Do that last squat – CBD can help reduce exercise-induced inflammation

What does your trainer always tell you at the end of the workout?

In your exercise routine, do that last squat if you want to achieve your goals. But you skip the final reps because you’re afraid you’ll later feel pain. Well, inflammation is part of muscle training because as you exercise you generate small tears and cause muscle damage. The consequence is that the tissues grow back stronger and with higher intensity, but the repair process is quite painful, especially when you hit the gym hard. Gym enthusiasts often state that “no pain, no gain”. But should you suffer to get that 6-pack ab? You should no longer skip the last exercise because finishing a good workout brings you a sense of empowerment and triumph.

Pain is a part of building muscle mass. And where do you count that nowadays you can use many methods to relieve side-effects? CBD is one of them. Let’s find more about it.





Why are you sore after working out?

No matter how long you’re working out, it can be a month or 10 years, you still feel sore after workouts. Some sessions leave you sore for days. The NHS states that according to how extensive the damage to muscle fibres is, the intensity and longevity of pain can vary. After exercising the muscles, they become inflamed and trigger your body to respond and repair. The entire process generates stiffness and soreness.

How CBD promotes muscle recovery after exercise

CBD has many documented health benefits, and one of the most known ones is that it helps to alleviate post-exercise inflammation. In 2018, specialists published Frontiers in Neurology, and they revealed that CBD is effective in improving overall health and reducing inflammation related to exercising.

Specialists still explore the benefit of CBD oil for exercise-induced inflammation, but research shows promising results, so it makes sense to use products containing CBD to lower inflammation and speed muscle recovery.

Does it influence pain perception?

Sports enthusiasts have many reasons to think CBD can speed muscle recovery in people who train regularly. CBD Oil is effective in reducing exercise-induced inflammation and supporting muscle recovery.

CBD oil also can help promote a sense of calm which can help with sleep patterns. And everyone knows that sleep helps support overall wellness in athletes who are looking to promote muscle recovery.



CBD encourages restorative sleep

If you work out regularly, you know it’s important to rest after a strenuous session. Your body integrates the aspects of the exercises you perform while you catch a wink, and a lack of sleep can undermine all your efforts. When you sleep properly, you offer your body and mind time to recover, boost energy levels, and restore muscle fibers. But sometimes, a herculean workout stops you from falling asleep.

CBD can help you when sleep is a challenge.

Incorporating CBD oil in your post-workout recovery routine can help your body relax and will even support your healthy sleep cycles. You can also use it an hour before bedtime or try a gummy with CBD and melatonin if you’re looking for additional support. Sports enthusiasts often drink a sleep cocktail that contains tart cherry juice, grape juice, and CBD oil.

You can also combine CBD with any tea you like to drink. It’s recommended to try mint tea because it’s a natural relaxer, and a warm drink helps your body unwind.

Sleep is crucial for muscle recovery because during workouts you use them extensively and only sleep can help them heal.

Can athletes use CBD?

Athletes should always check with their doctor if they can include CBD products in their diet. They need to consider their tolerance and body size because CBD comes in many forms, from oil to balms, tinctures and creams.

Athletes often drink a post-workout smoothie to improve their energy levels after exercising. But they should know that a healthy diet balanced in carbs and protein is the key to building strength and restoring muscles. Adding the recommended serving size of CBD oil in their smoothie can give their body a boost after an exhausting workout.

A great post-workout smoothie recipe includes 1 scoop of chocolate protein powder, a cup of Greek yoghurt, 1 T of natural peanut butter, 1 oz milk, 5 ice cubes and CBD oil.

How should you use CBD for recovery?

Most fitness enthusiasts use CBD oil because they can easily add it to their smoothies and take it after a workout. But beyond this form, it’s also sold in capsules, creams, hemp infused balms and edibles. So you need to determine what form is the most helpful for you. But before using any CBD product determine how much CBD you can take according to your weight and age. Check the provider’s suggested serving size guidelines and get in touch with your doctor to find out if you can use it. It reacts differently in different bodies, so take a small amount first and then gradually build up to the recommended daily serving size.

CBD is crafted in nature and perfected by science and every fitness passionate recommends choosing the path with the fewest risks when training. You need something to speed muscle recovery and reduce inflammation post-exercise, so try something natural first. Even if there’s still much to be discovered about CBD products, they have beneficial effects for the body.

CBD for exercise-induced inflammation is an interesting subject, and more and more scientists have focused on it lately because they want to find out how it influences inflammatory biomarkers.