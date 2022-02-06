Delta-8 THC vs. CBD: Know the Main Difference

Delta-8 THC and CBD are two of the most popular compounds found in cannabis. They both offer unique benefits, but many people don’t know the difference between the two. But what’s the difference between them? And which one is better? In this blog post, we’ll compare delta-8 THC and CBD gummies to help you decide which one is right for you. In addition, we will also explore some concerns around delta-8 THC and its regulations.

What is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC, or Δ8THC, or Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol, is a compound that is found in the Cannabis sativa plant. Delta-8 THC is one of the over 100 cannabinoids found that are only extracted in minute amounts. In terms of effects, it is like delta-9 THC, the most common form of THC—it has psychoactive and intoxicating effects. However, it’s worth noting delta-8 THC is less potent than the common delta-9 THC and it has more unique benefits. Just like any other cannabinoids, it works synergistically with the crowd-favorite CBD to potentially give the sought-after positive effects to your body.

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is another compound found in the hemp plant. It has a wide range of potential benefits, including reducing anxiety, relieving pain, and combating inflammation. [1] [2] CBD is non-psychoactive, which means it doesn’t produce the “high” that any THC (delta-8 or delta-9) does. This makes it a popular choice for people who want the benefits of cannabis with none of the associated side effects. According to Grand View Research, the global CBD market size is expected to with a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028. [3] North America remains to be the biggest consumer of CBD products.

What part of hemp do delta-8 THC and CBD come from?

Delta-8 THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids may be found in different parts of the hemp plant. However, if you want the highest concentration of cannabinoids in the best delta 8 gummies online to buy, for example, it’s mature flowers and leaves of the hemp plant that you should check to be the source.

Hemp whole flower yields greater delta-8 THC and CBD. The reason behind this is this is where most trichomes are. [4] However, CBD manufacturers can only harvest a limited amount of CBD, delta-8 THC, and other cannabinoids in the hemp flower, the hemp leaves are also a significant source. Trichomes also form on the surface of the hemp leaves and other parts—not just as much.

Know What Researches Say about Delta-8 THC

The lesser-known compound delta-8 THC can compete with the widely loved CBD. They have different benefits, but they share some similarities too. Both delta-8 THC and CBD are vital if you want to experience the entourage effect. [5] There are several anecdotal pieces of evidence, preliminary investigations, and peer-reviewed studies that show promising effects for any administration to patients and respondents with Delta-8 THC. Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary, the manufacturer of the best delta-8 gummies, has summarized them comprehensively into five key benefits. [6]

Delta-8 THC has lesser psychotropic effects than the notorious delta-9 THC . The delta-8 THC has less psychoactive potency. According to researchers, its relative potency to the double-bond isomer is about two-thirds, after observing oral and intravenous administration. [7]

. The delta-8 THC has less psychoactive potency. According to researchers, its relative potency to the double-bond isomer is about two-thirds, after observing oral and intravenous administration. Delta-8 THC may help in the treatment of weight loss and improved cognitive function . In a study conducted in 2004, the food consumption, cognitive function, and neurotransmitters in mice were investigated. It was concluded that administering tiny doses of delta-8 THC increases food intake and improves cognition. [8]

. In a study conducted in 2004, the food consumption, cognitive function, and neurotransmitters in mice were investigated. It was concluded that administering tiny doses of delta-8 THC increases food intake and improves cognition. Delta-8 THC is likely to help in alleviating pain . Delta-8 THC has antinociceptive and anti-inflammatory effects that are primarily mediated via the cannabinoid 1 (CB1) receptors, as observed in a study. [9] The bond with CB1 may help you improve your pain perception.

. Delta-8 THC has antinociceptive and anti-inflammatory effects that are primarily mediated via the cannabinoid 1 (CB1) receptors, as observed in a study. The bond with CB1 may help you improve your pain perception. Delta-8 THC may help in sleep hygiene management . Getting a good night’s sleep may have become a common health issue lately for most. According to a new study, sleeping less than six hours for eight consecutive nights may deteriorate your mental and physical well-being. [10] There are existing preliminary studies on animals on how delta-8 THC affects sleep hygiene. [11] Hemp-derived delta-8 THC products, like delta 8 sleep gummies, may help you to get some rest after a long day.

. Getting a good night’s sleep may have become a common health issue lately for most. According to a new study, sleeping less than six hours for eight consecutive nights may deteriorate your mental and physical well-being. There are existing preliminary studies on animals on how delta-8 THC affects sleep hygiene. Hemp-derived delta-8 THC products, like delta 8 sleep gummies, may help you to get some rest after a long day. Delta-8 THC may alleviate anxiety. The delta-8 THC, as it binds with the CB1 receptors, [12] may help in calming the nerves, and thus potentially help you remove some symptoms of your anxiety, just like any cannabinoids.

What are the possible side effects of delta-8 THC?

The potential side effects of delta-8 THC include dry mouth, red eyes, high-level trance state, and anxiety. These side effects are like those caused by delta-9 THC, so people should know them before using products containing delta-8 THC. Because there is little research on the safety of delta-8 THC, it is important to proceed with caution.

To avoid delta-8 THC side effects, it’s best to always follow what the manufacturer or your health practitioner says. Increasing your intake does not necessarily mean you increase its potential. With the right amount of delta-8—and not going over the recommended dosage set by the hemp product manufacturer—you likely will benefit from every gulp of delta-8 THC gummies or every slather delta-8 cream.

