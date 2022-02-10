Discover 2022’s Best of the Best Male Enhancement Pills

Are you tired of scam supplements with outrageous claims? Have you read ingredient list after ingredient list only to discover a product probably won’t work? Do you want to take control of your physical, mental, and sexual health but don’t know where to start? If you’re on the hunt for the best of the best male enhancement pills out there, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve weeded through hundreds of enhancement products designed to address the varying concerns of the average aging guy – and narrowed it down to 10 of our favorites.

Before we get into our top picks for 2022, let’s take a look at some potential benefits you can expect. This will give you a good idea of what you’d like to achieve. With so many products out there, we want you to make the right decision for your specific needs.

Potential Benefits of Male Enhancement Pills

We really like all-natural supplements because you don’t need any prescription or pre-sex pills to see real benefits. Natural male enhancement pills offer long-term results that can range from;

Improved erection quality

Better climax control

Higher sex drive

Increased stamina and performance

More day-to-day energy

Reduced mental fatigue

& Improved physique

Because results are so varying, we strongly encourage you to decide what goals you’d like to achieve prior to choosing.

How Do Natural Male Enhancement Supplements Work?

The best male enhancement pills are designed for long-term use. They’re comprised of all-natural ingredients that trigger your body to act more like its younger self. Some boost testosterone levels, while others focus more on increasing nitric oxide production.

What Results Can You Expect & When?

You’ll need to take dietary supplements consistently each day to see lasting outcomes. Over time, they’ll build within your system. Depending on the individual and the specific supplement, you may not see initial results until 2-4 weeks of supplementation.

Optimal outcomes can generally take anywhere from 2-3 months. That’s why so many of the enhancement pills on our list come with a lengthy money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve achieved the results you want, maintaining optimal outcomes is easy. Just keep up with consistent supplementation and you’re good to go. Natural supplements don’t typically need to be stacked or increased dosage-wise for long-term results.

The Best of the Best Male Enhancement Pills

We’re sick of scam products offering outrageous claims, and you should be too. We’ve curated this list to help determine the best of the best supplements currently on the market. Every single option on our list;

Includes all-natural ingredients

Is backed by clinical proof

Has no known side effects

Is designed for long-term welness

Offers a money-back guarantee

Is made in the USA in a cGMP-compliant facility

The best supplement for someone else might not be the best for you. Check out our monster list of the top 10 enhancement pills in 2022 to help you through the decision-making process.

#1 Erectin™

Erectin™ Takeaways

Who It’s Best For: Men who are experiencing symptoms of erectile difficulties can seriously benefit from this high-octane supplement. Key Highlights: All-natural, clinically-proven ingredients

Doctor-endorsed formula

Improves erection quality, boosts libido, & increases satisfaction

Twice-daily supplementation

67-day money-back guarantee

cGMP-Certified Drawbacks: Quality ingredients come with a higher price tag

Best taken with food

Erectin™ Price: $69.99 per bottle

(Bulk discounts available through the official website)

Erectin™ is a clinically proven testosterone supplement designed to address various concerns when it comes to male sexual wellness. Guys who’ve taken Erectin™ generally have nothing bad to say about the product. Results can be seen in as little as 2-weeks.

Many of the all-natural ingredients found within this powerhouse formula have been used for centuries across the globe. Not only have the 9 key ingredients been clinically proven, so has the Erectin™ formula itself. A double-blind 12-week study showed significant improvement in a variety of sexual parameters including;

Better penetration

Longer-lasting erections

More enjoyable climaxes

Higher sex drive

& Better overall satisfaction

Erectin™ has a few other unexpected benefits as well. Thanks to increased testosterone production, you’ll see more day-to-day energy, better mental focus, and even weight loss. Erectin™ is enhanced with BioPerine® which allows for greater absorption of the other ingredients found within.

Best yet, there aren’t any known side effects associated with Erectin™. It’s both safe and effective for men who want to improve erection quality and get the most out of their time in the bedroom.

If you think you can benefit from this unique male enhancement supplement, you can try it risk-free thanks to a full 67-day money-back guarantee.

