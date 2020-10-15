DangoBuds Wireless Earbuds Review – Earbuds worth the money?

What are DangoBuds?

Many people want to enjoy radio plays or music on the go. This is not always possible with conventional headphones. This is mainly due to the fact that many models are not very well shielded, so that, for example, the neighbor on the train is exposed to the music. According to the manufacturer, this should not happen with DangoBuds. The headphones are well shielded and offer a great sound. The DangoBuds headphones come with a charging box. So you can always charge them quickly when you are on the move. According to the manufacturer, the DangoBuds headphones give you a good sound and a long life. The headphones are so small that they are hardly visible when you wear them.

What are the DangoBuds quality features?

Up to now, the DangoBuds headphones have not been tested by Stiftung Warentest or Ökotest. For such a test, usually only a handful of different models are selected, which are compared with each other in various areas. Some other external tests can be found on the net. In these tests the DangoBuds earbuds perform very well. Especially the quality and ease of use are positively mentioned. On the packaging of the earbuds there is a CE mark. This means that this product is a Chinese export. This has nothing to do with the European CE mark. According to the manufacturer, the headphones are processed in high quality. They are very easy to care for and are easy to maintain compared to other models. They can be switched on or off individually at the touch of a button. Calls can also be answered quickly and easily.

Portable DangoBuds earbuds are not manufactured in Germany. The headphones are a Chinese product. According to the manufacturer, the headphones are of high quality. They should offer a good sound and be very durable. The special construction of the earbuds ensures that they do not slip out of the ears during sports. If you are not satisfied with your headphones, you can return them to the manufacturer without giving a reason. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you are not satisfied, you will get your money back. This means you take no risk. Click here and discover the current discount!

DangoBuds evaluation and recommendation

The DangoBuds earbuds provide good sound and deep bass on the go. They can be connected via Bluetooth to a wide variety of end devices. This connection is possible with the DangoBuds earbuds over several meters interference-free. The headphones offer a good quality and can be used on the move. According to the manufacturer they have a good noise suppression. The environment is completely shielded. This means that when listening to music no other people in the surrounding area are disturbed, as is the case with headphones worn on the ear. The earbuds can be charged in the charging box. They are equipped with high-quality Li-batteries that can be used for many years. Charging does not take much time. The DangoBuds are not only good for listening to music, but also for making phone calls. When an incoming call comes in, the music can be stopped and the call can be answered at the touch of a button. A light tap on the portable headphones is enough to make a phone call. This has the advantage that no call is missed while jogging. The simple one-touch function offers the advantage that the smartphone is not taken out of the pocket when a call is received. The smartphone is connected to the DangoBods headphones via Bluetooth. A connection is possible over a distance of several meters, so they can be used mobile and flexible.

High quality design

Durable material

High range via Bluetooth

Suitable for listening to music and making phone calls

Easy operation by function switch

Portable charging box for fast charging

General information about earbuds

Headphones are available as in-ear or classic on-ear versions. Headphones that are placed on the ears and worn with a headband are preferred by people who want to enjoy a good sound of the music at home via the stereo system. With these headphones it can quickly happen that they exert a high pressure on the auricle. This can be very painful. Ear-enclosing models, on the other hand, are very useful if the favorite song is to be heard on the train or on the train. Ear-enclosing headphones such as the DangoBuds, on the other hand, are very interesting for hobby athletes. They provide a secure hold in the hearing organ and do not disturb when jogging or working out. In addition, they are the best choice when an inconspicuous model is required.

Many high-quality headphones filter out all unwanted outside noise, which can increase the acoustic pleasure. Bluetooth headphones can be connected quickly and easily to your own tablet or smartphone. With these models, no cable is needed for the connection, but the connection is wireless via Bluetooth at a distance of several meters. The headphones can be used mobile everywhere. Models that come with their own charging box offer the additional advantage that they can be charged anywhere. When the earbuds are not in use, they consume very little energy in standby. This means they are still available with sufficient power even after hours.

When buying earbuds, you should always pay attention to good quality. This applies not only to the housing, but also to the sound. There should be no crackling or hissing to be heard. Furthermore, they should offer a good fit. They must not slip out of your ears during sports or other activities. Headphones like DangoBuds have the advantage that the position can be changed at any time. This means that they can also be worn when large earrings are used. The sound can be heard equally well in all positions of the headphones.

High-quality in-ears are nowadays produced without silicone attachments. They are built very small and compact, so that they fit individually on the ear without being disturbing. Many charging boxes are also very small. They do not take up much space in the backpack. Many models can be used with a USB cable type C so that the headphones can be charged in between. If headphones are worn in traffic, they should not be set too loud. Since they usually have the advantage of noise reduction and a clear sound, there is otherwise hardly any outside noise to be heard. For road traffic, however, it is important that other participants are heard in time to avoid accidents.

