardless of whether the market goes up or down.

(You can join The Plan yourself here)

Jason Fladlien, known as the $100 million webinar man, has risen to the top of several industries, including information products, software, coaching, consulting, speaking and eCommerce. He is a co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer for Rapid Crush. The company holds the records for the biggest affiliate marketing promotion in internet marketing, making $9.8 million in just eight days.

“A big part of our mission is finding the very best things that can help people make money,” Fladlien said. “If we feel they are empowering, we get behind it.”

Fladlien said that hundreds of people brought ideas on crypto to Rapid Crush, wanting the company to promote their products, but none of them were compelling enough to invest in. Nothing felt right, or moral or ethical to publish or promote. He didn’t even want to hear about anything that had to do with crypto or Bitcoin.

However, Fladlien now believes that crypto is the future and it is transforming the market. It will come sooner than anyone thinks because around 2 billion of the world’s adults are unbanked, meaning they don’t have access to a traditional financial system. He also believes he has found the best way to begin investing in crypto through The Plan.

“Dan Hollings is the foremost expert in using crypto bots. It’s not just about having a bot. It’s about how you use the bots,” Fladlien said. “There is the setup, and then there is the do-nothing period where money just rolls in. Hollings is the top person in the world at this. He has done more than 10,000 automations. There are other phases in the plan beyond this, but Hollings is the expert to turn to for creating truly passive income.”

Nick Sasaki wrote an extensive review of The Plan. He stated, “It’s not an HODL strategy, it’s not a buy low sell high approach, it won’t have you looking for ‘unicorn’ coins that you hope will suddenly become super valuable. Instead, this is leveraging a very interesting characteristic of the crypto market (that has always been there and always will) in a way that’s supported by fundamentals.”

A participant from the second beta group said, “Why do I love The Plan? Because I spent about five minutes setting up each bot, and it’s all automated. In other words, it is making money without me touching it – even while I’m sleeping. In fact, I love just waking up and logging into Bitsgap once each morning and at night to simply watch it grow. That’s all my husband and I do with this! Well, unless we want to add more bots, then we spend another 5 minutes setting it up.”

The participant shared her results with The Plan. One bot she set up made $327 in 21 days. Other bots that had been running for over a month earned $777, $1,028, $955 and $1,656 each. She stated she likes to take the profits and reinvest them into other bots.

“The Plan is like a vending machine. Whenever the bot makes a trade, you make money just like when someone buys a snack or a drink,” she added. “More importantly, the profits you make from your bot are actually available to you immediately at your crypto exchange. This means that if you want to, you can use your profits as passive income to pay for your daily expenses or invest it in a business or reinvest it into another automated crypto bot like what Dan Hollings teaches in The Plan.”

Another beta student also shared information about her experience with The Plan, stating one thing she loves about The Plan is the set of rules and strategies provided that you can just set up and then forget about, although she jokingly commented that doing nothing was the hardest part.

The beta student was on the waiting list for private coaching from Hollings when she discovered she had been accepted into the first beta. By day 20 of the program, she had made a profit of $1,051, an increase of 10.33 percent. By day 25, she had made a profit of $1,525, a 10.02 percent increase from the initial investment.

(You can join The Plan yourself here)

“Based on my own personal experience with this training, I would highly recommend it for anyone who is looking to get a better return on their investment funds or knows that crypto is here to stay and wants to invest in crypto for the long term, with minimal risk, while taking advantage of the volatility in the crypto market,” she said.

Hollings’ private training costs around $10,000. The Plan costs $3,497 as a one-time payment or purchased with four installments of $997. For more information about The Plan, watch Dan Hollings’ free crypto training here.