#2 VigRX Plus®

VigRX Plus® Takeaways

Who It’s Best For: This 100% natural supplement helps open blood vessels for better blood flow to the penis for rock-hard erections. Key Highlights: Clinically-proven ingredients at optimal dosages

Harder ejaculation, betters sex drive, & more intense climaxes

Once-daily supplementation (2 capsules)

Full money-back guarantee

cGMP-Certified Drawbacks: Quality ingredients come with a higher price

Requires continued use

Full results can take 60-90 days

VigRX Plus® Price: $89.95 per bottle

(Bulk discounts available through the official website)

Firmer, harder erections is the name of the game with VigRX Plus®. If you’ve noticed diminished erection quality – the inability to get and/or maintain an erection – then VigRX Plus® was created just for you.

Millions of men worldwide depend on VigRX Plus® to give them the sex life they deserve. By naturally increasing the amount of nitric oxide (N.O.) in your system, this doctor-endorsed supplement allows more blood flow directly to the penis. Increased circulation to blood vessels in the penis leads to;

Harder erections for better penetration

On-demand ejaculation

Better ejaculation control

Higher sex drive

Improved sexual function

& More intense orgasms

Potential side effects from VigRX Plus® are rare. In fact, there aren’t any consumer-reported side effects as far as we can tell. Enjoy the full benefits of this male enhancement supplement without any real drawbacks.

Initial results from VigRX Plus® can typically be seen anywhere from 2-3 weeks, with full benefits taking upwards of 2-3 months. Once you’ve achieved desired results, all you need to do is keep up with your once-daily supplementation for long-lasting outcomes.

The makers of VigRX Plus®, Leading Edge Health, offer a 100% money-back guarantee for all of their men’s testosterone enhancement products.

#3 Semenax®

Semenax® Takeaways

Who It’s Best For: Guys who would like to increase semen volume should consider this all-natural volume enhancer. Key Highlights: All-natural, clinically-proven ingredients

Increases semen volume by 20%+

Results in as little as 2-weeks

100% money-back guarantee

cGMP-Certified Drawbacks: Not the cheapest option on our list

4 x daily supplementation

Must keep taking to see long-term results

Semenax® Price: $79.95 per bottle

(Bulk discounts available through the official website)

Semenax® is very unique male enhancement supplement. Its primary goal is to help your body produce more semen – each and every time you cum. Thanks to a core group of 17 known male-enhancing ingredients, you’ll be able to enjoy bigger, more explosive ejaculations in as little as 2-weeks.

In clinical trials, men who received Semenax® supplementation saw an increase in semen volume by a whopping 20%+. But, the study also had some other pretty impressive results including;

Stronger erectile control

Increased erection size

Boosted libido

Improved confidence & virility

Increased male fertility

& Out-of-this-world climaxes

With Semenax®, there’s no need to take a pre-sex pill or abstain from sex to get your sexual performance back on track. Instead, all you need to do is keep up with daily supplementation to see the results you want.

These sexual enhancement pills do require supplementation multiple times daily which can be a drawback for a lot of guys. According to the manufacturer, you will ideally take Semenax® 4 x a day. However, many guys have reported significant improvement to semen volume size with twice-daily supplementation (consisting of 2 pills 2 x a day).

The good news is that there aren’t any potential side effects with these male enhancement pills – due to the all-natural ingredients found within.

If you’re looking to seriously boost the amount of cum your body produces for better, longer-lasting orgasms, Semenax® might be a good fit for you. You can try it without risk with the 100% money-back guarantee.

#4 Volume Pills™

Volume Pills™ Takeaways

Who It’s Best For: Men that want to enjoy longer, more intense climaxes can benefit from Volume Pills™. Key Highlights: All-natural, clinically-proven ingredients

Doctor-endorsed formula

Increases semen volume for more satisfying climaxes

Once-daily supplementation

Can take an additional pill prior to sex

67-day money-back guarantee

cGMP-Certified Drawbacks: Need to buy in bulk for best deals Takes almost 3-months for full results

Volume Pills™ Price: $79.95 per bottle

(Bulk discounts available through the official website)

Volume Pills™ are the ideal solution for men that want to increase ejaculate volume, naturally. You won’t need to abstain from sex, do silly pelvic exercises, or drink gallons of water to achieve the results you want. Impress yourself and your partner with out-of-this-world cum shots.

