Delta-8 THC Reviews –– The Best Brands on the Market

With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp cultivators have been feverishly creating cannabinoid-based products.

Among them is a new(ish) kid on the block: Delta-8 THC.

Yes, it sounds eerily similar to its infamous counterpart, Delta-9 THC (which is the kind you’ve most likely consumed). But rest assured, they’re quite different.

In fact, studies have shown that Delta-8 THC could be far more beneficial and offers a more therapeutic psychoactive effect than Delta-9 THC.

Sounds promising. But where can you buy high-quality Delta-8 THC products?

Best Delta-8 THC brands

Due to so many hemp brands flooding the market, people are understandably overwhelmed by the number of choices. So, to help you out, here are my top 3 best Delta-8 THC brands…

1.) 3Chi

The biochemists at 3Chi have over 15 years of cannabinoid research and formulation experience. And Delta-8 THC is where they focus most of their efforts.

They offer various Delta-8 THC products such as vapes, edibles, tinctures, concentrates, and distillate.

That said, their Delta-8 THC Gummies and Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge are my absolute favorite products. They’re both affordable and derived from the highest quality ingredients and distillate.

2.) Vape Whole Supply

Vape Whole Supply is a marketplace for high quality cannabinoid-based vapes and other products.

One reason for their great reputation is they meticulously research each supplier before listing their products on their site.

While they promote various cannabinoid-based products—like CBD flower, topicals, and of course high-quality vapes—their Delta Farms Delta-8 THC Cartridges truly stand out for me. These cartridges are 1 gram and only cost $29.99. They also offer unique cannabinoid vapes mixes such as THCV and CBN.

3.) Snapdragon Hemp

Based out of Chattanooga, TN, Snapdragon Hemp has leveraged their product diversity and quality to truly differentiate themselves in the hemp industry.

They offer unique cannabinoid-based products, from high-dose tinctures and topicals, to irresistible pet products and unique smoking accessories.

But it’s their Delta-8 Infused Honey Sticks that deserve the spotlight. These sticks are cheap to try and if you like it as much as I do, you might want to buy the honey in bulk with Honey Jars.

This Delta-8 infused honey is incredibly delicious, and could be the therapeutic sweetener you’ve been looking for.

Delta-8 THC FAQs

People new to this cannabinoid usually have questions, and it’s understandable. So, let me clear the air on the most common Delta-8 questions…

Is Delta-8 legal?

The 2018 Farm Bill effectively legalized hemp derivatives at the federal level, as long as they contain no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

This includes cannabinoids, terpenes, and all other phytonutrients. So as long as the Delta-8 THC is derived from hemp, it is considered legal.

However, individual states have their own laws regarding hemp-derived cannabinoids. The following states have explicitly banned Delta-8 THC:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Idaho

Iowa

Mississippi

Montana

Rhode Island

Utah

Can Delta-8 get you high?

Yes.

But according to the National Cancer Institute, the “high” from Delta-8 THC is much lower than that of Delta-9 THC.

In fact, users report feeling a clearer, less anxious, and more relaxing “high.”

Can Delta-8 make you fail a drug test?

Yes, most standard drug tests can’t tell the difference between Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC.

What are the benefits of Delta-8?

To sum it up, Delta-8 THC is a powerful anti-inflammatory, anti-nausea, and anti-anxiety cannabinoid.

How do you consume Delta-8 THC?

The most popular ways to consume Delta-8 THC are through vape cartridges and edibles. Vaping is the fastest way to feel the effects, while edibles take longer to kick in, but also last much longer.

However, Delta-8 THC products aren’t limited to vapes and cartridges, the reputable brands mentioned above also offer tinctures and topicals.

Final thoughts

To summarize, Delta-8 THC is a highly sought-after cannabinoid that offers its users therapeutic, psychoactive effects—perhaps even more effective than Delta-9 THC. And according to studies, no negative side effects have been reported to date.

