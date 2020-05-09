Do You Know Where Your CBD Products Come From? 

Vitagenne is the U.S. Hemp Authority-Certified Company concerned about educating consumers at a time when CBD products are becoming sought-after goods.

Remaining healthy during these uncertain times applies just as much to our mental health as it does our physical being. In fact, research is showing more people in quarantine are turning to self-care routines to manage their anxiety and stress.

CBD businesses like Vitagenne are seeing relatable sales increases for their products, but instead of pandering to those looking for natural remedies to combat stress, the company is taking a transparent and educational approach to its products.

Although CBD wellness supplements are nothing new, the accolade Vitagenne is receiving is quite unique to the market. As a brand certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority, it holds a distinguished accomplishment within the CBD industry; only 15 consumer brands have this stamp of approval out of a myriad of businesses.

According to Vitagenne co-founder Lee Lancaster, the U.S. Hemp Authority is the only self-regulatory body that helps prove that a company strives for best practice, has transparent third party testing procedures and actually has the amount of active ingredients such as CBD in the product.

“The first thing that a customer looks for in a company is quality and safety, so when you are considering trying a supplement you need to make sure that the products you are buying are the very best quality and safe to use,” he said.

Lancaster wants to make all customers aware that his organization provides high standards, best practices, and self-regulation that hemp-derived products are safe and legal. At a time when people are putting forth great effort to research what goes into their bodies, the brand makes their process known to consumers.

Vitagenne uses hemp sustainably farmed in Kentucky using organic practices and its products are non-GMO and allergen-free. CBD is extracted using a Natural CO2 process which leaves no residual solvents behind and at low temperatures to ensure the highest potency and quality.

While turning to ailments that are safe and natural has become a growing trend, Lancaster looks to medical studies to explain why more people are choosing CBD alternatives over pharmaceuticals.

“It is widely known that pharmaceutical drug use comes with very real risks such as addiction or overdoses. The CDC reports that 46,802 overdose deaths occured in 2018 (69.5% of all drug overdose deaths). Two out of three (67.0%) opioid-involved overdose deaths involved synthetic opioids,” he said. “Compare this to the fact that there is no overdose epidemic from using hemp or marajuana products, in fact the CDC reports that a fatal overdose is unlikely.”

Lancaster sees his market segment continuing to grow. Managing a company that prides itself on human empathy and the scientific method, he offers this advice to those thinking about trying CBD products.

“Make sure that the product has been produced in the USA in optimal growing conditions, not just for quality but to help support US farmers,” he said. “Make sure that the products are thoroughly third party tested with results readily available and that they are accredited as U.S. Hemp Authority Certified—there is no higher level of quality and safety.”

About Vitagenne: Originating from the Latin words “vita” meaning life and “genne” meaning generation, the company was born in 2018 out of the desire to help others achieve wellness and combat the stresses of everyday life. The founders discovered the enormous impact hemp-derived products could have in this area to assist others in living natural lifestyles free from prescription medications. The brand is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority, the highest level of compliance a brand can achieve and a huge accomplishment in the CBD industry. Vitagenne sources American-grown hemp and uses an all-natural CO2 extraction to provide you with the purest form of CBD.

About the U.S. Hemp Authority™ Certification Program: Administered by deeply experienced quality assurance and verification professionals who lead established food and agricultural industries, the program is designed to specifically educate hemp farmers and hemp finished product producers in FDA Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) such that consistent quality is assured and violations are avoided. Hemp growers and processors who comply with the U.S. Hemp Authority Guidance Program, and verified by a 3rd party audit, will be authorized to use the U.S. Hemp Authority™ “Certified” Seal in their advertising, marketing, and product labeling.