You only need to supplement your diet once daily to get bigger, more intense ejaculation. Volume Pills™ contains a whopping 11 clinically-proven ingredients. Each of which is optimally dosed and designed to make pelvic muscles contract faster and longer when you’re ready to shoot your load.

The ingredients in Volume Pills™ work both independently and synergistically to produce the following impressive results;

Better semen quality

Boosted semen production

Improved sperm production

Increased sexual appetite

Longer, more intense orgasms

& Thicker erections

Users of Volume Pills™ don’t have many bad things to say about this penis enhancement pill. After a ton of online research, we weren’t able to find any real potential side effects. Many of the men who have taken (or are taking) Volume Pills™ really like the fact that you can take an extra pill prior to sex for even better sexual performance in the bedroom.

Volume Pills™ are made and manufactured by Leading Edge Health – one of the most well-known enhancement supplement brands out there. Each of their quality products is 100% guaranteed to work, or you can get your money back. No questions asked.

#5 ProSolution Plus™

ProSolution Plus™ Takeaways

Who It’s Best For: The best candidates for ProSolution Plus™ are men who want to achieve better erection control. Key Highlights: All-natural, clinically-proven ingredients

Ideal for total male sexual wellness

Never orgasm before your ready again

Option for either once or twice-daily supplementation

67-day money-back guarantee

cGMP-Certified Drawbacks: No real physical or mental benefits

Best taken with food

Takes patience to see optimal outcomes

ProSolution Plus™ Price: $69.95 per bottle

(Bulk discounts available through the official website)

ProSolution Plus™ is the perfect option for guys that want to always be ready for sex and last longer in the bedroom. You’ll never have to worry about if you’ve cum too soon and if your partner was able to climax along with you…again.

This dietary supplement is a long-term solution for men who are bothered or embarrassed by the inability to hold back their ejaculate. Just take two capsules with your morning coffee or a glass of water and you’ll be good to go – whenever the mood strikes.

In addition to your regular supplementation, you can opt to take a single ProSolution Plus™ pill before sex to achieve enhanced results.

Both the ingredients and the ProSolution Plus™ formula itself have been clinically proven to be both safe and effective – without any unwanted side effects. In a two-month, placebo-controlled clinical trial, men who received ProSolution Plus™ reported;

Better climax control

Firmer, thicker erections

More overall sexual desire

Lasting longer in bed

Increased sexual satisfaction

& Fewer symptoms of sexual dysfunction

ProSolution Plus™ helps to increase nitric oxide levels for better blood circulation and flow directly to the penis. It’s a sex pill that helps address a variety of concerns you might have regarding just about every aspect of your sex life.

If you think ProSolution Plus™ might be for you, avoid dangerous pills or other enhancement scams by shopping directly from the official website. You’ll also benefit from a full 67-day money-back guarantee.

#6 VigRX® Tongkat Ali

VigRX® Tongkat Ali Takeaways

Who It’s Best For: Guys who want to combat physical and sexual performance concerns can take advantage of this well-rounded supplement. Key Highlights: All-natural, clinically-proven formulation

Get your sex life back on track in 2+ weeks

Physical, athletic, & sexual performance benefits

Once-daily supplementation

100% money-back guarantee

cGMP-Certified Drawbacks: Optimal outcomes can take 2-3 months

Best taken on empty stomach

VigRX® Tongkat Ali Price: $49.95 per bottle

(Bulk discounts available through the official website)

VigRX® Tongkat Ali is considered a testosterone booster that has a wide range of benefits when it comes to your sexual health as a male. Aside from naturally increasing testosterone levels and boosting HGH (Human Growth Hormone), this supplement also has the added benefit of increasing blood flow to the penis.

