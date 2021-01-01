DR. ARMAND AMSELEM THE COSMETIC DENTIST, CREATOR OF THE FLAWLESS CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

If you walk into a museum and recognize a beautiful painting, you give credit to the artiste. This rule works equally perfect in the world of dental cosmetic. For this fact, Dr. Armand Amselem is the brains behind giving the perfect treatment to patients seeking all the cosmetic dental solutions in France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Dr. Armand Amselem is the man always seeking to give his patients the best services to their satisfaction. For someone that has three clinics in three different countries, sells off right for any patient to want to visit the clinics. To some people, it might not be easy to have clinics across different countries but Dr. Armand Amselem, enjoys his line of work as he has a team. The doctor first opened his first clinic in France. In 2018, he succeeded in opening his clinic in Spain. He is currently working on expanding his clinic in London.

The doctor works with a motto that the customer is king and will always be right. For this reason, he has a team that he trains and coaches to ensure that not only does the team of approximately 25 professionals are educated. This team is constantly working to treat the patients well and to the best of their ability. Trust and assurance are what patients look for before getting serviced at any dental clinic. So many clinics that are up and running only focus on getting patients to treat but what do they have their patients always running back to them is the question that most of them have to linger on their minds. How a patient is handled from the time they walk into a clinic is something that counts. Common courtesy at the reception to the time a patient walks out of the clinic is necessary.

Gone are the days that patients only seek to get expertise only at clinics. Patients also seek to get a clinic that treats them like kings and queens while at their service.