What are the possible side effects of CBD?

Though CBD is “generally well tolerated with a good safety profile”, as the Word Health Organization (WHO) places it. [13] Adverse effects may only arise if an unwanted drug-drug interaction happens between a CBD-infused product and an existing medication of the patient. [14] For those who have never taken any hemp-derived products in their life, the potential side effects of CND might be more likely. The common side effects of CBD are: [15]

Drowsiness

Gastrointestinal issues

Dry mouth

Nausea

Delta-8 THC: With the Popularity Comes Great Scrutiny

Delta-8 THC is a new compound that is just gaining popularity. There are some concerns about its use. One of the major concerns is that delta-8 THC may be unsafe. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has released a memorandum regarding delta-8 THC products. [16] With that said, though there are promising researches on the delta-8 THC and the cannabinoids in the Cannabis sativa plant—it is important to proceed with caution. Because delta-8 THC is a new compound, there are no regulations in place around its use. This means that anyone can produce and sell delta-8 THC gummies, which raises some concerns about quality and safety.

Delta-8 THC and CBD gummies: What’s the difference?

So, what’s the difference between delta-8 THC and CBD gummies? The major difference is that delta-8 THC gummies will produce a “high”, while CBD gummies will not. Delta-8 THC gummies are also more potent than CBD gummies, meaning they will provide stronger relief from pain and other symptoms. However, CBD gummies are more widely available and are considered being safer than delta-8THC gummies.

Why Delta-8 Gummies are a favorite?

Delta 8 gummies are a favorite because they offer the benefits of THC with the lesser psychoactive effects, as mentioned above. People buy delta 8 gummies since it’s a great choice for people who need strong relief from pain or other symptoms.

Are delta 8 gummies legal? Delta-8 gummies are federally legal as they’re derived from the industrial hemp plant. However, it’s noted that clarity in its regulations is still to be established. It’s everyone’s game in the delta-8 manufacturing and retailing industry. It’s highly recommended to do your research beforehand and only trust reputable brands that sell delta-8 gummies.

Why CBD gummies are a favorite?

CBD gummies are a favorite because it’s a tried and tested way how to experience the CBD potential on someone’s health and well-being. They are also more widely available than delta-eight THC gummies—you may even find them on your favorite e-commerce site. CBD gummies are a better choice if people who want to avoid any potential risks associated with delta-8 THC. Note that overconsumption of CBD gummies, just like any food product, has potential risks too.

Are CBD gummies legal? CBD products, including CBD gummies, are federally legal if the delta-9 THC content is less than 0.3%. In addition, a consumer does not need a prescription to buy CBD gummies online or even in brick-and-mortar stores. Before purchasing, it’s important to check the authenticity of the product first, to avoid fake and illegal hemp-derived products.

CBD Gummies and Delta-8 Gummies Buying Guide

What suits you best will depend on your needs and preferences. Whatever are they, always make sure you consult a health professional before you take the gummies with your other medications. Here is what you should check to practice smart purchasing of any help-derived products, whether it be CBD gummies or delta-8 THC gummies:

Get to know the delta-8 THC and CBD source.

Ensure the gummies underwent third-party lab testing.

Choose the right dosage and concentration for you.

Check and research the other ingredients present in the hemp-derived gummies.

Only buy from compliant cannabis dispensaries.

Check the product reviews, the accolades, and other indicators that show the company’s reputation and reliability.

Which gummies are right for you?

The best way to decide which type of hemp-derived gummy is right for you is to note what you’d need, research about the products beforehand, and ask questions. For some, trying them both and seeing which one works better is the way to go.

The easiest to note: If you want the benefits of cannabis with no psychoactive effects, then CBD gummies are the way to go. If you want a stronger, more potent gummy, then delta-8 THC gummies are the way to go. Whichever one you choose, consult with a doctor before starting any new medication.

Where can you buy Delta-8 THC Gummies?

Delta-8 gummies are not as common as CBD gummies, so they can be a little harder to find. However, there are a few dispensaries that carry products with delta-8 THC. Purchasing organic delta 8 gummies online has been pretty common these days, especially when the pandemic hit. Aside from the pleasant and convenient delta 8 gummies sale shopping experience, lab testing results are readily viewed on a trusted CBD brand’s website.

Where can you buy CBD gummies?

CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, including the well-loved CBD oil, may now be ubiquitous in the market, whether it be brick and mortar or online cannabis dispensaries. An easy Google search will most likely give you recommendations on where to buy them. Just make sure if you buy delta-8 gummies or CBD gummies, get it from an authentic CBD store.

What are the regulations around Delta-8 THC?

Since delta-8 THC is a more recent discovery, there are not as many regulations around it yet. However, some states have already regulated it and others are likely to do so in the future. As with any cannabis-based product, make sure you check the laws in your state before purchasing or using delta-8 THC gummies.

The 2018 Farm Bill was signed into law to legalize industrial hemp production in the US, therefore removing hemp from the list of illegal controlled substances. [17] There’s ambiguity on whether delta-8 THC products are protected by the bill. As of now, the FDA has recently issued a Consumer Update on delta-8 THC products followed by the official CDC Health Advisory by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). [18] A consumer should get informed to promote safety and avoid any health risks.

So, which is better?

