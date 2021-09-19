Dan Hollings “The Plan” Crypto Jackpot, Or Too Good To Be True? We Bought It To Find Find Out

The Plan by Dan Hollings is a training program that teaches how to make money off of crypto volatility using automation in a set and forget fashion. Sounds great on paper, but how does it actually work in the real world for beginners, and for people who are over 50 with less time to recover from setbacks? Keep reading to find out….

As this report is being written The Plan is available in its last beta offer; version 3. Soon it will be replaced with the polished, snazzy version as a refined and battle-tested course.

We paid full price and joined The Plan in June, however, our hands on trading experience only began in late July which has been more than enough time to form a valid opinion about this investment strategy that has been called “ideal” for beginners in crypto. To understand this, let’s first look at what it actually is.

The Plan – Summarized

What It Is:

A training program to learn a specific investment strategy.

A way to make money in any market direction.

A digital course with an online portal for lifetime access to the course material.

6 video lessons with an additional 4+ Live Q & A sessions.

A system that each member must execute in their own personal exchange account.

A way for regular folks to have the same chance to profit as the wealthy. (wow)

What it’s not:

An investment pool, fund, or Ponzi scheme.

Something that will chain you to your computer.

Actual investment advice.

An online business opportunity.

A complicated endeavor.

Day trading.

How Does It Work?

In short, Plan members learn how to set up “bots” which is a pair of crypto coins that trade off each other. It’s not complicated.

Want to know a secret tip we discovered? One of the coins is always a stable coin which gives the bot stability, wink wink.

Each bot is set up with predetermined orders (to buy and sell) that are automatically executed every time certain price thresholds are reached in either direction.

This is the set & forget aspect, so the pre-programmed bot is working away while you are out living your life.

Multiple buys and sells will be made in a day, sometimes hundreds! This means that profit can be made when the price goes up, and also when the price goes down making this an extremely unique strategy that most of us have never had the privilege to enjoy, before now.

You can make money in three ways, which is impressive.

Anytime your bot sells a little slice (it will be for a profit because it would not sell otherwise).

When you buy a piece of a coin and the price goes up.

Or if you utilize a little-known method of collecting interest on the coins you are Hodling.

These appear more promising than most bank accounts these days…

What Makes This So Unique?

It’s beginner friendly.

It’s easy to learn and takes very little time to manage.

You can learn it in about 12-15 hours total.

Modestly funded investors and those who are well-heeled can both capitalize using this strategy.

It’s a (easy to learn) sophisticated investment strategy that is normally off-limits to regular investors.

When this is combined with the massive opportunity that cryptocurrencies present today, we at The Profitable Expat conclude, that The Plan is not too good to be true and could be the ticket to your crypto jackpot.

Who Is The Plan For?

Anyone who wants to get a better return on their investment capital.

People who are curious about crypto but don’t know how to invest.

Investors who are trying to trade crypto and are losing money (which is almost all).

Investors who own cryptocurrency and are sitting on it (Hodl) waiting for the price to jump.

If you fall into any of these categories, this unique investment strategy is worth looking into.

I do not work for The Plan or its associates, I am an independent affiliate and the opinions expressed here are my own. I receive referral payments from this article.