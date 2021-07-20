Detailed Review of Dan Hollings’ “The Plan”, We Joined to Give You the Inside Information

The Plan, by Dan Hollings & Team Rapid Crush, opens a second beta-tester to the public on July 21, 2021 and we were fortunate enough to be one of the first to get a sneak peek to check it out!

The Plan is a complete crypto system that will give you the keys to the crypto revolution.

The Plan Includes:

* 5+ Educational Sessions – initially done live on Zoom (so you can attend and ask questions), and then the recordings are placed into your membership area.

* Digital Membership Access – all the live training recordings and other resources will be in a membership site that you’ll get access to, when you sign up for The Plan

* Step-by-Step Training – From how to buy Cryptocurrencies, to how to set up your Crypto bots, the main crypto strategies to follow, HODLing, Stablecoins and a whole heap more!

* Office Hours – Dan’s team of experts will make certain times available for you to join where you can ask questions about different parts of The Plan.

* Final Course Access For Free – when they’re out of beta and launch the official, most polished version of The Plan, you’ll get free access to that as well!

The Plan Review

This is a one-of-a-kind program. Many students say they have never experienced anything like this before.

The very first beta testers had 100% success making money, and they were blown away by this experience.

We tried Dan’s system and found that this works regardless of a bull or bear market. This is the only system that we know of that teaches everything from mindset to grid trading strategies.

Our Advice: If you’re dabbling in crypto, try Dan’s method. This program is more powerful than HODL strategy, and you can make minute by minute profits with bots.

In the past, high frequency trading using this strategy was available to only the world’s richest hedge funds, but now you can use it too, with The Plan.

How Do I Make Money From This?

Three ways: (1) By selling cryptocurrency higher than what you paid for it. This is the traditional way, and typically the only way most people know about when it comes to crypto. (2) Off your “bots.” Your bots are buying and selling automatically many times per day, and they always sell a “share” for higher than they buy it for. Bot profits add up quickly! (3) Interest. You’ll find there are services out there that will pay you interest rates between 6-12% per year on your cryptocurrency balances. Sweet! Try to get that from your bank!

How much of my time is required for The Plan?

Very little. That’s what makes The Plan so appealing. It’s likely to take you more time to watch the training than to implement The Plan. In fact, we urge you to spend as little time as possible once you get The Plan set up.

We recommend you take about 6-10 hours to go through the material, so you have a solid understanding of The Plan. Then, it should only take you an hour or two to set up The Plan and go live with it. After that, it’s almost entirely hands off.

I have no trading experience. Is The Plan right for me?

We’re not fans of “trading.” To us, trying to time the market – to know when to buy low and guess at selling high – is too hard. Then, when you get into all sorts of esoteric technical indicators and quantitative analyses, it’s enough to make your head spin.

The Plan has a different take on the Crypto market. The emphasis isn’t on trying to guess when to buy and when to sell – it’s to embrace the fact that crypto is volatile, and then follow a simple rules-based approach to take advantage of that volatility.

I am an independent Rapid Crush Inc affiliate, not an employee. I receive referral payments from Rapid Crush Inc. The opinions expressed here are my own and are not official statements of RapidCrush.com.