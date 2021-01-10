Digital Press Release Service KISS PR Offers Great News for Content Creators in 2021!

Are you fed up with chasing publication houses to get your brand featured in the top publications of your city?

Wait, there’s digital PR storytelling for you!

When you incorporate digital PR in your marketing mix, the possibility of brand promotion is endless, considering tons of avenues available online. It implements some of the best tactics to improve your brand’s presence while focusing on the latest trends in various aspects. It includes content marketing, social media marketing, and online advertisements. We can say that it is the best way to create and communicate your brand that’s keen to provide solutions for the pain that its customers are enduring for a long time.

We know you are trying your hand at digital PR to promote your brand, but is it a full-fledged campaign or a single channel approach? What is it that creates a massive difference and improves your brand presence? Let’s discuss it in the section below:

Digital PR- How It Helps the Brand?

The main goal to start a digital PR is to improve brand presence and create as much brand awareness as possible. “Here at KISS PR digital PR agency we use integrated marketing and a multi-channel approach to create a seamless experience for the customers. It focuses on building massive PR campaigns across various digital avenues that are customer-centric, making the brand unique.” Qamar Zaman Chief Growth Officer at KISS PR

When it comes to the strategy, digital PR predominantly focuses on publishing quality press releases and brand stories to secure quality visitors from authoritative websites of traffic. Moreover, the KISS PR agency also believes in the power of networking, where it attempts to establish relations with influential media houses and journalists to get the brand mentioned on their platform.

“Apart from this, KISS PR digital PR experts work on several different strategies to boost brand promotion and drive engagement. “ Rene Perras Digital PR expert for law firms.

As per Rene Perras , here are some of the common types of digital PR strategies when I used my lawyer clients high value cases.

Publishing blogs and articles online on high domain authority websites to get high-quality backlinks

Networking with influential people in media like popular journalists and renowned editors. It is to get quality to experiment with different media avenues and create a buzz about the brand.

Publishing press releases about new launches and events and syndicating all the important, and newsworthy content to get featured in influential media avenues.

Encourage blogger outreach and influential marketing to get mentions on relevant blogs and popular social media accounts.

Conducting offline press events or blogger events to get coverage on digital media

Repurposing Your Content in Digital PR

When it comes to a digital PR campaign, how can we forget the main part, which is content? The more you share your content, the higher is the chance to get found online. It gradually helps you improve your brand presence.

Now, the issue arises, where will you get new content daily? Is it feasible? No! Here digital PR agency helps you repurpose your content that you have already written and shared by transforming it into some different format and publishing it again on some other platform. For example, if you have written a simple blog post in the past and now it is trending in the current scenario, then you can expand it by adding some new information and repurposing it into a format such as:

An infographic

A guest blog

An article for the local newspaper or other print media house

A LinkedIn news update

A short video

In this way, you can transform one piece of content into multiple formats, and share it to help promote and grow your brand reputation. Repurposing your content not only adds value to your content but strengthens your share of voice.

Tapping into Social Media

Social media is also a great tool for digital PR agencies to run a successful digital campaign. It not only connects you with the customers but also establishes relationships with popular influencers. Moreover, brands have ample margin to study the competitor’s strategy to gain insights about the trending topics.

As you continue to promote your content on social media channels and encourage others to share and promote, your brand will grow. Always remember that the combination of digital PR and social media offers you the opportunity to talk and communicate with consumers. It would never have been possible in conventional PR. The only thing you have to do is to earn your consumer’s attention and hold it longer than your competitors. Indulging in digital PR tactics will influence them subtly and persuade them silently into purchasing your products and services.

Also, you can easily know the wants and needs of your consumers, learn more about them, and share information about your products or services, which they haven’t been able to find up to now.

How to Get Started with KISS PR Digital PR Campaign

Whether you choose to do your own digital PR or pick a digital PR agency, the only way to get it is to get started! Once you have tapped into the power of the internet, you can easily build your brand, you just need to analyze what is working and what isn’t. But, the only concern in doing it all by yourself is that you have to put in great effort and time, which is not possible for busy and budding entrepreneurs. Here at KISS PR digital brandstory we act as business partners for your business. We have resources and know the growth strategy to get it all done. So, the best decision is to invest in a digital PR agency.

By the way, if you are looking for a company to help you with your digital PR, KISS PR Brand Story Press Release Service is the solution that you need. Here you will get expert consultation with a 24*7 support system, and accommodating team members who understand your goals and work to improve your brand’s reputation. We are transparent in your approach and make genuine promises and always work to grow your brand.

Start Your Story With Us

Media Contact

Qamar Zaman

KISS PR

T: 972.437.8942

ceo@kisspr.com