Does San Francisco’s smart parking system reduce traffic?

It is not news to anyone that San Francisco’s parking system has gone high tech. The Municipal Transportation Agency introduced in 2011 smart parking meters that enable citizens to pay with a credit card or debit card. These devices can be found throughout the city, on public streets and city-operated garages. The price is based on demand, which means that a person can pay anywhere between $0.25 to $6.00 per hour. It all depends on how many available free spaces there are. The parking system represents a mixture of time-based pricing and technology that leverages deep-seated roadway sensors to monitor the availability of parking spaces. When that information is available, it is passed on wirelessly to a data feed.

Not an effort to raise parking revenues

It is tempting to think that the city of San Francisco changed the parking infrastructure solely to increase parking revenue. Nothing could be further from the truth. The current parking system is revenue neutral, so there is no change in the amount of money that is coming into the municipality’s coffers. Rates on several streets and garages dropped, not to say that no meter has yet to reach the $8 per hour cap. What are the benefits of smart parking, then? In what follows, we will list some of the advantages of this smart city initiative:

Reducing San Francisco’s traffic congestion

San Francisco does not rank first for worst traffic congestions. However, it is one of the top contestants. Drivers spend a great deal of time behind the wheel and, for most of them. The situation is unbearable. Thousands of people are trying to get around at roughly the same hour. The aim of smart parking technology is to solve traffic woes. Drivers receive info that they can translate into action. to be more precise, they can take the least congested route, understand what parking options they have, and make payment in a matter of seconds. They can look for free parking spaces on their smartphones before leaving home.

Making life easier for drivers

Finding a parking spot in San Francisco is a real adventure. You spend hours at an end searching for spots on the street. Your luck depends on where you are heading to as to the traffic in the city. San Francisco’s smart parking system guides drivers to an available parking spot. The result is that they do not have to waste fuel driving around in circles looking for an opportunity. Using the official website or application, citizens can see where there are free spaces and how much they cost. They do not have to ever search blindly for spots.

How much can San Francisco’s smart parking system improve things?

There has been much debate over the efficiency of the demand-responsive parking. The system was implemented to ensure that parking spots are distributed evenly among citizens. Additionally, officials wanted to reduce the time spent searching for a free parking space. The question now is: How much has the actual system contributed to the reduction of traffic? Well, it is hard to say. While the city officials managed to increase occupancies and vehicle miles traveled decreased in San Francisco, it is not possible to draw a firm conclusion. What is certain is that there is room for improvement. The fact that the occupancy rate on a block is less than 100%, there is no kind of guarantee whatsoever that a parking space is available.

So, what are citizens supposed to do? Those who live downtown or work in the downtown area should reserve monthly parking SF. This way, they have access to a guaranteed parking space 24/7. The credentials allow drivers to enter and exit the facility freely. It is important to understand that street parking is in high demand and it may not be possible to secure a spot, especially on the weekend or during important holidays. It is best to pay for private parking. By private parking, it should be understood a privately owned facility where an invitation to the general public is expressed.

Getting back on topic, availability is not always certain when it comes to San Francisco’s smart parking system. This is unfortunate given that this is the most important aspect to the single driver. They must know when a spot will be open and how much it costs. The worst thing that could happen is to be left questioning. This is precisely why it is important to focus on improving availability. The issue is quite challenging, but technology can be of use. Ideally, San Francisco should be broken down into separate zones to create traffic between these zones and limit the density to further increase travel.

Will San Francisco’s smart parking system improve in 2020?

IoT – in other words, the Internet of Things – will continue to improve car parking. Before arriving at a parking lot, drivers will already know how many free spaces there are by checking availability on their smartphones. They do not have to worry about being late to a meeting or not respecting a commitment. What is more, there is no question of economic losses due to time wasted in parking. The technology introduced in the area of San Francisco quite a while ago. It is only now that the city officials have understood that the smart parking system requires improvement.

Drivers who do not want to enter disputes over public parking spaces choose private parking, as they can receive immediate updates on their smartphones, not to mention that they can open and close the garage door at any time. There is a community that connects those looking for a parking space with available spots. Commuters can find secure monthly parking spots in a few seconds. This is not to say that public places are the worst and they suffer from great issues. It is just that progress can be made. San Francisco needs to adjust its parking approach.

To sum up, parking is slightly easier to find, easier to pay, and much more convenient. It is hoped that other municipalities will take an example from San Francisco. Who knows? Maybe they can come up with a better solution.