Using safe ingredients that are clinically proven to work, VigRX® Tongkat Ali offers a wide range of other testosterone-producing benefits as well. Based on user reviews you can expect;

Harder and longer-lasting erections

Increased sex drive

Better strength and athletic performance

Improved lean muscle mass

& More overall masculinity

VigRX® Tongkat Ali has ingredients that are known metabolism boosters as well. That means it can also help you combat age-related weight gain. If you’re bothered by unwanted belly fat or the dreaded “man boobs”, this might be the supplement for you.

It only takes 1-2 capsules daily to achieve desired outcomes from VigRX® Tongkat Ali. The manufacturer recommends supplementation for 2 days, then taking 2 days off for best results. This side-effect-free formula is also best taken on an empty stomach.

Men that want to try this well-rounded formula can do so risk-free thanks to the 100% money-back guarantee.

#7 ExtenZe™

ExtenZe™ Takeaways

Who It’s Best For: This is the perfect supplement for guys that want to quickly achieve harder, thicker, longer-lasting erections. Key Highlights: Maximum-strength, extended-release enhancement formulas

Fast-acting, all-natural ingredients

Harder erections, improved stamina, & better orgasm control

Once-daily supplementation

Backed by a 67-day guarantee

cGMP-Certified Drawbacks: Stop use and results will diminish

Solely designed for sexual wellness

Needs to be taken in the morning

ExtenZe™ Price: $49.95 per bottle

(Bulk discounts available through the official website)

When it comes to erection quality, ExtenZe™ doesn’t disappoint. This penis enhancement pill is the perfect option for men that want to see an increase in penis size, a skyrocketed libido, and on-demand ejaculation. Be ready when you’re ready to go – every single time.

While we don’t typically suggest going for a dietary supplement that touts “immediate results”, ExtenZe™ is a bit different. The high-octane formula offers some seriously fast-acting outcomes that only get better with time. Some of the ingredients are designed to quickly facilitate better blood flow to the penis, and others work long-term to naturally regulate testosterone levels.

After a good deal of research, we think you can expect results like;

Rock-hard erections

Better orgasm control

More girthy hard-ons

Increased endurance

& More impressive money-shots

Not only will you be able to penetrate your partner with ease, but you’ll be able to last longer in the sack too. Best yet, you’ll be able to go again and again with this maximum-strength formula.

To see the best possible outcome from ExtenZe™, you only need to take 1 capsule each day. Due to the extended-release formula, these enhancement pills should be taken in the morning rather than the evening.

If your primary goal is to improve erection quality, ExtenZe™ might just be your best bet. Still not sure? Try it and if you don’t love the results you get, simply return any unused product and get your money back (within 67-days).

#8 ProSolution Pills™

ProSolution Pills™ Takeaways

Who It’s Best For: Guys who’re looking to improve male potency can do so with these powerful performance-enhancing pills. Key Highlights: Time tested ingredients without any fillers

Improve stamina, sexual desire, and erection quality

Once a day supplementation

Can take any extra pill prior to sex

Easy return policy

cGMP-Certified for enhancement formulas Drawbacks: Noticeable results take longer

No mental health benefits

Best taken with a full meal

ProSolution Pills™ Price: $59.95 per bottle

(Bulk discounts available through the official website)

ProSolution Pills™ have been around for decades and have helped countless men take their sexual activities to the next level. Manufactured by Leading Edge Health, ProSolution Pills™ is considered to be the world’s “Top-Rated” male enhancement system.

Using time-tested ingredients like Korean ginseng, zinc, and reishi mushrooms, ProSolution Pills™ is both safe and effective for men of all ages. You can see long-term results that include;

Increased sexual desire

Improved stamina and endurance

Better orgasm control

Harder, firmer erectile quality

& More intense climaxes

Noticeable results from ProSolution Pills™ can take a bit longer than some of the other performance-enhancing pills on our list. However, after about 3-4 weeks, you should start to see significant changes. Gradual improvement will continue as the supplement builds within your system. This can take 2-3 months.

The good news is, you can take an extra pill 30-minutes prior to sex for even better results. ProSolution Pills™ is a long-term solution for improving male potency. Keep taking it, and keep seeing long-lasting outcomes.

