Dating apps are putting the social in social distancing, and you need to get involved.

We’re living in some seriously unprecedented times, it feels like the world is on hold and you’re probably starting to feel a bit lonely. But just because normality has gone out of the window, it doesn’t mean your love life has to follow.

Activity on The Inner circle has reached record levels, and people are swiping and matching more than ever before. What was thought to be an unbeatable degree of activity during January’s ‘dating sunday’ has been crushed over and over again. We’re not surprised, people are on their phones more than ever at the moment, so it’s the perfect time to meet people online and get to know them.

But why is everyone going particularly mad for this app? It’s the place to go if you want to chat to genuine people who’ll get you for you. The Inner Circle manually verifies each new member to keep out swindlers or catfish using outdated profile pictures. It means you don’t have to waste your time on players or weirdos using outdated chat-up lines.

The European startup now operates globally, and has caused a real stir in the dating world because they took the bold decision not to match people via an algorithm. Instead, they’re confident that by insisting on well filled out profiles, and hosting a community of people excited to actually date, that users can know who they’re matching with and will find like-minded matches naturally. Judging by how quickly The Inner Circle is gaining on the more mainstream apps, it’s working.

One of the features being used most at the moment is “who’s up for?” which encourages people to mix and mingle spontaneously. We’re all in the same boat right now, and you’ve probably got more time on your hands. There’s no harm in striking up a conversation with someone. Who knows, it might even lead somewhere. With so many different apps available, it’s refreshing to come across one that’s taking a whole new approach to dating.