DangoBuds review

The portable version of the headphones offers the advantage of being mobile. Since the DangoBuds earbuds have noise reduction according to the manufacturer, they offer a clear sound. The headphones are very bass-heavy and can be easily operated at the touch of a button. If a call comes in on your own smartphone, it can be answered directly with the earbuds. In the meantime, the music is stopped immediately. A further advantage is that the earbuds sit well in the ears due to their special design. They do not slip out and do not exert any pressure on the auricle. If you wear earrings, you can simply turn the headphones sideways. The position can be changed at any time so that the DangoBuds are not disturbing.

Many users are enthusiastic about the DangoBuds. They report in their customer opinions that the earbuds are very comfortable. They are hardly noticeable and can therefore be worn everywhere. The battery lasts very long, so that the earbuds can be used on the move. Many buyers also find the easy handling especially advantageous. The earbuds can be used when working in the garden or at home, or while driving to work. The sound of the headphones is very clear, so that you can enjoy music everywhere. So far, no negative customer opinions can be found on the Internet. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Why do I need these earbuds?

The DangoBuds earbuds are suitable for people who travel a lot. Portable charging boxes including in-ears offer the advantage of being able to listen to music anywhere without exposing the environment to sound. You can use them on the way to work, during leisure time, lunch break or sports. Due to their compact design, the high-quality in-ears are the best choice according to the manufacturer, because they do not slip out of your ears. The headphones can be switched on or off at the touch of a button. The music pauses when a call is received and continues playing immediately after hanging up. This means that the smartphone does not have to be pulled out of the pocket when calling while jogging. This prevents it from slipping out of your hands during a careless movement. The functions of the headphones can be conveniently controlled at any time at the touch of a button.

Many headphones have the disadvantage that they press in the ear cups after some time. Listening to music is then anything but a pleasure. According to the manufacturer, the Dangobods provide a high level of comfort. They do not press, but always stay in place as desired. All outside noises are well shielded so that they do not disturb when listening to radio plays or music. Colleagues or other passengers in the train are not disturbed by the music, even if it is turned up loud. The charging box always provides a practical charging function. The portable box is very small and compact, so it fits in every trouser pocket. When the earbuds are not in use, they last many hours in standby. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

Known FAQ about this product

Why should you buy DangoBuds headphones?

The DangoBuds earbuds are high quality manufactured. Since they have no cable, there is no cable mess in the bag. Also a cable break can be excluded. Compared to other headphones they provide a good sound. All external noise is perfectly shielded according to the manufacturer.

What advantages do they offer?

The biggest advantage of the headphones is that they can be used on the move. They offer a range of up to 10 meters when connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth. The connection via Bluetooth also works very well with other end devices such as tablets.

How are the mobile headphones charged?

They can be charged using a charging box or USB type C cable. Thus you always have enough power available.

Where can I buy DangoBuds?

The DangoBuds earbuds can be ordered in online stores or directly from the manufacturer. You should always be very careful with foreign stores. Many of these supposedly cheap offers often turn out to be a bad buy later on. On the product pictures you can see the original DangoBuds, but you will receive completely different earbuds, which usually do not have the same quality. This can’t happen when you order directly from the manufacturer. Another advantage is that the manufacturer offers you a lot of information about the earbuds. If you are not satisfied with the DangoBuds headphones, you can return them to the manufacturer within 30 days. You have a 30-day back guarantee. You will get your money back if you are not satisfied.

When you buy DangoBuds headphones, you can choose from a variety of discounts. Currently you can get a 63% discount on a set of 3 DangoBuds earbuds. If you order 4 DangoBuds portable headphones at once, the discount is 66%. It pays financially if you ask friends or family members if they are interested in the headphones before you order. You can save a lot of money by ordering together. The more earbuds you order, the cheaper the unit price.

DangoBuds technical facts

Connection via Bluetooth

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries

Charging via USB type C

Connection range up to 10 meters possible

Robust housing

Modern technology

Who is the supplier of the product?

If you would like to contact the provider of the DangoBuds In-Ears, there are many different ways to do so. The following information was found on the manufacturer’s website.

Address: Quality Performance Limited 377 Valley Rd #1123, Clifton, NJ 07013

Homepage: https://www.buydangobuds.com/

e-mail: support@buydangobuds.com

Telephone:

Australia & New Zealand: (02) 5133 5689

United Kingdom: 033 0818 0883

United States and Canada (Toll Free): 866 206 0629