Men who’d like to try ProSolution Pills™ can do so without worry thanks to an easy refund policy. But, because ProSolution Pills™ are made by one of the best enhancement pill manufacturers, we don’t think you’ll be returning it anytime soon.

#9 VigRX® Organic Bio Maca

VigRX® Organic Bio Maca Takeaways

Who It’s Best For: Best for men that want more energy from the bedroom to the boardroom and everywhere in between. Key Highlights: Entirely natural & well-known ingredients

Addresses physical, mental, and sexual well-being

Enhanced with BioPerine® for maximum absorbency

Only requires 1 x a day supplementation

Guaranteed to work or your money back

cGMP-Certified Drawbacks: Best to take with a meal

Takes time to build in your system

VigRX® Organic Bio Maca Price: $49.95 per bottle

(Bulk discounts available through the official website)

VigRX® Organic Bio Maca has a wide range of wellness benefits for aging men. This well-rounded supplement offers guys the ability to get their physical, mental, and sexual well-being back on track. Whether you’d like to see more energy in the bedroom, in the boardroom, or in an athletic setting, you’ve come to the right place.

Using high-potency black maca from Peru, it’s easy to see the VigRX® brand takes male enhancement very seriously. This powerhouse ingredient is packed with antioxidants for improving just about every aspect of one’s life. Finally, BioPerine® has been added to this formula for maximum absorbency – making once-daily supplementation all you need.

The makers of VigRX® Organic Bio Maca claim this unique supplement can;

Boost sex drive

Increase energy and endurance

Help athletic performance

Restore a youthful memory

& Even improve male fertility

Most guys can start to see results anywhere from 2-3 weeks. However, optimal outcomes are dependent on your specific concerns as well as your overall well-being. In general, you can expect the best results in around 2-3 months. Once your body’s where it needs to be, all you need to do is keep taking it for long-term outcomes.

VigRX® is one of the leading enhancement pill manufacturers out there. It’s a well-trusted brand that offers exceptional enhancement formulas for men and women of all ages. As with all of their enhancement products, VigRX® Organic Bio Maca comes with a 100% money-back policy.

#10 VigRX® Nitric Oxide

VigRX® Nitric Oxide Takeaways

Who It’s Best For: Anyone who wants to increase blood flow for better physical, mental, and sexual wellness. Key Highlights: Safe, effective, and clinically-proven ingredients

Has cardiovascular & blood pressure benefits

Increases stamina, energy, and performance

Once-daily supplementation

Get 67-days to try it risk-free

cGMP-Certified Drawbacks: High-quality ingredients equate to a higher price

Best taken on an empty stomach

VigRX® Nitric Oxide Price: $69.95 per bottle

(Bulk discounts available through the official website)

VigRX® Nitric Oxide may be on the bottom of our list but it has some seriously impressive benefits for just about any guy. Comprised of key ingredients designed to naturally boost nitric oxide production, it’s one of the most effective products out there for increasing blood flow.

Using a patented extract that combines two essential amino acids, VigRX® Nitric Oxide can address a wide range of concerns you might be facing. By upping nitric oxide levels, you can achieve some of the following benefits;

Improve erection quality

Boost stamina and performance

Increase day-to-day energy

Improves blood pressure

& Clear mental fatigue

You only need to supplement your diet once a day with VigRX® Nitric Oxide. Take 3 tablets with water each morning to see the best results. In general, you can expect some improvement in just a few weeks with optimal outcomes anywhere from 2-3 months.

If you’re looking to increase your body’s production of nitric oxide, this is one of the best supplements out there to do it. Try it risk-free thanks to the VigRX® 67-day money-back guarantee.

Which are the Best Male Enhancement Pills for You?

That depends on your individual goals. Some of the supplements on our list work to boost testosterone levels while others help increase blood flow by increasing nitric oxide production. Some are designed to address your physical well-being while others improve your sex life.

The best male enhancement pills for you will be the ones that tackle your specific concerns. Hopefully, we’ve helped you at least start the decision-making process. Don’t be afraid to choose any of the natural supplements on our list – we’re sure whichever you go with will offer up a whole new chance at life.